John Wick Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Crisp, clear camera work where you can see the stunts, punches, and gunfights? Sweet cars and exotic locales? Impossibly cool one-liners? Yeah, we’re thinking action movies are back. Since John Wick‘s 2014 high-concept debut (don’t get between an ex-assassin and his dead wife-gifted puppy), Keanu Reeves and his creative team (including former Matrix stunt guys turned directors, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch) have booted the shaky cam and manic edits that have plagued American action movies to the curb, reviving old-school muscular filmmaking with modern polish. That includes an amusingly absurd amount of worldbuilding populated with colorful characters, featuring the likes of Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and much more. With Chapter 4 releasing (see the first reviews), we’re ranking the John Wick movies by Tomatometer! Alex Vo

Adjusted Score: 100936%
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything -- and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much.
Synopsis: John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen Ji-Dan, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne
Directed By: Chad Stahelski

Adjusted Score: 109158%
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum reloads for another hard-hitting round of the brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action that fans of the franchise demand.
Synopsis: After gunning down a member of the High Table -- the shadowy international assassin's guild -- legendary hit man John... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne
Directed By: Chad Stahelski

Adjusted Score: 108378%
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 2 does what a sequel should -- which in this case means doubling down on the non-stop, thrillingly choreographed action that made its predecessor so much fun.
Synopsis: Retired super-assassin John Wick's plans to resume a quiet civilian life are cut short when Italian gangster Santino D'Antonio shows... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio
Directed By: Chad Stahelski

John Wick (2014)
86%

Adjusted Score: 94502%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves -- and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise.
Synopsis: Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe
Directed By: Chad Stahelski

