The Most Anticipated TV and Streaming Shows of 2022: New and Returning Shows We Can't Wait to See

If there's one thing we can definitely look forward to in 2022, it's that a slew of new and returning TV and streaming series are set to grace our screens.

We’ll update this page as more TV and streaming shows are confirmed for 2022 and trailers are released, so bookmark this page check back often!

January | February | March | Spring/Summer | Fall | TBD

January

100% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) (ABC)

Premiere Date: preview December 7, 2021; time slot premiere Jan. 4, 2022

Description: Based on the experiences star and creator Quinta Brunson’s mother had as an elementary school teacher, this is a mockumentary sitcom on ABC about teachers and staff at an underfunded Philadelphia public school.

Critics Consensus: Abbott Elementary earns top marks for its empathetic yet sidesplitting critique of the U.S. education system, plus some extra credit for a deftly handled will-they-won’t-they dynamic.

Why we were looking forward to it: The “it’s funny because it’s true” storylines about what teachers have to go through are more honest and heartfelt than most TV shows about educators. The series also magically finds a way to be amusing when talking about serious things such as struggling to find a rug for a classroom or fixing broken toilets. In addition to Brunson, cast members include Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph. –WF

75% Grand Crew: Season 1 (2021) (NBC)

Premiere Date: preview Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021; time slot premiere Tuesday, Jan. 4

Description: Created by Insecure and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Phil Augusta Jackson, the NBC comedy focuses on friends who unpack the ups and downs of life at a wine bar.

Why we were looking forward to it: It’s like Friends, but with a wine bar instead of Central Perk? The ensemble comedy stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart as Los Angeles-based young professionals who always have time to “wine down” together. After nearly two years of not being able to see your own friends on a regular basis, this could become appointment TV for those looking for someone to always be there for them. –WF

100% American Auto: Season 1 (2021) (NBC)

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Jan. 4

Description: From Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, the workplace comedy set in Detroit’s auto industry tells the story of new Payne Motors CEO Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer), a savvy leader who has no knowledge of cars, and the employees under her guidance struggling to change with the times.

Why we were looking forward to it: Gasteyer (People of Earth) is good for a guaranteed laugh and leads a solid ensemble cast. –DD

- - This Is Us: Season 6 (2022) (NBC)

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Jan. 4

Description: The saga of the Pearson family comes to a close as the hit drama catches up to the future lives of the Big Three — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) — while tying their experiences to those of their parents, Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore).

Why we were looking forward to it: The biggest broadcast TV hit of the past decade will surely wrap up with plenty of tears, giving us 18 episodes to prepare for the inevitably emotional ending. –JB

90% Women of the Movement: Limited Series (2022) (ABC)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 6

Description: Based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, the six-episode series tells the story of a young Chicago mother whose 14-year-old son is killed in 1955 in the Jim Crow South.

Critics Consensus: Women of the Movement enlivens the tragedy of Emmett Till with solid storytelling and a deeply moving pair of performances by Adrienne Warren and Cedric Joe.

Why we were looking forward to it: Humanizing the tragedy of Emmett Till’s death brings one of history’s injustices to the fore. It’s a true-crime story that is timely, needed, and now available to stream on Hulu. –DD

- - All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2 (2021) (PBS)

Premiere Date: Sunday, Jan. 9

Description: This remake of the ’80s classic stars Nicholas Ralph as veterinarian James Herriot at the start of his storied career in rural Yorkshire in the 1930s.

Why we were looking forward to it: In a world full of…you know, all of this, nothing goes down as easy as comfort TV about a handsome young Brit who takes care of animals in the English countryside. –JB

80% Euphoria: Season 2 (2022) (HBO)

Premiere Date: Sunday, Jan. 9

Description: Zendaya returns to her Emmy-winning role as Rue for a new season that takes a somewhat darker turn as the high school student continues to struggle with her addiction and falls into the deep end of the drug world.

Critics Consensus: As willfully provocative as ever in its second season, Euphoria still isn’t for all tastes – but when its addictive ingredients are mixed just right, the results remain intoxicating.

Why we were looking forward to it: Backed by a talented ensemble of young actors – Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and on – Zendaya puts her versatility on display (for stark comparison, see her also in 2021 films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune), proving once again why she is one of the brightest stars of her generation. –DD

96% Naomi: Season 1 (2022) (The CW)

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Jan. 11

Description: When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) — a confident, comic book–loving teenager — sets out to uncover its origins. As a mystery about her own past also emerges, she tries to navigate high school life and the Multiverse itself.

Why we were looking forward to it: As Naomi is a relatively new comic book character, the production team has a relatively free hand to move her story in just about any tone or direction. But as her powers have a Multiversal component, we’re already looking forward to her crossing over with the established CW heroes. Once her world is properly established, of course. –-EA

94% Peacemaker: Season 1 (2022) (HBO Max)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 13

Description: Surviving the events of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker (John Cena) returns to ensure freedom rings, no matter who has to die in the process. But his latest assignment may force him to grow up a little and make a friend or two.

Critics Consensus: John Cena’s still in solid form as Peacemaker, leading a bloody good time that gives writer-director James Gunn full permission to let his freak flag fly.

Why we were looking forward to it: As a writer, James Gunn has an amazing talent for turing D-list superheroes into beloved characters and Peacemaker is his greatest challenge yet. Will he and Cena turn the character from a one-note joke into the best streaming service hero? Seeing them accomplish that task is reason enough for us to watch it. –-EA

100% Somebody Somewhere: Season 1 (2022) (HBO)

Premiere Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Description: Comedian and singer Bridget Everett plays Sam. A “true Kansan” on the surface, she struggles to fit her hometown’s mold. But singing is her saving grace, and it leads her on a journey to discover herself — and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in and don’t give up.

Critics Consensus: Led by a captivating Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere explores the human condition with tenderness, grace, and warmth.

