70 Best High School Movies of All Time

For some, high school is the peak of their life: You’ve got prom and pep rallies, and homecoming and hormones. For others, it’s the pits because you’ve got…well, prom and pep rallies, and homecoming and hormones. And there to capture every awesome/awful moment are these high school movies which earned high grades from film critics.

Some of these beloved movies (like The Last Picture Show or American Graffiti) take a look back on high school with the clarity of time gone by. Others (like Superbad or Booksmart) make you feel like the high school experience is unfolding in real-time right before your eyes.

The best high school movies reflect discovering one’s self (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), questioning authority (Dead Poets Society), taking wild risks (Better Luck Tomorrow), and working for a better future (Hoop Dreams). And some ask the big questions. Like, what if I was in high school and I was also, you know, a superhero? What if one day I’m driving to school and then I time-travel back to 1955? And what if I had a better idea of what to do with that pie than just eating it?

As the jump-gate into adulthood and beyond, high school can be wild and wondrous and heart-breaking and hilarious. (And usually all at once.) The same can be said for these Fresh and Certified Fresh films (each with at least 20 critics reviews), representing the best high school movies ever, all ranked by Tomatometer! Alex Vo

#70

American Pie (1999)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#70
Critics Consensus: So embarrassing it's believable, American Pie succeeds in bringing back the teen movie genre.
Synopsis: A riotous and raunchy exploration of the most eagerly anticipated -- and most humiliating -- rite of adulthood, known as [More]
Starring: Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein
Directed By: Paul Weitz

#69

Bring It On (2000)
Tomatometer icon 65%

#69
Critics Consensus: Despite the formulaic, fluffy storyline, this movie is surprisingly fun to watch, mostly due to its high energy and how it humorously spoofs cheerleading instead of taking itself too seriously.
Synopsis: The Toro cheerleading squad from Rancho Carne High School in San Diego has got spirit, spunk, sass and a killer [More]
Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, Gabrielle Union
Directed By: Peyton Reed

#68

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
Tomatometer icon 64%

#68
Critics Consensus: It won't win many converts, but High School Musical 3 is bright, energetic, and well-crafted.
Synopsis: Amid preparations for a basketball championship, prom, and graduation, sweethearts Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) and Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) vow [More]
Starring: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel
Directed By: Kenny Ortega

#67

O (2001)
Tomatometer icon 65%

#67
Critics Consensus: Though well-intentioned and serious in its exploration of teen violence, O is an uneven experiment that doesn't quite succeed.
Synopsis: Moving the classic tale of Othello onto the basketball courts of a high school, the story focuses on a young [More]
Starring: Mekhi Phifer, Josh Hartnett, Julia Stiles, Andrew Keegan
Directed By: Tim Blake Nelson

#66

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Tomatometer icon 71%

#66
Critics Consensus: Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger add strong performances to an unexpectedly clever script, elevating 10 Things (slightly) above typical teen fare.
Synopsis: Kat Stratford is beautiful, smart and quite abrasive to most of her fellow teens, meaning that she doesn't attract many [More]
Starring: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik
Directed By: Gil Junger

#65

Palo Alto (2013)
Tomatometer icon 70%

#65
Critics Consensus: A promising debut for director Gia Coppola, Palo Alto compensates for its drifting plot with solid performances and beautiful cinematography.
Synopsis: A lack of parental guidance encourages teens in an affluent California town to rebel with substance abuse and casual sex. [More]
Starring: James Franco, Emma Roberts, Nat Wolff, Zoe Levin
Directed By: Gia Coppola

#64

Freedom Writers (2007)
Tomatometer icon 69%

#64
Critics Consensus: Freedom Writers is a frank, formulaic entry in the inspirational inner-city teacher genre, with an energetic Hilary Swank leading the appealing cast of unknowns.
Synopsis: A dedicated teacher (Hilary Swank) in a racially divided Los Angeles school has a class of at-risk teenagers deemed incapable [More]
Starring: Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey, Scott Glenn, Imelda Staunton
Directed By: Richard LaGravenese

#63

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Tomatometer icon 72%

#63
Critics Consensus: A charming, quirky, and often funny comedy.
Synopsis: In small-town Preston, Idaho, awkward teen Napoleon Dynamite has trouble fitting in. After his grandmother is injured in an accident, [More]
Starring: Jon Heder, Jon Gries, Aaron Ruell, Efren Ramirez
Directed By: Jared Hess

