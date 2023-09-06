(Photo by Marvel Studios)
FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED RETURNING SHOWS
For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.
We asked Rotten Tomatoes users which returning shows they are most looking forward to this strike-hobbled fall TV season. Readers were allowed more than one vote — since really, who can pick just one?
American Horror Story took the top spot in last year’s survey — and ended up with a 71% Tomatometer score for the season and a 40% Audience Score. This year, Ryan Murphy’s long-running FX anthology horror series contends with Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ Loki, which thoroughly dominated the category with just shy of 50 percent of the vote. By comparison, the next title on the list, Prime Video’s Reacher, had 23 percent of the vote and American Horror Story: Delicate had around 18 percent of the vote.
We’re expecting titles like The Crown season 6 to arrive this season, but the Netflix historical drama couldn’t bother to RSVP for this party, and in this time of strikes and new Covid variants, we weren’t going to impose our expectations on it. Vote for it in our poll of most-anticipated “expected” and just-announced titles — coming soon — if you want to show it some love.
Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ most anticipated returning series.
Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or should have been ranked higher.
