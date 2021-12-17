Weekly Ketchup

Denis Villeneuve to Tackle Sci-Fi Classic Rendezvous with Rama, and More Movie News

DC's Blue Beetle heads to theaters, the 2021 Black List reveals a Yeezy biopic and a Masked Singer movie, and new roles for Daisy Ridley, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz.

by | December 17, 2021 | Comments

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Blue Beetle, The Masked Singer, and the Kanye biopic.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY

DENIS VILLENEUVE TO TACKLE SCI-FI CLASSIC RENDEZVOUS WITH RAMA

Denis Villeneuve on the set of Arrival

(Photo by Jan Thijs/©Paramount Picture)

In many ways, science fiction authors in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s were decades ahead of what Hollywood could adapt. Classics like Isaac Asimov’s Foundation (now an Apple TV+ series), Robert A. Heinlein’s Stranger in a Strange Land, and Arthur C. Clarke’s Childhood’s End all have development histories that date back to the 1970s itself. Another such sci-fi classic that has eluded adaptation is Clarke’s 1973 novel Rendezvous with Rama, about mankind discovering an alien ship in 2131. Savvy browsing of the Wayback Machine will deliver archives about a Rendezvous with Rama movie in the 1990s or early 2000s. With the sequel Blade Runner 2049 (Certified Fresh at 88%), and the recent remake Dune (Certified Fresh at 83%), director Denis Villeneuve is almost making a new career out of reviving sci-fi classics, and now he’s set to do the same for Rendezvous with Rama. Morgan Freeman, who has been attached as producer since the early 2000s (when he would have starred in the film for director David Fincher), remains involved as one of the producers. Freeman and his producing partner said in a statement, “Denis’ vision for Rama felt completely aligned with Arthur’s wishes, so we are confident that teaming with our producing partners Andrew and Broderick at Alcon is the right next step in this over-20-year odyssey!” Rendezvous with Rama will take a while to get ready for filming, so in the meantime, Villeneuve remains attached to direct Dune Part Two, which is scheduled for release on October 20, 2023.

Other Top Headlines

1. BLUE BEETLE SUPERHERO MOVIE TO FLY INTO THEATERS AFTER ALL

Concept art for Blue Beetle

(Photo by DC)

Hollywood is still very much in the baby steps stage of figuring out the balance between streaming services and traditional theatrical releases, and a film that could become emblematic of that back-and-forth is the DC Comics adaptation Blue Beetle. When it was announced just nine months ago, Blue Beetle was reported as an HBO Max exclusive (along with Batgirl, which, as far as we know, is still an HBO Max exclusive), as parent company Warner Bros. was expanding its DC Comics adaptations onto the streaming platform, similar to Marvel and Disney+ (with shows like Hawkeye). Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña was then cast as the character in August. Filming of Blue Beetle hasn’t started yet, but Warner Bros. has already changed their plans, as the film will now be an exclusive theatrical release, opening on August 18, 2023 (a week after Seth Rogen’s reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Blue Beetle was one of three projects Warner Bros. scheduled this week, with the other two being the Train to Busan (Certified Fresh at 94%) remake The Last Train to New York (4/21/2023) and the animated Wizard of Oz spinoff Toto (2/2/2024).

2. BLACK LIST 2021 INCLUDES BIOPICS FOR KANYE WEST AND MICHAEL BAY

Kanye West performing on stage

(Photo by Steve Mack/Everett Collection)

Since 2005, the Black List of Unproduced Screenplays (now shortened to just The Black List) has been a survey of entertainment industry insiders who nominate their picks for the best screenplays that have not yet been produced. Nearly a third of the screenplays since 2005 have been turned into movies, including American Hustle, Argo, Juno, The King’s Speech, The Revenant, Slumdog Millionaire, and last year’s Promising Young Woman. There is a lot to unpack in the Black List, so let’s start by looking at the biopics included this year. Unsurprisingly, entertainers make up the bulk of them, including The College Dropout (about rapper Kanye West’s first album), Michael Bay: The Explosive Biopic (about the eponymous director), and Shania! (about Canadian country singer Shania Twain). Biopics about non-entertainers include Believe Me, about former president Donald Trump, and The Villain, about “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli.

