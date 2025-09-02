70 Best High School Movies of All Time

For some, high school is the peak of their life: You’ve got prom and pep rallies, and homecoming and hormones. For others, it’s the pits because you’ve got…well, prom and pep rallies, and homecoming and hormones. And there to capture every awesome/awful moment are these high school movies which earned high grades from film critics.

Some of these beloved movies (like The Last Picture Show or American Graffiti) take a look back on high school with the clarity of time gone by. Others (like Superbad or Booksmart) make you feel like the high school experience is unfolding in real-time right before your eyes.

The best high school movies reflect discovering one’s self (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), questioning authority (Dead Poets Society), taking wild risks (Better Luck Tomorrow), and working for a better future (Hoop Dreams). And some ask the big questions. Like, what if I was in high school and I was also, you know, a superhero? What if one day I’m driving to school and then I time-travel back to 1955? And what if I had a better idea of what to do with that pie than just eating it?

As the jump-gate into adulthood and beyond, high school can be wild and wondrous and heart-breaking and hilarious. (And usually all at once.) The same can be said for these Fresh and Certified Fresh films (each with at least 20 critics reviews), representing the best high school movies ever, all ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#58 Grease (1978)

65% #58 Critics Consensus: Word is, Grease stars an electrifying John Travolta while serving up some '50s kitsch in a frenetic adaptation that isn't always the one that we want. Synopsis: Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing [More] Starring: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway Directed By: Randal Kleiser

#52 Scream (1996)

77% #52 Critics Consensus: Horror icon Wes Craven's subversive deconstruction of the genre is sly, witty, and surprisingly effective as a slasher film itself, even if it's a little too cheeky for some. Synopsis: The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few [More] Starring: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard Directed By: Wes Craven

#51 Brick (2005)

79% #51 Critics Consensus: This entertaining homage to noirs past has been slickly and compellingly updated to a contemporary high school setting. Synopsis: After receiving a frantic phone call from his ex-girlfriend, teenage loner Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) learns that her dead body After receiving a frantic phone call from his ex-girlfriend, teenage loner Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) learns that her dead body [More] Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lukas Haas, Nora Zehetner, Noah Fleiss Directed By: Rian Johnson

#46 Clueless (1995)

82% #46 Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati. Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. [More] Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#42 Fame (1980)

81% #42 Critics Consensus: Just because Fame is a well-acted musical doesn't mean it flinches against its surprisingly heavy topics. Synopsis: Young men and women audition for coveted spots at the New York High School of Performing Arts. Those who make Young men and women audition for coveted spots at the New York High School of Performing Arts. Those who make [More] Starring: Irene Cara, Eddie Barth, Lee Curreri, Laura Dean Directed By: Alan Parker

#36 Blockers (2018)

84% #36 Critics Consensus: Blockers puts a gender-swapped spin on the teen sex comedy -- one elevated by strong performances, a smartly funny script, and a surprisingly enlightened perspective. Synopsis: Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. [More] Starring: Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton Directed By: Kay Cannon

#34 Bully (2011)

85% #34 Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and gracefully filmed, Bully powerfully delivers an essential message to an audience that may not be able to see it. Synopsis: Filmmaker Lee Hirsch examines five cases of youths who endure vicious persecution at the hands of their peers. Ja'meye, 14, Filmmaker Lee Hirsch examines five cases of youths who endure vicious persecution at the hands of their peers. Ja'meye, 14, [More] Starring: Ja'Meya Jackson, Kelby Johnson, Lona Johnson, Alex Libby Directed By: Lee Hirsch

#28 Donnie Darko (2001)

88% #28 Critics Consensus: Richard Kelly's debut feature Donnie Darko is a daring, original vision, packed with jarring ideas and intelligence and featuring a remarkable performance from Jake Gyllenhaal as the troubled title character. Synopsis: In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval Directed By: Richard Kelly

#27 River's Edge (1987)