Why we were looking forward to it: The HBO comedy may not have all the bells and whistles of something like Succession or Game of Thrones, but it offers a different kind of humor (and actors) than the prestige channel usually showcases. Other actors in the series include Mike Hagerty, Jeff Hiller, Danny McCarthy and Mary Catherine Garrison. –WF

100% La Fortuna: Season 1 (2021) (AMC+)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 20

Description: Frank Wild (Stanley Tucci) touches off an international crime story when he loots an undersea treasure belonging to Spain. The task of retrieving the stolen wealth falls to young diplomat Alex Ventura (Álvaro Mel).

Why we’re looking forward to it: From Alejandro Amenábar – writer-director of Certified Fresh films Open Your Eyes, The Others, and Oscar-winner The Sea Inside – the series boasts an international cast led by Tucci and Clarke Peters as the lawyer who opposes him, picturesque locations shot by award-winning cinematographer Alex Catalán, and an engaging tale of, yes, international maritime law. –DD

94% Ozark: Season 4 (2022) (Netflix)

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 21

Description: Part one of the fourth and final season of the Emmy-winning crime drama will hopefully answer the question of how far Jason Bateman’s Marty and Laura Linney’s Wendy will have to go to survive with their new allies in the drug cartel world — or if they even will.

Why we were looking forward to it: Either way, we’re hoping for one bloody, batty showcase of a final season. –WF

91% The Gilded Age: Season 1 (2022) (HBO)

Premiere Date: Monday, Jan. 24

Description: The latest series from Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes chronicles the glitz and the “new money” of the rising classes in 1880s New York City.

Critics Consensus: Julian Fellowes’ brand of upstairs, downstairs intrigue makes a seamless transatlantic transition in The Gilded Age, with an outstanding cast making the travails of the rich a compelling watch.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Look, this show has Christine Baranski playing a stubborn and proud “old money” New York City aristocrat and Cynthia Nixon as her not-so financially secure sister. As if that wasn’t interesting enough to those who love period dramas, the cast also includes Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector as a recently wealthy couple attempting to become part of polite society and other actors like Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga and Jeanne Tripplehorn. –WF

- - Resident Alien: Season 2 (2022) (SYFY and USA)

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 26

Description: Based on the Dark Horse comics, Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season 2, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day.

Why we’re looking forward to it: It’s a silly, outlandish, fish-out-of-water story that somehow comes with an effective amount of heart. Honestly, we’d probably watch Alan Tudyk watch paint dry. He’s that good. –AP

71% The Afterparty: Season 1 (2022) (Apple TV+)

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 28

Description: A murder mystery comedy about a high school reunion afterparty that goes awry uses the narrative device of telling each episode from a different character’s perspective of what happened that night.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Jam-packed with comedy superstars — Tiffany Haddish as the detective on the case; Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz and Ilana Glazer as some of the suspects — the Apple TV+ comedy is created by Christopher Miller and offers a unique take on the Agatha Christie “whodunnit” trope. –WF

- - The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 1 (2022) (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 28

Description: Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Critical Role jumps from the live-streamed role-playing game realm into the animated one. The fan-funded project will bring show creator Matthew Mercer and his talented voice cast together, with help from the folks at Titmouse Animation, for a rollicking new cartoon adventure. –AP

February

- - Pam & Tommy: Season 1 (2022) (Hulu)

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 2

Description: The comedic limited series tells the so-called true story behind the release of history’s first-ever viral video in history: the sex tape of Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan).

Why we’re looking forward to it: In addition to the star-studded cast — which also includes Seth Rogen as the schlub who discovered the tape and Nick Offerman as the porn impresario who helps him distribute the tape — the stunning character transformation photos alone were enough to pull us in. –JB

- - Raised by Wolves: Season 2 (2022) (HBO Max)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 3

Description: In season two of HBO Max’s original science fiction series, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Raised by Wolves was one of HBO Max’s most-watched shows when it first premiered. And it’s one of the most original, jaw-dropping, mind-bending sci-fi shows to hit television in quite some time. No wonder Ridley Scott put his stamp of approval on it. –AP

- - Reacher: Season 1 (2022) (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 4

Description: Reacher follows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When he arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in twenty years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: they picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

Why we’re looking forward to it: The previous attempts at bringing the Jack Reacher novels to life didn’t fully deliver on the overpowering nature of the hero. From the looks of things, the show will bring the size, the power, the drama, the sex appeal and a plethora of punches. It looks like a lot of fun. –AP

- - Inventing Anna: Limited Series (2022) (Netflix)

Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 11

Description: The limited series based on the New York magazine article about a twentysomething con artist stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes and Laverne Cox.

Why we’re looking forward to it: The first project officially created and written by Shonda Rhimes as part of her expansive overall deal with Netflix, this series about a narcissistic con artist who duped a crowd of too-cool-for-school New Yorkers into believing she was a rich trust-funder could easily be an addictive binge-watch. –WF

- - Bel-Air: Season 1 (2022) (Peacock)

Premiere Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Description: This serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision set in the present day, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Will Smith has been on an authenticity tour recently, stripping away the preconceived notions about his manufactured identity which he built up over the decades. Bel-Air will surely follow suit. And with newcomer Jabari Banks in the lead role, it’ll be intriguing to see how the story, which was inspired by Smith’s own journey, will be told for modern-day audiences. –AP

81% The Walking Dead: Season 11 (2021) (AMC)

Premiere Date: Sunday, Feb. 20

Description: The middle eight episodes of the final season will see “many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.”

Why we’re looking forward to it: The last eight episodes of the massive 24-episode final season will see the original story of zombie apocalypse survivors draw to a close — though its characters will live on in original movies and spinoffs like the episodic anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, which premieres this summer. –JB

All American: Homecoming: Season 1 (The CW)



Premiere Date: Monday, Feb. 21

Description: A spin-off of The CW’s All American, the sports drama follows that series’ character Simone (Geffri Maya) as she pursues her dream of being a tennis star while living the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University. The series also stars Peyton Alex Smith as elite baseball player Damo, and Kelly Jenrette as Simone’s Aunt Amara Patterson, a journalism teacher and activist. The series is from writer and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and executive producer Greg Berlanti.