3. THE MASKED SINGER INCLUDED IN THE BLACK LIST 2021

Mickey Rourke singing "Stand By Me" dressed as a Gremlin on The Masked Singer

(Photo by ©Fox)

The screenplay that received the most votes in this year’s Black List is the high school wrestling drama Cauliflower (which refers to “cauliflower ear,” a common condition among wrestlers). The rest includes titles like See How They Run, Divorce Party, Killer Instinct, Ultra, Wait List, and the aforementioned The Villain. The current hit TV show The Masked Singer also made a surprise entry with a drama focusing on famous actor Mickey Rourke’s decision to appear on the show dressed up like a big furry gremlin (it’s unclear if Rourke would play himself). Other notable screenplays this year include Air Jordan (about Nike’s recruitment of Michael Jordan as their spokesman), A Hufflepuff Love Story (about a Hogwarts student frustrated by being sorted into the titular mystical house), and two whose titles explain themselves: Dennis Rodman’s 48 Hours in Vegas and St. Mary’s Catholic School Presents: The Vagina Monologues.

4. AWKWAFINA AND SANDRA OH TO STAR AS SISTERS

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh

(Photo by Priscilla Grant, Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection)

There was a period when Netflix appeared to be snagging as many new projects as it could, but lately, they appear to be narrowing down and becoming somewhat more traditional and reserved. For example, the streaming giant is actually letting some projects go for other studios or producers to take over instead (in old school Hollywood parlance, that was called “turnaround“). 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to an untitled comedy about sisters from Will Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez production company, which Netflix had previously been developing. Awkwafina (The Farewell, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Sandra Oh (Sideways, TV’s Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve) have remained attached to star in the comedy throughout its development, and still are. The screenplay was written by Jen D’Angelo, who also recently wrote the upcoming Disney+ sequel Hocus Pocus 2. Awkwafina will star as a Jeopardy! fan who travels across the country with her “estranged trainwreck of a sister” (Oh) as they attempt to pay off their gambling addict mother’s debts with Jeopardy! winnings. Incidentally, while 20th Century Studios is producing the film, the popular trivia game show itself is produced by Sony Television.

5. DAISY RIDLEY INDIE FILM SAYS SOMETIMES I THINK ABOUT DYING

Daisy Ridley in Murder on the Orient Express

(Photo by Nicola Dove/©20th Century Fox Film Corporation)

There have been a handful of major events like World War II, the atomic era, and 9/11 that had direct impacts on the sort of movies that got made soon after, and there has been some speculation on what the COVID-19 pandemic will inspire. Some recent movies, for example, seem to have unusually nihilistic titles or premises, like last year’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Certified Fresh at 82%). In a similar vein, we have Sometimes I Think About Dying, an indie film currently filming in Oregon that Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its sequels) is producing and starring in. Ridley will play a woman who sometimes thinks about dying (that’s literally half the logline) who meets a new guy at work. Sometimes I Think About Dying will be the third film from indie director Rachel Lambert, who made her feature debut in 2017 with In the Radiant City.

6. BEN SCHWARTZ STAR JOINS DRACULA SPINOFF RENFIELD

Ben Schwartz

(Photo by Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection)

Universal is currently in the midst of reviving their classic Universal Monsters characters with reboots, beginning with last year’s The Invisible Man (Certified Fresh at 92%) and including Ryan Gosling’s upcoming The Wolfman. Bram Stoker’s Dracula is represented in this new initiative by the spinoff Renfield, centering on Count Dracula’s creepy human lackey, to be played by Nicholas Hoult. Nicolas Cage was recently cast as Dracula himself, and Awkwafina also has an unknown supporting role. The latest star to join Renfield is comedian Ben Schwartz, possibly best known as the voice of Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog (Fresh at 63%) and its upcoming sequel (4/8/2022), who will play a “mobster” in the film. Renfield will be directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie, The Tomorrow War) when filming starts on location in New Orleans in early 2022.

