100 Greatest Movies of the 21st Century

Critics Consensus: BlacKkKlansman uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way.

Synopsis: Ron Stallworth is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name Ron Stallworth is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name [More]