FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED NEW SHOWS

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

Feeling feisty? Rotten Tomatoes users are most excited about new fall shows that feature fighting in one form or another — guns, fisticuffs, maybe a trident. Hawkeye spin-off Echo took the top spot with 32 percent of the vote; unfortunately, the series has since been pushed to 2024, so we’ll have to wait. That means The Continental: From the World of John Wick is now tops for fall with 27 percent; Percy Jackson and the Olympians is in second with 25 percent; The Fall of the House of Usher — surely someone will get smacked or whacked in the horror series — had 24 percent; animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off had 21.4 percent, and limited series A Murder at the End of the World, starring Emma Corrin and Clive Owen, is now in fifth place with 21.3 percent.

There wasn’t a significant departure from the overall top 5 among survey respondents that self-identified as male (Scott Pilgrim was No. 3, Percy Jackson was No. 4, and The Fall of the House of Usher was 5). Among female survey respondents, however, A Murder at the End of the World took the top spot, followed by Percy Jackson, limited series All The Light We Cannot See, The Fall of the House of Usher, and the broadcast premiere of Yellowstone.

Read on to find out more about which shows the survey predicts will be hits this fall TV season.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

Goosebumps (2023) #9 Synopsis: Inspired by the bestselling book series by R.L. Stine, the series follows a group of five high schoolers in the small town of Port Lawrence as they unearth dark secrets linked to the tragic passing of a teen boy named Harold Biddle, three decades earlier. Starring: Isa Briones, Will Price, Miles Mckenna, Zack Morris, Ana Yi Puig

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023) #10 Synopsis: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, the series tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to a secretive organization. Starring: Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe

Ancient Empires (2023) -- #14 Synopsis: Looking at the stories of three of ancient histories greatest rulers: Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar and Cleopatra; their lives... Looking at the stories of three of ancient histories greatest rulers: Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar and Cleopatra; their lives... [More] Starring: Directed By: Joey Allen, Hamid Herraf, Roel Reiné

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023) #17 Synopsis: Federal peace officer Reeves (David Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history. The anthology series will bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life. Starring: David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid

007’s Road to a Million (2023) #22 Synopsis: Filmed in iconic Bond locations, the series will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million. Starring: Brian Cox

Scavengers Reign (2023) #26 Synopsis: When a deep space freighter is damaged by a solar flare its surviving crew are stranded on a beautiful and unforgiving planet, they begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued. Starring: to be announced

The Enfield Poltergeist (2023) #30 Synopsis: By rebuilding the 1977 Hodgson home and casting actors to synchronize performances with real audio, the series plunges viewers back into this incredible story of two hauntings: the haunting of the youngest Hodgson daughter, Janet, and the haunting of the main paranormal investigator and father figure, Maurice Grosse. Starring: To be announced

