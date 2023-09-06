TAGGED AS: , , , , ,

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 20 MOST ANTICIPATED REALITY AND GAME SHOWS

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

Striking writers and actors are bad for TV and streaming dramas, but good for reality shows that get a boost when production on everything else is shut down. Many reality, reality competition, and game shows don’t get Tomatometer scores, so Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t often poll on those series, but with strike-impacted programming schedules this fall, we thought we’d add the categories to the mix.

We didn’t include all of the reality food shows and competitions in our list options — so many food shows — so please tell us in the comments if you have a favorite that you’d like to recommend. Also, Let’s Make a Deal appeared as a survey option because it debuts a prime time edition this fall. The title performed best with the 55-plus age demographic.

Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ most anticipated reality, reality competition, and primetime game shows.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (2013)
--

#1
Synopsis: Improv veterans Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie return for a new take on the comedy series with host,... [More]
Starring: Aisha Tyler, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie
Directed By: Dan Patterson, Ryan Stiles, Jimmy Mulville, Wayne Brady

The Amazing Race (2001)
--

#2
Synopsis: Teams of two travel the globe to try to win $1 million.... [More]
Starring: Phil Keoghan, Morgan Franklin, Lena Franklin, Victor Limary
Directed By: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri

Survivor (2000)
--

#3
Synopsis: Castaways inhabit a remote destination and attempt to outwit, outlast and outplay each other for a prize of $1 million.... [More]
Starring: Jeff Probst
Directed By: Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt Van Wagenen, Jesse Jensen

Hell's Kitchen (2005)
--

#4
Synopsis: Gordon Ramsay hosts a fiery cooking competition in which the winner receives a head chef position.... [More]
Starring: Gordon Ramsay, Marino Monferrato, Andi Van Willigan, James Avery
Directed By: Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Gordon Ramsay, Kenny Rosen

007’s Road to a Million (2023)

#5
Synopsis: Filmed in iconic Bond locations, the series will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million.
Starring: Brian Cox

LEGO Masters (2020)
--

#6
Synopsis: Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned LEGO Master.... [More]
Starring: Will Arnett, Amy Corbett, Jamie Berard
Directed By: Will Arnett, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Karen Smith

The Masked Singer (2019)
--

#7
Synopsis: A top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full facemasks... [More]
Starring: Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger
Directed By: Craig Plestis, Moira Ross, Nick Cannon

The Voice (2011)
--

#8
Synopsis: America's best undiscovered talent goes head-to-head on teams led by four of today's biggest musical icons, who playfully compete against... [More]
Starring: Carson Daly, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper
Directed By: John de Mol, Alan Carter, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (2011)
--

#9
Synopsis: Illusionists Penn & Teller sit in the audience and watch as aspiring magicians try to impress them with a trick... [More]
Starring: Alyson Hannigan, Penn Jillette, Teller, Jonathan Ross
Directed By: Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, Andrew J. Golder

Welcome to Wrexham (2022)
91%

#10
Synopsis: In "Welcome to Wrexham," Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds learn to run the third oldest professional football club in the... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Humphrey Ker, Shaun Harvey
Directed By: Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Fried, Josh Drisko

Buddy Games (2023)
--

#11
Synopsis: Six teams of four friends come together to they relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd... [More]
Starring: Josh Duhamel, Andrew Shayde, Jacky "Shu" Shu, Melissa Berglund
Directed By: Josh Duhamel, Michael J. Luisi, Julie Pizzi, Rupert Dobson

Love Is Blind (2020)
69%

#12
Synopsis: Singles try to find a match and fall in love -- without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection... [More]
Starring: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey
Directed By: Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Kimberly Goodman

World's Funniest Animals (2020)
--

#13
Synopsis: Host Elizabeth Stanton and a celebrity guest panel look at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Stanton
Directed By: David McKenzie, David Martin, Laura McKenzie

Snake Oil (2023)
--

#14
Synopsis: David Spade hosts "Snake Oil," a game show that challenges contestants to choose a pair of entrepreneurs and learn about... [More]
Starring: David Spade
Directed By: Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Neal Konstantini

Wrestlers (2023)
--

#15
Synopsis: At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring.... [More]
Starring: Al Snow, Matt Jones
Directed By: Greg Whiteley, Ryan O'Dowd

Alone UK (2023)
--

#16
Synopsis: Eleven contestants are dropped into the remote Northern Canadian wilderness to survive alone.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Rachel Bloomfield, Sophia Lightfoot, Tom Garland, Jo Harcourt-Smith

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (2023)
--

#17
Synopsis: Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Celebrities from all genres take on -- and try... [More]
Starring: Rudy Reyes, Mark Billingham, Jason Fox, Remi Adeleke
Directed By: Sophie Leonard, Becky Clarke, Liam Humphreys

Let's Make a Deal (2009)
--

#18
Synopsis: CBS adds to its daytime game-show lineup with an updated version of the classic TV show of the 1960s, filmed... [More]
Starring: Wayne Brady
Directed By: John Quinn

I Can See Your Voice (2020)
--

#19
Synopsis: Actress Cheryl Hines and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton join host Ken Jeong and a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprising comics,... [More]
Starring: Ken Jeong, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
Directed By: Ken Jeong, Daniel Martin

Masters of Illusion (2014)
--

#20
Synopsis: Actor Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman") hosts this mystifying series featuring escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists... [More]
Starring: Dean Cain
Directed By: David McKenzie, Al Schwartz, Gay Blackstone, David Martin

