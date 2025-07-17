All 57 Billion-Dollar Movies In Order (Lilo & Stitch)

The latest: Lilo & Stitch is the first billion dollar-grossing American movie of 2025, following China’s animated sequel Ne Zha 2.

We heard it in a Hollywood movie once: “A million dollars isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? A billion dollars.”

And in this town, it’s true. A movie making that minimum seven figures isn’t cool, it’s a box office bomb. But 10 figures? Now we’re talking. Cracking a billion dollars globally requires a mighty recipe of the hottest stars, the shiniest filmmaking technology, and an engaging plot with twists and turns that never becomes super-duper complicated. And, of course, you’ll need an audience willing to turn out in droves the world over, from America to Lebanon to Zambia.

It’s a compelling window into our era of blockbusters and inflation. The Transformers and Pirates of the Caribbean series each have multiple entries, in the years before the franchises were run into the ground. Alice in Wonderland showed the way for Disney and these newfangled live-action remakes. The last Lord of the Rings was rewarded by fans with the highest gross of the trilogy, goodwill that transferred into The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, and then evaporated after that. The presence of the Jurassic and Star Wars movies, along with Skyfall, shows you can still wring plenty of money out of the long-running James Bond franchise.

Then there’s the superheroes. The Dark Knight movies officially ushered in the era of big business for those who take their comic-book moviemaking seriously. Marvel took a lighter step, focusing on interconnected stories that create serious FOMO for those who skip the multiplex line, in movies like Avengers, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther.

Re-releases of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was enough to get it over the edge, while Spider-Man: No Way Home had no problem swinging over the line the first time. In 2022, Top Gun: Maverick landed in the billion zone, followed by Jurassic World: Dominion‘s slow crawl to the finish line. And James Cameron had one last wet stocking stuffer: Avatar: The Way of Water.

And in 2023, Super Mario Bros. went and foot-stomped the competition, hitting the billion-dollar goal in just 26 days. Then Barbie painted the world pink, reaching the milestone in just 17 days, and becoming the highest-grossing movie directed by a woman.

With 2024, Inside Out 2 shook off the box office doldrums (and revitalized Pixar‘s reputation as a theatrical studio) with its 19-day sprint to the billion line, the fastest ever for an animated movie. And in its seventh week, it surpassed Frozen II as the highest-grossing animated movie ever, reaching $1.46 billion worldwide. And Disney continues the streak with Deadpool & Wolverine, the naughty/nostalgic roast of the MCU and tribute to the Fox era of Marvel movies.

For 2025, Lilo & Stitch is the first billion dollar-grossing American production, following China’s animated sequel Ne Zha 2.

And if you want to go more in-depth, check out our article on The 50 Highest-Grossing Movies Ever, which includes some of those lesser specimens that couldn’t quite break a billion.

#54 Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

78% 94% #54 Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies. Synopsis: Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin Directed By: Shawn Levy

#53 Barbie (2023)

88% 83% #53 Critics Consensus: Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling. Synopsis: To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on [More] Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#42 Joker (2019)

68% 89% #42 Critics Consensus: Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star -- and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema. Synopsis: Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy Directed By: Todd Phillips

#41 Aladdin (2019)

57% 94% #41 Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original. Synopsis: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting [More] Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#35 Aquaman (2018)

66% 72% #35 Critics Consensus: Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun. Synopsis: Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by [More] Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson Directed By: James Wan

#29 Zootopia (2016)

98% 92% #29 Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained. Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live [More] Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#17 Skyfall (2012)

92% 86% #17 Critics Consensus: Sam Mendes brings Bond surging back with a smart, sexy, riveting action thriller that qualifies as one of the best 007 films to date. Synopsis: When James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents When James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents [More] Starring: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes Directed By: Sam Mendes

#8 Avatar (2009)

81% 82% #8 Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking. Synopsis: James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On [More] Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Directed By: James Cameron