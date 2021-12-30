Weekly Ketchup

Yearly Ketchup: The Most Rotten Movie Development News of 2021

A month-by-month round-up of the worst development news to come out of Hollywood this year.

by | December 30, 2021 | Comments

Few industries enjoy taking really, really long extended holiday vacations quite like Hollywood, and when we get to this time of the year, there’s rarely much in the realm of “movie development news” to discuss. With that in mind, last week we looked back at 12 of the year’s top “Fresh Development” stories, presented to you in monthly chronology. The year-in-review continues this week with the “Rotten Ideas” of the year.

JANUARY: NOSTALGIA FOR THE 1980S HAS FINALLY LED TO A RUBIK’S CUBE MOVIE

Rubik's Cube

(Photo by Vladimir Smirnov/Getty Images)

Hollywood is always looking for popular IPs (“intellectual properties”) that can be easily adapted into movies, and that includes toys and games. Not all toys are necessarily great fits for movies, however, especially if they do not inherently have a narrative concept. G.I. Joe or Transformers, for example (regardless of how good the movies we’ve gotten actually are), at least start with potential because they’re about characters and stories. On the other side of the spectrum, there are toys like Magic 8 Ball, Uno, and View-Master, which aren’t narrative-based at all, and yet, all three are currently in active development. The year 2021 began with the news that another such toy, the 1980s puzzle phenomenon Rubik’s Cube, was being adapted as a feature film. The producers, which include Hyde Park Entertainment Group (Blue Valentine, Machete) and Endeavor Content (Hamilton, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) appeared in their initial press release to be inspired by the success of Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, which is also based on a non-narrative game (chess), as an element of a story about people who play chess. That does suggest the Rubik’s Cube movie might resemble something like Will Smith’s The Pursuit of Happyness (Fresh at 67%), fingers crossed.

FEBRUARY: PARAMOUNT WANTS TO REMAKE BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S

Breakfast at Tiffany's

(Photo by Everett Collection)

Although it was not a box office success, one of the year’s last major critical hits was Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story (Certified Fresh at 93%). Although there are obviously remakes that are well received (like this year’s Dune, Certified Fresh at 83%), many people perceive them as accidents waiting to happen, and that may be especially true when the original is a cherished classic like 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Certified Fresh at 89%). Yet, that’s exactly what Paramount Pictures appeared to start working towards in February, when the news broke that the studio was in the midst of a legal battle with the estate of the original book’s author, Truman Capote. That legal tussle became an outright lawsuit in April as Capote’s estate brought a $20 million suit against Paramount over the remake’s screenplay reportedly circulating “internally” at the studio.

MARCH: TV SHOW BEWITCHED TO GET A SECOND NOSE WIGGLE

Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick Sargent in Bewitched

(Photo by Everett Collection)

Hollywood has been regularly adapting old TV shows into movies since the 1980s (Dragnet was an early example). The results haven’t always been great, though, as evidenced by the 2005 movie Bewitched (Rotten at 24%), which starred Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman, based on the popular 1960s show about a witch and her non-magical husband. What’s less common is for a studio to make a second attempt at adapting a show after the first movie has disappointing returns, but that is exactly what Sony Pictures is doing with Bewitched. Sony Pictures hired TV showrunners Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett (MacGyver, 12 Monkeys) to work on a new Bewitched feature film screenplay, which appears to be intended to be a fresh reboot without either Will Ferrell or Nicole Kidman. Rather than the “meta” approach of that movie, this Bewitched is expected to be a closer adaptation of the original show’s premise of a witch who settles into suburban domesticity after falling in love with an advertising executive.

APRIL: CAN 700 MILLION PEEPS FANS BE WRONG? (YES…?)

Marshmallow Peeps

(Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

This is the first of two stories in the Yearly Ketchup this year that somehow involves either marshmallows (the other was in August) or at least the idea of marshmallowy sweetness, which might be a sign of exactly what sort of year 2021 was. The bird-shaped marshmallow candy brand Peeps is still quite popular, if we’re to believe the claim that Peeps Incorporated sells over 700 million Peeps each year (which, if we’re being honest here, is a lot less than the over 2 billion Peeps they reportedly produce). So it is that Peeps is now in development as an animated movie. A representative for Just Born, the company behind Peeps, had this to say, “Peeps Chicks and Bunnies have been ingrained in American pop culture for nearly seven decades due to their instantly recognizable shapes and fan-favorite marshmallow taste, making them the perfect characters to bring to life on the big screen.”