Why we’re looking forward to it: All American, now on its fourth season and with a Certified Fresh season 1, has provided broadcast TV–variety wholesome, topical entertainment about the Black experience since 2018. We’re eager for more in its spin-off. –DD

Law & Order: Season 21 (NBC)

(Photo by AP Photo/NBC Universal, Virginia Sherwood)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 24

Description: Netflix has Tudum, but NBC will always have dun-dun. The granddaddy of the crime procedural franchise is being revived for a 21st season.

Why we’re looking forward to it: From the ripped-from-the-headlines stories and the concept that crimes always get solved and tried within an hour, Law & Order — and the other shows in its vast franchise — is captivating programming. Coming back more than a decade after its cancellation, the new take on the series will see returning cast members like Anthony Anderson as well as new ones like Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Hugh Dancy. –WF

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 (Prime Video)



Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 18

Description: Tits up. The love-her or love-to-hate-her Midge Maisel returns to Amazon Prime Video and attempts to find her own way to shake up the business after she was dumped from being the opening act for Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain).

Why we’re looking forward to it: If ever there were an English-language show that needed subtitles, this would be it. The fast-talking, hat-loving, mediocre-parenting Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) are devising new plots for the up-and-coming comic’s success story while Midge figures out how to live with her parents (Tony Shalhoub’s Abe and Marin Hinkle’s Rose). In short, a lot of conversations are had. And they all happen at quite a gallop. –WF

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1 (Netflix)



Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 25

Description: A new Norsemen saga is upon us. Taking place around 100 years after the Ragnar Lothbrok legacy, which was explored in the History Channel series, this new adventure dramatizes the exploits of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, including Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and Harold Sigurdsson (Leo Sutter).

Why we’re looking forward to it: Vikings helped change the game with how historical fiction can succeed on television. Packed with riveting performances, gritty realism and a hack-and-slash genre element, the series attracted fans from all walks of life. Netflix’s sequel looks to be tapping into that same aesthetic, and we are here for it. –AP

Better Things: Season 5 (FX)

(Photo by Pamela Littky/FX)

Premiere Date: Monday, Feb. 28

Description: Executive producer, writer, director and star Pamela Adlon’s all-too-realistic tale of a Los Angeles mom raising three opinionated kids on her own is all grown up and ending with its upcoming fifth season. According to the press release, the last chapter of the series will focus on “the road ahead” as Adlon’s Sam Fox “navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own).”

Why we’re looking forward to it: The last season, which aired in 2020, gave Sam some closure as she severed the lingering financial ties to her ex-husband (Matthew Glave’s Xander) — and the residual anger that Sam was holding onto as a result of that arrangement. Now free from that constant reminder and with her kids at or nearing adulthood, can Sam finally make some time for herself? –WF

March

The Dropout: Limited Series (Hulu)



(Photo by Beth Dubber/Hulu)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Mar. 3

Description: Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series The Dropout, the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

Why we’re looking forward to it: Elizabeth Holmes put a spell on Silicon Valley, and the world, when she claimed to have created a groundbreaking blood-testing technology. It was all one big lie, and her downfall is a fascinating story worth deep exploration. We expect powerful performances from Seyfried and the rest of the cast, which includes the likes of Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Alan Ruck, and Sam Waterston. –AP

Star Trek: Picard: Season 2 (Paramount+)



Premiere Date: Thursday, Mar. 3

Description: Jean-Luc Picard and the ragtag crew of La Sirena travel back in time to the 21st century to fix the timeline – with a bit of help from the god-like Q (John de Lancie) and a Borg Queen (Alice Krige).

Why we’re looking forward to it: Aside from the fact that Sir Patrick Stewart is still keen on playing the iconic character, the new season will continue the trend of reuniting familiar faces from Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s past. With Brent Spiner, who played Lt. Commander Data, the Enterprise’s android officer for three decades, and Whoopi Goldberg reprising her role as the Enterprise’s wise, former bartender, it’s looking like Picard’s next adventure is going to be a doozy. –AP

Diabolical: Season 1 (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: Friday, Mar. 4

Description: The eight-episode The Boys-inspired anthology series expands the universe of Amazon Prime Video’s hit superhero program. Oh, and it’s animated. The series will feature stories by Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Why we’re looking forward to it: An animated companion piece to The Boys will not only bring more context to that world, but it should hopefully take the leash off entirely, giving audiences some diabolical Rick and Morty-style craziness as we wait for season 3. –AP

- - Outlander: Season 6 (2022) (Starz)

Premiere Date: Sunday, Mar. 6

Description: The nearly two-year-long Droughtlander is ending as we return to Claire and Jamie Fraser (Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan), Brianna and Roger MacKenzie (Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin), and young Ian (John Bell) on Fraser Ridge. Tension on the ridge will come in the form of new characters Tom, Allan and Malva Christie (Mark Lewis-Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds).

Why we’re looking forward to it: While the pandemic has truncated the sixth season — it’ll be just eight episodes — the already-ordered seventh, premiering in 2023, will consist of a super-sized sixteen. –JB

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey: Season 1 (Apple TV+)

(Photo by Apple TV+)

Premiere Date: Friday, Mar. 11

Description: The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, in the series adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel, as an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Jackson is stepping out of the MCU bubble to tackle a tale full of emotion, which he pretty much always delivers. And with Fishback stepping up as his co-star, with a supporting cast featuring Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Real Husbands of Hollywood), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), Walton Goggins (Justified), and Omar Miller (The Unicorn), this one sounds like a series worth paying attention to. –AP

- - Young Rock : Season 2 (NBC)

(Photo by Frank Masi/NBC)

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Mar. 15

Description: Depicting several chapters in Dwayne Johnson’s life, Young Rock explores the ups and downs of growing up in a professional wrestling family.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Certified Fresh season 1 captured our hearts with stories of Johnson as a child (Adrian Groulx), a teen (Bradley Constant), and a young man (Uli Latukefu) struggling to find his way in the world with Johnson himself appearing as a fictionalized version of his current superstar self. Would we like some more? Yes, please. –DD

WeCrashed: Limited Series (Apple TV+)



Premiere Date: Friday, Mar. 18

Description: The limited series based on the hit podcast dramatizes the fall of WeWork and the eccentric personalities that caused the company’s failure.

