FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 30 FAVORITE NETFLIX SHOWS
For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.
After winning every year that we’ve included this category in our annual fall TV survey — six years now — Stranger Things may need to be retired from this list, because now the interesting stuff begins happening below No. 1. In 2022, for instance, the almighty horror series from Matt and Ross Duffer was followed by limited series The Queen’s Gambit, drama Ozark (in its final season in 2022), fantasy The Witcher, and thriller Squid Game. This year’s top 5 invites Black Mirror (No. 7 in 2022) to the No. 3 spot and new series Wednesday to the No. 4 spot, while Ozark moves to No. 5. We made some changes this year, removing some limited series and other shows as voting options to make space for new titles like That ’90s Show and XO Kitty, which was — hindsight being 20/20 — perhaps a mistake. (In our defense, write-in voting was an option!) If The Queen’s Gambit is still one of your favorite Netflix shows, and you think it deserved a spot in the top 30, tell us all about it in the comments.
Read on to find out which Netflix series Rotten Tomatoes users voted as their favorite.
Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.
Synopsis:
Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl.... [More]
Synopsis:
Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are... [More]
Synopsis:
While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the... [More]
Synopsis:
Created by Bill Dubuque ("The Accountant," "The Judge"), this drama series stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner... [More]
Synopsis:
On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy... [More]
Synopsis:
The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on an award-winning play ("The Audience") by showrunner Peter Morgan, this lavish, Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen... [More]
Synopsis:
Michael Bluth finds himself forced to stay in Orange County and run the family real estate business after his father,... [More]
Synopsis:
Catching a criminal often requires the authorities to get inside the villain's mind to figure out how he thinks. That's... [More]
Synopsis:
Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto... [More]
Synopsis:
This modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel follows siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on... [More]
Synopsis:
Piper Chapman is a public relations executive with a career and a fiance when her past suddenly catches up to... [More]
Synopsis:
Jen's husband recently died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. Optimistic free spirit... [More]
Synopsis:
Idealistic lawyer Mickey Haller runs practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, taking on cases big and... [More]
Synopsis:
When the Sandman, aka Dream, the cosmic being who controls all dreams, is captured and held prisoner for more than... [More]
Synopsis:
Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne stars in this comedy-drama series as Nadia, a young woman who is on a journey to... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, this series follows Lucifer, the original fallen angel,... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level... [More]
Synopsis:
Britain is a mixture of despair and hedonism in 1919 in the aftermath of the Great War. Returning soldiers, newly... [More]
Synopsis:
Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper is hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris.... [More]
Synopsis:
U.S. Rep. Francis Underwood of South Carolina starts out as a ruthless politician seeking revenge in this Netflix original production.... [More]
Synopsis:
The arrival of a charismatic priest brings miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town.... [More]
Synopsis:
An anthology of sinister stories told by revered horror creators.... [More]
Synopsis:
Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world.... [More]
Synopsis:
The young queen's marriage to King George of England ushers in an epic love story and transforms high society.... [More]
Synopsis:
Two strangers get into a road rage incident that brings chaos into their lives.... [More]
Synopsis:
Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom and her... [More]
Synopsis:
Socially awkward high school student Otis may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but he gets good guidance... [More]
Synopsis:
On a perilous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, a boy who's half-human and half deer searches for a new beginning... [More]
