The 23 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

(Photo by ©Summit Entertainment, Chuck Zlotnick/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, ©Universal Pictures, ©Paramount Pictures)

The past couple of years have been unusual, to say the least, and like most other industries, Hollywood has had to make a number of adjustments. We saw Warner Bros. commit to streaming all of their major 2021 releases simultaneously on HBO Max, with mixed results, while other studios incorporated some combination of theatrical and digital strategies. That probably isn’t going to change going into 2023, but it doesn’t mean we don’t have some incredible films to look forward to. Read on for the Most Anticipated Movies of 2023, and as more titles are announced and information is released, we will continue to update this page, so check back often!

January

Kraven the Hunter

Directed by: J.C. Chandor

Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Opening on: January 13, 2023

Originally set to appear sometime in the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man franchise before it was discontinued by Sony, the classic Spidey villain finally makes the jump to the big screen. The film will be directed by J.C. Chandor (All Is Lost, Triple Frontier), with Aaron Taylor-Johnson (who portrayed Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron) set to play the character.

February

(Photo by ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Marvels (2023)

Directed by: Nia DaCosta

Starring: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson

Opening on: February 17, 2023

The MCU ain’t getting any smaller, as Marvel plans to release five films in 2023 alone, including this sequel to Captain Marvel, which has Nia DaCosta (2021’s Candyman) at the helm and Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers. The film will also be the big screen debut of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel after her eponymous Disney+ series debuts in 2022.

March

Dungeons & Dragons

Directed by: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein

Starring: Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith

Opening on: March 3, 2023

The popular role-playing game gets a shiny reboot, courtesy of directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Game Night, 2015’s Vacation) and an all-star cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page, and more.

Wonka

Directed by: Paul King

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key

Opening on: March 17, 2023

Timothée Chalamet steps into the offbeat shoes of a young Willy Wonka in this origin story, which captures the budding chocolatier as he crosses paths with the Oompa-Loompas. Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan Michael-Key, and Rowan Atkinson round out the grade-A cast, while Paul King, who enjoyed massive critical success with his two Paddington films, takes the helm.

(Photo by David Lee/©Summit Entertainment)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Directed by: Chad Stahelski

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada

Opening on: March 24, 2023

Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves’ blockbuster action franchise finally reaches theaters in 2023 after a two-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We don’t know much about the film, except that John Wick is at war with — and possibly presumed dead by — the High Table, and Stahelski has gone on record to say that there is a possibility that Chapter 4 will not be a “happy ending” for its central character.

May

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Directed by: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klmentieff, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki

Opening in: May 5, 2023

Writer-director James Gunn’s follows his giddily irreverent 2021 effort The Suicide Squad with the latest Guardians, which is sure to have a winning Chris Pratt, an awesome mix — see what we did there? — of other actors, and, we’re just guessing, plenty of comedic hijinks. We also know that Will Poulter is set to play Adam Warlock, who was teased at the end of Vol. 2.

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures)

Fast & Furious 10 (2023)

Directed by: Justin Lin

Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel

Opening on: May 19, 2023

This is only part one of the tenth installment of the most speedy and angry franchise out there. (Part two, rumored to be the last in the series, will drop in 2024.) And while the plot is hush-hush at the moment, we know that Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and the rest of the family will be back to do their thing.

The Little Mermaid

Directed by: Rob Marshall

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina

Opening on: May 26, 2023

This live-action remake of Disney’s fish-out-of-water favorite has some inspired casting — in particular, Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Awkwafina (Scuttle), and Javier Bardem (King Triton) — and new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, while pop star Halle Bailey will don some fins to play Ariel.

June

(Photo by DC Entertainment)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Directed by: David F. Sandberg

Starring: Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Megan Good

Opening on: June 2, 2023

Zachary Levi is back in this sequel to the 2019 hit DC superhero film, which follows a teen foster child who acquires superhuman abilities when he utters the word “Shazam!” Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu join the cast as Hespera and Kalypso, the daughters of Atlas, who will feature as the primary villains in the story.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Directed by: Steven Caple Jr.

Starring: Ron Perlman, Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez

Opening on: June 9, 2023

The Transformers franchise takes another step back in time after the 1980s-set Bumblebee, taking viewers back to the mid-’90s as a pair of archaeologists stumble into a three-way conflict between different factions of Transformers. The film is loosely based on the Beast Wars storyline and will be directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), with Peter Cullen reprising his role as the voice of Optimus Prime and people like Ron Perlman, Anthony Ramos, and Dominique Fishback joining the cast.

