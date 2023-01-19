The Most Anticipated TV and Streaming Shows of 2023: New and Returning Shows We Can't Wait to See

(Photo by Showtime, Disney+, HBO, Peacock, PBS, Netflix, Starz, Prime Video)

Three years after COVID-19 threw a wrench into Hollywood’s production schedule, TV’s soothing, luminescent glow is shining as bright as ever, with an estimated 599 scripted TV shows premiering in 2022, according to FX Research. And though that record number is expected to be the peak of “Peak TV,” 2023 shouldn’t be too far behind.

To give you a heads up on what’s coming, we scoured the upcoming releases of new and returning shows on streamers, cable, and good old-fashioned broadcast TV to make this list of programs we’re eager to watch in 2023.

Some of these shows include spin-offs of known intellectual property (IP) like the second season of Disney+’s Tom Hiddleston–starring Loki. Some are reboots or continuations of old ones (see: NBC’s Night Court and CBS’s True Lies). Some are book adaptations, like Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six. And some, like The CW’s The Flash, will be joining us for the last time.

We’ll update this list as more TV and streaming shows are confirmed for 2023 and trailers are released, so bookmark this page and check back often!

60% Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (2023) (Netflix)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 5

Description: The second season picks up soon after Ginny (Antonia Gentry) finds out her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) is responsible for her biological father and stepfather’s death. Will Ginny make a clean break? Will Georgia let her? And, also, will Georgia cover up what she knows about the embezzlement from the mayor’s office?

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: The first season ended with the dead dad(s) bombshell that just has to be resolved. Plus, Georgia is always good at covering her tracks. But now she has her daughter to contend with. –FT

- - All Creatures Great and Small: Season 3 (2022) (Masterpiece)

Premiere Date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Description: Based on James Alfred Wight’s autobiographical series of books published under the pen name James Herriot, the series’ third season finds the veterinary practice thriving as war with Germany looms. Circumstances force Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) to contend with painful memories from World War I, in which he served in the Army Veterinary Corps. Meanwhile, James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) prepare to walk down the aisle, and James takes on a government project. The series also stars Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Anna Madeley as housekeeper Mrs. Hall.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: The Masterpiece series’ gentle drama serves as a salve for viewers worn down by the rigors of primetime sensationalism. –DD

- - Miss Scarlet and the Duke: Season 3 (2023) (Masterpiece)

Premiere Date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Description: Eliza Scarlet (Kate Stuart) focuses on growing her London detective agency, as she continues her will they/won’t they relationship with Inspector William Wellington, the Duke (Stuart Martin). Competitor Patrick Nash (Felix Scott) keeps Eliza on her toes, while also trying to recruit her.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Returning to U.S. audiences soon after season 2’s June 2022 premiere, the period drama explores both crime investigations and female empowerment in Victorian England. The chemistry between the series’ charming leads is a bingeworthy delight. –DD

90% Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1 (2022) (Netflix)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 12

Description: Continuing the Norse legacy that began with cable channel History’s Vikings, the new season of Vikings: Valhalla stays with legendary Viking heroes Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir and Harald Sigurdsson as their mission to explore and conquer new lands hits new challenges, and faces new foes.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: While the series may lack the operatic melodrama that made the original series so inviting, Valhalla packs a wallop. And considering that it’s technically historical fiction, you may learn a few things between all the backstabbing and hack-and-slash battles. –AP

72% Hunters: Season 2 (2023) (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 13

Description: After he spent the first season picking up where his grandmother and her team left off in their secret pact to track and hunt Nazis, Jonah (Logan Lerman) is back on the case as he beliefs Adolf Hitler’s death was a cover-up and the Führer is alive and thriving in the 1970s-set historical dramedy.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: This also being the show’s final season, the Hunters probably can’t get every Nazi. But anything they can do to reduce the Nazi population will be helpful, especially since they get so creative with their work. –FT

100% Servant: Season 4 (2023) (Apple TV+)

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 13

Description: From executive producer M. Night Shyamalan and creator Tony Basgallop, Servant tells the story of a couple who invite a mysterious force into their home after experiencing a devastating loss. The series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, and Nell Tiger Free.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Season 4, which sees Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints climax, concludes the horror-thriller. Anyone who’s been following the series’ twists and turns, needs to see it through to its final moments. –DD

