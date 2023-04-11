(Photo by Netflix)

The Best New TV & Streaming Shows of 2023 Ranked

Rotten Tomatoes’ list of top shows of 2023 (so far) compiles the TV and streaming seasons that debuted in the U.S. this year and were designated Certified Fresh.

We kick off the list with some early favorites including the series premieres of Beef on Netflix, The Last of Us on HBO, Poker Face on Peacock, and Shrinking on Apple TV+, as well as the final seasons of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard and HBO’s Succession. British import Cunk on Earth takes the top spot with a perfect 100% Tomatometer score on 23 reviews followed closely by season 3 of Happy Valley with a perfect score on 20 reviews. With a 96% score, The Last of Us has the most reviews of any title on the list with 143 reviews across season 1 and its individual episodes. (Not all titles receive episodic reviews and scores.)

To be Certified Fresh, seasons must score at least 75% on the Tomatometer, with at least 20 critic reviews (five of those from Top Critics). Shows retain their Certified Fresh status even if they fall below 75%, as long as the scores stay at 70% or above.

