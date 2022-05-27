All Rocky and Creed Movies Ranked
In 1976, on the country’s bicentennial, America got the the great underdog movie of its time: Rocky. The story of Rocky Balboa is one borne out of the streets, a place where a young fighter could emerge from working class Philadelphia chasing a dream of victory in the ring and in love, paralleling writer/actor Sylvester Stallone’s own rags-to-riches story. Stallone directed the next three movies in the series, including the communism-defeating Rocky IV, while original Rocky John G. Avildsen returned for part V.
Not one to squander a good redemption arc, Stallone revived the character 16 years later in 2006’s Rocky Balboa, delivering the respectful ending his creation deserved. Stallone was able to rest easy until a young upstart director named Ryan Coogler came knocking, screenplay in hand about the son of Rocky’s rival, Apollo Creed. Inspired by Coogler’s vision and passion, and the opportunity to bet it all on Rocky once more, Stallone came on-board to train the next generation’s underdog hero, Michael B. Jordan. The two Creed movies are among the highest-rated of the franchise, with a third incoming, the director’s chair to be filled by Jordan himself. Until then, we’re ranking all Rocky and Creed movies by Tomatometer!
#1
Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots.
Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born....
#2
Critics Consensus: This story of a down-on-his-luck boxer is thoroughly predictable, but Sylvester Stallone's script and stunning performance in the title role brush aside complaints.
Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-time boxer from working-class Philadelphia, is arbitrarily chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight...
#3
Critics Consensus: Creed II's adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch.
In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed former U.S. champion Apollo Creed in a tragic match that stunned the world....
#4
Critics Consensus: Implausible but entertaining and poignant, Rocky Balboa finds the champ in fighting form for the first time in years.
Now long-retired, Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) runs a Philadelphia eatery and mourns the loss of his beloved wife, Adrian. Yearning to...
#5
Critics Consensus: Rocky II is a movie that dares you to root again for the ultimate underdog -- and succeeds due to an infectiously powerful climax.
Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl...
#6
Critics Consensus: It's noticeably subject to the law of diminishing returns, but Rocky III still has enough brawny spectacle to stand in the ring with the franchise's better entries.
Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest...
#7
Critics Consensus: Rocky IV inflates the action to absurd heights, but it ultimately rings hollow thanks to a story that hits the same basic beats as the first three entries in the franchise.
After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia...
#8
Critics Consensus: Rocky V's attempts to recapture the original's working-class grit are as transparently phony as each of the thuddingly obvious plot developments in a misguided installment that sent the franchise flailing into longterm limbo.
Recently retired boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) falls on hard times after his accountant mismanages his finances. He stages a...