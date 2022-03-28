Oscar Winners 2022: Full List of the 94th Academy Awards Winners

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Well, that certainly turned out to be a more interesting night than anyone likely expected. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, the 94th Academy Awards ceremony was not without its fair share of drama, but we’ll discuss all that elsewhere. Here is where we talk about the big winners of the night, which came this close to not including one-time Best Picture frontrunner The Power of the Dog. Jane Campion’s Western drama came into the event with a leading 12 nominations, and while it did win Campion a Best Director prize, it lost in every other category. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, on the other hand, won six of its 10 nominations, mostly in the technical categories, making it the most recognized film of the evening.

There weren’t too many surprise winners, as a lot of the categories were hotly contested, and only a few really felt like shoo-ins. Encanto predictably took Best Animated Film, Cruella won Best Costume Design, and the Supporting Actor and Actress categories were taken by CODA’s Troy Kotsur and West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose. See below for the full list of winners, and listen to our post-Oscars chat on Twitter:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Best Animated Feature

Best International Feature

Best Documentary Feature

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Best Live Action Short

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye” – WINNER

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Best Documentary Short

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball” – WINNER

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Best Animated Short

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper” – WINNER