7. MATTEL SLATE NOW INCLUDES TRUE STORY ABOUT A CHRISTMAS BALLOON

Mattel Logo

(Photo by Mattel)

The toy company that to date has had the most success getting Hollywood to adapt their licenses has been Hasbro, the brand behind such properties as G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, Ouija, and Transformers. Mattel Films appears ready to compete, however, with over a dozen projects now in active development. Project #14, announced this week, is Christmas Balloon, which will be an adaptation of a true story in 2018 about an Arizona couple who delivered Christmas gifts to an 8-year-old girl across the border in Mexico after receiving her Christmas wish attached to a balloon; the gifts will, of course, be Mattel brand toys. The other projects Mattel Films is actively developing are American Girl, Barbie (starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling), Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason (starring Tom Hanks), Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View-Master, and Wishbone.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Esquire Disney boxing Tubi technology 2015 Columbia Pictures french Interview aapi Musical OneApp archives Netflix Christmas movies Writers Guild of America Awards Tour legend Comic-Con@Home 2021 spinoff suspense cooking Spike sequels comic book movie Thanksgiving laika See It Skip It Infographic series saw Adult Swim TBS The Academy crime singing competition Lionsgate live action Song of Ice and Fire versus 2017 festival President The Purge cinemax Discovery Channel Quiz Arrowverse A&E films dramedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt biopic posters Television Critics Association rt labs critics edition Brie Larson AMC hollywood 93rd Oscars golden globe awards HBO Go Oscars DC streaming service 24 frames HBO Universal Amazon Prime deadpool monster movies Crackle Disney Channel cops politics halloween new york CBS Food Network TV movies BET Awards WGN classics Trailer Schedule sopranos rom-coms diversity twilight black comedy stoner mcc know your critic Rom-Com halloween tv 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards crime thriller Calendar dogs Mudbound binge Biopics IFC Horror elevated horror Starz Chernobyl golden globes directors movie chucky Disney+ Disney Plus SundanceTV APB Sci-Fi SDCC parents jurassic park New York Comic Con Pacific Islander Film Festival Tumblr Valentine's Day 99% scorecard Ellie Kemper 20th Century Fox sag awards PlayStation Netflix concert Disney streaming service superhero Anna Paquin Heroines comic books Rock Video Games Hollywood Foreign Press Association sports Broadway latino italian king arthur Mary poppins RT History japan FOX 45 stop motion miniseries adenture transformers quibi E3 boxoffice Funimation Warner Bros. indie football Cartoon Network marvel cinematic universe blaxploitation war popular Peacock facebook Avengers high school Pirates Baby Yoda TCA 2017 Fantasy TCA Winter 2020 zero dark thirty james bond Freeform spanish disaster Paramount Network foreign Amazon Prime Video vs. Syfy festivals The Walking Dead razzies CW Seed marvel comics a nightmare on elm street Marvel Television independent Star Trek stand-up comedy comic australia cancelled SXSW BBC Apple Creative Arts Emmys joker Emmy Nominations First Reviews Academy Awards YA doctor who witnail Sundance TV movies 2019 crime drama period drama spy thriller Paramount Fox Searchlight Mary Tyler Moore television best ESPN natural history historical drama Animation USA Network supernatural Ovation Watching Series Instagram Live kaiju NYCC Binge Guide 1990s action-comedy worst movies superman die hard BBC America CNN asian-american Nat Geo HBO Max Kids & Family new star wars movies psychological thriller hispanic TV Land Box Office Turner Classic Movies Reality Competition Best and Worst ghosts The CW spider-verse San Diego Comic-Con Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cats Image Comics telelvision kong MCU adventure godzilla Countdown green book RT21 pirates of the caribbean Spectrum Originals Paramount Plus Bravo trailers FX space harry potter anime GoT Lifetime Marvel CBS All Access new zealand Cosplay cancelled TV series serial killer obituary nature Comics on TV Nickelodeon ratings 71st Emmy Awards worst OWN mockumentary 73rd Emmy Awards First Look Film 2021 MTV Christmas Trivia mob dragons NBC Summer screen actors guild Election History sitcom VICE blockbusters aliens unscripted christmas movies Masterpiece Drama Elton John royal family PBS trophy Certified Fresh Vudu TCM children's TV Dark Horse Comics Pop 4/20 animated fast and furious Set visit crossover Emmys cars BET franchise dexter DirecTV Mary Poppins Returns satire king kong GIFs teaser strong female leads Red Carpet Super Bowl DC Universe YouTube Premium Opinion Stephen King VH1 LGBT YouTube Fall TV medical drama Disney Plus FX on Hulu ITV Pixar Alien TCA Awards YouTube Red IFC Films TNT Pride Month scary rotten TruTV Spring TV CMT Acorn TV Year in Review spanish language venice universal monsters 2020 international breaking bad blockbuster based on movie comics Photos dceu robots Comedy Central Hallmark Christmas movies psycho WarnerMedia nfl remakes dc Hear Us Out docudrama Hallmark Star Wars Family mission: impossible romance olympics travel Podcast Mindy Kaling AMC Plus romantic comedy Comedy Neflix Mystery DGA rt labs leaderboard spider-man Shondaland fresh TCA japanese what to watch Musicals lord of the rings Cannes women The Witch Extras docuseries American Society of Cinematographers A24 scene in color young adult Sony Pictures book adaptation feel good comic book movies Sundance Now TLC all-time Britbox Polls and Games video vampires LGBTQ revenge Pet Sematary comiccon Captain marvel Black Mirror wonder woman Tokyo Olympics hidden camera Superheroes Black History Month free movies biography hist Sundance 72 Emmy Awards Apple TV Plus thriller talk show comedies Logo critics zombies Grammys NBA criterion dreamworks game show toy story social media police drama Sneak Peek black El Rey mutant sequel Nominations IMDb TV TV renewed TV shows Women's History Month streaming zombie E! ABC Family Comic Book Epix Pop TV Marathons Fox News discovery Winter TV cancelled television Universal Pictures Character Guide Tomatazos The Arrangement Music Ghostbusters jamie lee curtis Country TV renewals 2018 video on demand true crime game of thrones book adaptation ABC Signature Fargo BBC One ABC political drama name the review Crunchyroll composers Classic Film Winners rotten movies we love 90s ID Shudder Action cults Endgame Legendary Amazon Showtime TIFF Lifetime Christmas movies Rocketman richard e. Grant kids MSNBC screenings USA award winner gangster Travel Channel Tarantino canceled DC Comics reboot Martial Arts VOD slashers Trophy Talk theme song FXX 007 79th Golden Globes Awards live event critic resources target HFPA Apple TV+ Lucasfilm documentaries hispanic heritage month news child's play 2016 Rocky genre Walt Disney Pictures BAFTA The Walt Disney Company Superheroe heist movie PaleyFest emmy awards cancelled TV shows scary movies spain slasher cartoon TV One National Geographic X-Men basketball Reality tv talk art house Amazon Studios documentary justice league Awards canceled TV shows werewolf south america reviews Holidays toronto batman Wes Anderson science fiction Hulu indiana jones Toys streaming movies prank 21st Century Fox ViacomCBS Teen dark finale Marvel Studios Exclusive Video anthology nbcuniversal GLAAD casting Premiere Dates debate Television Academy Western Holiday Turner rt archives
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy