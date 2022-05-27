Creed

All Rocky and Creed Movies Ranked

In 1976, on the country’s bicentennial, America got the the great underdog movie of its time: Rocky. The story of Rocky Balboa is one borne out of the streets, a place where a young fighter could emerge from working class Philadelphia chasing a dream of victory in the ring and in love, paralleling writer/actor Sylvester Stallone’s own rags-to-riches story. Stallone directed the next three movies in the series, including the communism-defeating Rocky IV, while original Rocky John G. Avildsen returned for part V.

Not one to squander a good redemption arc, Stallone revived the character 16 years later in 2006’s Rocky Balboa, delivering the respectful ending his creation deserved. Stallone was able to rest easy until a young upstart director named Ryan Coogler came knocking, screenplay in hand about the son of Rocky’s rival, Apollo Creed. Inspired by Coogler’s vision and passion, and the opportunity to bet it all on Rocky once more, Stallone came on-board to train the next generation’s underdog hero, Michael B. Jordan. The two Creed movies are among the highest-rated of the franchise, with a third incoming, the director’s chair to be filled by Jordan himself. Until then, we’re ranking all Rocky and Creed movies by Tomatometer!

#1

Creed (2015)
95%

#1
Adjusted Score: 107332%
Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots.
Synopsis: Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born.... [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad
Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#2

Rocky (1976)
91%

#2
Adjusted Score: 97532%
Critics Consensus: This story of a down-on-his-luck boxer is thoroughly predictable, but Sylvester Stallone's script and stunning performance in the title role brush aside complaints.
Synopsis: Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-time boxer from working-class Philadelphia, is arbitrarily chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burgess Meredith, Burt Young
Directed By: John G. Avildsen

#3

Creed II (2018)
83%

#3
Adjusted Score: 102077%
Critics Consensus: Creed II's adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch.
Synopsis: In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed former U.S. champion Apollo Creed in a tragic match that stunned the world.... [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad
Directed By: Steven Caple Jr.

#4

Rocky Balboa (2006)
77%

#4
Adjusted Score: 83851%
Critics Consensus: Implausible but entertaining and poignant, Rocky Balboa finds the champ in fighting form for the first time in years.
Synopsis: Now long-retired, Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) runs a Philadelphia eatery and mourns the loss of his beloved wife, Adrian. Yearning to... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young, Antonio Tarver, Geraldine Hughes
Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#5

Rocky II (1979)
72%

#5
Adjusted Score: 73144%
Critics Consensus: Rocky II is a movie that dares you to root again for the ultimate underdog -- and succeeds due to an infectiously powerful climax.
Synopsis: Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burgess Meredith, Burt Young
Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#6

Rocky III (1982)
67%

#6
Adjusted Score: 69007%
Critics Consensus: It's noticeably subject to the law of diminishing returns, but Rocky III still has enough brawny spectacle to stand in the ring with the franchise's better entries.
Synopsis: Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T, Talia Shire, Carl Weathers
Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#7

Rocky IV (1985)
37%

#7
Adjusted Score: 37365%
Critics Consensus: Rocky IV inflates the action to absurd heights, but it ultimately rings hollow thanks to a story that hits the same basic beats as the first three entries in the franchise.
Synopsis: After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers
Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#8

Rocky V (1990)
29%

#8
Adjusted Score: 30137%
Critics Consensus: Rocky V's attempts to recapture the original's working-class grit are as transparently phony as each of the thuddingly obvious plot developments in a misguided installment that sent the franchise flailing into longterm limbo.
Synopsis: Recently retired boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) falls on hard times after his accountant mismanages his finances. He stages a... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Richard E. Gant
Directed By: John G. Avildsen

