100 Greatest Movies of the 21st Century

Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything -- and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much.

Synopsis: John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick [More]