#62

The DUFF (2015)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#62
Critics Consensus: The DUFF doesn't achieve teen-movie greatness, but offers enough of a postmodern twist on the genre to recommend -- and boasts typically great work from star Mae Whitman.
Synopsis: Frumpy high-school senior Bianca (Mae Whitman) has a rude awakening when she learns that her classmates secretly know her as [More]
Starring: Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, Bianca A. Santos
Directed By: Ari Sandel

#61

Elephant (2003)
Tomatometer icon 74%

#61
Critics Consensus: The movie's spare and unconventional style will divide viewers.
Synopsis: A variety of adolescents at a suburban high school drift through a seemingly uneventful day, until two students arrive with [More]
Starring: Alex Frost, Eric Deulen, John Robinson, Elias McConnell
Directed By: Gus Van Sant

#60

Pretty in Pink (1986)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#60
Critics Consensus: Molly Ringwald gives an outstanding performance in this sweet, intelligent teen comedy that takes an ancient premise and injects it with insight and wit.
Synopsis: Andie (Molly Ringwald) is an outcast at her Chicago high school, hanging out either with her older boss (Annie Potts), [More]
Starring: Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, Andrew McCarthy, Annie Potts
Directed By: Howard Deutch

#59

Mr. Holland's Opus (1995)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#59
Critics Consensus: A feel-good story brought to life by a terrific ensemble cast, Mr. Holland's Opus plucks the heartstrings without shame -- and with undeniable skill.
Synopsis: Composer Glenn Holland (Richard Dreyfuss) believes that he'll eventually write a transcendent piece of music, but in the meantime he's [More]
Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, Glenne Headly, Jay Thomas, Olympia Dukakis
Directed By: Stephen Herek

#58

Grease (1978)
Tomatometer icon 65%

#58
Critics Consensus: Word is, Grease stars an electrifying John Travolta while serving up some '50s kitsch in a frenetic adaptation that isn't always the one that we want.
Synopsis: Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway
Directed By: Randal Kleiser

#57

Blackboard Jungle (1955)
Tomatometer icon 74%

#57
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: World War II veteran Richard Dadier (Glenn Ford) takes a teaching position at a rough New York City school for [More]
Starring: Glenn Ford, Vic Morrow, Anne Francis, Louis Calhern
Directed By: Richard Brooks

#56

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#56
Critics Consensus: Some Kind of Wonderful is above-average '80s teen fare for people who need as much John Hughes in their lives as possible.
Synopsis: Keith Nelson (Eric Stoltz), an artsy high school outcast, tries to land a date with popular girl Amanda Jones (Lea [More]
Starring: Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson, Lea Thompson, Craig Sheffer
Directed By: Howard Deutch

#55

Better Off Dead (1985)
Tomatometer icon 77%

#55
Critics Consensus: Better Off Dead is an anarchic mix of black humor and surreal comedy, anchored by John Cusack's winsome, charming performance.
Synopsis: Lane Meyer (John Cusack) is a teen with a peculiar family and a bizarre fixation with his girlfriend, Beth (Amanda [More]
Starring: John Cusack, Diane Franklin, David Ogden Stiers, Kim Darby
Directed By: Savage Steve Holland

#54

The Virgin Suicides (1999)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#54
Critics Consensus: The Virgin Suicides drifts with a dreamlike melancholy that may strike some audiences as tedious, but Sofia Coppola's feature debut is a mature meditation on disaffected youth.
Synopsis: In an ordinary suburban house, on a lovely tree-lined street, in the middle of 1970s America, lived the five beautiful, [More]
Starring: James Woods, Kathleen Turner, Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett
Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#53

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#53
Critics Consensus: While Fast Times at Ridgemont High features Sean Penn's legendary performance, the film endures because it accurately captured the small details of school, work, and teenage life.
Synopsis: Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) is a pretty, but inexperienced, teen interested in dating. Given advice by her uninhibited friend, [More]
Starring: Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Robert Romanus
Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#52

Scream (1996)
Tomatometer icon 77%

#52
Critics Consensus: Horror icon Wes Craven's subversive deconstruction of the genre is sly, witty, and surprisingly effective as a slasher film itself, even if it's a little too cheeky for some.
Synopsis: The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few [More]
Starring: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard
Directed By: Wes Craven

