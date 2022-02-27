SAG Awards 2022 Winners: Squid Game, Ted Lasso, and CODA Come Up Big

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out at a glitzy in-person ceremony in Los Angeles earlier this evening. Succession, Ted Lasso, and CODA took home the cast awards in their respective categories, but the first affair of the ’22 awards season after OMICRON rearranged the calendar was full of surprises, as the leads of the global hit Squid Game became the first ever non-English language individual performers to take home awards.

Though the evening gave us little in way of tea leaves to discern how the rest of the awards season will play out in the coming weeks, wins by Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, and Troy Kotsur definitely gave them a big boost in the Oscar race. Read on for the full list of winners.

The SAG Awards were simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 27.

Thumbnail image by Noh Juhan/Netflix