99% The Last of Us: Season 1 (2023) (HBO)

Premiere Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Description: Inspired by the video game of the same name, The Last Of Us takes place 20 years after a fungal infestation of the brain decimates the global population, transforming humans into monstrous mutants. The story centers on survivors Ellie, a teen-ager who is seemingly immune to this crazy disease, and Joel, the man tasked with smuggling her out of a quarantined zone and across the United States. Together, they trek through the wasteland with the goal of curing this world-ending plague.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: With Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is behind this adaptation, and with names like Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman and Melanie Lynskey on the call sheet, this will absolutely be buzz-worthy. Add in video game Easter eggs and a post-apocalyptic narrative that focuses on hope over the undead, and this series will surely stand out from the pack. –AP

70% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) (NBC)

Premiere Date:Tuesday, Jan. 17

Description: Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of original Night Court judge Harry Stone, picks up her late father’s gavel. She presides over a courtroom that still includes the original series’ prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), but also a new public defender (India de Beaufort), bailiff (Lacretta) and clerk (Kapil Talwalker).

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Night Court’s back in session and ready for a new crop of bizarre and wacky cases to be tried during the late shift. Plus, it’s time for The Big Bang Theory’s Bernadette to be the star of the show. –FT

72% That '90s Show: Season 1 (2023) (Netflix)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 19

Description: It’s 20 years after a crop of bored teens took over a Point Place, Wisconsin rec room to drink, date and … do other things. Now, with Netflix’s That ’70s Show sequel, original series’ parents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Foreman (Kurtwood Smith) welcome their grandchildren into their home.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: The cameos from That ’70s Show stars like Topher Grace, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are the reunion that’s going to make us press play. Keeping Kitty and Red as regulars is smart, but we want to see the show take on ’90s’ nostalgia the way the original took on disco and drugs. –FT

- - The 1619 Project: Season 1 (2023) (Hulu)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 26

Description: The six-part limited docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine. Episodes “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear,” and “Justice” are adapted from essays that appear in book The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story and examine how slavery has shaped different aspects of American life.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Arriving just ahead of Black History Month, the docuseries provides an important and novel perspective on the impact of slavery. –DD

- - Poker Face: Season 1 (2023) (Peacock)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 26

Description: Taking thematic cues from the likes of Murder She Wrote and Columbo, Knives Out writer-director Rian Johnson sticks with the whodunit genre with this 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series. It focuses on investigator Charlie (played by Natasha Lyonne), who has an impeccable knack of detecting when someone is lying. In each episode, Charlie rolls her Plymouth Barracuda into a different town with new characters — and odd crimes that she can’t help but solve.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: It’d be pretty easy to name Johnson and Lyonne alone as reasons to tune in, but that would sell the series too short. Like he did with his hit movies and their nods to Agatha Christie’s books and films, Johnson’s Poker Face is a love letter to classic procedural detective series. The format also means that busy viewers could pop in for the episode that happens to feature a guest appearance from one of their favorite stars (talents like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, and Adrien Brody show up through the season). –AP

- - Wolf Pack: Season 1 (2022) (Paramount+)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 26

Description: A wildfire brings together a group of teens (Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray), who soon discover that they transform when the moon is full. Once vampire slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar plays a detective who finds herself in a world of more supes as she investigates killings that may not be caused by an average animal.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Gellar back on TV investigating monsters? In a series developed by Jeff Davis, the creator of MTV’s Teen Wolf? What else do you need? –FT

- - Shrinking: Season 1 (2023) (Apple TV+)

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 267

Description: Grieving therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel) hits a breaking point in his personal life, leading to a big change in his professional one: He stops walking on eggshells and starts telling his patients the hard-hitting, unabashed truth. His shift in technique conflicts with his years of training and experience and brings about an array of conflict with his peers — played by Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams — while bringing about surprising results with his patients, as well as within himself.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Harrison Ford in a major television role is a gift in itself. The storytelling prowess of Segel and Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein (who are all executive producers on the project) adds comedic clarity to this story about grief, loss, and forgiveness — no easy feat. –AP

