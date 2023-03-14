John Wick: Chapter 4 First Reviews: The Best in the Franchise, with Epic Wall-to-Wall Action

Here’s what critics are saying about John Wick: Chapter 4:
John Wick: Chapter 4 outdoes its formidable predecessors in nearly every respect.
– Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter
John Wick: Chapter 4 once again exceeds expectations.
– Jeff Nelson, Showbiz Cheat Sheet
It is the most John Wick movie. And it is the best John Wick movie.
– Tom Jorgensen, IGN Movies
John Wick: Chapter 4 takes cinema to the next level once again.
– Fred Topel, United Press International
There’s a strong argument to be made that it’s the best of the sequels.
– Eric Eisenberg, Cinema Blend
It may not be consistent enough to rank as the franchise’s finest, but when it gets going, it cooks with gas.
– Nick Schager, The Daily Beast
In this gradual development and expansion of the Wickaverse, the filmmakers seem to have lost the thread of what makes the first and, at times, second film in the series work so well.
– Derek Smith, Slant Magazine
(Photo by ©Lionsgate)
John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the best modern American action films this side of a Mission: Impossible.
– Aaron Neuwirth, We Live Entertainment
John Wick: Chapter 4 stands above… the past decade’s worth of action films as a whole.
– Tom Jorgensen, IGN Movies
This fourth adventure — like those that preceded it — thrillingly and savagely slays its modern action competition.
– Nick Schager, The Daily Beast
John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the best action movies of the past few years.
– JimmyO, JoBlo’s Movie Network
John Wick: Chapter 4 boasts truly innovative action — not only by the standards of the John Wick series, but also for all of cinema.
– Fred Topel, United Press International
This is sure to become a highly rewatched, often quoted classic.
– Alan French, Sunshine State Cineplex
John Wick: Chapter 4 feels like the first John Wick movie that wants to be a Clint Eastwood spaghetti Western. It’s like Sergio Leone crossed with John Woo.
– Owen Gleiberman, Variety
It fits in with the likes of Leone, Walter Hill, John Woo, and George Miller.
– Aaron Neuwirth, We Live Entertainment
It is near non-stop wall-to-wall combat, car chases, and shoot-outs on a level not seen since Mad Max: Fury Road.
– Karl Delossantos, Smash Cut Reviews
It’s the best American action blockbuster since George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road.
– Rafael Motamayor, IndieWire
(Photo by Murray Close/©Lionsgate)
Chad Stahelski has once again delivered the goods and then some.
– Dan Bayer, Next Best Picture
Director Chad Stahelski, who helmed all the previous films, and his formidable stunt team have outshone their previous work, and that’s saying something.
– Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter
John Wick: Chapter 4 strongly suggests that he is the finest Hollywood director of gun battles, fist fights, sword duels, and car chases working at the moment.
– Jacob Hall, Slashfilm
Throughout John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski has been flexing his directorial muscles with extended action scenes that have a visual style and cohesion that highlights how he’s become one of the best action filmmakers in the world. And then in the wild finale, Stahelski pulls out all the stops.
– Sean Mulvihill, Mulviews
Chad Stahelski lacks the showman’s instinct for building and payoff.
– Charles Bramesco, Guardian
Stunt coordinator Scott Rogers makes a bombastic return, choreographing the most bonkers fight sequences ever to hit the silver screen.
– Jeff Nelson, Showbiz Cheat Sheet
John… participates in perhaps the greatest action sequence of all time.
– Karl Delossantos, Smash Cut Reviews
The action in John Wick: Chapter 4 is out of this world fantastic.
– Dan Bayer, Next Best Picture
Between the range of action we see, the creativity of the various settings and set pieces, and the way Reeves acts all through it, it’s a true wonder to behold.
– Aaron Neuwirth, We Live Entertainment
Every action scene in John Wick: Chapter 4 could be the climax of any other movie. There is no small fight in this movie.
– Fred Topel, United Press International
The final hour of the film is essentially one large action scene, and one staged with such bravura skill and visual wit that it exposes the vast majority of American action direction as the lazy sham it is.
– Jacob Hall, Slashfilm
(Photo by ©Lionsgate)
This is a nutso film packed with over-the-top characters, on-the-nose line readings, and skewed levels of plausibility that rival the Fast & Furious franchise. However, once again, this series stays true to itself.
– Aaron Neuwirth, We Live Entertainment
It is patently ridiculous and mostly very fun: the platonic ideal of a globe-hopping meatbag action thriller taken to its gloriously illogical extreme.
– Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly
The action in John Wick movies wouldn’t seem out of place in Looney Tunes. For Chapter 4, the filmmakers seem in on the joke though as there’s a playfulness to the set pieces.
– Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy
With a willingness to use slapstick in the middle of action beats, John Wick: Chapter 4 is maybe the funniest entry in the series.
– Brandon Zachary, CBR.com
The secret weapon of the John Wick films has always been the emotion that fuels John… The fact that this latest film ends in such a character-focused way inspires awe of a different, incredibly welcome kind.
– Dan Bayer, Next Best Picture
Director Chad Stahelski and screenwriters Shay Hatten and Michael Finch carry through themes surrounding consequence and the passage of time while also strengthening them with added sentiments on absolution, fate, fidelity and friendship.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
This is a movie that looks not forward toward some cash-grab sequel, but toward the past and how we got here… [It’s] the most emotionally resonant movie of the franchise.
– Rafael Motamayor, IndieWire
(Photo by ©Lionsgate)
This movie is gorgeous. It’s a symphony of violence, wonderfully captured by cinematographer Dan Lausten… Every shot of this film has something going on.
– Aaron Neuwirth, We Live Entertainment
For a series which has always looked stylish as hell, Chapter 4 sets a new standard for production design and cinematography.
– Tom Jorgensen, IGN Movies
Cinematographer Dan Laustsen’s lush visuals makes sure the film is dazzling to look at even when there isn’t any action happening.
– Dan Bayer, Next Best Picture
Through cinematographer Dan Laustsen’s lens, the saturated colorscape burns vivid and vibrant. He captures an incredibly seductive depth of field with the imagery, making the characters and action pop.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
Reeves truly continues to impress, seemingly getting better at this stuff with each franchise.
– Pete Hammond, Deadline Hollywood Daily
Keanu Reeves continues his action-hero dominance with another incredibly physical, supernaturally charismatic performance that pushes the boundaries of what any actor should be willing to put themselves through but he seems to take great pleasure in with tremendous skill.
– Dan Bayer, Next Best Picture
Reeves does solid work bringing out flashes of humanity and exhaustion in the character, even as he dispatches untold numbers of enemies through plenty of amazing stunt work.
– Brandon Zachary, CBR.com
Reeves might have fewer lines in this film than any so far in the franchise, but he completely sells Wick’s commitment while also imbuing him with emotional exhaustion that adds more gravity to this chapter.
– Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com
(Photo by Murray Close/©Lionsgate)
Skarsgård builds depth and dimension into his ostentatious, arrogant, weaselly baddie.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
While Skarsgård’s Gramont is an arrogant upper-cruster who likes to hold court in the Louvre and the Paris Opera House, he’s more of a functional than unique villain.
– Nick Schager, The Daily Beast
What lets Chapter 4 down is its central villain. Bill Skarsgård is entertaining… but there’s no development there.
– Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy
Donnie Yen delivers such a physically witty and charismatic performance that you can’t wait for the inevitable spinoff.
– Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter
The legendary Donnie Yen gives a brilliant performance and effortlessly steals scenes as Caine.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
Honorable mention to Scott Adkins, whose scene-stealing turn as a purple-clad, poker-playing gangster with chrome-plated front teeth deserves its own spinoff.
– Brent Hankins, The Lamplight Review
Shamier Anderson, playing a new character… is destined to be a fan-favorite (and whose loyal dog nearly walks away with the movie).
– Jacob Hall, Slashfilm
Anderson steals the film during several scenes… It’s a star-making supporting role, and we would love to see him headline his own franchise in the near future.
– Alan French, Sunshine State Cineplex
Rina Sawayama is an absolute firecracker in her film debut.
– Dan Bayer, Next Best Picture
Ian McShane and Lance Reddick are given their moments to shine. They both make a meal out of their screen time.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
(Photo by Murray Close/©Lionsgate)
At just hair under three hours, John Wick: Chapter 4 is indulgent for sure, but it’s earned the running time at this point.
– Jacob Hall, Slashfilm
John Wick: Chapter 4 can certainly be accused of being too long. But I doubt many fans will be complaining.
– Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter
Is Chapter 4 too long? You bet it is… yet the movie is conceived as a knowingly overstuffed gift to John Wick fans, and on that level it succeeds.
– Owen Gleiberman, Variety
In an age of increased grumbling about films with two-plus-hour runtimes, Chapter 4’s roaring pace serves as a counter argument that proclaims movies should be as long as they need to be.
– Tom Jorgensen, IGN Movies
Don’t let the length fool you; John Wick: Chapter 4 may be the most exhilarating two-hour and thirty-eight minutes you’ll spend in theaters this year.
– JimmyO, JoBlo’s Movie Network
I do think there’s a slightly tighter (if you can say 150 minutes would be tight) version of this film that’s simply perfect.
– Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com
John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters everywhere on March 24, 2023.
Thumbnail image by Murray Close/©Lionsgate