Why we were looking forward to it: The series stars Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the central figures behind the rise and fall of one of the world’s most valuable startups. Part of overall deal with Apple TV+, The Office writer and producer Lee Eisenberg co-writes, executive produces, and serves as showrunner of the series alongside Drew Crevello (The Grudge 2). –DD

97% Atlanta (FX)

Premiere Date: Thursday, Mar. 24

Description: The long-awaited third season of creator-star Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning FX comedy was filmed mostly in Europe, with FX offering the logline that it finds “Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

Why we’re looking forward to it: Who knows what exactly will happen to Glover’s Earn as he manages his cousin Alfred’s (Brian Tyree Henry) music career abroad? They were last seen flying to Europe for a tour after Earn planted a gun in a rival’s bag just as they were going through TSA. Earn’s so far been taking a “learn as we go” tactic to his job. But will things change once the group leaves their Georgian roots? –WF

Bridgerton: Season 2 (Netflix)



Premiere Date: Friday, Mar. 25

Description: The second season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced Regency-era bodice ripper will focus on eldest son Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who was previously reluctant to marry into high society as his family expects him to.

Why we’re looking forward to it: The first season made a star out of Rege-Jean Page, who played Anthony’s eventual brother-in-law, Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. It also caused a flurry of thinkpieces regarding the complexities of colorblind casting and consent in sex scenes. With Page no longer in the series and with the writers perhaps becoming more conscious of these other matters, it will be interesting to see how fans respond. Cast members also include Sex Education’s Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma. –WF

Moon Knight: Season 1 (Disney+)



Premiere Date: Wednesday, Mar. 30

Description: Oscar Isaac stars as the titular Marvel superhero comic vigilante, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. “The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt,” reads the official description of this latest Marvel Disney+ series.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Sorry, we thought it was self-explanatory once we used the words “Oscar Isaac” and “Marvel superhero” in the same sentence. Obviously we’re tuning in. –JB

Our Flag Means Death: Season 1 (HBO Max)



Premiere Date: March

Description: Based loosely on the adventures of “gentleman pirate” Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), an aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege for the high seas, the comedy depicts what happens when Bonnet and his crew cross paths with feared pirate Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

Why we’re looking forward to it: From creator David Jenkins (People of Earth), the series features a stacked cast also including Fred Armisen, Leslie Jones, Kristian Nairn, and more. –DD

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Limited Series (HBO)



Premiere Date: March

Description: Based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, the series dramatizes the professional and personal lives of the players and coaches that made up one of sports’ most successful teams.

Why we’re looking forward to it: With a large and talented ensemble cast – including John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, and on – a story straight from the record books, and a pilot directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short), how can it lose? –DD

The Girl from Plainville: Limited Series (Hulu)

(Photo by Hulu)

Premiere Date: spring

Description: Inspired by the true story of the infamous “texting-suicide” case, the limited series explores Michelle Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III, the events that led to his death, and her later conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Hulu has a winning formula for dramatized true-crime series (Escape at Dannemora, The Act). And with the streamer’s The Great star Elle Fanning leading the cast and a ripped-from-the-headlines tragedy, the show seems like a can’t-miss. –DD

The Man Who Fell to Earth: Season 1 (Showtime)



Premiere Date: spring

Description: Based on the Walter Tevis novel and the 1976 David Bowie film, the series follows a new alien, Oscar-winner Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) as Faraday, who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Naomie Harris (Moonlight) stars as scientist and engineer Justin Falls, who faces a race to save two worlds.

Why we’re looking forward to it: We love a fish-out-of-water story, especially when the fish is an alien. Seriously, though, this is a drama, and we’re eager to see how Ejiofor stacks up against Bowie as lead alien. –DD

Peaky Blinders : Season 6 (Netflix)

Premiere Date: spring

Description: From creator Steven Knight, the gangster series reset the genre for British TV, as it told the story of World War 1 veteran Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his violent Birmingham crime family.

Why we’re looking forward to it:As the Shelby family saga comes to a close, the British series’ cast and storyline remain as robust as ever. –DD

- - The Boys: Season 3 (2022) (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: Friday, June 3

Description: As the struggle between the Boys and the Seven continues, Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) uses worries about Supes to her advantage. Meanwhile, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), the first superhero, enters the fray.

Why we’re looking forward to it: In its second season, The Boys continued to be wicked smart, grotesque in its humor, and very dark despite its bright-looking world. The addition of Ackles’s character — who has a surprising connection to the departed Season 2 character Stormfront (Aya Cash) — should lead to a few more twists and maybe another exploding whale. And what season of The Boys would be complete without Hughie (Jack Quaid) covered in entrails? While you’re waiting for the new season, animated spin-off series Diabolical should be available earlier in the year. –-EA

Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (Disney+)

(Photo by TIFF; Marvel)

Premiere Date: summer

Description: Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City and Captain Marvel’s biggest fan. The aspiring artist, avid gamer and fan-fiction author has always struggled to find her place in the world — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Marvel’s latest batch of superheroes — the new Black Widow, Kate Bishop in Hawkeye — is filled with strong women, so we’re extra excited for a teenage hero who can hang with the rest of them. –JB

Fall

- - Monarch: Season 1 (2022) (Fox)

Premiere Date: fall

Description: Anna Friel stars as Nicky Roman, heir to a country music dynasty built on shaky ground by the reigning king of country music Albie Roman (Trace Atkins) and his tough-as-nails wife Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon). And Nicky will do anything to ensure her shot at stardom and protect her family’s legacy.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Pushed back to fall due to Covid-19 delays, the series reaches for the Nashville crowd with a Texas flavor. Yee-haw! –DD

Premiere Date To Be Determined

Andor: Season 1 (Disney+)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Five years prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) begins his career spying for the Rebellion.

