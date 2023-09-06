TAGGED AS: , , ,

The Continental: From the World of John Wick key art

FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED NEW SHOWS

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

Feeling feisty? Rotten Tomatoes users are most excited about new fall shows that feature fighting in one form or another — guns, fisticuffs, maybe a trident. Hawkeye spin-off Echo took the top spot with 32 percent of the vote; unfortunately, the series has since been pushed to 2024, so we’ll have to wait. That means The Continental: From the World of John Wick is now tops for fall with 27 percent; Percy Jackson and the Olympians is in second with 25 percent; The Fall of the House of Usher — surely someone will get smacked or whacked in the horror series — had 24 percent; animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off had 21.4 percent, and limited series A Murder at the End of the World, starring Emma Corrin and Clive Owen, is now in fifth place with 21.3 percent.

There wasn’t a significant departure from the overall top 5 among survey respondents that self-identified as male (Scott Pilgrim was No. 3, Percy Jackson was No. 4, and The Fall of the House of Usher was 5). Among female survey respondents, however, A Murder at the End of the World took the top spot, followed by Percy Jackson, limited series All The Light We Cannot See, The Fall of the House of Usher, and the broadcast premiere of Yellowstone.

Read on to find out more about which shows the survey predicts will be hits this fall TV season.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

The Continental (2023)
--

#1
Synopsis: The Continental is a chain of hotels around the world that serves as a neutral ground for members of the... [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Nhung Kate, Katie McGrath

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023)
--

#2
Synopsis: 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses... [More]
Starring: Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri
Directed By: Rick Riordan, Bert Salke, Dan Shotz, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein

The Fall of the House of Usher (2023)
--

#3
Synopsis: Siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built a pharmaceutical company into an empire of wealth, privilege and power; however, secrets... [More]
Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly
Directed By: Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Emmy Grinwis, Michael Fimognari

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023)
--

#4
Synopsis: After meeting the woman of his dreams, a charming musician finds himself contending with an army of her ex-boyfriends.... [More]
Starring: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans
Directed By: Bryan Lee O'Malley, BenDavid Grabinski, Edgar Wright, Nira Park

A Murder at the End of the World (2023)
--

#5
Synopsis: "A Murder at the End of the World" is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the... [More]
Starring: Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling
Directed By: Brit Marling, Zal Batmanglij, Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich

Yellowstone (2018)
84%

#6
Synopsis: Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner is the marquee attraction of the ensemble cast in this drama series, starring as... [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes
Directed By: John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner

All the Light We Cannot See (2023)
--

#7
Synopsis: A blind French girl and a young German soldier's paths collide during WWII.... [More]
Starring: Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger
Directed By: Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Josh S. Barry

Gen V (2023)
--

#8
Synopsis: The lives of hormonal, competitive Superheroes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test.... [More]
Starring: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn
Directed By: Michele Fazekas, Tara Butters, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen

Goosebumps (2023)

#9
Synopsis: Inspired by the bestselling book series by R.L. Stine, the series follows a group of five high schoolers in the small town of Port Lawrence as they unearth dark secrets linked to the tragic passing of a teen boy named Harold Biddle, three decades earlier.
Starring: Isa Briones, Will Price, Miles Mckenna, Zack Morris, Ana Yi Puig

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023)

#10
Synopsis: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, the series tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to a secretive organization.
Starring: Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023)
73%

#11
Synopsis: Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing... [More]
Starring: Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard
Directed By: Scott M. Gimple, David Zabel, Norman Reedus, Greg Nicotero

Ghosts (2019)
95%

#12
Synopsis: A young couple who are desperately trying to save up for their first home are shocked to learn that they... [More]
Starring: Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Jim Howick
Directed By: Tom Kingsley, Nick Collett

Lessons in Chemistry (2023)
--

#13
Synopsis: In the 1950s, Elizabeth Zott's dream of being a scientist is challenged by a society that says women belong in... [More]
Starring: Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig
Directed By: Lee Eisenberg, Brie Larson, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan

Ancient Empires (2023)
--

#14
Synopsis: Looking at the stories of three of ancient histories greatest rulers: Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar and Cleopatra; their lives... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Joey Allen, Hamid Herraf, Roel Reiné

The Changeling (2023)
77%

#15
Synopsis: Apollo and Emma's love story is a fairy tale, until Emma mysteriously vanishes; bereft, Apollo finds himself on a death-defying... [More]
Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Jared Abrahamson
Directed By: Kelly Marcel, Melina Matsoukas, David Knoller, Jonathan Van Tulleken

Castlevania: Nocturne (2023)
--

#16
Synopsis: The origin story of Richter Belmont.... [More]
Starring: Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Nastassja Kinski
Directed By: Clive Bradley, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert, Adi Shankar

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023)

#17
Synopsis: Federal peace officer Reeves (David Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history. The anthology series will bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life.
Starring: David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein (2023)
--

#18
Synopsis: This MGM+ original docuseries follows the horrifying grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein whose crimes inspired such iconic films... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: James Buddy Day, James Buddy Day

Becoming Frida Kahlo (2023)
--

#19
Synopsis: Artist Frida Kahlo's life and stormy relationship with Diego Rivera, whom she married twice.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Louise Lockwood, Nancy Bornat, Mark Hedgecoe, James Rogan

The Swarm (2023)
--

#20
Synopsis: A battle with an unknown maritime intelligence threatens the existence of mankind and challenges humanity's self-image as the crown of... [More]
Starring: Alexander Karim, Cécile De France, Leonie Benesch, Joshua Odjick
Directed By: Luke Watson, Barbara Eder, Philipp Stölzl, Robert Franke

The Irrational (2023)
--

#21
Synopsis: World-renowned behavioral science professor Alec Mercer uses his unique expertise in psychology, body language, emotion and more to help solve... [More]
Starring: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz
Directed By: Arika Lisanne Mittman, Mark Goffman, Samuel Baum

007’s Road to a Million (2023)

#22
Synopsis: Filmed in iconic Bond locations, the series will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million.
Starring: Brian Cox

Krapopolis (2023)
--

#23
Synopsis: Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to... [More]
Starring: Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy
Directed By: Steve Levy, Jordan Young, Alex Rubens

The Spencer Sisters (2023)
--

#24
Synopsis: Mystery novelist Victoria Spencer and her daughter Darby Spencer are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases in Alder... [More]
Starring: Lea Thompson, Stacey Farber, Thomas Antony Olajide
Directed By: Alan McCullough, Jennifer Beasley, Jenn Engels, Phyllis Laing

The Other Black Girl (2023)
100%

#25
Synopsis: Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel... [More]
Starring: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish
Directed By: Zakiya Dalila Harris, Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Jordan Reddout

Scavengers Reign (2023)

#26
Synopsis: When a deep space freighter is damaged by a solar flare its surviving crew are stranded on a beautiful and unforgiving planet, they begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued.
Starring: to be announced

Found (2023)
--

#27
Synopsis: Recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America's missing people forgotten by the media, law enforcement... [More]
Starring: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Karan Oberoi
Directed By: Nkechi Okoro, Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Burning Body (2023)
--

#28
Synopsis: The charred remains of Pedro, a police officer, are found inside a burnt-out car; the discovery triggers an investigation into... [More]
Starring: Úrsula Corberó, Quim Gutiérrez, José Manuel Poga, Eva Llorach
Directed By: Jorge Torregrossa

Fellow Travelers (2023)
--

#29
Synopsis: A love story chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington.... [More]
Starring: Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams
Directed By: Matt Bomer, Ron Nyswaner, Robbie Rogers, Dee Johnson

The Enfield Poltergeist (2023)

#30
Synopsis: By rebuilding the 1977 Hodgson home and casting actors to synchronize performances with real audio, the series plunges viewers back into this incredible story of two hauntings: the haunting of the youngest Hodgson daughter, Janet, and the haunting of the main paranormal investigator and father figure, Maurice Grosse.
Starring: To be announced