- - The Flash: Season 9 (2023) (The CW)

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 8

Description: Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) final run is challenged by a deadly new adversary. But Team Flash will assemble one last time to save Central City and inspire some hope before Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) finally get to live a quiet life. Or, maybe, something else entirely will happen.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: While the series is a little long in the tooth, the promise of a final run for Barry (and a shorter season) should return some of the momentum the program had in its earlier seasons. Also, as the last Arrowverse show standing, we hope it will have a moment to honor the other series it outlived. (If nothing else, we know that Arrowverse alums Keiynan Lonsdale, David Ramsey and The Hood himself, Arrow’s Stephen Amell, will appear. –EA

- - The Company You Keep: Season 1 (2023) (ABC)

Premiere Date: Sunday, Feb. 19

Description: Based one the South Korean television series My Fellow Citizens!, the drama finds former This Is Us hot dad Milo Ventimiglia as a con artist from a family of artists who falls for an undercover CIA officer (played by Boyfriends of Christmas Past actress Catherine Haena Kim). Sarah Wayne Callies, Tim Chiou, James Saito and Freda Foh Shen also star.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Ventimiglia wears a tux in one episode. And also him definitely not dying via smoke inhalation caused by a faulty knob on a slow cooker. It’s also a chance for the actor, who has a reputation for playing nice guys (see also: Heroes), flex some edginess not really seen since his days on Gilmore Girls. –WF

- - Party Down: Season 3 (2023) (Starz)

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 24

Description: It’s been ten years since we last checked in with the Party Down catering team. Most of the crew has moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). But, after a reunion that goes horribly awry, Ronald Donald’s (Ken Marino) old crew find themselves once again enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: With its mart writing mixed with cringey comedy and quirky situations, we welcome the return of Party Down with open arms. Aside from Scott and Marino, the majority of the original cast is back; including Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. New faces like Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson, and Zoë Chao will surely add freshness to the program’s hilarious dynamic. –AP

- - The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) (Disney+)

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Mar. 1

Description: Banished from the Children of the Watch, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) attempts to atone for his perceived sins by going to Mandalore, the home planet of his adoptive warrior race. Along for the ride are his son, Grogu, and would-be Mandalorian ruler Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: With the program taking all of 2022 off, we’re chomping at the bit for a true season of The Mandalorian. The key draws are the planet Mandalore in live action and, hopefully, seeing Djarin realize that he does not need the Watch to be a Mando. Also, there’s never enough Grogu, as his appearances on another of Disney+’s Star Wars–set shows, The Book of Boba Fett, proved. –EA

- - True Lies: Season 1 (2023) (CBS)

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Mar. 1

Description: Based on the 1994 James Cameron movie — itself an adaptation of the French film La Totale! — a spy’s wife inadvertently gets involved in his secret profession. Steve Howey plays the spy and Ginger Gonzaga his wife in versions of the the roles played by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in the movie.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: They’ve been talking about a True Lies TV series since 2010. We just want to see how they pull it off. And TV can’t do Arnold-sized action, so it will likely have to emphasize the comedy. Hopefully, a 2023 television show can be a bit more feminist in its ideas of how a housewife can become a secret agent. –FT

- - Daisy Jones & The Six: Season 1 (2023) (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: Friday, Mar. 3

Description: Based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel, nepo grand-baby Riley Keough plays the titular Stevie Nicks–like character in this story about a band emerging from the 1970s Los Angeles music scene. Camila Morrone, Sam Claflin, and Suki Waterhouse also star.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: The book is beloved. But the TV series, which had scheduling delays due to COVID shutdowns, has been on anticipated TV lists for so many years now that some critics/potential fans cannot believe there’s actually an official premiere date. The series is adapted by 500 Days of Summer writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, is directed by The Spectacular Now’s James Ponsoldt, and we expect to be a perfect mix of nostalgia and life lessons. –WF

Yellowjackets Season 2 (Showtime)

