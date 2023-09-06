(Photo by The CW)
FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 20 MOST ANTICIPATED REALITY AND GAME SHOWS
For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.
Striking writers and actors are bad for TV and streaming dramas, but good for reality shows that get a boost when production on everything else is shut down. Many reality, reality competition, and game shows don’t get Tomatometer scores, so Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t often poll on those series, but with strike-impacted programming schedules this fall, we thought we’d add the categories to the mix.
We didn’t include all of the reality food shows and competitions in our list options — so many food shows — so please tell us in the comments if you have a favorite that you’d like to recommend. Also, Let’s Make a Deal appeared as a survey option because it debuts a prime time edition this fall. The title performed best with the 55-plus age demographic.
Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ most anticipated reality, reality competition, and primetime game shows.
Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.
Synopsis:
Improv veterans Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie return for a new take on the comedy series with host,... [More]
Synopsis:
Teams of two travel the globe to try to win $1 million.... [More]
Synopsis:
Castaways inhabit a remote destination and attempt to outwit, outlast and outplay each other for a prize of $1 million.... [More]
Synopsis:
Gordon Ramsay hosts a fiery cooking competition in which the winner receives a head chef position.... [More]
Synopsis: Filmed in iconic Bond locations, the series will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million.
Starring: Brian Cox
Synopsis:
Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned LEGO Master.... [More]
Synopsis:
A top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full facemasks... [More]
Synopsis:
America's best undiscovered talent goes head-to-head on teams led by four of today's biggest musical icons, who playfully compete against... [More]
Synopsis:
Illusionists Penn & Teller sit in the audience and watch as aspiring magicians try to impress them with a trick... [More]
Synopsis:
In "Welcome to Wrexham," Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds learn to run the third oldest professional football club in the... [More]
Synopsis:
Six teams of four friends come together to they relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd... [More]
Synopsis:
Singles try to find a match and fall in love -- without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection... [More]
Synopsis:
Host Elizabeth Stanton and a celebrity guest panel look at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The... [More]
Synopsis:
David Spade hosts "Snake Oil," a game show that challenges contestants to choose a pair of entrepreneurs and learn about... [More]
Synopsis:
At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring.... [More]
Synopsis:
Eleven contestants are dropped into the remote Northern Canadian wilderness to survive alone.... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Celebrities from all genres take on -- and try... [More]
Synopsis:
CBS adds to its daytime game-show lineup with an updated version of the classic TV show of the 1960s, filmed... [More]
Synopsis:
Actress Cheryl Hines and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton join host Ken Jeong and a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprising comics,... [More]
Synopsis:
Actor Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman") hosts this mystifying series featuring escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists... [More]
