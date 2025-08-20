23 Margaret Qualley Movies & Shows Ranked (Honey Don’t!)

We’re ranking the films and shows of Margaret Qualley! The guide begins with Qualley’s Certified Fresh projects, including Oscar-winning body horror The Substance, limited series Maid, and breakthrough Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Those are followed by Fresh movies and series, like The Leftovers, where Qualley appeared across its three seasons, Happy Gilmore 2, and Drive-Away Dolls, the first of Ethan Coen & Tricia Cooke’s lesbian B-movie trilogy.

Finally, there’s Qualley’s Rotten-rated material, which includes Netflix’s live-action anime adaptation of Death Note, and Dolls follow-up Honey Don’t!.

#1

Maid: Limited Series
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#1
Critics Consensus: Maid takes great care with its sensitive subject matter to craft a drama that is not always easy to watch, but undeniably powerful, grounded by an outstanding performance by Margaret Qualley.
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar

#2

Poor Things (2023)
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#2
Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone.
Synopsis: From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a [More]
Starring: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#3

The Nice Guys (2016)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#3
Critics Consensus: The Nice Guys hearkens back to the buddy comedies of a bygone era while adding something extra courtesy of a knowing script and the irresistible chemistry of its leads.
Synopsis: Holland March (Ryan Gosling) is a down-on-his-luck private eye in 1977 Los Angeles. Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) is a hired [More]
Starring: Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer
Directed By: Shane Black

#4

The Substance (2024)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#4
Critics Consensus: Audaciously gross, wickedly clever, and possibly Demi Moore's finest hour, The Substance is a gasp-inducing feat from writer-director Coralie Fargeat.
Synopsis: Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You, only better in every way. You should try this [More]
Starring: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia
Directed By: Coralie Fargeat

#5

Sanctuary (2022)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#5
Critics Consensus: Revolving around outstanding performances from Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott, Sanctuary confounds expectations with élan.
Synopsis: Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, "Sanctuary" tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret [More]
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott, Francisco Castaneda, Kathie Young
Directed By: Zachary Wigon

#6

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#6
Critics Consensus: Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino's provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker's vision.
Synopsis: Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western, but is now struggling to find [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell
Directed By: Quentin Tarantino

#7

Novitiate (2017)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#7
Critics Consensus: Led by a gripping performance from Melissa Leo, Novitiate grapples uncompromisingly -- and ultimately compellingly -- with questions of faith and feminism.
Synopsis: Spanning over a decade from the early 1950s through to the mid-60s, NOVITIATE is about a young girl's first initiation [More]
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo, Julianne Nicholson, Dianna Agron
Directed By: Maggie Betts

#8

My Salinger Year (2020)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 61%

#8
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: New York in the 90s: After leaving graduate school to pursue her dream of becoming a writer, Joanna (Margaret Qualley) [More]
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver, Douglas Booth, Seána Kerslake
Directed By: Philippe Falardeau

#9

The Leftovers
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#9
Synopsis: In a global cataclysm, "The Sudden Departure," 140 million people disappeared without a trace. Three years later, residents of Mapleton, [More]
Starring: Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Chris Zylka

#10

Fosse/Verdon
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#10
Synopsis: Spanning five decades, "Fosse/Verdon" explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Bob is a [More]
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Margaret Qualley, Norbert Leo Butz

#11

Adam (2019)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 18%

#11
Critics Consensus: Much like its well-meaning but clueless protagonist, Adam occasionally seems to be in over its head -- but its good intentions make those fumbles easier to forgive.
Synopsis: Awkward teen Adam spends his last high school summer in New York City with his sister, Casey, who throws herself [More]
Starring: Nicholas Alexander, Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Margaret Qualley, Leo Sheng
Directed By: Rhys Ernst

#12

Kinds of Kindness (2024)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 50%

#12
Critics Consensus: A cold-hearted triptych brimming with caustic wit, Kinds of Kindness is Yorgos Lanthimos at his most misanthropic -- and bitingly funny.
Synopsis: KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own [More]
Starring: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#13

