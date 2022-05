All Rocky and Creed Movies Ranked

In 1976, on the country’s bicentennial, America got the the great underdog movie of its time: Rocky. The story of Rocky Balboa is one borne out of the streets, a place where a young fighter could emerge from working class Philadelphia chasing a dream of victory in the ring and in love, paralleling writer/actor Sylvester Stallone’s own rags-to-riches story. Stallone directed the next three movies in the series, including the communism-defeating Rocky IV, while original Rocky John G. Avildsen returned for part V.

Not one to squander a good redemption arc, Stallone revived the character 16 years later in 2006’s Rocky Balboa, delivering the respectful ending his creation deserved. Stallone was able to rest easy until a young upstart director named Ryan Coogler came knocking, screenplay in hand about the son of Rocky’s rival, Apollo Creed. Inspired by Coogler’s vision and passion, and the opportunity to bet it all on Rocky once more, Stallone came on-board to train the next generation’s underdog hero, Michael B. Jordan. The two Creed movies are among the highest-rated of the franchise, with a third incoming, the director’s chair to be filled by Jordan himself. Until then, we’re ranking all Rocky and Creed movies by Tomatometer!



#1 Creed (2015) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 107332% Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots. Synopsis: Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born. Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#5 Rocky II (1979) 72% #5 Adjusted Score: 73144% Critics Consensus: Rocky II is a movie that dares you to root again for the ultimate underdog -- and succeeds due to an infectiously powerful climax. Synopsis: Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burgess Meredith, Burt Young Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#6 Rocky III (1982) 67% #6 Adjusted Score: 69007% Critics Consensus: It's noticeably subject to the law of diminishing returns, but Rocky III still has enough brawly spectacle to stand in the ring with the franchise's better entries. Synopsis: Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest dreams. Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T, Talia Shire, Carl Weathers Directed By: Sylvester Stallone