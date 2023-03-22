John Wick Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Crisp, clear camera work where you can see the stunts, punches, and gunfights? Sweet cars and exotic locales? Impossibly cool one-liners? Yeah, we’re thinking action movies are back. Since John Wick‘s 2014 high-concept debut (don’t get between an ex-assassin and his dead wife-gifted puppy), Keanu Reeves and his creative team (including former Matrix stunt guys turned directors, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch) have booted the shaky cam and manic edits that have plagued American action movies to the curb, reviving old-school muscular filmmaking with modern polish. That includes an amusingly absurd amount of worldbuilding populated with colorful characters, featuring the likes of Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and much more. With Chapter 4 releasing (see the first reviews), we’re ranking the John Wick movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo