FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 30 FAVORITE NETFLIX SHOWS

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

After winning every year that we’ve included this category in our annual fall TV survey — six years now — Stranger Things may need to be retired from this list, because now the interesting stuff begins happening below No. 1. In 2022, for instance, the almighty horror series from Matt and Ross Duffer was followed by limited series The Queen’s Gambit, drama Ozark (in its final season in 2022), fantasy The Witcher, and thriller Squid Game. This year’s top 5 invites Black Mirror (No. 7 in 2022) to the No. 3 spot and new series Wednesday to the No. 4 spot, while Ozark moves to No. 5. We made some changes this year, removing some limited series and other shows as voting options to make space for new titles like That ’90s Show and XO Kitty, which was — hindsight being 20/20 — perhaps a mistake. (In our defense, write-in voting was an option!) If The Queen’s Gambit is still one of your favorite Netflix shows, and you think it deserved a spot in the top 30, tell us all about it in the comments.

Read on to find out which Netflix series Rotten Tomatoes users voted as their favorite.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

Black Mirror (2011) 83% #2
Synopsis: Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The Twilight Zone."
Starring: 
Directed By: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