88% #27 Critics Consensus: A harrowing tale of aimless youth, River's Edge generates considerable tension and urgency thanks to strong performances from a stellar cast that includes Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, and Ione Skye. Synopsis: Teenage burnout Samson (Daniel Roebuck) has murdered his girlfriend and left her naked body lying on the bank of a Teenage burnout Samson (Daniel Roebuck) has murdered his girlfriend and left her naked body lying on the bank of a [More] Starring: Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Ione Skye Directed By: Tim Hunter

#25 Superbad (2007)

88% #25 Critics Consensus: Deftly balancing vulgarity and sincerity while placing its protagonists in excessive situations, Superbad is an authentic take on friendship and the overarching awkwardness of the high school experience. Synopsis: High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze [More] Starring: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader Directed By: Greg Mottola

#24 The Breakfast Club (1985)

87% #24 Critics Consensus: If The Breakfast Club's gestures towards authenticity are occasionally undercut by trendy flourishes, its blistering emotional honesty and talented troupe of young actors catapult it to the top of the teen comedy class. Synopsis: Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal. The disparate group Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal. The disparate group [More] Starring: Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Paul Gleason Directed By: John Hughes

#23 Rushmore (1998)

90% #23 Critics Consensus: This cult favorite is a quirky coming of age story, with fine, off-kilter performances from Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray. Synopsis: When a beautiful first-grade teacher (Olivia Williams) arrives at a prep school, she soon attracts the attention of an ambitious When a beautiful first-grade teacher (Olivia Williams) arrives at a prep school, she soon attracts the attention of an ambitious [More] Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams, Seymour Cassel Directed By: Wes Anderson

#22 Hoosiers (1986)

92% #22 Critics Consensus: It may adhere to the sports underdog formula, but Hoosiers has been made with such loving craft, and features such excellent performances, that it's hard to resist. Synopsis: Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball [More] Starring: Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey, Dennis Hopper, Sheb Wooley Directed By: David Anspaugh

#21 Hairspray (2007)

92% #21 Critics Consensus: Hairspray is an energetic, wholly entertaining musical romp; a fun Summer movie with plenty of heart. Its contagious songs will make you want to get up and start dancing. Synopsis: In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins. In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins. [More] Starring: John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, Amanda Bynes, Christopher Walken Directed By: Adam Shankman

#13 Heathers (1989)

95% #13 Critics Consensus: Dark, cynical, and subversive, Heathers gently applies a chainsaw to the conventions of the high school movie -- changing the game for teen comedies to follow. Synopsis: Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk Directed By: Michael Lehmann

#12 Carrie (1976)

94% #12 Critics Consensus: Carrie is a horrifying look at supernatural powers, high school cruelty, and teen angst -- and it brings us one of the most memorable and disturbing prom scenes in history. Synopsis: In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from [More] Starring: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, William Katt, Amy Irving Directed By: Brian De Palma

#10 Juno (2007)

93% #10 Critics Consensus: One of the brightest, funniest comedies of the year, Juno's smart script and direction are matched by assured performances in a coming-of-age story with a 21st century twist. Synopsis: When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn [More] Starring: Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman Directed By: Jason Reitman

#6 Booksmart (2019)

96% #6 Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and fresh, Booksmart does the seemingly impossible by adding a smart new spin to the coming-of-age comedy. Synopsis: Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high [More] Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis Directed By: Olivia Wilde

#5 Hairspray (1988)

98% #5 Critics Consensus: Hairspray is perhaps John Waters' most accessible film, and as such, it's a gently subversive slice of retro hilarity. Synopsis: When Tracy Turnblad (Ricki Lake), an overweight teen, auditions for a spot on a popular teen dance show, she beats When Tracy Turnblad (Ricki Lake), an overweight teen, auditions for a spot on a popular teen dance show, she beats [More] Starring: Ricki Lake, Divine, Jerry Stiller, Sonny Bono Directed By: John Waters