SAG Awards 2022 Winners: Squid Game, Ted Lasso, and CODA Come Up Big

Netflix's global hit made history, while individual performers in the Film categories got major boosts in their Oscar races.

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out at a glitzy in-person ceremony in Los Angeles earlier this evening. Succession, Ted Lasso, and CODA took home the cast awards in their respective categories, but the first affair of the ’22 awards season after OMICRON rearranged the calendar was full of surprises, as the leads of the global hit Squid Game became the first ever non-English language individual performers to take home awards.

Though the evening gave us little in way of tea leaves to discern how the rest of the awards season will play out in the coming weeks, wins by Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, and Troy Kotsur definitely gave them a big boost in the Oscar race. Read on for the full list of winners.

TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries


Murray Bartlett

The White Lotus


Oscar Isaac

Scenes From a Marriage


Michael Keaton

Dopesick


Ewan McGregor

Halston


Evan Peters

Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries


Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus


Cynthia Erivo

Genius: Aretha


Margaret Qualley

Maid


Jean Smart

Mare of Easttown


Kate Winslet

Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series


Brian Cox

Succesion


Billy Crudup

The Morning Show


Kieran Culkin

Succesion


Lee Jung-jae

Squid Game


Jeremy Strong

Succesion

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series


Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show


Jung Ho-Yeon

Squid Game


Sarah Snook

Succession


Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid’s Tale


Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series


Michael Douglas

The Kominsky Method


Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso


Martin Short

Only Murders in the Building


Steve Martin

Only Muders in the Building


Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series


Elle Fanning

The Great


Sandra Oh

The Chair


Jean Smart

Hacks


Juno Temple

Ted Lasso


Hannah Waddingham

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale
83%

The Morning Show
64%

Squid Game
94%

Succession
94%

Yellowstone
82%

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great
94%

Hacks
100%

The Kominsky Method
93%

Only Murders in the Building
100%

Ted Lasso
94%

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai
93%

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
87%

Loki
92%

Mare of Easttown
95%

Squid Game
94%

FILM AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role


Javier Bardem

Being the Ricardos


Benedict Cumberbatch

The Power of the Dog


Andrew Garfield

tick, tick…Boom!


Will Smith

King Richard


Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role


Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye


Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter


Lady Gaga

House of Gucci


Jennifer Hudson

Respect


Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role


Ben Affleck

The Tender Bar


Bradley Cooper

Licorice Pizza


Troy Kotsur

CODA


Jared Leto

House of Gucci


Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role


Caitriona Balfe

Belfast


Cate Blanchett

Nightmare Alley


Ariana DeBose

West Side Story


Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog


Ruth Negga

Passing

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow
79%

Dune
83%

The Matrix Resurrections
63%

No Time to Die
83%

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
91%

The SAG Awards were simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 27.