Indiana Jones 5 (2023)

Directed by: James Mangold

Starring: Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook

Opening on: June 30, 2023

For the first time ever, a person not named Steven Spielberg is helming an Indiana Jones film. James Mangold (Walk the Line) directs this long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which boasts turns by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Antonio Banderas, and, of course, Harrison Ford.

July

(Photo by David James/©Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible 7 (2023)

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales

Opening on: July 14, 2023

This was the slot originally reserved for Mission: Impossible 8, but with COVID being what it is, we’re now getting M:I 7 in 2023 and M:I 8 in 2024. In any case, when this movie hits theaters, Tom Cruise will have played Ethan Hunt for a whopping 27 years. Where does the time go? This installment brings back familiar franchise faces like Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby, with Esai Morales playing the primary villain.

Oppenheimer

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie

Opening on: July 21, 2023

Christopher Nolan’s buzzed-about biopic on physicist and “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role, as well as Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Like virtually all of Nolan’s films, the IMAX-shot pic should be taken in on the biggest screen possible.

(Photo by Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2022)

Directed by: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray

Opening on: July 28, 2023

It may have been delayed a year, but Paul Rudd & Co. are back for round three of this delightful franchise, which promises some exciting casting: namely, Jonathan Majors as supervillain Kang the Conqueror and Bill Murray as… something.

Roosevelt

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio

Opening on: July 14, 2023

The legacy of the 32nd president of the United States gets the Martin Scorsese treatment, with Leonardo DiCaprio — who else? — set to star as the leader who navigated the Great Depression and World War II. This was announced way back in 2017, and we haven’t heard a whole lot about it since then, so take this release date with a grain of salt.

August

Blue Beetle

Directed by: Angel Manuel Soto

Starring: Xolo Maridueña

Opening on: August 18, 2023

Originally conceived as a film specifically for the HBO Max streaming platform, Blue Beetle eventually found its way to being a theatrical release when Warner Bros. changed their minds about the film. The DC superhero flick will be helmed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) and star Xolo Maridueña, who has recently made a name for himself on the Karate Kid-inspired hit Netflix series Cobra Kai.

September

Untitled A Quiet Place Spinoff

Directed by: Michael Sarnoski

Starring: TBD

Opening on: September 22, 2023

We don’t know much yet about this film besides its scheduled release date and the fact that Michael Sarnoski, who made his feature directorial debut with the acclaimed Nicolas Cage film Pig, will be behind the camera. We also know the story will be based on an idea from John Krasinski, who will serve as producer on the film.

October

The Exorcist

Directed by: David Gordon Green

Starring: Leslie Odom Jr., Ellen Burstyn

Opening on: October 13, 2023

After capping off his trio of Halloween films, director David Gordon Green jumps right into another beloved horror franchise. As with his tackling of the Michael Myers story, The Exorcist is a follow-up to the original — and the 1973 original only — and will unfold as the first of a trilogy, with Ellen Burstyn set to reprise her starring turn.

(Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dune: Part Two (2023)

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård

Opening on: October 20, 2023

The first installment’s day-and-date release on HBO Max may have put this sequel into question, but fear not: Dune: Part Two is officially a go, with director Denis Villeneuve claiming the film will cover the remainder of Frank Herbert’s 1965 opus (and open exclusively in theaters).

December

The Color Purple

Directed by: Blitz Bazawule

Starring: H.E.R., Corey Hawkins

Opening on: December 20, 2023

The musical, which nabbed a Tony for its revival on the Great White Way in 2016, makes its way to the silver screen just in time to close out the year. Be on the lookout for R&B phenom H.E.R., who makes her screen debut in the early-1900s-set Southern epic.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Directed by: Patty Jenkins

Starring: TBD

Opening on: December 23, 2023

It was announced in 2020 that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins had been tapped to direct a film about the starfighter pilots in the Star Wars universe called Rogue Squadron, and by mid-2021, Jenkins revealed that the script was almost done. Later the same year, production was reportedly delayed due to Jenkins’ schedule, but the release date remains intact, so we can keep our fingers crossed on this one.

TBD

The Nightingale

Directed by: Mélanie Laurent

Starring: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning

Opening on: TBD

The bestselling novel unfolds on the big screen, with Mélanie Laurent directing the tale of two sisters (played by real-life sibs Elle and Dakota Fanning) who resist the German occupation of France during World War II.

Barbie (2023)

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling

Opening on: TBD

After her stellar adaptation of Little Women, director Greta Gerwig is back with this high-concept original (co-written with Noah Baumbach), which chronicles the most famous doll ever (Margot Robbie) as she’s banished from Barbieland and introduced to our world.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.