Deadpool & Wolverine First Reviews: A Bloody, Hilarious Good time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is back! Not only is Deadpool & Wolverine the first MCU film release in more than eight months (and it will be the only one this year), but it’s arguably the most satisfying installment since Avengers: Endgame. The third Deadpool movie brings Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth to the MCU for the first time, and he’s joined by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine from the X-Men franchise as they buddy up and have it out, bloody R-rated style, through a meta-filled multiverse adventure. The first reviews can’t say a whole lot due to plot and cameo spoilers, but they offer fans a promise of expectations exceeded.

Here’s what critics are saying about Deadpool & Wolverine:

Is this one of the best Marvel movies yet?

Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie.

— Rohan Patel, ComicBookMovie.com

The best of the MCU outings since Avengers: Endgame.

— Brian Truitt, USA Today

Easily the best Marvel has delivered since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

— Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post

How does it compare to the previous Deadpool movies?

The third film is somehow even funnier than the sidesplitting previous two entries.

— Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post

Just as in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, buried beneath Deadpool & Wolverine’s never-ending sea of psychosexual scatological humor, splatter-punk absurdities, fourth-wall breaks within fourth-wall breaks, and superpowered Jackass-like gags is a massive, indomitable beating heart.

— Justin Clark, Slant Magazine

Those who find Deadpool’s exhaustive battering ram of dick jokes, irreverent pop culture commentary, and full-on Ryan Reynolds mugging migraine-inducing may find this the most insufferable Deadpool entry yet.

— Matt Oakes, Silver Screen Riot

Will comic book fans be happy?

People who love comic books and the movies they have inspired are going to have a frickin’ field day!

— David Poland, The Hot Button

It’s one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever.

— Rohan Patel, ComicBookMovie.com

How are the cameos?

The cameos are spectacular in a way that will resonate with anyone who’s been going to the multiplexes over the last 30 years (one of them left me laughing in tears), and the best of them are lovingly extended into genuine supporting roles.

— David Ehrlich, IndieWire

There are many familiar faces — a fact likely to either get audiences positively keyed up or overwhelmed by sheer cameo mania.

— Matt Oakes, Silver Screen Riot

Is this one of the best blockbusters of the year?

The movie can boast an all-too-rare quality for aspiring blockbusters: It’s just plain fun. Chalk it up as one of those rare experiences where audiences should derive as much enjoyment from watching the film as its leads appeared to have had making it.

— David Poland, The Hot Button

How is the action?

The fights and effects are hugely improved.

— Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post

There is this giant, complex fight with a crazy number of characters and Levy doesn’t let himself get bogged down in trying to deliver every angle of the fight. He knows which characters we have a relationship with and he services that relationship while never making us feel like we are missing other stuff.

— David Poland, The Hot Button

It has some of the most comic book-y fight choreography we’ve ever seen from these characters or from any CBM. Wolverine fights like he’s been ripped straight out of the pages of a Marvel Comic, exhibiting his trademark berserker rage… Enjoy the carnage.

— Rohan Patel, ComicBookMovie.com

Was Shawn Levy the right director to take the reins?

Shawn Levy, as director of this franchise for the first time, does pretty flawless work here. He is a pro who knows what he is doing and manages to keep a lot of very complex action with a lot of characters making visual and story sense.

— David Poland, The Hot Button

Director Shawn Levy is used to juggling characters and cultural references from his work on Night at the Museum, Free Guy, and Stranger Things, but this is next level.

— Brian Truitt, USA Today

Levy has a few clear skill sets as a director: He’s great at bringing out Reynolds’s natural breezy humor. He’s also a skilled mimic, which ends up serving him well here.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

Is it clever?

The opening is kind of ingenious. The second act is kind of ingenious. The third act is kind of ingenious. There are just some really clever ideas.

— David Poland, The Hot Button

The film is a masterclass in meta-humor.

— Linda Marric, HeyUGuys

How is Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine?

Jackman especially runs a gamut of emotions as a Logan lashing out because of the trauma he’s faced; whatever they’re paying him in cash and themed popcorn buckets is not enough.

— Brian Truitt, USA Today

If you thought Hugh Jackman was incredible in Logan, then brace yourselves for another all-time performance from the greatest comic book movie actor of our generation in Deadpool & Wolverine.

— Rohan Patel, ComicBookMovie.com

While he isn’t the Logan we’ve previously encountered in the X-Men films, his performance channels the same feral bad-boy energy that has made Wolverine a mainstay in the superhero genre for 24 years… However, Deadpool & Wolverine fails to justify bringing the character back from the dead for anything beyond purely commercial ambitions.

— Matt Oakes, Silver Screen Riot

What about Emma Corrin as the villain?

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the absolutely electrifying performance by Emma Corrin… Corrin delivers a tour-de-force performance that is both menacing and captivating. Their portrayal is a stark departure from the roles we’ve seen them in previously, showcasing a remarkable range and depth of talent.

— Linda Marric, HeyUGuys

Emma Corrin in particular brings a lively yet demented air to their villain role.

— Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

Emma Corrin is exceptional as Cassandra Nova.

— Rohan Patel, ComicBookMovie.com

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) opens in theaters on July 26, 2024.

