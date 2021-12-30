The 42 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

(Photo by Jay Maidment/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, ©Columbia Pictures, Warner Bros., Phil Bray/©Dimension Films)

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a massive impact on the movie industry, Hollywood continues to press on in 2022. With that in mind, we look ahead to the films we expect to see gracing cineplex marquees in the coming year. And boy, do we have some great titles lined up, with superhero fare like The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One); action and adventure with Uncharted and The Lost City; rousing family films like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and (hopefully) The Bob’s Burgers Movie; and even some horror, with Scream and Halloween Ends. As more dates are confirmed and trailers are released for all of these 2022 movies, we’ll continue to update this page, so check back often! [Updated 12/29/21]

January

The 355 (2022)

Directed by: Simon Kinberg

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramirez

Opening on: January 7, 2022 (formerly January 14, 2022)

Veteran X-Men writer and director Simon Kinberg helms this spy thriller about a group of international agents (played by a star-studded A-list ensemble) who band together to recover a top-secret weapon from a dangerous mercenary. This film was delayed one year from its original January, 2021 release.

Scream (2022)

Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Marley Shelton

Opening on: January 14, 2022

The directing duo known as “Radio Silence” who brought us 2019’s Ready or Not take on Ghostface in a new entry in Wes Craven’s meta horror franchise, with veteran stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all set to return. Details on plot are still thin at the moment, but bet on the film to continue the mythology surrounding Sidney Prescott and her truamatic, very unlucky past.

Daniel EspinosaJared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, Michael KeatonJanuary 28, 2022

Sony’s latest entry in its “Spider-Verse” franchise of connected films is the origin story of a scientist who inadvertently turns himself into a vampire in his efforts to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Swedish director Daniel Espinosa (Safe House, Life) takes up the helm, and Michael Keaton — who appeared in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming as prominent Spider-Man villain Vulture — is set to make an appearance, which has all kinds of crossover implications.

February

Jackass Forever (2022)

Directed by: Jeff Tremaine

Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Ehren McGhehey, Sean McInerney

Opening on: February 4, 2022 (formerly October 22, 2021)

Most of the Jackass gang is back for a final hurrah alongside people like Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator, Eric André, and more. Expect a lot of cringe-inducing stunts and outrageous pranks, but be prepared for an unexpected dose of heart as the boys go out in a blaze of glory.

Marry Me (2022)

Directed by: Kat Coiro

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Maluma

Opening on: February 11, 2022

After securing some of the most glowing reviews of her career for her stellar turn in 2019’s Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez makes a return to rom-coms in this story about a pop star who marries a stranger in one of her crowds (Owen Wilson) after she discovers her partner has been having an affair. This film was pushed back a year from its planned 2021 release.

Death on the Nile (2022)

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright

Opening on: February 11, 2022 (formerly September 17, 2021)

Kenneth Branagh will return as detective Hercule Poirot following the surprise success of 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, which Branagh also directed. So far, big names like Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, and Rose Leslie have joined the whodunit.

Uncharted (2022)

Directed by: Ruben Fleischer

Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, Tati Gabrielle

Opening on: February 18, 2022 (formerly February 11, 2022)

This Indiana Jones-styled action-adventure film, based on the popular video game series of the same name, has been floating around in development for more than a decade, but it wasn’t until June of 2019 that we got some solid forward movement on it. Tom Holland was confirmed to star in the film as the central hero, Nathan Drake, and it officially went into production in early 2020. It lands here after several shifts in the release schedule; let’s hope it stays here.

March

The Batman (2022)

Directed by: Matt Reeves

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell

Opening on: March 4, 2022

If you’re looking for yet another iteration of the Caped Crusader, you’re in luck. Despite the ongoing DC Extended Universe of films (which includes other entries in 2022 like The Flash and Aquaman 2), Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves tackles what looks to be an even darker take on Batman than we’ve already seen, with an impressive cast that includes Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Turning Red (2022)

Directed by: Domee Shi

Starring: TBD

Opening on: March 11, 2022

The first of two Pixar offerings in 2022 is this fantastical coming-of-age tale about a 13-year-old girl who transforms into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited about something. We don’t have any cast information as of yet, but it will be the feature directorial debut of Domee Shi, who won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for Bao in 2018.

The Lost City (2022)

Directed by: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum

Opening on: March 25, 2022 (formerly April 15, 2022)

This romantic action-adventure stars Sandra Bullock as a reclusive romance novelist who embarks on a book tour with the cover model (Channing Tatum) of her latest book, only for the pair to be swept up in a jungle adventure when a kidnapping attempt goes awry. Not much else is known, except that the film will be directed by the Nee brothers, whose last film was the “Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn are modern day treasure hunters” movie Band of Robbers.

April

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Directed by: Jeff Fowler

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter

Opening on: April 8, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the last big movies to hit theaters before coronavirus lockdowns went into effect, and it became one of the highest-grossing films of 2020. With that in mind, Paramount got right to work developing a sequel, securing director Jeff Fowler and stars Ben Schwartz (the voice of Sonic) and Tika Sumpter. No official word yet on the return of James Marsden’s Tom or Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, but it’s difficult to imagine they won’t be back, and if the mid-credits sequence can be taken at face value, we’ll also get Tails.

Ambulance (2022)

Directed by: Michael Bay

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Garret Dillahunt

Opening on: April 8, 2022 (formerly February 18, 2022)

Michael Bay tones down his blockbuster tendencies just a bit (presumably) for this smaller-scale thriller about a pair of thieves who unknowingly rob an ambulance carrying a paramedic and a patient in critical condition. This remake of a Danish film has been in development since 2015, but filming finally got underway in January of 2021.

The Bad Guys (2022)

Directed by: Pierre Perifel

Starring: Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Marc Maron

Opening on: TBD

This latest project from DreamWorks Animation is a heist comedy based on popular series of children’s books about a handful of reformed villains who decide to go straight and so some good in the world. In this case, the “bad guys” are Mr. Wolf, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula. It was originally slated for release in 2021, but now remains undated in 2022.

The Northman (2022)

Directed by: Robert Eggers

Starring: Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Björk

Opening on: April 22, 2022 (formerly April 8, 2022)

The man who brought us The Witch and The Lighthouse returns with this revenge thriller again set in the past. Anya Taylor-Joy, who starred in The Witch, reunites with director Robert Eggers alongside an all-star cast for a story about a viking prince out to avenge the death of his father. Eggers co-wrote the film with Icelandic writer Sjón, and the film co-stars that country’s biggest pop culture export, Björk, who makes her first narrative feature film appearance since 2000’s Dancer in the Dark.

May

Legally Blonde 3 (2023)

Directed by: Jamie Suk

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge

Opening in: TBD in May, 2022

We don’t know what the story will entail, but we do know that a third entry in the beloved Reese Witherspoon comedy franchise Legally Blonde is set to come out sometime in May of 2022. The film has been in development since 2018 and was originally scheduled to open in 2020, but various delays — including, yes, the coronavirus — set it back. We know that Jennifer Coolidge is returning, and the film will be the feature debut of Jamie Suk.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Directed by: Sam Raimi

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez

Opening on: May 6, 2022

Anticipation will be high for this entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the first of three in 2022 — that will directly tie in with the events in Marvel’s first Disney+ series, WandaVision. and possibly even the animated Disney+ series What If…? After some behind-the-scenes shake-ups, director Sam Raimi jumped on board, and judging from the first teaser, it’s going to be a wild ride.

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Directed by: Jared Stern

Starring: TBD

Opening on: May 20, 2022

Back in August of 2020, the DC Fandome event presented our first look at their upcoming animated film DC Super Pets — which centers on Superman’s equally heroic dog teaming up with a flying cat to stop crime — but we haven’t heard much about it since then. The release date was set all the way back in 2019, so here’s hoping the film doesn’t have to be pushed back due to production delays.

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

Directed by: Loren Bouchard

Starring: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy

Opening on: May 27, 2022 (formerly April 9, 2021)

The hit Fox animated comedy about the owner of a small hamburger restaurant and his quirky family is getting the feature film treatment in the form of a musical comedy — something the show is already quite comfortable with. The film was pulled off the release schedule in January and may not come back in time for a 2021 release, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Directed by: Joseph Kosinski

Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Jay Ellis, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro

Opening on: May 27, 2022 (formerly November 19, 2021)

Great balls of fire, we’re getting a Top Gun sequel after more than 30 years! Not a whole lot is known about the movie, except that the filmmakers have recruited Miles Teller to play Goose’s son and that Val Kilmer is officially back as Iceman. And as the trailer promises, it will again feature Tom Cruise riding motorcycles, playing volleyball, and flying jets like a madman.

June

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Directed by: Colin Trevorrow

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, BD Wong

Opening on: June 10, 2022

Jeff Goldblum closed out the last chapter of the Jurassic franchise by declaring humans would have to learn to co-exist with dinosaurs, and though the plot of this trilogy-capper is being kept under pretty tight wraps, it’s safe to assume it will deal with the ramifications of Lost Kingdom. The big news here is that original stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill are both returning alongside Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Chris Pratt.

Lightyear (2022)

Directed by: Angus MacLane

Starring: Chris Evans

Opening on: June 17, 2022

The Toy Story franchise proper has come to an end (presumably), but Pixar says there’s still more fun to be had with these characters… just, in a different way. Fresh off his stint as the MCU’s Captain America, Chris Evans will lend his voice to the “real” Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut who was the inspiration for the action figure voiced by Tim Allen, in a prequel that will explore how he became so famous that they turned him into a toy.

Elvis

Directed by: Baz Luhrmann

Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Gary Clark Jr., Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Opening on: June 24, 2022

Baz Luhrmann directs this slice-of-life biopic about the relationship between a young Elvis Presley and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Austin Butler went through an extensive casting process to land the lead role, and he’ll be playing opposite Tom Hanks, who was the first major celebrity to announce he had tested positive for COVID-19 while he was in Australia to shoot the film.

July

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Directed by: Kyle Balda, Brad Abelson

Starring: Pierre Coffin

Opening on: July 1, 2022 (formerly July 2, 2021)

We last saw the minions wreaking havoc in 1960s England before they met up with a young Gru. Perhaps their next adventure will be their first with him. Whatever shenanigans the yellow ones, voiced by Pierre Coffin, get up to, expect them to be at it again for Minions 3 and Minions 4 and so on: the first Minions movie made more than $1.5 billion globally and helped the Despicable Me franchise become the highest grossing animated franchise of all time.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Directed by: Taika Waititi

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff

Opening on: July 8, 2022

Marvel’s second film of 2022 is the highly anticipated follow-up to Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, which reinvented the character to the delight of critics and audiences alike. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will return to the franchise, and it’s been teased that she will wield Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, at some point. We also know that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will be back, and Thor will meet up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to face Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. So, you know, good times all around.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

Directed by: David Yates

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Mads Mikkelsen, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol

Opening on: July 15, 2022

Eddie Redmayne returns as inquisitive wizard Newt Scamander in the third chapter of this magical spin-off/prequel series that takes place decades before Harry Potter enrolled at Hogwarts. The story picks up after the events of The Crimes of Grindelwald, as Newt and his compatriots continue to pursue the evil wizard (now played by Mads Mikkelsen), leading up to World War II.

Nope (2022)

Directed by: Jordan Peele

Starring: Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun

Opening on: July 22, 2022

After the runaway success of Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele got real busy real fast, but he’s finally getting around to making his third feature. As to be expected, we don’t really know anything about the film except that it will star Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun, and it will remain in the horror genre.

Black Adam (2021)

Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra

Starring: Dwayne Johnson

Opening on: July 29, 2022

Dwayne Johnson has been attached to star in Black Adam since at least as early as 2014, but in 2022 he’ll finally hit the big screen and officially join the DCEU as the all-powerful antihero. As the nemesis to Zachary Levi‘s Shazam, there’s definitely an onscreen crossover to look forward to in the future as well. It’s high time Dwayne Johnson got to play the superhero we all know him to be!

September

Mission: Impossible 7 (2022)

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise

Opening on: September 30, 2022

Tom Cruise will be back in action for the seventh installment in the franchise that showcased his willingness to engage in death-defying stunts. Christopher McQuarrie will also be back as writer and director after serving those roles in the last two films. Hopefully he’ll be able to pull off a hat trick with a third Certified Fresh film in a row.

October

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (2022)

Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos

Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae

Opening on: October 7, 2022

The Oscar-winning animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a big hit with critics and audiences, and Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is probably one of the most anticipated of the year, especially considering it’s now known to be just the first of two parts. Shameik Moore is set to voice Miles Morales again, with Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy and Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara (aka Spider-Man 2099) joining him. We also know that Issa Rae is set to voice Jessica Drew (aka Spider-Woman), and it’s likely that Jake Johnson’s Peter Parker will be back as well.

Halloween Ends (2022)

Directed by: David Gordon Green

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Nick Castle

Opening on: October 14, 2022

Director David Gordon Green and writers Danny McBride and Scott Teems successfully sequel-booted (is that a word now? reboot-queled, maybe?) the Halloween franchise with 2018’s Halloween, and based on its reception, they decided to go ahead and give us all a full trilogy. That trilogy ends with the appropriately titled Halloween Ends, in which Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode will presumably defeat Michael Myers forever.