MAY: CONTROVERSIAL “VIDEO NASTY” FACES OF DEATH TO BE REBOOTED

Faces of Death

(Photo by Aquarius Releasing)

It’s easy to forget that there was a time when fans were basically challenged to believe whatever they were told by a filmmaker. In the early 1980s, as the home video market was taking off, many horror fans discovered a title called Faces of Death (and its sequels), which claimed to depict real footage of various gruesome deaths (most of which was actually faked). Well, a new Faces of Death reboot is now in active development at Legendary Entertainment, the studio behind big-budget movies like this year’s Godzilla vs Kong and Dune. Rather than a “documentary”-style format, the new Faces of Death will reportedly revolve around “a female moderator of a YouTube-like website whose job is to weed out offensive and violent content and who herself is recovering from a serious trauma, who stumbles across a group that is re-creating the murders from the original film.”

JUNE: ROB ZOMBIE RESURRECTING THE MUNSTERS

Munsters

(Photo by MCA Television Entertainment courtesy Everett Collection)

We are now in-between Halloween Kills (Rotten at 41%) and next year’s trilogy closer, Halloween Ends ( 10/14/2022), which might be a good time to remember that 10 years ago, the Halloween franchise went through a previous set of reboots from rock star-turned-film director Rob Zombie, who, to this day, has never achieved higher than the Rotten 58% he earned for 2019’s 3 from Hell. Bearing that in mind, Zombie has set his sights on a live-action adaptation of The Munsters, the “kooky family of monsters” that directly competed with The Addams Family on TV in the 1960s (they even debuted on TV within 8 days of each other) but has never received the same big-screen treatment. Since the news first broke in June, Rob Zombie has posted a few image updates to prove that the movie is actually happening, including this set photo with the logo, a cast photo including his wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and this one of former Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy as Igor, the Munsters’ trusted manservant. Universal Pictures is expected to release Rob Zombie’s The Munsters sometime in late 2022.

JULY: GET OUT THE PEA SOUP – THE EXORCIST IS COMING BACK IN A NEW TRILOGY

The Exorcist

(Photo by Everett Collection)

The 1973 horror film The Exorcist (Certified Fresh at 83%) became an instant pop culture phenomenon as both a critical and box office hit (it was the #1 film of 1973), but it was also nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won two (Adapted Screenplay and Sound). There has been talk over the last several years about some new version of The Exorcist being developed, including a remake (the news of which inspired this reaction from original director William Friedkin), and in June, Universal and Blumhouse finally addressed all the speculation with the confirmation that a new trilogy of Excorcist sequels is now being developed for director David Gordon Green (the current Halloween trilogy). Ellen Burstyn will reprise her role as Chris MacNeil in the new film, and she will also be joined by Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, One Night in Miami). The first of the new Exorcist sequels will be released theatrically on October 13, 2023, and at least one of the films might debut on Universal’s streaming service Peacock.

AUGUST: POPULAR SQUISHMALLOWS PILLOWS TO EXPAND INTO FILM, TV, AND GAMES

Squishmallows

(Photo by The Washington Post/Getty Images)

Some fads are the result of simply being the right idea at the right time. Consider, for example, the case of the Squishmallows, an expansive line (1,000+) of character-themed huggable stuffed animals that first launched in 2017 as sort of a cross between pillows, anime influences, and the Beanie Baby craze of the 1990s. Squishmallows may have eventually become popular in any case, but their expansion was arguably aided by the COVID-19 pandemic, as people sought soft, adorable things to hug while stuck at home for months. Jazwares, the company behind Squishmallows, is seeking to build upon their newfound success by seeking partners for various adaptations, including film, TV, video games, publishing, and live touring. In other words, this doesn’t necessarily mean that there is a Squishmallows movie project in development just yet, but the idea is being put out there for any willing production companies to snatch up.

SEPTEMBER: BEST SELLING 1980S DOLL TEDDY RUXPIN FINALLY READY FOR THE MOVIES

Teddy Ruxpin

(Photo by South China Morning Post/Getty Images)

First introduced for the Christmas season of 1985, Teddy Ruxpin was a talking “teddy bear” that quickly became a best-selling toy. When “Chucky” starred in the original Child’s Play horror film in 1988, he didn’t look anything like Teddy Ruxpin, but an argument can be made that the latter was an inspiration (and horror fans have since written similar Teddy Ruxpin stories online). Teddy Ruxpin himself, however, never got a movie (and his TV show only ran for one season). Nostalgia is a strong incentive for the movies, however, so DJ2 Entertainment, the production company behind video game adaptations like Sonic the Hedgehog and Tomb Raider, acquired the film and TV rights to Teddy Ruxpin. DJ2 Entertainment is reportedly talking to potential writers with the goal of a Sonic the Hedgehog-style live-action/animation movie that would then lead into an animated TV series.