#51

Brick (2005)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#51
Critics Consensus: This entertaining homage to noirs past has been slickly and compellingly updated to a contemporary high school setting.
Synopsis: After receiving a frantic phone call from his ex-girlfriend, teenage loner Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) learns that her dead body [More]
Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lukas Haas, Nora Zehetner, Noah Fleiss
Directed By: Rian Johnson

#50

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#50
Critics Consensus: Matthew Broderick charms in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, a light and irrepressibly fun movie about being young and having fun.
Synopsis: Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) has an uncanny skill at cutting classes and getting away with it. Intending to make one [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jennifer Grey
Directed By: John Hughes

#49

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#49
Critics Consensus: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are just charming, goofy, and silly enough to make this fluffy time-travel Adventure work.
Synopsis: Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are high school buddies starting a band. However, they are about to fail [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin, Bernie Casey
Directed By: Stephen Herek

#48

Rock 'n' Roll High School (1979)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#48
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A teenager (P.J. Soles) and her friends get even with their principal to music by the Ramones. [More]
Starring: P.J. Soles, Vince Van Patten, Clint Howard, Dey Young
Directed By: Allan Arkush, Joe Dante, Jerry Zucker

#47

Better Luck Tomorrow (2002)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#47
Critics Consensus: A promising work by Lin, the energetic Better Luck Tomorrow is disturbing and thought-provoking.
Synopsis: An accomplished high school student, Ben (Parry Shen) seems to excel at almost everything except winning over his dream girl, [More]
Starring: Parry Shen, Jason Tobin, Sung Kang, Roger Fan
Directed By: Justin Lin

#46

Clueless (1995)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#46
Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati.
Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. [More]
Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd
Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#45

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#45
Critics Consensus: Beautifully scripted and perfectly cast, Me & Earl & the Dying Girl is a coming-of-age movie with uncommon charm and insight.
Synopsis: An awkward high-school senior (Thomas Mann) and a gravely ill classmate (Olivia Cooke) surprise themselves by becoming inseparable friends. [More]
Starring: Thomas Mann, Olivia Cooke, RJ Cyler, Nick Offerman
Directed By: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

#44

Friday Night Lights (2004)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#44
Critics Consensus: An acute survey of the football-obsessed heartland that succeeds as both a stirring drama and a rousing sports movie.
Synopsis: A small, turbulent town in Texas obsesses over their high school football team to an unhealthy degree. When the star [More]
Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke, Jay Hernandez, Lucas Black
Directed By: Peter Berg

#43

Love & Basketball (2000)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#43
Critics Consensus: Confident directing and acting deliver an insightful look at young athletes.
Synopsis: Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are two childhood friends who both aspire to be professional basketball players. Quincy, [More]
Starring: Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Alfre Woodard, Dennis Haysbert
Directed By: Gina Prince-Bythewood

#42

Fame (1980)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#42
Critics Consensus: Just because Fame is a well-acted musical doesn't mean it flinches against its surprisingly heavy topics.
Synopsis: Young men and women audition for coveted spots at the New York High School of Performing Arts. Those who make [More]
Starring: Irene Cara, Eddie Barth, Lee Curreri, Laura Dean
Directed By: Alan Parker

#41

Rocket Science (2007)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#41
Critics Consensus: Though Rocket Science appears to be a typically quirky indie, the well-rounded performances and director Jeffrey Blitz's clear affection for his characters gives the film its proper human spark.
Synopsis: High-school student Hal Hefner's (Reece Daniel Thompson) life is falling down around him. His parents have split, his brother picks [More]
Starring: Reece Thompson, Anna Kendrick, Nicholas D'Agosto, Vincent Piazza
Directed By: Jeffrey Blitz

#40

My Bodyguard (1980)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#40
Critics Consensus: T. Bill debuts as an affectionate director, keenly aware of growing pains.
Synopsis: Clifford Peache (Chris Makepeace) is a sensitive, well-to-do teen who becomes the target of bully Melvin Moody (Matt Dillon) after [More]
Starring: Chris Makepeace, Adam Baldwin, Martin Mull, Matt Dillon
Directed By: Tony Bill

#39

Sixteen Candles (1984)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#39
Critics Consensus: Significantly more mature than the teen raunch comedies that defined the era, Sixteen Candles is shot with compassion and clear respect for its characters and their hang-ups.
Synopsis: With the occasion all but overshadowed by her sister's upcoming wedding, angst-ridden Samantha (Molly Ringwald) faces her 16th birthday with [More]
Starring: Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Michael Schoeffling, Paul Dooley
Directed By: John Hughes

