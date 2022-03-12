2022 Directors Guild Awards Winners

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images) The Directors Guild of America (DGA) held their annual awards ceremony on Saturday evening at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, hosted by Judd Apatow and honoring outstanding achievements in directing across film, television, and commercials. Jane Campion, director of The Power of the Dog, became just the second woman in DGA history to be nominated twice, and she solidified her Oscar frontrunner status with a win in the Theatrical Feature Film category. In a unique turn of events, Maggie Gyllenhaal won the award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film for The Lost Daughter even though she’s technically not a member of the DGA, since she’s only helmed one film; she needs two sponsors to become part of the guild, and when she accepted her award, she asked Steven Spielberg to be one of them from the stage. HBO’s Succession also snatched up every nomination in the Dramatic Series category, making its win a matter of formality, while Apple TV+’s popular series Ted Lasso lost in the Comedy Series category to another HBO series, Hacks, despite earning three of the five nominations there.

See below for the full list of winners.

Theatrical Feature Film

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog – WINNER

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

First-Time Feature Film

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter – WINNER

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Tatiana Huezo – Prayers for the Stolen

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Michael Sarnoski – Pig

Emma Seligman – Shiva Baby

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Kevin Bray, Succession – “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (HBO)

Mark Mylod, Succession – “All the Bells Say” (HBO) – WINNER

Andrij Parekh, Succession – “What It Takes”

Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman, Succession – “Lion in the Meadow”

Lorena Scafaria, Succession – “Too Much Birthday”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks – “There Is No Line” – WINNER

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso – “No Weddings and a Funeral”

Erica Dunton, Ted Lasso -“Rainbow”

Sam Jones, Ted Lasso – “Beard After Hours”

Mike White, The White Lotus – “Mysterious Monkeys”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad – WINNER

Barry Levinson, Dopesick – “First Bottle”

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven – “Wheel of Fire”

Danny Strong, Dopesick – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Ian Berger, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse — Into the Magaverse

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside

Paul Dugdale, Adele: One Night Only – WINNER

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Glenn P. Weiss, The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher -“Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams”

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – “Episode 1105”

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live – “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo” – WINNER

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – “Episode 26112”

Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Episode 830 — Season Finale”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Joseph Guidry, Full Bloom – “Final Floral Face-Off”

Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior – “1304: Qualifiers 4”

Ramy Romany, Making the Cut – “Brand Statement”

Ben Simms, Running Wild with Bear Grylls – “Gina Carano in the Dolomites”

Adam Vetri, Getaway Driver – “Electric Shock” – WINNER

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

James Bobin, The Mysterious Benedict Society – “A Bunch of Smart Orphans” (Disney+)

Micheal Lembeck, The J Team (Paramount+)

Phill Lewis, Head of the Class – “Three More Years” (HBO Max)

Smrithi Mundhra, Through Our Eyes – “Shelter” (HBO Max) – WINNER

Jeff Wadlow, Are You Afraid of the Dark? – “The Tale of the Darkhouse” (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Jessica Kingdon – Ascension

Stanley Nelson – Attica – WINNER

Raoul Peck – Exterminate All the Brutes

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul

Elizabeth Chai Varsarhelyi & Jimmy Chin – The Rescue

