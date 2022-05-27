All Rocky and Creed Movies Ranked

In 1976, on the country’s bicentennial, America got the the great underdog movie of its time: Rocky. The story of Rocky Balboa is one borne out of the streets, a place where a young fighter could emerge from working class Philadelphia chasing a dream of victory in the ring and in love, paralleling writer/actor Sylvester Stallone’s own rags-to-riches story. Stallone directed the next three movies in the series, including the communism-defeating Rocky IV, while original Rocky John G. Avildsen returned for part V.

Not one to squander a good redemption arc, Stallone revived the character 16 years later in 2006’s Rocky Balboa, delivering the respectful ending his creation deserved. Stallone was able to rest easy until a young upstart director named Ryan Coogler came knocking, screenplay in hand about the son of Rocky’s rival, Apollo Creed. Inspired by Coogler’s vision and passion, and the opportunity to bet it all on Rocky once more, Stallone came on-board to train the next generation’s underdog hero, Michael B. Jordan. The two Creed movies are among the highest-rated of the franchise, with a third incoming, the director’s chair to be filled by Jordan himself. Until then, we’re ranking all Rocky and Creed movies by Tomatometer!

