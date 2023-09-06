(Photo by Peacock)
FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED NEW SHOWS
For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.
Feeling feisty? Rotten Tomatoes users are most excited about new fall shows that feature fighting in one form or another — guns, fisticuffs, maybe a trident. Hawkeye spin-off Echo took the top spot with 32 percent of the vote; unfortunately, the series has since been pushed to 2024, so we’ll have to wait. That means The Continental: From the World of John Wick is now tops for fall with 27 percent; Percy Jackson and the Olympians is in second with 25 percent; The Fall of the House of Usher — surely someone will get smacked or whacked in the horror series — had 24 percent; animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off had 21.4 percent, and limited series A Murder at the End of the World, starring Emma Corrin and Clive Owen, is now in fifth place with 21.3 percent.
There wasn’t a significant departure from the overall top 5 among survey respondents that self-identified as male (Scott Pilgrim was No. 3, Percy Jackson was No. 4, and The Fall of the House of Usher was 5). Among female survey respondents, however, A Murder at the End of the World took the top spot, followed by Percy Jackson, limited series All The Light We Cannot See, The Fall of the House of Usher, and the broadcast premiere of Yellowstone.
Read on to find out more about which shows the survey predicts will be hits this fall TV season.
Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.
Synopsis:
The Continental is a chain of hotels around the world that serves as a neutral ground for members of the... [More]
Synopsis:
12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses... [More]
Synopsis:
Siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built a pharmaceutical company into an empire of wealth, privilege and power; however, secrets... [More]
Synopsis:
After meeting the woman of his dreams, a charming musician finds himself contending with an army of her ex-boyfriends.... [More]
Synopsis:
"A Murder at the End of the World" is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the... [More]
Synopsis:
Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner is the marquee attraction of the ensemble cast in this drama series, starring as... [More]
Synopsis:
A blind French girl and a young German soldier's paths collide during WWII.... [More]
Synopsis:
The lives of hormonal, competitive Superheroes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test.... [More]
Synopsis: Inspired by the bestselling book series by R.L. Stine, the series follows a group of five high schoolers in the small town of Port Lawrence as they unearth dark secrets linked to the tragic passing of a teen boy named Harold Biddle, three decades earlier.
Starring: Isa Briones, Will Price, Miles Mckenna, Zack Morris, Ana Yi Puig
Synopsis: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, the series tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to a secretive organization.
Starring: Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe
Synopsis:
Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing... [More]
Synopsis:
A young couple who are desperately trying to save up for their first home are shocked to learn that they... [More]
Synopsis:
In the 1950s, Elizabeth Zott's dream of being a scientist is challenged by a society that says women belong in... [More]
Synopsis:
Looking at the stories of three of ancient histories greatest rulers: Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar and Cleopatra; their lives... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Apollo and Emma's love story is a fairy tale, until Emma mysteriously vanishes; bereft, Apollo finds himself on a death-defying... [More]
Synopsis:
The origin story of Richter Belmont.... [More]
Synopsis: Federal peace officer Reeves (David Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history. The anthology series will bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life.
Starring: David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid
Synopsis:
This MGM+ original docuseries follows the horrifying grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein whose crimes inspired such iconic films... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Artist Frida Kahlo's life and stormy relationship with Diego Rivera, whom she married twice.... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
A battle with an unknown maritime intelligence threatens the existence of mankind and challenges humanity's self-image as the crown of... [More]
Synopsis:
World-renowned behavioral science professor Alec Mercer uses his unique expertise in psychology, body language, emotion and more to help solve... [More]
Synopsis: Filmed in iconic Bond locations, the series will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million.
Starring: Brian Cox
Synopsis:
Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to... [More]
Synopsis:
Mystery novelist Victoria Spencer and her daughter Darby Spencer are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases in Alder... [More]
Synopsis:
Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel... [More]
Synopsis: When a deep space freighter is damaged by a solar flare its surviving crew are stranded on a beautiful and unforgiving planet, they begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued.
Starring: to be announced
Synopsis:
Recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America's missing people forgotten by the media, law enforcement... [More]
Synopsis:
The charred remains of Pedro, a police officer, are found inside a burnt-out car; the discovery triggers an investigation into... [More]
Synopsis:
A love story chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington.... [More]
Synopsis: By rebuilding the 1977 Hodgson home and casting actors to synchronize performances with real audio, the series plunges viewers back into this incredible story of two hauntings: the haunting of the youngest Hodgson daughter, Janet, and the haunting of the main paranormal investigator and father figure, Maurice Grosse.
Starring: To be announced
