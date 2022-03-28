Trophy Talk

Oscar Winners 2022: Full List of the 94th Academy Awards Winners

Jane Campion takes Best Director but CODA wins Best Picture on an emotionally charged Oscar night.

Will Smith wins the Oscar for Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards

Well, that certainly turned out to be a more interesting night than anyone likely expected. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, the 94th Academy Awards ceremony was not without its fair share of drama, but we’ll discuss all that elsewhere. Here is where we talk about the big winners of the night, which came this close to not including one-time Best Picture frontrunner The Power of the Dog. Jane Campion’s Western drama came into the event with a leading 12 nominations, and while it did win Campion a Best Director prize, it lost in every other category. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, on the other hand, won six of its 10 nominations, mostly in the technical categories, making it the most recognized film of the evening.

There weren’t too many surprise winners, as a lot of the categories were hotly contested, and only a few really felt like shoo-ins. Encanto predictably took Best Animated Film, Cruella won Best Costume Design, and the Supporting Actor and Actress categories were taken by CODA’s Troy Kotsur and West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose. See below for the full list of winners, and listen to our post-Oscars chat on Twitter:

Best Picture


CODA
95%

Don't Look Up
55%



King Richard
91%

Licorice Pizza
90%

Nightmare Alley
80%

The Power of the Dog
94%

West Side Story
91%

Best Director


Paul Thomas Anderson

Licorice Pizza


Kenneth Branagh

Belfast


Jane Campion

The Power of the Dog


Steven Spielberg

West Side Story


Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Drive My Car

Best Actor


Javier Bardem

Being the Ricardos

The Power of the Dog


Andrew Garfield

tick, tick… BOOM!


Will Smith

King Richard


Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress


Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye


Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter


Penélope Cruz

Parallel Mothers


Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos


Kristen Stewart

Spencer

Best Supporting Actor


Ciarán Hinds

Belfast

CODA


Jesse Plemons

The Power of the Dog


J.K. Simmons

Being the Ricardos


Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress


Jessie Buckley

The Lost Daughter


Ariana DeBose

West Side Story


Judi Dench

Belfast


Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog


Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA
95%



The Lost Daughter
95%

The Power of the Dog
94%

Best Original Screenplay


Don't Look Up
55%

Licorice Pizza
90%

King Richard
91%

The Worst Person in the World
96%

Best Animated Feature

Encanto
91%

Flee
98%

Luca
91%

The Mitchells vs. the Machines
97%

Raya and the Last Dragon
93%

Best International Feature


Flee
98%

The Hand of God
83%

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
100%

The Worst Person in the World
96%

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension
98%

Attica
98%

Flee
98%

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
99%

Writing with Fire
100%

Best Cinematography


Nightmare Alley
80%

The Power of the Dog
94%


West Side Story
91%

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up
55%


King Richard
91%

The Power of the Dog
94%

Tick, Tick... Boom!
88%

Best Costume Design

Cruella
74%

Cyrano
85%


Nightmare Alley
80%

West Side Story
91%

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
49%

Cruella
74%


The Eyes of Tammy Faye
70%

House of Gucci
63%

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up
55%


Encanto
91%

Parallel Mothers
97%

The Power of the Dog
94%

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott

King Richard
91%

“Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Encanto
91%

“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison


“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell

No Time to Die
83%

“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren

Four Good Days
53%

Best Production Design


Nightmare Alley
80%

The Power of the Dog
94%


West Side Story
91%

Best Sound



No Time to Die
83%

The Power of the Dog
94%

West Side Story
91%

Best Visual Effects


Free Guy
80%

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
91%

No Time to Die
83%

Spider-Man: No Way Home
93%

Best Live Action Short

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”
“The Dress”
“The Long Goodbye” – WINNER
“On My Mind”
“Please Hold”

Best Documentary Short

“Audible”
“Lead Me Home”
“The Queen of Basketball” – WINNER
“Three Songs for Benazir”
“When We Were Bullies”

Best Animated Short

“Affairs of the Art”
“Bestia”
“Boxballet”
“Robin Robin”
“The Windshield Wiper” – WINNER

The 94th Academy Awards air live March 27, 2022 at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT on ABC.

Thumbnail image by ©Warner Bros.