Premiere Date: Sunday, Mar. 26

Description: The series continues to flash back to the 1990s, when a plane full of high-school soccer team players crash-lands in a haunting wilderness, and the present day, when some of the survivors are still keeping secrets about how they really managed to persevere for nearly two years.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Season 1 was one of the juiciest shows of the 2021 fall season and left us craving more. The casting of more adult counterparts (Lauren Ambrose as Van and and Simone Kessell as Lottie) means we will know the whereabouts of at least two survivors. Plus, a character played by Elijah Wood will make new trouble in the modern day. —FT

White House Plumbers: Limited Series (HBO)

Premiere Date: March 2023

Description: Directed by Veep showrunner David Mandel and created by Alex Gregory and

Peter Huyck — who also wrote for that political comedy — the series stars Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy in a telling of the infamously flawed Watergate break-in. It’s based on the book Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices, and Life Lessons from the White House by Egil “Bud” Krogh, an official under Richard Nixon who served time for his role in this act of political stupidity, and his son Matthew Krogh.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: The March premiere date and the flashy cast (other stars include Domhnall Gleeson as John Dean, Gary Cole as Mark Felt, and Rich Sommer as Bud himself) mean that HBO will push hard for this miniseries to lead the limited series Emmy categories. But, with comedies like the movie Dick and more series stories like the Starz miniseries Gaslit, do we really need to keep kicking around Nixon? Given the state of American politics, the answer to that question is yes. The amount of stupid officials doing stupid things didn’t stop (or start) with Watergate, and it’s important to not forget this part of our history when it’s easy to consider all those who held the Oval Office to be titans. Plus, this one includes Theroux in a ridiculous mustache. –WF

95% Ted Lasso Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Premiere Date: Spring

Description: Apple TV+’s Emmy darling Ted Lasso enters its third season with very little news on where its story will go, but plenty of speculation that this season will be its last. The comedy follows the titular U.S. football coach as he revives an English football club with an earnest, aw-shucks American attitude.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Since season 1, Jason Sudeikis’ endearing Ted has captured the hearts of viewers everywhere, and the show’s feel-good formula hasn’t gotten old yet. –DD

Tiny Beautiful Things: Limited Series (Hulu)

Premiere Date: Spring

Description: Based on a series of essays that Cheryl Strayed compiled while she anonymously wrote an advice column for online magazine The Rumpus, this miniseries stars Kathryn Hahn as a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist even though her own life is falling apart.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Little Fires Everywhere’s Liz Tigelaar serves as creator and executive producer and other executive producers include Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon (you know, the actresses who played mother and daughter in the film adaptation of Strayed’s Wild). Like Fires and Wild, this is another story about redemption from within and owning one’s mistakes. Also: Marvel may have its clutches in Hahn now that she’s starring in the WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven Of Chaos. But those of us on the indie film/TV side of the industry knew her first, and we don’t want her to let those roles go. –WF

The Bear Season 2 (Hulu)

Premiere Date: Summer

Description: The Bear takes the drama to the kitchen and follows Michelin star-winning chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he returns home to take over the family’s Chicago sandwich shop after his brother’s untimely death. The buzzed-about first season saw tensions rise and cultures clash as grief and anxiety threatened to take down Carmy. In the end, he doubled down on a dream he shared with his brother. This season, we’ll see if that dream may actually be a nightmare.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: The Bear’s first season was a summer hit as it added a surprising element of kinetic and anxious energy to the familiar-feeling aesthetic of a food television show. But, the show flipped the script on all of our food-TV expectations, adding the welcome wit and acerbic punk rock stylings in line with celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s memoir, Kitchen Confidential. The result is an intense exploration of loss, identity, purpose, and family. And it’s all connected through the act of cooking one heck of an Italian Beef sandwich. Are we hungry for more episodes? Yes, Chef! –AP

Good Omens Season 2 (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: Summer

Description: When the second season began filming, creator Neil Gaiman said in a statement that demon Crowley (David Tennant) and angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) will have “new adventures with old friends” and “solve some extremely mysterious mysteries” while encountering “some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons.”