OCTOBER: MOVE OVER GARFIELD, HEATHCLIFF IS GETTING HIS OWN MOVIE TOO

Heathcliff

(Photo by Everett Collection)

Pop culture is cluttered with characters who share similar themes, something we’ve seen even in the newspaper comic strips of decades past. For example, Garfield might be the most famous orange cat in the comic strips, but there was also Heathcliff, who was actually introduced in 1973, three years before Garfield. Legendary Entertainment, the production company who also made it onto this list for its Faces of Death reboot in May, acquired the film and TV rights to Heathcliff in October. The Heathcliff strip is now written and drawn by the nephew of the creator, and he will also act as producer alongside Steve Waterman, whose credits as producer include Stuart Little (Fresh at 67%) and the various Alvin and the Chipmunks movies.

NOVEMBER: CHRIS PRATT TO REPLACE BILL MURRAY AS THE VOICE OF GARFIELD

Chris Pratt and Garfield

(Photo by ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, ©20th Century Fox Film Corp.)

Just one month after the new Heathcliff movie began development, the other famous orange cartoon cat also got back into the movie business. In September, Chris Pratt made the news for becoming the voice of Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros (12/21/2022) animated movie. In November, however, he also took over for Bill Murray as the voice of Garfield, the lasagna-loving lazy cat, in a new computer-animated film from Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment. Unlike Garfield: The Movie (Rotten at 15%) and its sequel, this new Garfield is expected to be entirely animated. Former Disney director Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, The Emperor’s New Groove) will direct the new Garfield from a screenplay by David Reynolds (co-writer of Finding Nemo, Fantasia 2000), who also worked with Dindal on The Emperor’s New Groove.

DECEMBER: A WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP REMAKE IS IN PLAY

Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in White Men Can't Jump

(Photo by 20th Century Fox Film Corp.)

Hollywood has spent much of the last 20 years remaking (or rebooting) big chunks of 1980s cinema, but the decade appears to be slowly giving way to the 1990s. New Line Cinema recently wrapped filming of the remake of the 1990 comedy House Party (Fresh at 93%), and now that film’s director is attached to another classic from the decade. The mononymous director Calmatic was signed by 20th Century Studios a few weeks ago to direct their reboot of the 1992 basketball comedy White Men Can’t Jump (Certified Fresh at 77%). Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson starred in the original as two competing basketball street hustlers (which will likely also be the premise of the reboot), and it’s not yet known if they will appear in any capacity in the reboot.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

