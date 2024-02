(Photo by Magnolia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Movies of 2024: Best New Movies to Watch Now

Welcome to our guide of the Best Movies of 2024, featuring every Certified Fresh movie as they come in week by week!

We didn’t have a blockbuster January like we did in 2023‘s, when genre surprises M3GAN and Plane went Certified Fresh. But Daisy Ridley got her post-Skywalker win with Sometimes I Think About Dying. Mads Mikkelsen re-teamed with his A Royal Affair director Nikolaj Arcel to find The Promised Land. With The Crime Is Mine, Francois Ozon is getting career-best reviews, and his 10th Certified Fresh film over the past decade-and-change. And Netflix scored with The Kitchen, Orion and the Dark, and Good Grief.

#3 Tótem (2023) 97% #3 Adjusted Score: 99508% Critics Consensus: A heartfelt film that tells a poignant story without straying into sentimentality, Tótem is a life-affirming triumph for writer-director Lila Avilés. Synopsis: In a bustling Mexican household, seven-year-old Sol is swept up in a whirlwind of preparations for the birthday party for... Starring: Naíma Sentíes, Montserrat Marañón, Marisol Gasé, Saori Gurza Directed By: Lila Avilés

#6 Driving Madeleine (2022) 93% #6 Adjusted Score: 94636% Critics Consensus: Fueled by the sparkling chemistry between Line Renaud and Dany Boon, Driving Madeleine proves a sweetly sentimental drama that deftly tugs the heartstrings. Synopsis: Madeleine, 92 years old, calls a taxi to take her to the retirement home where she will be living. Charles,... Starring: Line Renaud, Dany Boon, Alice Isaaz, Jérémie Laheurte Directed By: Christian Carion

#10 Good Grief (2023) 76% #10 Adjusted Score: 81096% Critics Consensus: A solid first feature for writer-director Dan Levy, Good Grief offers a generally affecting look at love after death whose refreshing sincerity only occasionally veers into sentimentality. Synopsis: Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly... Starring: Dan Levy, Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, Himesh Patel Directed By: Dan Levy