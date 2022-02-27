SAG Awards 2022 Winners: Squid Game, Ted Lasso, and CODA Come Up Big

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out at a glitzy in-person ceremony in Los Angeles earlier this evening. Succession, Ted Lasso, and CODA took home the cast awards in their respective categories, but the first affair of the ’22 awards season after OMICRON rearranged the calendar was full of surprises, as the leads of the global hit Squid Game became the first ever non-English language individual performers to take home awards.
Though the evening gave us little in way of tea leaves to discern how the rest of the awards season will play out in the coming weeks, wins by Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, and Troy Kotsur definitely gave them a big boost in the Oscar race. Read on for the full list of winners.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
The White Lotus
Scenes From a Marriage
Dopesick
Halston
Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
The White Lotus
Genius: Aretha
Maid
Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Succesion
The Morning Show
Succesion
Squid Game
Succesion
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
The Kominsky Method
Ted Lasso
Only Murders in the Building
Only Muders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
The Great
The Chair
Hacks
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Being the Ricardos
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…Boom!
King Richard
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Lost Daughter
House of Gucci
Respect
Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
The Tender Bar
Licorice Pizza
CODA
House of Gucci
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Belfast
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog
Passing
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
The SAG Awards were simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 27.
Thumbnail image by Noh Juhan/Netflix