#38

Mean Girls (2004)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#38
Critics Consensus: Elevated by a brilliant screenplay and outstanding ensemble cast, Mean Girls finds fresh, female-fronted humor in the high school experience.
Synopsis: Teenage Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs [More]
Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows
Directed By: Mark Waters

#37

Dead Poets Society (1989)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#37
Critics Consensus: Affecting performances from the young cast and a genuinely inspirational turn from Robin Williams grant Peter Weir's prep school drama top honors.
Synopsis: A new English teacher, John Keating (Robin Williams), is introduced to an all-boys preparatory school that is known for its [More]
Starring: Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles
Directed By: Peter Weir

#36

Blockers (2018)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#36
Critics Consensus: Blockers puts a gender-swapped spin on the teen sex comedy -- one elevated by strong performances, a smartly funny script, and a surprisingly enlightened perspective.
Synopsis: Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. [More]
Starring: Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton
Directed By: Kay Cannon

#35

My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea (2016)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#35
Critics Consensus: My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea's attention-getting visual style matches debuting writer-director Dash Shaw's distinctive narrative approach -- and signals a bright future for a promising talent.
Synopsis: High school sophomores Dash and Assaf are best friends and the only writers for the school newspaper. When the editor [More]
Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Lena Dunham, Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph
Directed By: Dash Shaw

#34

Bully (2011)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#34
Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and gracefully filmed, Bully powerfully delivers an essential message to an audience that may not be able to see it.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Lee Hirsch examines five cases of youths who endure vicious persecution at the hands of their peers. Ja'meye, 14, [More]
Starring: Ja'Meya Jackson, Kelby Johnson, Lona Johnson, Alex Libby
Directed By: Lee Hirsch

#33

Easy A (2010)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#33
Critics Consensus: It owes a huge debt to older (and better) teen comedies, but Easy A proves a smart, witty showcase for its irresistibly charming star, Emma Stone.
Synopsis: Prompted by her popular best friend to spill details of her boring weekend, Olive, a clean-cut teen, decides to spice [More]
Starring: Emma Stone, Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes, Dan Byrd
Directed By: Will Gluck

#32

Chronicle (2012)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#32
Critics Consensus: Chronicle transcends its found-footage gimmick with a smart script, fast-paced direction, and engaging performances from the young cast.
Synopsis: Andrew (Dane DeHaan) is a socially awkward, introverted teen whose main form of escape and expression is a video camera. [More]
Starring: Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Kelly
Directed By: Josh Trank

#31

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#31
Critics Consensus: The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a heartfelt and sincere adaptation that's bolstered by strong lead performances.
Synopsis: Socially awkward Charlie is a wallflower watching from the sidelines, until a pair of charismatic seniors take him under their [More]
Starring: Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman
Directed By: Stephen Chbosky

#30

21 Jump Street (2012)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#30
Critics Consensus: A smart, affectionate satire of '80s nostalgia and teen movie tropes, 21 Jump Street offers rowdy mainstream comedy with a surprisingly satisfying bite.
Synopsis: When cops Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) join the secret Jump Street unit, they use their youthful appearances [More]
Starring: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Dave Franco
Directed By: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

#29

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#29
Critics Consensus: Peggy Sue Got Married may seem just another in a line of '80s boomer nostalgia films, but none of the others have Kathleen Turner keen lead performance.
Synopsis: Peggy Sue Bodell (Kathleen Turner) attends her 25-year high school reunion after separating from her cheating husband, Charlie (Nicolas Cage). [More]
Starring: Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage, Kevin J. O'Connor, Barry Miller
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#28

Donnie Darko (2001)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#28
Critics Consensus: Richard Kelly's debut feature Donnie Darko is a daring, original vision, packed with jarring ideas and intelligence and featuring a remarkable performance from Jake Gyllenhaal as the troubled title character.
Synopsis: In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval
Directed By: Richard Kelly

#27

River's Edge (1987)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#27
Critics Consensus: A harrowing tale of aimless youth, River's Edge generates considerable tension and urgency thanks to strong performances from a stellar cast that includes Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, and Ione Skye.
Synopsis: Teenage burnout Samson (Daniel Roebuck) has murdered his girlfriend and left her naked body lying on the bank of a [More]
Starring: Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Ione Skye
Directed By: Tim Hunter

#26

Dope (2015)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#26
Critics Consensus: Featuring a starmaking performance from Shameik Moore and a refreshingly original point of view from writer-director Rick Famuyiwa, Dope is smart, insightful entertainment.
Synopsis: High-school senior Malcolm (Shameik Moore) and his friends Jib (Tony Revolori) and Diggy (Kiersey Clemons) bond over '90s hip-hop culture, [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori, Kiersey Clemons, Kimberly Elise
Directed By: Rick Famuyiwa

#25

Superbad (2007)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#25
Critics Consensus: Deftly balancing vulgarity and sincerity while placing its protagonists in excessive situations, Superbad is an authentic take on friendship and the overarching awkwardness of the high school experience.
Synopsis: High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze [More]
Starring: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader
Directed By: Greg Mottola

#24

The Breakfast Club (1985)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#24
Critics Consensus: If The Breakfast Club's gestures towards authenticity are occasionally undercut by trendy flourishes, its blistering emotional honesty and talented troupe of young actors catapult it to the top of the teen comedy class.
Synopsis: Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal. The disparate group [More]
Starring: Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Paul Gleason
Directed By: John Hughes

#23

Rushmore (1998)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#23
Critics Consensus: This cult favorite is a quirky coming of age story, with fine, off-kilter performances from Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray.
Synopsis: When a beautiful first-grade teacher (Olivia Williams) arrives at a prep school, she soon attracts the attention of an ambitious [More]
Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams, Seymour Cassel
Directed By: Wes Anderson

#22

Hoosiers (1986)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#22
Critics Consensus: It may adhere to the sports underdog formula, but Hoosiers has been made with such loving craft, and features such excellent performances, that it's hard to resist.
Synopsis: Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball [More]
Starring: Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey, Dennis Hopper, Sheb Wooley
Directed By: David Anspaugh

#21

Hairspray (2007)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#21
Critics Consensus: Hairspray is an energetic, wholly entertaining musical romp; a fun Summer movie with plenty of heart. Its contagious songs will make you want to get up and start dancing.
Synopsis: In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins. [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, Amanda Bynes, Christopher Walken
Directed By: Adam Shankman

#20

The Spectacular Now (2013)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#20
Critics Consensus: The Spectacular Now is an adroit, sensitive film that avoids typical coming-of-age story trappings.
Synopsis: An innocent, bookish teenager (Shailene Woodley) begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior (Miles Teller) who awoke on her lawn [More]
Starring: Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, Brie Larson, Jennifer Jason Leigh
Directed By: James Ponsoldt

#19

Election (1999)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#19
Critics Consensus: Election successfully combines dark humor and intelligent writing in this very witty and enjoyable film.
Synopsis: Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can't help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Klein, Jessica Campbell
Directed By: Alexander Payne

#18

Dazed and Confused (1993)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#18
Critics Consensus: Featuring an excellent ensemble cast, a precise feel for the 1970s, and a killer soundtrack, Dazed and Confused is a funny, affectionate, and clear-eyed look at high school life.
Synopsis: This coming-of-age film follows the mayhem of group of rowdy teenagers in Austin, Texas, celebrating the last day of high [More]
Starring: Jason London, Wiley Wiggins, Sasha Jenson, Rory Cochrane
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#17

Risky Business (1983)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#17
Critics Consensus: Featuring one of Tom Cruise's best early performances, Risky Business is a sharp, funny examination of teen angst that doesn't stop short of exploring dark themes.
Synopsis: Ecstatic when his parents leave on vacation for a few days, high school senior Joel Goodsen (Tom Cruise) cuts loose [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay, Bronson Pinchot, Joe Pantoliano
Directed By: Paul Brickman

#16

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#16
Critics Consensus: Rebel Without a Cause is a searing melodrama featuring keen insight into '50s juvenile attitude and James Dean's cool, iconic performance.
Synopsis: After moving to a new town, troublemaking teen Jim Stark (James Dean) is supposed to have a clean slate, although [More]
Starring: James Dean, Natalie Wood, Sal Mineo, Jim Backus
Directed By: Nicholas Ray

#15

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#15
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.
Synopsis: Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#14

House Party (1990)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#14
Critics Consensus: House Party is a light, entertaining teen comedy with an infectious energy.
Synopsis: Play's parents are out of town, and he's planning the house party to end all house parties. His best friend, [More]
Starring: Robin Harris, Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin, Martin Lawrence
Directed By: Reginald Hudlin