November

The Flash (2022)

Directed by: Andy Muschietti

Starring: Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Billy Crudup, Michael Keaton

Opening on: November 4, 2022

In case you hadn’t heard, multi-verses are going to be all the rage in 2022, and this movie is looking to be DC’s contribution to the trend. Like a lot of the films on this list, we don’t yet know anything about the story, but the casting of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne is either a super meta stunt or a big hint as to what we’ll see. There are rumors that the plot will follow the “Flashpoint” storyline from the comics, in which case, yes, expect some crossover shenanigans.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Directed by: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman

Opening on: November 11, 2022

In a truly sad and shocking turn of events, we lost Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer in 2020, and both filmmakers and fans across the world mourned his passing. This obviously led to questions about what would happen to the Marvel character, as he was set to become an important piece of the MCU’s future. As it turns out, we’re still getting a second film in 2022, but Boseman will not be recast, and the story will instead shift to focus on King T’Challa’s spunky sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright. Outside of that, we don’t know what the film will entail, including how T’Challa’s absence will be addressed.

December

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022)

Directed by: James Wan

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison

Opening on: December 16, 2022

James Wan returns to the director’s chair for another go at the world of Atlantis and the DC superhero Aquaman (Jason Momoa), who will be joined by Amber Heard (Mera), Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta). No other details about the film are available as of yet.

Avatar 2 (2022)

Directed by: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang

Opening on: December 16, 2022

It’s taken almost a decade and a half, but we’re finally getting the long-ago-promised follow-up to James Cameron’s once-highest-grossing film of all time, Avatar. Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri now have a family on Pandora, but when old enemies return, they’re forced to evacuate and find a new home. Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, and Edie Falco are among the new additions to the cast.

Untitled Mario Movie (2022)

Directed by: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key

Opening on: December 21, 2022

We don’t have a lot of information on this one, except that it is being produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination (Despicable Me) and the creator of Mario himself, Shigeru Miyamoto. We also know that it will be a CGI film, so it’s likely it will be much truer to the iconic character than the oft-ridiculed 1993 feature film adaptation, and we know that Chris Pratt will be voicing the famous Goomba-stomping plumber. Anya Taylor-Joy is on board as Princess Peach, while Jack Black and Seth Rogen will voice Bowser and Donkey Kong, respectively. Still no word on Luigi, though.

TBD

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

Directed by: Akiva Schaffer

Starring: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg

Opening on: Spring, 2022 on Disney+

Another film announced during the big Disney Investor Day was this adaptation of the popular Disney cartoon, which some believe will lead directly into a revival of the series on Disney+. John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will voice Chip and Dale, respectively, and considering Samberg and director Akiva Schaffer make up two-thirds of the comedy group The Lonely Island, it’s a fair bet the live-action/animation hybrid film will take on a slightly different tone than its predecessor.

Sesame Street (2022)

Directed by: Jonathan Krisel

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Bo Burnham, Chance the Rapper

Opening on: TBD (originally scheduled for January 14, 2022)

This one is still a bit up in the air, since the release date was announced all the way back in 2019, and the original start date of production on the film in 2020 had to be postponed due to COVID-19. But if everything lines up right, expect to see Anne Hathaway, Bo Burnham, and Chance the Rapper hanging out with Big Bird, Grover, Elmo and the rest of the Sesame Street gang in the third feature film spin-off of the popular children’s educational TV series.

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)

Directed by: Anne Fletcher

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Opening on: TBD on Disney+

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are set to reprise their roles as the sinister Sanderson sisters in this sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult favorite. This time around, three young women accidentally bring the witches to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop them. The film is being produced exclusively for Disney+.

Deep Water (2022)

Directed by: Adrian Lyne

Starring: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts

Opening on: TBD (formerly January 14, 2022)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in director Adrian Lyne’s thriller based on the eponymous novel by Patricia Highsmith (Strangers on a Train, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Carol), about a married couple at odds with each other who begin to play dangerous mind games with each other, eventually leading to murder.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Directed by: Gail Lerner

Starring: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff

Opening on: TBD on Disney+

Disney unleashed a ton of new projects and release dates during their Investor Day presentation in December of 2020, including this new adaptation of the book that inspired the 1950 comedy and its 2003 remake starring Steve Martin. This one is being developed by black-ish creator Kenya Barris with director Gail Lerner and stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff on board. In contrast to all previous versions, this one will also be about a blended family of 12.

Blonde

Directed by: Andrew Dominik

Starring: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale

Opening on: TBD on Netflix

Based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name, this biographical drama directed by Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James) offers a fictionalized look at the private life of Marilyn Monroe during the 1950s and 1960s, with Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049) taking the lead as the iconic model, singer, and actress.

