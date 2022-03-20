Trophy Talk

2022 Producers Guild Awards Winners

CODA wins top honors and signals a possible upset in Oscar Best Picture race, while Succession and Ted Lasso triumph in TV.

CODA

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the winners of their annual contest last night at a gala ceremony in Beverly Hills.  In a shock to some, the expected winner and top film on our Awards Leaderboard, The Power of the Dog, lost to the feel-good favorite CODA. CODA’s win was unexpected in the punditry, but as films like Belfast and King Richard faded, CODA saw a rise in sentiment following its win for Best Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The PGAs are a fairly reliable indicator of Oscar Best Picture potential, so this late-season twist indicates we are in for an exciting final stretch of the Oscar season, with the biggest prize still very much still up for grabs.

On the television side, Ted Lasso and Succession were the big winners and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul rebounded from a DGA loss last weekend to win Best Documentary. Read on for the full list of PGA Awards winner below.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos
Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

Belfast
Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

CODA
Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a. – WINNER

Don’t Look Up
Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

Dune
Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

King Richard
Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

Licorice Pizza
Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

The Power of the Dog
Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

tick, tick…BOOM!
Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

West Side Story
Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Ascension
Producers: Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

The First Wave

Flee

In The Same Breath
Producers: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

The Rescue

Simple As Water
Producers: Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Producers: Joseph Patel, p.g.a., David Dinerstein, p.g.a., Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a. – WINNER

Writing With Fire
Producers: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto
Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a. – WINNER

Luca
Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

Raya and the Last Dragon
Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

Sing 2
Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale 

The Morning Show 

Squid Game 

Succession – WINNER

Yellowstone 

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Cobra Kai

Curb Your Enthusiasm 

Hacks 

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso – WINNER

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

Dopesick

Mare of Easttown – WINNER

​​The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Single All the Way

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free – WINNER

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes

Allen v. Farrow

The Beatles: Get Back  – WINNER

Queer Eye

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy 

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8) – WINNER

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)

Saturday Night Live (Season 47)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

America’s Got Talent (Season 16)

Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13) – WINNER

Top Chef (Season 18)

The Voice (Season 20)