ratings biopic die hard A24 NYCC Disney+ Disney Plus slashers game of thrones french sopranos richard e. Grant Winter TV YouTube versus IFC Films fast and furious Hollywood Foreign Press Association historical drama Western best Tarantino FX on Hulu NBA art house Showtime VOD award winner sports Horror Marathons japanese prank Awards Tour Apple TV+ independent sitcom Image Comics Comics on TV Classic Film nfl Awards A&E DC Comics discovery Disney worst trailers Netflix Christmas movies based on movie razzies CBS All Access Tokyo Olympics all-time posters scorecard Watching Series halloween comic book movies theme song Action 72 Emmy Awards Martial Arts video on demand TCA YouTube Premium directors talk show mcc social media Rocketman Nickelodeon Amazon tv talk Amazon Prime Video crime thriller doctor who king arthur TCA 2017 satire 1990s psycho 24 frames HBO Go Nominations TV movies canceled black FXX Set visit Masterpiece classics San Diego Comic-Con marvel comics Song of Ice and Fire YA Wes Anderson docuseries BBC One new zealand ID ABC Signature cartoon romance book deadpool joker 2021 spain action-comedy Columbia Pictures Rom-Com Family indiana jones concert marvel cinematic universe Disney Channel serial killer Cannes cancelled Countdown Summer Paramount Network FOX Endgame cars Marvel thriller Avengers quibi Red Carpet Biopics The Witch 007 BBC RT History telelvision high school south america Musicals critic resources CNN godzilla Holiday Infographic lord of the rings Spike breaking bad Paramount 73rd Emmy Awards El Rey remakes rotten dark golden globe awards royal family kids Premiere Dates cooking 71st Emmy Awards Reality Competition Pixar Mary Poppins Returns Food Network dogs Star Trek war casting justice league Sony Pictures popular Cartoon Network stand-up comedy CW Seed GIFs reboot spinoff disaster Dark Horse Comics streaming movies latino Arrowverse mockumentary Comedy Central Film pirates of the caribbean HBO Max Mary poppins 2016 scary nature technology singing competition Captain marvel unscripted Polls and Games National Geographic Super Bowl cops Pride Month parents Reality Creative Arts Emmys composers trophy Mudbound ABC Crunchyroll rt labs suspense Emmy Nominations CMT Logo Comic-Con@Home 2021 zombies OneApp foreign young adult BET Awards Spring TV criterion zero dark thirty gangster slasher Academy Awards The Purge what to watch Hallmark space DirecTV SundanceTV spy thriller 2017 asian-american medical drama Schedule Opinion BAFTA Character Guide blockbuster spider-man APB target Marvel Television Netflix video dramedy festivals HBO Travel Channel 2018 TV renewals book adaptation Esquire diversity emmy awards spanish Universal Hear Us Out Sundance natural history kong anime Valentine's Day Animation crossover Music OWN rom-coms rotten movies we love Alien X-Men Freeform Acorn TV DC streaming service Heroines kaiju Winners psychological thriller golden globes fresh Teen AMC Plus Baby Yoda See It Skip It biography australia 93rd Oscars football Tumblr news Fargo Kids & Family Syfy leaderboard documentary monster movies VH1 ITV scary movies NBC teaser Best and Worst Writers Guild of America Hulu finale elevated horror heist movie Disney streaming service RT21 worst movies TCA Winter 2020 Bravo streaming New York Comic Con ABC Family nbcuniversal basketball critics WGN olympics Amazon Studios Warner Bros. USA festival Women's History Month Broadway 99% Box Office GLAAD cats The Walt Disney Company mission: impossible Discovery Channel dc Mary Tyler Moore Oscars hist TNT Shondaland Instagram Live TCA Awards child's play Sundance TV witnail BBC America SXSW crime japan police drama Comic Book mutant genre crime drama wonder woman Britbox indie President live action Superheroes The Academy movie Fox Searchlight christmas movies Television Critics Association VICE Drama BET political drama Binge Guide movies Walt Disney Pictures CBS saw Pop TV cults The CW stop motion TruTV mob 2015 hidden camera Pirates American Society of Cinematographers Pop MTV feel good YouTube Red TBS comiccon TV Land Prime Video international Lucasfilm stoner Sneak Peek new star wars movies Superheroe supernatural miniseries LGBT Lionsgate PaleyFest Pacific Islander adenture SDCC Calendar harry potter Quiz Turner History Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Black Mirror Country TV One IMDb TV Vudu TIFF 20th Century Fox romantic comedy Epix films boxoffice Tomatazos Film Festival Trophy Talk Legendary television cancelled TV series science fiction venice facebook First Reviews Election Nat Geo strong female leads WarnerMedia vs. Starz ghosts cancelled television james bond 2020 Star Wars robots obituary Fall TV reviews Comedy Cosplay binge Podcast Lifetime zombie Crackle toronto comics First Look TV politics Peacock ViacomCBS Apple TV Plus werewolf new york Universal Pictures Photos italian IFC 21st Century Fox vampires Christmas spanish language laika Lifetime Christmas movies Neflix Year in Review 90s know your critic Sci-Fi jamie lee curtis aliens comic book movie USA Network TCM travel period drama Spectrum Originals Thanksgiving Rocky Funimation name the review 2019 screen actors guild anthology Extras dceu HFPA blaxploitation Chernobyl E3 Fox News Disney Plus children's TV dreamworks Paramount Plus Television Academy Fantasy dexter Apple a nightmare on elm street FX universal monsters screenings Ovation Musical Holidays Emmys The Walking Dead 79th Golden Globes Awards 45 sag awards batman ESPN Video Games 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Exclusive Video dragons Trailer Ghostbusters E! superman rt labs critics edition live event Amazon Prime free movies Sundance Now spider-verse Elton John comedies GoT cancelled TV shows sequels Mindy Kaling Pet Sematary MCU series green book debate jurassic park scene in color superhero Trivia Chilling Adventures of Sabrina franchise aapi hollywood black comedy adventure LGBTQ Adult Swim women toy story The Arrangement hispanic heritage month 4/20 Marvel Studios sequel Anna Paquin legend Mystery king kong hispanic transformers rt archives PlayStation DGA Shudder Black History Month revenge Rock Toys blockbusters animated canceled TV shows chucky comic books renewed TV shows documentaries Brie Larson Interview DC Universe AMC Turner Classic Movies Grammys Ellie Kemper archives adaptation docudrama TLC PBS Certified Fresh MSNBC halloween tv game show boxing comic true crime twilight cinemax Tubi Stephen King Hallmark Christmas movies
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy