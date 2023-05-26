John Wick Universe Will Expand with a 5th Film and Spin-offs, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you another five headlines from the world of film development news (those stories about what movies Hollywood is working on for you next), covering new projects like John Wick 5, the Moana live-action remake, and an all-female spin-off for The Fast and the Furious franchise.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY



JOHN WICK UNIVERSE TO CONTINUE WITH JOHN WICK 5 AND SPIN-OFFS

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 (Photo by Murray Close/©Lionsgate)

Most studios try to build cinematic universes with consistent box office appeal, but Lionsgate is one that’s actually done it, with four John Wick films to date. Lionsgate recently wrapped filming on the first John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, releasing June 7, 2024, and starring Ana de Armas, and this week, Lionsgate Chairman Joe Drake revealed other John Wick expansion plans. Those plans include (somehow) a John Wick 5, and as Drake said, “What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spin-off that comes out next year. We’re in development on three others, including [John Wick] 5 and including the television series, The Continental, which will be airing soon.” Mel Gibson will star in the series The Continental: From the World of John Wick when it premieres on Peacock this fall on September 22.

1. VIN DIESEL TEASES ALL-FEMALE FAST & FURIOUS SPIN-OFF

Fast X poster (click to open full poster in new tab) (Photo by Universal Pictures)

Two weeks ago, a quote from Vin Diesel suggested that Fast X would be the first part of a three-part finale to The Fast and the Furious franchise. This week, however, Diesel seemed to explain how the eventual 11th Fast and Furious film can be the franchise finale, but that there are two movies still to come. That’s because Diesel confirmed plans for an all-female Fast and Furious spin-off. Who exactly would make up such a team isn’t clear, but there are several characters the film could include those played by Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Cardi B. The Variety article also seemed to imply that another actress could be featured, but this one is definitely a Fast X spoiler. There are currently no release dates for the untitled 11th Fast and Furious or the female spin-off.

2. QUENTIN TARANTINO’S THE MOVIE CRITIC WON’T BE AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

(Photo by ABC via Getty Images)

When Quentin Tarantino’s 10th (and possibly final) film was announced in March as being The Movie Critic, with a 1970s setting, many film journalists suspected that it would be based on groundbreaking critic Pauline Kael. That speculation was based on word that the leading character would be a female, but in a more recent interview at Cannes, Tarantino revealed that the lead character will instead be a real-life critic (“but was never really famous”) who wrote for a “porno rag” magazine in the 1970s. As for The Movie Critic being Tarantino’s final film as director, he clarifies in the second half of the interview that his plans could include expanding into directing a TV series. Writer-director Paul Schrader also this week revealed (toward the end of this IndieWire interview) that Tarantino might be remaking the end of 1977 revenge thriller Rolling Thunder, based on Schrader’s original story, to include in The Movie Critic.

3. MOANA STAR AULI’I CRAVALHO WON’T JOIN DWAYNE JOHNSON IN LIVE-ACTION REMAKE

Moana (2016) (Photo by Walt Disney)

Last month, Dwayne Johnson announced at a Disney shareholders event that he plans on starring in an upcoming live-action remake of the 2016 animated film Moana, reprising his role as the mythological being Maui. There is, however, at least one Moana star who will not be returning for the remake, as Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the role of Moana, has confirmed that she is “truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent.” Cravalho, who is now 22, will instead serve as one of the executive producers on the Moana remake.

4. JOAQUIN PHOENIX’S THE ISLAND SHUTS DOWN DUE TO STRIKE CONCERNS

Joaquin Phoenix (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

As the Writers Guild of America strike nears the end of its first month, other possible strikes are already starting to impact productions, including this week The Island, which had been expected to start filming in Spain soon with stars Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara. Instead, Phoenix’s next film might be an untitled “NC-17 gay love story”set in Los Angeles in the 1930s that Phoenix has been developing with director Todd Haynes. This news came in the same week that saw Haynes’ latest film May December, starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, get acquired by Netflix a $11 million deal.