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Good Omens proved to be a delight and the opportunity to spend more time with Tennant’s demon and Sheen’s angel is too tremendous an idea to ignore. Also, unlike the first season, season 2’s story is a complete mystery. –EA

81% The Witcher (Netflix)

Premiere Date: Summer

Description: Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia returns to continue his adventures in Netflix’s hit fantasy series.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Henry Cavill appears in the role of Geralt for one more season — unless the heavens open and bless us with a reversal of the news of Cavill’s departure. The season will be loosely based on the second Witcher novel, Time of Contempt, with some continuing threads from the first book and reportedly even a couple of ideas from the third. (Read more about what season 3 may hold.) –DD

Barry Season 4 (HBO)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: HBO’s Emmy-winning dark comedy follows Bill Hader’s titular hitman with an identity crisis as he discovers a new purpose at an acting class in the San Fernando Valley. His continued struggles to go straight hit a climax last season as those he wronged in the past reappear and he realizes he is putting people he cares about at risk.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Hader and Henry Winkler, who plays Barry’s hack acting teacher Gene Cousineau, have received Emmys for their performances on this show. With a tone that’s reminiscent of Breaking Bad’s early days, Barry continues to get better with each season. Now with Hader stepping behind the camera to direct every episode, we can only imagine how crazy things will get in the fourth season. And we can’t wait for the trainwreck to arrive. –AP

The Boys Season 4 (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: In the fourth season of the superhero show that also makes fun of superhero shows, Erin Moriarty’s supe Annie January (aka Stargirl) joins rebel alliance The Boys full-time to take down the nefarious organization Vought International. Meanwhile, that group’s head, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), seems more unhinged and Vought golden boy Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on larger aspirations than being adored.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Since its debut, The Boys has been utterly grotesque, wicked smart and stunningly heart-warming. We look forward to more time with that unique recipe even if it feels as though the show is closing in on its endgame. Also, it’ll be nice to have a season in which Annie and her boyfriend Hughie (Jack Quaid) get to share their love in the open instead of sneaking around so she could follow Vought’s carefully constructed PR narrative. –EA

The Continental: Miniseries (Peacock)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Spinning off from the John Wick movie franchise, The Continental follows a young Winston Scott — Colin Woodell on the show; Ian McShane in the movies — as he navigates the criminal underworld of 1970s New York. Winston will face off with demons from his past as he pursues control of the Continental hotel, which — as we’ve seen in the films — serves as a neutral meeting place for the world’s most dangerous assassins.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: So what you’re saying is we’ve got a new John Wick TV series that follows a bunch of assassins coming together in the grimy and seedy madness of 1970s New York? Sign us up. –AP

Frasier (Paramount+)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Nearly 20 years after radio therapist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) signed off, we’ve learned that he’s left Seattle. As to where he is in his life and what hilarity will ensue? They might be tossed salad and scrambled eggs.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: After the success of other sitcom revivals, Paramount+ made a deal with Grammer. They’ve been taking their time developing a new take on the show and character. But we just want to see Dr. Crane again and (hopefully) Roz (Peri Gilpin) too. Sadly, John Mahoney is no longer with us and David Hyde Pierce opted not to return as Frasier’s brother Niles. So that probably means no Jane Leeves either, as she played Niles’ wife Daphne. —FT

Gen V: Season 1 (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Gen V is the first official spin-off of Prime Video’s hit series The Boys. It shifts focus to the young Supes-in-training who attend Godolkin College. Here, they push their boundaries – physical, emotional, sexual, and otherwise – to compete for superhero greatness.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: If Gen V delivers even a quarter of the jaw-dropping satire that the flagship series it’s based on does, then we have a winner on our hands. –AP

Hacks Season 3 (HBO Max)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: After their marriage of convenience delivered a hit stand-up special, seasoned performer Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) fired TV writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) at the end of the Emmy-winning comedy’s second season. Was she setting a little bird free or creating an enemy?