Why we’re looking forward to it: The chance to see Luna as Andor again is the main attraction here, but a spy thriller set in the years of the Empire should prove an exciting change of pace from the usual Star Wars space battles and Mandalorians. Although, knowing the way Star Wars storytelling works, we look forward to surprise character cameos as well. There is always room for Darth Vader, right? –EA

- - Barry: Season 3 (HBO)

(Photo by HBO)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Barry is finally returning after two years. After attempting to leave his hitman life behind, season 2 ended in a fit of violence sparked by the betrayal of Barry’s (Bill Hader) former handler Monroe Funches (Steven Root), which led to Gene Cousineau’s (Henry Winkler) discovery of who Barry really is. Trouble, most certainly, is right around the corner.

Why we’re looking forward to it: With season 3 in the can and scripts completed for season 4, it’s clear Hader and company have an end-game in mind. Hader has directed five of the eight episodes in season 3 of the Emmy-winning dark comedy, and we can’t wait to watch them. —AP

Better Call Saul: Season 6 (AMC)

(Photo by AMC)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Everything has been set in motion for Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman to completely break bad in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. Gus Fring’s entanglement with Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is heating up. We’ve gotten a taste of Kim Wexler’s (Rhea Seehorn) dark motives. And the Breaking Bad timeline is right around the corner. As Dalton explained to Collider, the final season is “out of control.”

Why we’re looking forward to it: Better Call Saul has proven itself a worthwhile, thoroughly engaging successor to Breaking Bad. With Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould commanding the ship, the prequel series will surely go out with a bang leading this tragedy to a satisfying, and probably ultra-violent, conclusion. —AP

The Crown: Season 5 (Netflix)



Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Imelda Staunton takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth installment of creator Peter Morgan’s lavish biopic about the monarch. The new season will concentrate on the early-to-mid-1990s.

Why we’re looking forward to it: As it is finally reaching the era where things are most complicated and hostile between the monarchy and Princess Diana (portrayed here by Elizabeth Debicki), it will be interesting to see how The Crown depicts recent history and just who is culpable for Diana Spencer’s horrific death. –WF

Dark Winds: Season 1 (AMC+)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Dark Winds is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers, Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon), in the 1970s Southwest as their search for clues in a grisly double-murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts.

Why we’re looking forward to it: The Western noir series is an adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s awesome Leaphorn & Chee book series. Rainn Wilson also stars as a character named Devoted Dan, who, by the sound of it, is a real degenerate. And it’s executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. Let the brooding weirdness begin. –AP

Dead Ringers: Season 1 (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: In a modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers puts Rachel Weisz in the double-lead role as Elliot and Beverly Mantle, the twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.



Why we’re looking forward to it: Gender-swapping Cronenberg’s classic genre tale is a brilliant move, for sure. But putting Rachel Weisz in the lead role, playing opposite herself, will give a wonderful new perspective that’ll tap into important cultural issues worth exploring regarding our medical system. –AP

DMZ: Limited Series (HBO Max)

(Photo by HBO Max)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Based on the popular DC comic, the series is set in war-ravaged Manhattan in a near future when civil war tears at the country.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Ava DuVernay directs the first episode of the four-part limited event series from Roberto Patino (Westworld) with Ernest R. Dickerson (The Walking Dead) taking the reins for the remaining three. Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt star. –DD

The Essex Serpent: Season 1 (Apple TV+)

(Photo by Apple TV+)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Adapted from Sarah Perry’s award-winning bestselling novel, the drama stars Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston and follows newly widowed Cora (Danes) who relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, lured by a local superstition about a creature known as the Essex Serpent.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Victorian period costumes, mythical beasts, Danes and Hiddleston, drama. Put a kettle on — we’re in! –DD

The First Lady: Season 1 (Showtime)

(Photo by Jackson Lee Davis/Showtime)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: An hour-long drama, the series reframes history through the stories of America’s First Ladies. Season 1 focuses on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt

Why we’re looking forward to it: That cast! Oscar winner and series executive producer Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) stars as Obama with Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Roosevelt, and Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) as Betty Ford. The series also stars Kiefer Sutherland (24) as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart (Wander) as President Gerald Ford, and Dakota Fanning (The Angel of Darkness) as the Ford’s youngest daughter Susan. Cathy Schulman (Crash) executive produces and serves as showrunner with Susanne Bier (The Undoing) directing all of season 1. –DD

The Flight Attendant : Season 2 (HBO Max)

(Photo by HBO Max)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset. But when an assignment brings her overseas and she witnesses another murder, more international intrigue follows.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Initially intended as a limited series, season 1 was so successful – check out that 97% Certified Fresh Tomatometer score – HBO Max was compelled to bring Cassie back for more adventures in international murder mysteries. –DD

For All Mankind: Season 3 (Apple TV+)

(Photo by Apple TV+)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: The alternate history of the space race makes its way to the 1990s, where political destinies may be forged. But the Soviets may also find a new destiny with spies at NASA. Meanwhile, the Mars landing leads to a further divergence from our reality and, potentially, a very different turn of the century.

Why we’re looking forward to it: With each season, the gap between our 20th century and that of show’s becomes greater. But beyond the fun of alternative history – imagine the Soviet Union making it to the 2000s – are the gripping characters, the occasional shocking departure, and, now, the generational storytelling. –-EA

Gaslit: Season 1 (Starz)

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CORE Gala)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Created and executive produced by Robbie Pickering (Mr. Robot) and based on Slate podcast “Slow Burn,” the series tells the true story of celebrity Arkansan socialite Martha Mitchell, wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell. Martha is the first to publicly connect President Richard Nixon to Watergate, which unravels both her life and his presidency and forces the Attorney General to choose between his wife and his president.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Executive produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and directed by Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic), Gaslit’s cast is a dream: Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, Sean Penn as John N. Mitchell, Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, and on. The title has “Emmys” written all over it. –DD

Girls5Eva: Season 2 (Peacock)

(Photo by Peacock)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Maybe they are gonna be famous for ten-hundred years? Peacock renewed the musical comedy created by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Meredith Scardino. A release date has yet to be set.

Why we’re looking forward to it: The delightful but also very, very dark musical comedy about members of a ’90s girl group who are figuring out fandom in the present day has a 98-percent Tomatometer score and is adored by fans and critics who also love executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s other works. But will the nostalgia-hued jokes and digs at the music industry get old in a second season? –WF

Good Omens: Season 2 (Prime Video)

(Photo by Prime Video)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: According to co-creator Neil Gaiman, in season 2 demon Crowley (David Tennant) and angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) will have “new adventures with old friends” and “solve some extremely mysterious mysteries” while encountering “some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons.”

Why we’re looking forward to it: Good Omens proved to be a delight and the opportunity to spend more time with Tennant’s demon and Sheen’s angel is too tremendous an idea to ignore. Also, unlike the first season, the story is a complete mystery. In fact, it may be a mystery we’ll have to wait until 2023 to solve. –-EA

Hacks: Season 2 (HBO Max)

(Photo by HBO Max)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: The Emmy-winning HBO Max comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder will be back for a second season.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Plot details are scarce, but there should definitely be some falling out from the first-season cliffhanger that saw the two women reconcile their awkward and abusive mentorship — just before Einbinder’s Ana is reminded that she sent all the dirt she had on Smart’s Deborah to British producers who are totally going to use that information to their own advantage. –WF

Halo: Season 1 (Paramount+)



Premiere Date: TBD

Description: In the 26th Century, humanity fights a protracted war against aliens known as The Covenant. And at the center of the “deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future” is enhanced super-soldier Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber).

Why we’re looking forward to it: The look of Halo is compelling, and its seeming serious-mindedness and personal stories may prove to put the program a step ahead of other live-action video game adaptations. At the same time, it will be interesting to see Schreiber contain his usual expressiveness in Master Chief’s armor and helmet — or if the series will feature the character outside of his iconic costume. —EA

His Dark Materials : Season 3 (HBO)

(Photo by HBO)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Season 3 is based on the final novel in Philip Pullman’s trilogy – The Amber Spyglass. Prophesized child Lyra (Dafne Keen) and the bearer of the Subtle Knife, Will (Amir Wilson), travel through worlds to find and protect each other.

Why we’re looking forward to it: With two Certified Fresh seasons behind it, the high-fantasy series featuring Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and James McAvoy beckons us to experience its ending. And we will obey. –DD

House of the Dragon: Season 1 (HBO)



Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, a succession crisis within House Targaryen may lead to a civil war between claimants to the Iron Throne who both believe in the family words: fire and blood.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Out of all the potential Game of Thrones prequel ideas, the Targaryen civil war, a.k.a. The Dance of Dragons, always held the most potential for TV treatment. Add to that premise actors like Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith and you get something which may rekindle our (somewhat dulled) love for Westeros. –-EA

Interview With the Vampire: Season 1 (AMC)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novel, this is the first of the author’s iconic titles to be adapted as a series — and the first of the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches novels to be developed in a planned television franchise and universe. Rolin Jones created the series, which presumably follows the book’s story of 200-year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac.

Why we’re looking forward to it: It’ll be hard for anyone to fill the shoes of Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, but the heartthrob quotient runs high with Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson cast as Louis and Australian actor Sam Reid as Lestat. And who doesn’t love a vampire saga? –JB

The Last of Us: Season 1 (HBO)



(Photo by HBO)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Inspired by the PlayStation video game of the same name, the series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv and Nick Offerman will also appear in the series, which is being brought to life by Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO’s Chernobyl mini-series, and Neil Druckmann, the creator of The Last of Us video game. We expect stellar acting and a detailed story world that terrify and enthrall. –AP

A League of Their Own: Season 1 (Prime Video)

Description: Batter up! Amazon Prime Video worked with Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham on a televised series loosely based on the 1992 sports film about an all-female baseball league during World War II. While director Penny Marshall’s film — which starred Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Lori Petty — had memorable characters, this show will feature new ones and start with the formation of the league in 1943 and go through the struggles to keep it going.

Why we’re looking forward to it: While the movie was beloved, it only could do so much to talk about important topics like racial discrimination and martial abuse (both of which it did well). This series plans to take on important issues like injuries and sexual awakenings. Jacobson stars, as do Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack and Nick Offerman. Hopefully it will do better than the original series adaptation of the film, which only lasted for five episodes. –WF

Let the Right One In: Season 1 (Showtime)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Inspired by the hit Swedish novel and film, the series follows Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), whose lives were changed forever a decade earlier when she was turned into a vampire at age 12. Per the official description, “Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.” Anika Noni Rose and Grace Gummer also star.

Why we’re looking forward to it: The Swedish film and its American remake were both creepy as hell, and it’s clear the Showtime remake is going to focus on themes of family, humanity and compassion within the genre template. We’re ready for it to get real. –JB

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1 (Netflix)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Creator David E. Kelley’s adaptation of the Michael Connelly novel The Brass Verdict stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car.

Why we’re looking forward to it: A spin-off of the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey, it’s nice to see a story of a dedicated attorney who wants to help the people of Los Angeles instead of Kelley’s other legal dramas about fast-talking attorneys in power suits who maybe also have co-ed bathrooms. –WF

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 1 (Prime Video)

(Photo by Amazon Studios)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: In the Second Age of Middle-earth — roughly 6000 years before The Lord of the Rings — the Free Peoples contend with the Dark Lord Sauron as he sways some to his side, makes war with a noble sea-faring race and crafts Rings of Power.

