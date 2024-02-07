(Photo by Magnolia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)
Best Movies of 2024: Best New Movies to Watch Now
Welcome to our guide of the Best Movies of 2024, featuring every Certified Fresh movie as they come in week by week!
We didn’t have a blockbuster January like we did in 2023‘s, when genre surprises M3GAN and Plane went Certified Fresh. But Daisy Ridley got her post-Skywalker win with Sometimes I Think About Dying. Mads Mikkelsen re-teamed with his A Royal Affair director Nikolaj Arcel to find The Promised Land. With The Crime Is Mine, Francois Ozon is getting career-best reviews, and his 10th Certified Fresh film over the past decade-and-change. And Netflix scored with The Kitchen, Orion and the Dark, and Good Grief.
#1
Adjusted Score: 99853%
Critics Consensus: With alluring razzmatazz, The Crime is Mine and its superlative stars will seduce farce lovers and Francophiles.
Synopsis:
In 1930s Paris, Madeleine, a pretty, young, penniless and talentless actress, is accused of murdering a famous producer. Helped by... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 99438%
Critics Consensus: Following its own alluringly inscrutable path between past, present, reality, and dreams, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell rewards patient viewers with an absorbing spiritual odyssey.
Synopsis:
Winner of the prestigious Camera d’Or for best first film at this year's Cannes Film Festival, the enthralling Inside the... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 99508%
Critics Consensus: A heartfelt film that tells a poignant story without straying into sentimentality, Tótem is a life-affirming triumph for writer-director Lila Avilés.
Synopsis:
In a bustling Mexican household, seven-year-old Sol is swept up in a whirlwind of preparations for the birthday party for... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 98577%
Critics Consensus: Mads Mikkelson leads us through the savage terrain of The Promised Land with a glimmer of hope in this epic Nordic tale with Western bones.
Synopsis:
In 18th century Denmark, Captain Ludvig Kahlen (Mads Mikkelsen) -- a proud, ambitious, but impoverished war hero -- sets out... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 96032%
Critics Consensus: As harrowing as it is humane, The Settlers serves as a sharp-edged excavation of long-marginalized history.
Synopsis:
Chile, 1901. Three horsemen embark on an expedition, tasked with securing a wealthy landowner's vast property. Accompanying a reckless British... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 94636%
Critics Consensus: Fueled by the sparkling chemistry between Line Renaud and Dany Boon, Driving Madeleine proves a sweetly sentimental drama that deftly tugs the heartstrings.
Synopsis:
Madeleine, 92 years old, calls a taxi to take her to the retirement home where she will be living. Charles,... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 91626%
Critics Consensus: Smart sci-fi that's solidly grounded in social commentary, The Kitchen suggests a bright future for the directing duo of Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares.
Synopsis:
London, 2040 -- rising house prices, computerized labor and eradication of the Welfare State has turned the city into a... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 92531%
Critics Consensus: An uncommonly ambitious animated film, Orion and the Dark benefits from a Charlie Kaufman screenplay that isn't afraid to tangle with existential ideas.
Synopsis:
The thing Orion fears the most is the dark. When the embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 85257%
Critics Consensus: Departing from corporate comedy,Sometimes I Think About Dying modestly explores critical human connection through a superbly melancholic Daisy Ridley.
Synopsis:
Lost on the dreary Oregon coast, Fran finds solace in her cubicle, listening to the constant hum of officemates and... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 81096%
Critics Consensus: A solid first feature for writer-director Dan Levy, Good Grief offers a generally affecting look at love after death whose refreshing sincerity only occasionally veers into sentimentality.
Synopsis:
Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 75269%
Critics Consensus: Debuting director Jake Johnson acquits himself admirably with Self Reliance, a unique comedy-thriller hybrid that does a generally effective job of balancing silly and sincere.
Synopsis:
When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes... [More]