#13

Heathers (1989)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#13
Critics Consensus: Dark, cynical, and subversive, Heathers gently applies a chainsaw to the conventions of the high school movie -- changing the game for teen comedies to follow.
Synopsis: Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other [More]
Starring: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk
Directed By: Michael Lehmann

#12

Carrie (1976)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#12
Critics Consensus: Carrie is a horrifying look at supernatural powers, high school cruelty, and teen angst -- and it brings us one of the most memorable and disturbing prom scenes in history.
Synopsis: In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from [More]
Starring: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, William Katt, Amy Irving
Directed By: Brian De Palma

#11

Ghost World (2001)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#11
Critics Consensus: With acerbic wit, Terry Zwigoff fashions Daniel Clowes' graphic novel into an intelligent, comedic trip through deadpan teen angst.
Synopsis: The story of neo-cool Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson) who, faced with graduation from high school, take a [More]
Starring: Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Buscemi, Brad Renfro
Directed By: Terry Zwigoff

#10

Juno (2007)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#10
Critics Consensus: One of the brightest, funniest comedies of the year, Juno's smart script and direction are matched by assured performances in a coming-of-age story with a 21st century twist.
Synopsis: When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn [More]
Starring: Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman
Directed By: Jason Reitman

#9

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#9
Critics Consensus: The Edge of Seventeen's sharp script -- and Hailee Steinfeld's outstanding lead performance -- make this more than just another coming-of-age dramedy.
Synopsis: Everyone knows that growing up is hard, and life is no easier for high school junior Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), who [More]
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Haley Lu Richardson, Blake Jenner, Kyra Sedgwick
Directed By: Kelly Fremon Craig

#8

American Graffiti (1973)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#8
Critics Consensus: One of the most influential of all teen films, American Graffiti is a funny, nostalgic, and bittersweet look at a group of recent high school grads' last days of innocence.
Synopsis: From director George Lucas (Star Wars) and producer Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather), American Graffiti is a classic coming-of-age story [More]
Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Paul Le Mat, Charles Martin Smith
Directed By: George Lucas

#7

Back to the Future (1985)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#7
Critics Consensus: Inventive, funny, and breathlessly constructed, Back to the Future is a rousing time-travel adventure with an unforgettable spirit.
Synopsis: In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the '50s when [More]
Starring: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson
Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#6

Booksmart (2019)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#6
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and fresh, Booksmart does the seemingly impossible by adding a smart new spin to the coming-of-age comedy.
Synopsis: Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high [More]
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis
Directed By: Olivia Wilde

#5

Hairspray (1988)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#5
Critics Consensus: Hairspray is perhaps John Waters' most accessible film, and as such, it's a gently subversive slice of retro hilarity.
Synopsis: When Tracy Turnblad (Ricki Lake), an overweight teen, auditions for a spot on a popular teen dance show, she beats [More]
Starring: Ricki Lake, Divine, Jerry Stiller, Sonny Bono
Directed By: John Waters

#4

Say Anything... (1989)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#4
Critics Consensus: One of the definitive Generation X movies, Say Anything... is equally funny and heartfelt -- and it established John Cusack as an icon for left-of-center types everywhere.
Synopsis: In a charming, critically acclaimed tale of first love, Lloyd (John Cusack), an eternal optimist, seeks to capture the heart [More]
Starring: John Cusack, Ione Skye, John Mahoney, Lili Taylor
Directed By: Cameron Crowe

#3

Hoop Dreams (1994)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#3
Critics Consensus: One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is a rich, complex, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply rewarding film that uses high school hoops as a jumping-off point to explore issues of race, class, and education in modern America.
Synopsis: Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St. [More]
Starring: Steve James, William Gates, Arthur Agee, Sheila Agee
Directed By: Steve James

#2

Lady Bird (2017)
Tomatometer icon 99%

#2
Critics Consensus: Lady Bird delivers fresh insights about the turmoil of adolescence -- and reveals writer-director Greta Gerwig as a fully formed filmmaking talent.
Synopsis: A teenager (Saoirse Ronan) navigates a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf) over the course of [More]
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Timothée Chalamet, Lucas Hedges
Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#1

The Last Picture Show (1971)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#1
Critics Consensus: Making excellent use of its period and setting, Peter Bogdanovich's small town coming-of-age story is a sad but moving classic filled with impressive performances.
Synopsis: High school seniors and best friends, Sonny (Timothy Bottoms) and Duane (Jeff Bridges), live in a dying Texas town. The [More]
Starring: Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, Ben Johnson
Directed By: Peter Bogdanovich