Why we’re looking forward to it: The Second Age is a largely untapped era of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world filled with conflicts, epic stories and the chance to see Sauron in physical form. It’s the best period for a Middle-earth television series and we hope it defies prequel expectations. —EA

Love & Death: Limited Series (Peacock)

(Photo by Peacock)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, and Patrick Fugit, the true-crime limited series about real-life axe murderer Candy Montgomery (Olsen) comes from David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman, who scored awards recognition with Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Why we’re looking forward to it: The drama! The cast! The talent! Kelley and Kidman have mastered the formula for Certified Fresh TV, and we’re eager for another dose. –DD

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Limited Series (Netflix)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: This isn’t the first time the story of Jeffrey Dahmer, a.k.a. “The Milwaukee Monster,” has been explored. This time, though, the series (which was created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy) will be told from the victims’ perspective and will shine a light on the police incompetence that allowed Dahmer to go on a multi-year killing spree.

Why we’re looking forward to it: It’s evident through his work on American Horror Story that Ryan Murphy has an obsession with serial killers. In fact, in the “Devil’s Night” episode of season 5, Dahmer makes a brief appearance. With frequent collaborator Evan Peters taking on the role, we should probably expect an intense performance, along with some unexpected surprises, in this gruesome true crime tale. –AP

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Season 1 (Disney+)

(Photo by Industrial Light & Magic/courtesy Everett Collection)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Ewan McGregor returns to the Star Wars universe as the younger version of the iconic character in a new series helmed by Deborah Chow.

Why we’re looking forward to it: He is our only hope, after all — and he’s going to reunite with Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. –JB

The Old Man: Season 1 (FX)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: The Old Man is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. It centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), the titular “old man,” who bailed on his CIA career decades ago and now lives off the grid. When an assassin (Gbenga Akinnagbe) arrives and tries to take him out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Jeff Bridges hasn’t done much television throughout his nearly six decades as an actor, so his decision to headline the program is an exciting one. John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman are supporting players here, and their involvement builds our excitement even more. Given FX’s high standard for storytelling, we’re expecting top-notch performances and nail-biting intrigue week in and week out. –AP

Outer Range: Season 1 (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Josh Brolin doesn’t do a lot of television, so his move to lead this Western-themed family drama brings a ton of clout and is reminiscent of Kevin Costner’s decision to star in Paramount+’s Yellowstone. Something tells us Outer Range will be a crowd-pleaser. –AP

Paper Girls: Season 1 (Prime Video)

(Photo by Image Comics)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past and the future they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

Why we’re looking forward to it: The adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s comic books sounds like Back to the Future meets Stranger Things, but with a female-heavy cast and a rougher edge. Sign us up. –AP

The Peripheral: Season 1 (Prime Video)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) works at the local 3D printing shop while earning extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London — a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence. But this isn’t like any game she’s ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn’t virtual reality. It’s real. Someone in London, 70 years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne’s world. As Flynne searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and for what purpose, her presence here sets dangerous forces intent on destroying Flynne and her family in her own world into motion.

Why we’re looking forward to it: It’s an adaptation of the William Gibson book of the same name. Yes, that William Gibson, the creator of cyberpunk. With producing power couple Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld) behind the scenes and a versatile cast attached, this may be the sci-fi series Amazon Prime Video has been looking for. –AP

Russian Doll: Season 2 (Netflix)

(Photo by Courtesy of Netflix)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: A second season of Russian Doll. What a concept!

Why we’re looking forward to it: Things seemed pretty finite for the first season finale of Netflix’s Russian Doll, which saw Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia and Charlie Barnett’s Alan each caught in endless time loops and working together to save themselves. But fans have gotta get up, gotta get out, gotta get home before the next season comes. –WF

The Sandman: Season 1 (Netflix)



Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Imprisoned for more than 100 years, the personification of dreams escapes confinement and must put his broken kingdom back in order. But some of his former subjects may have other ideas.

Why we’re looking forward to it: In development as a film or television show for nearly three decades, a faithful adaptation of the belove comic book (with input from writer Neil Gaiman) is more than any fan could hope for. Now, it just remains to be seen how faithful it will really be. Also, we can’t wait to see Game of Thrones‘ Gwendoline Christie’s take on Lucifer. Yes, that Lucifer. –-EA

Secret Invasion: Season 1 (Disney+)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Telos (Ben Mendelsohn) must repel an invasion of planet Earth by shapeshift Skrulls who already have a head start. Also, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) returns to lend a hand. Maybe.

Why we’re looking forward to it: According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Secret Invasion is a story “too big” to tell in theaters. We can’t wait to see if that’s true and, perhaps more crucially, which of the characters we’ve met in the last few years was really a shape-shifting alien. Beyond that, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts with this series. –-EA­

She-Hulk (Disney+)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Orphan Black superstar Tatiana Maslany stars as the titular character, a.k.a. Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in “superhuman-oriented legal cases.” Jameela Jamil plays supervillain/frequent rival Titiana, and Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth are set to appear as their film characters Hulk and the Abomination, respectively.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Anyone who’s seen Maslany’s amazing transformation into more than a dozen clones on Orphan Black is eager to see what the Emmy winner does next. –JB

The Shining Girls (Apple TV+)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Based on the 2013 novel by Lauren Beukes, the metaphysical thriller stars Elisabeth Moss as a Chicago reporter who finds her reality shifting as she hunts her attacker following a brutal assault.

Why we’re looking forward to it: We can’t say no to Moss, who won an Emmy for her role as Offred in Hulu’s dystopian fantasy The Handmaid’s Tale and whose performance in Leigh Whannell’s 2020 horror feature The Invisible Man is largely responsible for the film’s Certified Fresh 92% Tomatometer score. –DD

The Staircase limited series (HBO Max)

(Photo by HBO Max)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Oscar winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech) stars as novelist Michael Peterson in an eight-episode limited series. Based on Netflix’s true-crime docuseries about Peterson’s role in the mysterious death of his wife Kathleen, portrayed here by Toni Collette (Hereditary), the series is executive produced by Antonio Campos (Martha Marcy May Marlene) and (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace).