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: The writing and acting is top-notch so the third season could be about Deborah and Ava reading the phone book and we’re there. But the second season saw Ava and Deborah going off on their own. Hopefully, that doesn’t last long and they reunite for an even bigger project. —FT

Justified: City Primeval: Limited Series (FX)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: It’s been eight years since Marshal Raylan Givens left Kentucky for Miami. Balancing his law enforcement duties with raising his 14-year-old daughter, Raylan is brought back into the fold (and ends up in Detroit) when he’s drawn into the web of Boyd Holbrook’s violent sociopath named Clement Mansell, better known as “The Oklahoma Wildman.” The limited series draws inspiration from Elmore Leonard’s novel, City Primeval: High Noon.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: It feels as if we’ve been crossing our fingers, holding our breath, and expressing hope upon hope that Olyphant would eventually return to the role that made him a household name. Television has been missing Raylan Givens’ signature Stetson-wearing swagger. And thankfully, in 2023, it’ll be coming back with a vengeance. –AP

Loki Season 2 (Disney+)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: After the events of the first season, Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) must unravel the mess unleashed by the death of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). But first, he will have to re-establish his friendship with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and determine the new nature of the Time Variance Authority.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Hiddleston’s Loki remains one of the strongest elements of Marvel’s ongoing story machine. His bond with Mobius proved to be one of the highlights of this program’s first season. Even though things ended with Mobius seemingly not remembering Loki, we expect their double-act will continue as they unravel the new TVA mystery. –EA

Love & Death: Limited Series (HBO Max)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, and Patrick Fugit, the true-crime limited series about real-life axe murderer Candy Montgomery (Olsen) comes from David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman, who scored awards recognition with Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: The drama! The cast! The talent! Kelley and Kidman have mastered the formula for Certified Fresh TV, and we’re eager for another dose. –DD

The Penguin: Limited Series (HBO Max)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Noted Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) continues his ascendency in the Gotham City underworld, adopting the affection of the Penguin along the way.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Although it’s fair to joke that Farrell’s Penguin get-up makes him look like actor Richard Kind, the actor’s performance as “Ozzie” was one of the highlights of the 2022 movie The Batman. Getting to spend six (or more?) hours with him as he figures out how to be the Penguin should be a delight. Additionally, Cristin Milioti signed on to be Sofia Falcone, daughter of the late crime boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). We imagine she will not be pleased by Cobblepot’s attempt to take over his empire. –EA

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Limited Series (Netflix)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Dearest gentle readers, one can never truly know someone’s intentions until they know that person’s history. And so, Netflix offers an eight-part prequel to Bridgerton centered around the formative years of eventual avid Lady Whistledown reader, Queen Charlotte (portrayed here by India Ria Amarteifio).

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Queen Charlotte — actor Golda Rosheuvel’s scandal-loving (and -making) interpretation of King George III’s wife, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz — is a fan-favorite of Bridgerton watchers. But little is told in the series about her life or that of her husband’s, even if it has alluded to his mental health and their complicated partnership. While it’s unlikely this series will strive for the historical accuracy devoted to something like Netflix’s other show about a monarchy, The Crown, it will devote screen-time to a queen’s rise to power in a male-dominated world (remember, this is an era where a woman’s entire reputation can be ruined if she’s caught being alone with a man for even a minute). The show will also depict younger version of Adjoa Andoh’s quick-witted Lady Danbury (portrayed here by Arsema Thomas) and Ruth Gemmell’s eventual Bridgerton family matriarch Violet (portrayed here by Connie Jenkins-Greig). –WF

Sweet Tooth Season 2 (Netflix)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Gus is a half-boy/half-deer who is one of many children born as part-animal just as a plague took over the world, killing almost everyone. Most of these children were abandoned to the wilderness, killed or forced into scientific experiments. Gus was lucky. His dad (Will Forte’s Pubba) saved him and taught him how to survive. In the second season, Gus’ (Christian Convery) journey of self-discovery leads him directly to General Abbot (Neil Sandilands), who is very interested in discovering the link between Gus’ creation and this plague that still has no cure. Meanwhile, Jeppard (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee (Dania Ramirez) plan to rescue the hybrid kids.

Why We Are Looking Forward To It: Beyond seeing Gus encounter Abbot and Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), we can’t wait to see some of the character connections (hopefully) pay off — like Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) finding her sister or Gus potentially meeting his “mother.” Even if the show enters a dark phase, it should still see some happy reunions that will make us smile in the face of its post-apocalyptic setting. –EA

