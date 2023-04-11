TAGGED AS: , ,

Beef s1 key art

(Photo by Netflix)

The Best New TV & Streaming Shows of 2023 Ranked

Rotten Tomatoes’ list of top shows of 2023 (so far) compiles the TV and streaming seasons that debuted in the U.S. this year and were designated Certified Fresh.

We kick off the list with some early favorites including the series premieres of Beef on Netflix, The Last of Us on HBO, Poker Face on Peacock, and Shrinking on Apple TV+, as well as the final seasons of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard and HBO’s Succession. British import Cunk on Earth takes the top spot with a perfect 100% Tomatometer score on 23 reviews followed closely by season 3 of Happy Valley with a perfect score on 20 reviews. With a 96% score, The Last of Us has the most reviews of any title on the list with 143 reviews across season 1 and its individual episodes. (Not all titles receive episodic reviews and scores.)

To be Certified Fresh, seasons must score at least 75% on the Tomatometer, with at least 20 critic reviews (five of those from Top Critics). Shows retain their Certified Fresh status even if they fall below 75%, as long as the scores stay at 70% or above.

Cunk on Earth: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 101228%
Critics Consensus: Diane Morgan feigns dopiness with ingenious comedic timing in Cunk on Earth, a gut-busting sendup of anthropological documentaries.
Starring: Diane Morgan
Directed By: Christian Watt

Happy Valley: Season 3 (2023)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: 101574%
Critics Consensus: Full of highs and with nary a low, Happy Valley returns at the peak of its hardscrabble powers, with Sarah Lancashire seamlessly slipping back into her quintessential role for one final mystery.
Starring: Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobhan Finneran, George Costigan
Directed By: Fergus O'Brien, Pat Harkins, Sally Wainwright

Poker Face: Season 1 (2023)
99%

#3
Adjusted Score: 109487%
Critics Consensus: With the incomparable Natasha Lyonne as an ace up its sleeve, Poker Face is a puzzle box of modest ambitions working with a full deck.
Starring: Natasha Lyonne
Directed By: Rian Johnson, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman

Beef: Season 1 (2023)
99%

#4
Adjusted Score: 108183%
Critics Consensus: Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are a diabolically watchable pair of adversaries in Beef, a prime cut comedy that finds the pathos in pettiness.
Starring: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino
Directed By: Lee Sung-jin, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Daniel Katz

Star Trek: Picard: Season 3 (2023)
98%

#5
Adjusted Score: 101505%
Critics Consensus: Finally getting the band back together, Picard's final season boldly goes where the previous generation had gone before -- and is all the better for it.
Starring: Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff

Succession: Season 4 (2023)
97%

#6
Adjusted Score: 104633%
Critics Consensus: As compulsively watchable as ever, Succession's final season concludes the saga of the backbiting Roy family on a typically brilliant -- and colorfully profane -- high note.
Starring: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass
Directed By: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick

Yellowjackets: Season 2 (2023)
97%

#7
Adjusted Score: 103733%
Critics Consensus: Having already made a startling first impression, Yellowjackets coils itself in a second season preparing for the long haul -- thankfully, its superb performances and mesmeric ambience are fine substitutes for fast answers.
Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress
Directed By: Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins

The Last of Us: Season 1 (2023)
96%

#8
Adjusted Score: 113417%
Critics Consensus: Retaining the most addictive aspects of its beloved source material while digging deeper into the story, The Last of Us is bingeworthy TV that ranks among the all-time greatest video game adaptations.
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Lamar Johnson, Nico Parker

Schmigadoon!: Season 2 (2023)
96%

#9
Adjusted Score: 98604%
Critics Consensus: Schmigadoon! returns with more libido, pizzazz, and all the jazz in a sophomore season that improves upon what was already a nifty production.
Starring: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil
Directed By: Lorne Michaels, Barry Sonnenfeld, Cinco Paul

Rain Dogs: Season 1 (2023)
96%

#10
Adjusted Score: 97975%
Critics Consensus: Authentically brutal with pinpricks of humor that's all the more true to life, Rain Dogs is a bracing story of toil that proves to be immensely rewarding.
Starring: Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Fleur Tashjian
Directed By: Cash Carraway, Jo McClellan, Lee Morris, Sally Woodward Gentle

You: Season 4 (2023)
95%

#11
Adjusted Score: 101337%
Critics Consensus: The hunter becomes prey in You's London-set fourth season, which shows some wear as this premise begins to outlive its believability -- but Penn Badgley's sardonic performance continues to paper over most lapses in logic.
Starring: Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein

Party Down: Season 3 (2023)
95%

#12
Adjusted Score: 99035%
Critics Consensus: Returning after a long layoff, Party Down brings patient fans a third season that's every bit as sharp -- and laugh-out-loud funny -- as its predecessors.
Starring: Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr

The Traitors: Season 1 (2023)
95%

#13
Adjusted Score: 96581%
Critics Consensus: Hosted by Alan Cumming with theatrical relish, The Traitors deploys a rogues' gallery of reality television stars to make for a compelling murder mystery party.
Starring: Alan Cumming, Brandi Glanville, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte
Directed By: Jack Burgess, Toni Ireland, Stephen Lambert, Sam Rees-Jones

