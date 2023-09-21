The Continental Exclusive Scene Breakdown: Director Albert Hughes Introduces the Adjudicator

Rotten Tomatoes caught up with The Continental: From the World of John Wick director and executive producer Albert Hughes, who broke down an exclusive scene from Peacock’s three-part event series. The scene introduces the Adjudicator (Katie McGrath) and her henchman (Kirk Ward, who is also the series’ showrunner) and reveals the consequences of crossing the High Table, the council of 12 crime bosses that govern the underworld’s most notorious criminal organizations.

The series explores Winston Scott’s (Colin Woodell) introduction to the iconic hotel for assassins at the center of the John Wick universe in 1970s New York City. The character is played as an older, wiser, and more temperate man by Ian McShane in the film franchise. Ayomide Adegun appears in the new series as young Charon, the Continental concierge played by Lance Reddick in the films.

The Continental also stars Mishel Prada (KD), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Nhung Kate (Yen), Jessica Allain (Lou), Jeremy Bobb (Mayhew), Peter Greene (Uncle Charlie), and Mel Gibson (Cormac).

The Continental’s premiere date and rollout on Peacock:

NIGHT 1 – Friday, September 22

NIGHT 2 – Friday, September 29

NIGHT 3 – Friday, October 6