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

heist movie die hard Country 71st Emmy Awards classics Disney Plus PBS HBO what to watch kids debate Rocky saw spain Fox Searchlight DC streaming service cancelled television scary foreign 2015 TCA Pixar ID Acorn TV Image Comics Valentine's Day Tarantino japan WGN Comedy Central Family 21st Century Fox Alien Crunchyroll children's TV docuseries New York Comic Con Cannes police drama basketball YouTube Premium cartoon Anna Paquin Year in Review OneApp Hear Us Out Stephen King Nat Geo blockbuster ITV 2017 Mindy Kaling cancelled TV series cats slasher PlayStation latino rt labs lord of the rings DGA Trivia 2018 Cartoon Network TCA Winter 2020 Watching Series Action australia directors black comedy Holidays nature Television Academy ABC travel game of thrones hist scary movies revenge Pride Month comic TIFF superman social media french TNT Mystery Shondaland History robots TCM anthology Reality Rocketman composers Starz zombies marvel cinematic universe romance cops Countdown Comics on TV Exclusive Video summer TV Netflix Christmas movies Best and Worst Best Picture Paramount adventure CBS All Access Infographic finale politics Trophy Talk APB TV One 90s cooking telelvision broadcast Disney Channel thriller criterion Extras Quiz NYCC Classic Film comedies cults concert toy story mob The Walt Disney Company Cosplay mutant strong female leads Hollywood Foreign Press Association aliens new york Winter TV Schedule royal family movies Sundance Now emmy awards TruTV MCU Syfy Sci-Fi Lifetime Christmas movies Sony Pictures AMC Chernobyl animated comic book movie Apple Grammys renewed TV shows SXSW 2022 Universal Pictures BET Awards Martial Arts TLC biography parents Baby Yoda Broadway fast and furious comiccon 94th Oscars Sundance Apple TV+ MGM Podcast new zealand FX on Hulu Binge Guide A24 Reality Competition book Shudder venice Disney streaming service summer preview Red Carpet legend news Film Festival Ellie Kemper talk show sports tv talk Star Wars screenings know your critic Academy Awards worst movies AMC Plus stand-up comedy Mudbound Black Mirror CBS The Witch cars anime aapi true crime Rock obi wan mcc 007 quibi genre all-time batman young adult IFC 99% USA HBO Go gangster laika green book obituary comic book movies adaptation twilight Sneak Peek casting rt archives crime sequels comics disaster wonder woman satire critic resources FX Musical FXX SXSW godzilla hidden camera Epix kaiju Pacific Islander remakes target Pop TV VICE Comic-Con@Home 2021 spider-verse posters 24 frames HFPA Marvel Studios Tokyo Olympics mockumentary witnail Black History Month streaming streamig supernatural Amazon canceled TV shows cancelled TV shows screen actors guild Premiere Dates MSNBC new star wars movies BBC Oscar Oscars Lucasfilm sequel Paramount Network Mary poppins political drama TV Land Sundance TV olympics versus American Society of Cinematographers toronto trophy Comedy Discovery Channel art house Apple TV Plus nfl Interview First Look VOD SDCC video Hallmark Christmas movies monster movies fresh indiana jones Fall TV rotten movies we love live action summer TV preview miniseries international Ovation free movies GIFs psycho Nickelodeon unscripted blockbusters Tomatazos werewolf Best Director Election CMT based on movie justice league black RT History 73rd Emmy Awards football The Academy Walt Disney Pictures christmas movies BBC One Photos Marvel Television scorecard Crackle See It Skip It Amazon Prime Bravo medical drama ABC Family franchise game show war dragons The Walking Dead Emmys slashers blaxploitation south america child's play reboot video on demand San Diego Comic-Con breaking bad indie festival Wes Anderson jamie lee curtis Best Actor dark halloween Hallmark docudrama natural history Television Critics Association rom-coms harry potter 1990s marvel comics Instagram Live streaming movies boxoffice YouTube suspense Focus Features GLAAD pirates of the caribbean binge scene in color Logo Peacock popular ABC Signature E3 golden globe awards Calendar leaderboard spanish language Prime Video dreamworks spider-man BBC America reviews vs. singing competition CW Seed Captain marvel Super Bowl YouTube Red elevated horror Character Guide james bond BET Dark Horse Comics ViacomCBS Animation Toys A&E Netflix Best Actress BAFTA Creative Arts Emmys high school 45 PaleyFest prank Lifetime worst ratings National Geographic cancelled Writers Guild of America Video Games Disney+ Disney Plus Marathons LGBTQ Horror spy thriller Paramount Pictures Mary Poppins Returns crossover crime thriller Tags: Comedy OWN independent diversity Thanksgiving Pop serial killer comic books Turner halloween tv spanish space award winner Emmy Nominations action-comedy trailers USA Network E! best live event archives Western a nightmare on elm street stop motion Esquire YA king arthur sopranos TV jurassic park Winners Universal Britbox universal monsters 72 Emmy Awards Freeform FOX LGBT interviews The CW NBC hispanic heritage month First Reviews TV renewals spinoff Pet Sematary Music IFC Films Showtime Spectrum Originals sag awards Elton John Nominations television documentaries 2019 Holiday dc VH1 joker 4/20 Paramount Plus dogs DC Comics movie Set visit ESPN zero dark thirty facebook discovery historical drama deadpool asian-american Lionsgate kong Brie Larson TV movies nbcuniversal crime drama IMDb TV Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt President boxing Vudu documentary dramedy hispanic women japanese Food Network Travel Channel MTV DirecTV Masterpiece Mary Tyler Moore The Arrangement Turner Classic Movies vampires Columbia Pictures Disney theme song Legendary 2021 79th Golden Globes Awards Avengers mission: impossible Neflix dceu book adaptation festivals X-Men The Purge Musicals series rt labs critics edition Superheroes canceled rotten sitcom Teen golden globes Christmas critics stoner South by Southwest Film Festival dexter zombie 2020 NBA Film 2016 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Heroines Kids & Family Fox News Ghostbusters cinemax doctor who Endgame Pirates Spring TV science fiction transformers Trailer Tubi Drama Song of Ice and Fire psychological thriller CNN Hulu romantic comedy RT21 HBO Max 93rd Oscars Rom-Com italian TCA Awards Polls and Games Fantasy films WarnerMedia chucky teaser Summer ghosts Opinion Awards Tour richard e. Grant Box Office 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Amazon Studios hollywood GoT DC Universe El Rey name the review Star Trek Certified Fresh Tumblr superhero Fargo Comic Book 20th Century Fox TBS feel good Superheroe Women's History Month Adult Swim Spike adenture Awards Warner Bros. Amazon Prime Video SundanceTV king kong Funimation period drama Marvel TCA 2017 Arrowverse razzies biopic technology Biopics
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy