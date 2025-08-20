23 Margaret Qualley Movies & Shows Ranked (Honey Don’t!)
(Photo by Focus Features/ Courtesy Everett Collection. HONEY DON'T!)
We’re ranking the films and shows of Margaret Qualley! The guide begins with Qualley’s Certified Fresh projects, including Oscar-winning body horror The Substance, limited series Maid, and breakthrough Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Those are followed by Fresh movies and series, like The Leftovers, where Qualley appeared across its three seasons, Happy Gilmore 2, and Drive-Away Dolls, the first of Ethan Coen & Tricia Cooke’s lesbian B-movie trilogy.
Finally, there’s Qualley’s Rotten-rated material, which includes Netflix’s live-action anime adaptation of Death Note, and Dolls follow-up Honey Don’t!.
#1
Critics Consensus: Maid takes great care with its sensitive subject matter to craft a drama that is not always easy to watch, but undeniably powerful, grounded by an outstanding performance by Margaret Qualley.
#2
Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone.
Synopsis:
From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: The Nice Guys hearkens back to the buddy comedies of a bygone era while adding something extra courtesy of a knowing script and the irresistible chemistry of its leads.
Synopsis:
Holland March (Ryan Gosling) is a down-on-his-luck private eye in 1977 Los Angeles. Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) is a hired [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Audaciously gross, wickedly clever, and possibly Demi Moore's finest hour, The Substance is a gasp-inducing feat from writer-director Coralie Fargeat.
Synopsis:
Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You, only better in every way. You should try this [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Revolving around outstanding performances from Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott, Sanctuary confounds expectations with élan.
Synopsis:
Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, "Sanctuary" tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino's provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker's vision.
Synopsis:
Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western, but is now struggling to find [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Led by a gripping performance from Melissa Leo, Novitiate grapples uncompromisingly -- and ultimately compellingly -- with questions of faith and feminism.
Synopsis:
Spanning over a decade from the early 1950s through to the mid-60s, NOVITIATE is about a young girl's first initiation [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
New York in the 90s: After leaving graduate school to pursue her dream of becoming a writer, Joanna (Margaret Qualley) [More]
#9
Synopsis:
In a global cataclysm, "The Sudden Departure," 140 million people disappeared without a trace. Three years later, residents of Mapleton, [More]
#10
Synopsis:
Spanning five decades, "Fosse/Verdon" explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Bob is a [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Much like its well-meaning but clueless protagonist, Adam occasionally seems to be in over its head -- but its good intentions make those fumbles easier to forgive.
Synopsis:
Awkward teen Adam spends his last high school summer in New York City with his sister, Casey, who throws herself [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: A cold-hearted triptych brimming with caustic wit, Kinds of Kindness is Yorgos Lanthimos at his most misanthropic -- and bitingly funny.
Synopsis:
KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: The appealing odd-couple chemistry between Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan helps Drive-Away Dolls power past its overly familiar screenplay and erratic execution.
Synopsis:
Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, this comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: With Adam Sandler and company clearly having a good time, Happy Gilmore 2 thwacks hard with nostalgia when it should've putted but will still put fans of the original back in their happy place.
Synopsis:
Happy Gilmore was at the top of his game — until a stroke of bad luck changed everything. Can golf's [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young American journalist stranded in present-day Nicaragua (Margaret Qualley) falls for an enigmatic Englishman (Joe Alwyn) who seems like [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: Native Son's struggles with its problematic source material are uneven but overall compelling, thanks largely to Ashton Sanders' poised work in the central role.
Synopsis:
A young African-American living in Chicago enters into a seductive new world of money and power after becoming a chauffeur [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A woman tells her deceased boyfriend's family that she is pregnant. [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Disparate parts and desperate measures spell defeat for Ethan Coen this time around in a romp that tries to cast a wide net but will ultimately leave audiences saying, Honey Don't.
Synopsis:
Honey Don't! is a dark comedy about Honey O'Donahue, a small-town private investigator, who delves into a series of strange [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: Donnybrook has a solid cast and noble intentions, but they're overwhelmed by surface storytelling and unrelentingly grim violence.
Synopsis:
A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Seberg's frustratingly superficial treatment of a fascinating true story does a disservice to its subject -- and Kristen Stewart's performance in the central role.
Synopsis:
In the late 1960s, French new wave actress and Breathless star Jean Seberg becomes the target of the FBI due [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: Death Note benefits from director Adam Wingard's distinctive eye and a talented cast, but they aren't enough to overcome a fatally overcrowded canvas.
Synopsis:
A high school student discovers a supernatural notebook that has deadly powers. He can kill anyone he wishes simply by [More]
#22
IO
(2019)
33%
19%
Critics Consensus: IO has some big ideas but little idea of how to effectively convey them, leaving viewers with a sci-fi drama whose attractive packaging can't cover its enervating core.
Synopsis:
In a post-apocalyptic time, Earth has been rendered toxic, and most of humanity has abandoned the planet and colonized one [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: There's no mystery here: The Vanishing of Sydney Hall may be nicely shot, but it is ultimately vapid and forgettable.
Synopsis:
An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who's mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous [More]