Drive-Away Dolls (2024)
Tomatometer icon 64% Popcornmeter icon 37%

#13
Critics Consensus: The appealing odd-couple chemistry between Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan helps Drive-Away Dolls power past its overly familiar screenplay and erratic execution.
Synopsis: Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, this comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup [More]
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Joey Slotnick
Directed By: Ethan Coen

#14

Happy Gilmore 2 (2025)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#14
Critics Consensus: With Adam Sandler and company clearly having a good time, Happy Gilmore 2 thwacks hard with nostalgia when it should've putted but will still put fans of the original back in their happy place.
Synopsis: Happy Gilmore was at the top of his game — until a stroke of bad luck changed everything. Can golf's [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller
Directed By: Kyle Newacheck

#15

Stars at Noon (2022)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 14%

#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young American journalist stranded in present-day Nicaragua (Margaret Qualley) falls for an enigmatic Englishman (Joe Alwyn) who seems like [More]
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie
Directed By: Claire Denis

#16

Native Son (2019)
Tomatometer icon 62% Popcornmeter icon 48%

#16
Critics Consensus: Native Son's struggles with its problematic source material are uneven but overall compelling, thanks largely to Ashton Sanders' poised work in the central role.
Synopsis: A young African-American living in Chicago enters into a seductive new world of money and power after becoming a chauffeur [More]
Starring: Ashton Sanders, Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Sanaa Lathan
Directed By: Rashid Johnson

#17

Strange but True (2019)
Tomatometer icon 54% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A woman tells her deceased boyfriend's family that she is pregnant. [More]
Starring: Amy Ryan, Nick Robinson, Margaret Qualley, Blythe Danner
Directed By: Rowan Athale

#18

Honey Don't! (2025)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#18
Critics Consensus: Disparate parts and desperate measures spell defeat for Ethan Coen this time around in a romp that tries to cast a wide net but will ultimately leave audiences saying, Honey Don't.
Synopsis: Honey Don't! is a dark comedy about Honey O'Donahue, a small-town private investigator, who delves into a series of strange [More]
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Lera Abova
Directed By: Ethan Coen

#19

Donnybrook (2018)
Tomatometer icon 39% Popcornmeter icon 30%

#19
Critics Consensus: Donnybrook has a solid cast and noble intentions, but they're overwhelmed by surface storytelling and unrelentingly grim violence.
Synopsis: A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. [More]
Starring: Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo, Margaret Qualley, James Badge Dale
Directed By: Tim Sutton

#20

Seberg (2019)
Tomatometer icon 36% Popcornmeter icon 50%

#20
Critics Consensus: Seberg's frustratingly superficial treatment of a fascinating true story does a disservice to its subject -- and Kristen Stewart's performance in the central role.
Synopsis: In the late 1960s, French new wave actress and Breathless star Jean Seberg becomes the target of the FBI due [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Jack O'Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley
Directed By: Benedict Andrews

#21

Death Note (2017)
Tomatometer icon 36% Popcornmeter icon 23%

#21
Critics Consensus: Death Note benefits from director Adam Wingard's distinctive eye and a talented cast, but they aren't enough to overcome a fatally overcrowded canvas.
Synopsis: A high school student discovers a supernatural notebook that has deadly powers. He can kill anyone he wishes simply by [More]
Starring: Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, LaKeith Stanfield, Willem Dafoe
Directed By: Adam Wingard

#22

IO (2019)
Tomatometer icon 33% Popcornmeter icon 19%

#22
Critics Consensus: IO has some big ideas but little idea of how to effectively convey them, leaving viewers with a sci-fi drama whose attractive packaging can't cover its enervating core.
Synopsis: In a post-apocalyptic time, Earth has been rendered toxic, and most of humanity has abandoned the planet and colonized one [More]
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie, Danny Huston
Directed By: Jonathan Helpert

#23

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017)
Tomatometer icon 12% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#23
Critics Consensus: There's no mystery here: The Vanishing of Sydney Hall may be nicely shot, but it is ultimately vapid and forgettable.
Synopsis: An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who's mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous [More]
Starring: Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman, Elle Fanning, Blake Jenner
Directed By: Shawn Christensen