The Big Door Prize: Season 1 (2023)
94%

#14
Adjusted Score: 97124%
Critics Consensus: Turning a high concept into a grounded good time, The Big Door Prize realizes its full potential thanks to a lovable cast of relatable characters.
Starring: Chris O'Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Josh Segarra, Ally Maki
Directed By: David West Read, Sarah Walker, Anu Valia, David Ellison

Lucky Hank: Season 1 (2023)
93%

#15
Adjusted Score: 97499%
Critics Consensus: With the fortune of Bob Odenkirk in its favor, Lucky Hank makes ennui essential viewing with a comedy rooted in relatable human behavior.
Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos, Olivia Scott Welch, Diedrich Bader
Directed By: Peter Farrelly, Mark Johnson, Paul Lieberstein, Bob Odenkirk

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Season 1 (2023)
92%

#16
Adjusted Score: 95606%
Critics Consensus: As much an exposé on ugly cultural forces as it is a straightforward presentation of Brooke Shields' life, Pretty Baby is disturbing and triumphant in equal measure.
Starring: Brooke Shields
Directed By: Lana Wilson, Lana Wilson, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin

Ted Lasso: Season 3 (2023)
91%

#17
Adjusted Score: 99121%
Critics Consensus: Ted Lasso's third and possibly final season takes time to find its footing, but patient viewers who believe will find that they appreciate Coach as much as ever.
Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift
Directed By: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Brendan Hunt

Tiny Beautiful Things: Limited Series (2023)
88%

#18
Adjusted Score: 90170%
Critics Consensus: Tiny Beautiful Things is littered with cumbersome narrative choices, but Kathryn Hahn's soulful performance is one big plus that keeps this adaptation firmly compelling.
Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, Tanzyn Crawford
Directed By: Desiree Akhavan, Stacie Passon, Rachel Goldenberg, Liz Tigelaar

Swarm: Season 1 (2023)
85%

#19
Adjusted Score: 91646%
Critics Consensus: Swarm can be as unpleasant as a hornet sting, but Dominique Fishback's ferocious performance and the creators' bold creative swings add up to a truly subversive take on toxic fandom.
Starring: Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Heather Simms, Karen Rodriguez
Directed By: Janine Nabers

Perry Mason: Season 2 (2023)
85%

#20
Adjusted Score: 87483%
Critics Consensus: More cohesive and engaging than its woolly first installment, Perry Mason's sophomore season is a marked improvement driven by an urgent sense of purpose, with Matthew Rhys commandingly watchable as ever.
Starring: Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham
Directed By: Jessica Lowrey, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Fernando Coimbra, Marialy Rivas

The Company You Keep: Season 1 (2023)
85%

#21
Adjusted Score: 86574%
Critics Consensus: The Company You Keep gets off to a rocky start in the first few episodes, but the show's appealing cast and entertaining blend of crime and romance will pay off for patient viewers.
Starring: Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou
Directed By: Julia Cohen, Phil Klemmer, Milo Ventimiglia, Russ Cundiff

Shrinking: Season 1 (2023)
82%

#22
Adjusted Score: 91708%
Critics Consensus: Shrinking has darker ideas on its mind than its earnest approach can often translate, but Jason Segel and Harrison Ford's sparkling turns make these characters worth close analysis.
Starring: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford, Luke Tennie
Directed By: Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, Neil Goldman

The Consultant: Season 1 (2023)
78%

#23
Adjusted Score: 82229%
Critics Consensus: With Christoph Waltz's menacing charm on retainer, The Consultant compensates for its lack of depth with slick presentation and diverting twists.
Starring: Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, Brittany O'Grady, Aimee Carrero
Directed By: Tony Basgallop, Matt Shakman, Matt Shakman, Christoph Waltz

Rabbit Hole: Season 1 (2023)
77%

#24
Adjusted Score: 79868%
Critics Consensus: Although Rabbit Hole tumbles into one twist too many, Kiefer Sutherland remains compelling in his welcome return to the espionage genre.
Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham
Directed By: Kiefer Sutherland, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (2023)
77%

#25
Adjusted Score: 79349%
Critics Consensus: Shadow and Bone's sophomore season packs in too much story sinew to properly breathe, but this adventure remains great fun for fantasy fans.
Starring: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter
Directed By: Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola, Mairzee Almas, Bola Ogun

That '90s Show: Season 1 (2023)
76%

#26
Adjusted Score: 81395%
Critics Consensus: A solidly serviceable sequel series, That '90s Show may take a little time to find its rhythm, but still delivers a respectable number of warmly nostalgic laughs.
Starring: Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide
Directed By: Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsay Turner

Hunters: Season 2 (2023)
71%

#27
Adjusted Score: 72706%
Critics Consensus: While it never realizes its full potential as a revenge fantasy for real historical atrocity, Hunters tracks down a satisfying enough conclusion in this second and final season.
Starring: Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor
Directed By: David Weil, Jordan Peele, Nikki Toscano, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

