(Photo by Joe Pugliese / CBS)

FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 20 MOST ANTICIPATED DOCUSERIES, DOCUMENTARIES, AND NEWS SHOWS

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

Given the limits on fall TV because of the strikes, we thought we’d check in with some of the titles that don’t always get Tomatometer scores, but for the most part aren’t affected by the Hollywood strikes. In addition to reality shows, which is a separate category, the list includes docuseries, documentary films, and news shows (premiering new seasons). While FBI True may not be new, it is having its broadcast debut this fall on CBS, and so we included it among our survey options to allow a new audience to weigh in with their interest.

Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ most anticipated new docuseries, documentary films, and news shows.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

Ancient Empires (2023) -- #3 Synopsis: Looking at the stories of three of ancient histories greatest rulers: Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar and Cleopatra; their lives... Looking at the stories of three of ancient histories greatest rulers: Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar and Cleopatra; their lives... [More] Starring: Directed By: Joey Allen, Hamid Herraf, Roel Reiné

The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd (w.t.) (2023) #5 Synopsis: Hosted by actor, comedian, writer, and producer Dan Aykroyd, the series will feature dynamic visuals, archival images, and expert interviews to uncover some of the most mysterious and bizarre inventions, creatures, people, and things throughout history. Starring: Dan Aykroyd

#6 The Devil on Trial (2023) #6 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The Devil on Trial explores the first -- and only -- time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a... The Devil on Trial explores the first -- and only -- time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a... [More] Starring: Directed By: Christopher Holt

#9 Sly (2023) #9 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to... For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone Directed By: Thom Zimny

The American Buffalo (2023) -- #11 Synopsis: Tracing the near demise and ultimate return of the American buffalo.... Tracing the near demise and ultimate return of the American buffalo.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ken Burns

Spy Ops (2023) -- #13 Synopsis: Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns and coups carried out... Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns and coups carried out... [More] Starring:

The UnXplained (2019) -- #15 Synopsis: An exploration of the world's most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. Compelling contributions from scientists, historians, and witnesses as they... An exploration of the world's most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. Compelling contributions from scientists, historians, and witnesses as they... [More] Starring: William Shatner Directed By: William Shatner

The Enfield Poltergeist (2023) #16 Synopsis: By rebuilding the 1977 Hodgson home and casting actors to synchronize performances with real audio, the series plunges viewers back into this incredible story of two hauntings: the haunting of the youngest Hodgson daughter, Janet, and the haunting of the main paranormal investigator and father figure, Maurice Grosse. Starring: To be announced

Military Places (working title) (2023) #17 Synopsis: The special explores how the creation, evolution, and rich legacy of the U.S. military have impacted American and World history. Starring: Admiral William H. McRaven

Groundbreakers (2023) #19 Synopsis: Hosted by tennis legend and social activist Billie Jean King, the film weaves together the first-hand stories of eight icons to discuss how Title IX and their own achievements forever changed the course of women’s sports. Starring: Billie Jean King, Diana Flores, Nancy Lieberman, Chloe Kim, Julie Foudy, Suni Lee, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Naomi Osaka

Native America (2018) -- #20 Synopsis: Combining history and science with living indigenous traditions to bring to life the world created by America's native peoples.... Combining history and science with living indigenous traditions to bring to life the world created by America's native peoples.... [More] Starring: Robbie Robertson

