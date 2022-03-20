2022 Producers Guild Awards Winners

(Photo by Apple TV+)
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the winners of their annual contest last night at a gala ceremony in Beverly Hills. In a shock to some, the expected winner and top film on our Awards Leaderboard, The Power of the Dog, lost to the feel-good favorite CODA. CODA’s win was unexpected in the punditry, but as films like Belfast and King Richard faded, CODA saw a rise in sentiment following its win for Best Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The PGAs are a fairly reliable indicator of Oscar Best Picture potential, so this late-season twist indicates we are in for an exciting final stretch of the Oscar season, with the biggest prize still very much still up for grabs.
On the television side, Ted Lasso and Succession were the big winners and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul rebounded from a DGA loss last weekend to win Best Documentary. Read on for the full list of PGA Awards winner below.
Being the Ricardos
Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.
Belfast
Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas
CODA
Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a. – WINNER
Don’t Look Up
Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.
Dune
Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.
King Richard
Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.
Licorice Pizza
Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner
The Power of the Dog
Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.
tick, tick…BOOM!
Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.
West Side Story
Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.
Ascension
Producers: Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell
In The Same Breath
Producers: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn
Simple As Water
Producers: Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Producers: Joseph Patel, p.g.a., David Dinerstein, p.g.a., Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a. – WINNER
Writing With Fire
Producers: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh
Encanto
Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a. – WINNER
Luca
Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.
Raya and the Last Dragon
Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.
Sing 2
Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.
Succession – WINNER
Ted Lasso – WINNER
Mare of Easttown – WINNER
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free – WINNER
The Beatles: Get Back – WINNER
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8) – WINNER
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)
Saturday Night Live (Season 47)
America’s Got Talent (Season 16)
Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13) – WINNER
Top Chef (Season 18)
The Voice (Season 20)