Why we’re looking forward to it: The dream team of Firth and Collette in the principal roles of this sordid tale are quite enough to recommend it. –DD

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

(Photo by Paramount+)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck) continue their bold journey 10 years prior to the events of the original Star Trek.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Executive producer Akiva Goldsman promises the show will return to Star Trek’s episodic roots with the Enterprise seeking out new lifeforms, civilizations and stories of the week. We can’t wait to see that format return while also building on the character work the top-billed trio began in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. –-EA

- - Stranger Things: Season 4 (Netflix)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: While David Harbour’s Jim Hopper is trapped in Russia and facing dangers both human and not, the kids of Hawkins, Indiana will find a secret long buried in the town during the sci-fi series’ fourth season.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Aside from holding out hope that Hopper and his dad bod might find a way back to adopted daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), there’s the fun of seeing which stories in the sci-fi genre this series will pay homage to now. Judging by the trailer released during the show’s panel at Netflix’s Tudum event, a haunted house seems involved. –WF

A Spy Among Friends (Spectrum)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce star as Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, lifelong friends who also happen to both be spies. The six-episode limited series, according to its official description, “follows a friendship that resulted in the gutting of British and American intelligence at the height of the Cold War and shaped the field of play for the dangerous game against Russia that we’re still trying to win today.”

Why we’re looking forward to it: Sign us up to watch two of the most captivating actors of their generation act alongside each other. –JB

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (Netflix)

(Photo by Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Gus’s (Christian Convery) journey of self-discovery leads him directly to General Abbot (Neil Sandilands), who is very interested in discovering the link between Gus’s creation and the plague that is slowly ending the human race. Meanwhile, Jeppard (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee (Dania Ramirez) plan to rescue the hybrid kids.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Beyond seeing Gus encounter Abbot and Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), we can’t wait to see some of the character connections (hopefully) pay off — like Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) finding her sister or Gus potentially meeting his “mother.” Even if the show enters a dark phase, it should still see some happy reunions that will make us smile in the face of its post-apocalyptic setting. –-EA

A Very British Scandal (Prime Video)



Premiere Date: TBD

Description: A followup to the Hugh Grant-Ben Whishaw miniseries A Very English Scandal, this program with slightly different verbiage for its title stars Claire Foy and Paul Bettany embroiled in one of the 20th Century’s most complicated divorces.

Why we’re looking forward to it: The actors play the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in this three-episode miniseries. The couple’s 1963 divorce, which is mentioned in the first line of both of their Wikipedia bios after their names, was known for exposing salacious photographs as well as accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug use and secret recordings. It’s a good holdover until The Crown returns. –WF

Wednesday (Netflix)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: The Addams Family spinoff series will follow Wednesday during her school days at Nevermore Academy where she’ll work to master her emerging psychic ability while attempting to thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. You know, typical school stuff.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Two words: Tim Burton. Reuniting with the director is Danny Elfman, who is composing the score. The cast looks pretty stellar, too: You alum Jenna Ortega is Wednesday Addams; Catherine Zeta-Jones and ​​Luis Guzmán are her parents, Morticia and Gomez; and Game of Thrones fave Gwendoline Christie is Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy. –AP

Westworld : Season 4 (HBO)

(Photo by HBO Max)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: We have no idea what’s in store for Westworld’s fourth season, which is exactly how the producers of the sci-fi killer-robot series like it. Will it finally come to war between humans and AI? No idea.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Confirmed returning cast includes Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, and Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols. The previous three Certified Fresh seasons have us hooked for life apparently. –DD

Wheel of Time: Season 2 (Prime Video)

(Photo by Amazon Studios)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and the Two Rivers ta’veren continue their journey to end the Dark One’s threat. But with Rand (Josha Stradowski) off his own and the Seanchan arriving in the west, things are about to get complicated. Also, Mat Cauthon gets a new face in the form of actor Dónal Finn.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Besides the debut of Finn’s take on Mat, season 2 will also see the arrival of Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney) and, presumably, the ta’veren group getting involved in the Seanchan plot. Also, we hope to learn why all five of them are necessary for the change coming to the world. Season 2 getting a 2022 release is not confirmed; we’re just engaging in some wishful thinking. –-EA

The White House Plumbers (HBO)

(Photo by HBO Max)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: From creators Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck and director David Mandel (all previous Veep executive producers), the limited series tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the Presidency they were trying to protect.

Why we’re looking forward to it: In addition to Harrelson and Theroux, the comedy’s cast includes Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Kiernan Shipka, Kathleen Turner, and David Krumholtz. –DD

Willow (Disney+)

Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Willow, from Lucasfilm, is set decades after Ron Howard’s 1988 movie and continues the spirit of adventure, heroics and humor of the original film. Warwick Davis returns in the role of the great sorcerer Willow Ufgood.

Why we’re looking forward to it: A Willow sequel series isn’t something we ever imagined would happen, but a return to the fantasy realm first introduced to audiences over three decades ago is a seriously intriguing idea. Considering the progress genre television has achieved since, and the money the Mouse House will probably throw at the production, we bet this will be a fun adventure for die-hard Willow fans and newbies alike.

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix)



Premiere Date: TBD

Description: Set 1200 years before the events of the Netflix series The Witcher, this show will go into the creation of the first Witcher and the events leading up to the cataclysm known as the Conjunction of the Sphere.

Why we’re looking forward to it: Every story has a backstory and fantasy series The Witcher has a complicated one. A stand-out casting coin has already been tossed to Michelle Yeoh, who plays Scian. The last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves, she’s on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. Sophia Brown stars as a warrior who leaves her stance as a member of the Queen’s guard to become a traveling musician. –WF

