Loki season 2 key art

(Photo by Marvel Studios)

FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED RETURNING SHOWS

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

We asked Rotten Tomatoes users which returning shows they are most looking forward to this strike-hobbled fall TV season. Readers were allowed more than one vote — since really, who can pick just one?

American Horror Story took the top spot in last year’s survey — and ended up with a 71% Tomatometer score for the season and a 40% Audience Score. This year, Ryan Murphy’s long-running FX anthology horror series contends with Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ Loki, which thoroughly dominated the category with just shy of 50 percent of the vote. By comparison, the next title on the list, Prime Video’s Reacher, had 23 percent of the vote and American Horror Story: Delicate had around 18 percent of the vote.

We’re expecting titles like The Crown season 6 to arrive this season, but the Netflix historical drama couldn’t bother to RSVP for this party, and in this time of strikes and new Covid variants, we weren’t going to impose our expectations on it. Vote for it in our poll of most-anticipated “expected” and just-announced titles — coming soon — if you want to show it some love.

Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ most anticipated returning series.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or should have been ranked higher.

Loki (2021)
92%

#1
Synopsis: Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after... [More]
Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard

Reacher (2022)
92%

#2
Synopsis: Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator, has recently entered civilian life when he is falsely accused of murder.... [More]
Starring: Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Marc Bendavid
Directed By: Nick Santora, James D Grant, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan

Fargo (2014)
93%

#3
Synopsis: In this anthology series inspired by the 1996 film, each season follows a mostly new cast of characters who get... [More]
Starring: Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, David Rysdahl
Directed By: Noah Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

American Horror Story (2011)
77%

#4
Synopsis: "American Horror Story" was created by the co-creators of "Glee," but the shows have little in common besides that. The... [More]
Starring: Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Taissa Farmiga, Jessica Lange
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto

Bob's Burgers (2011)
--

#5
Synopsis: Bob Belcher is a third-generation restaurateur who runs Bob's Burgers with his loving wife and their three children. Bob believes... [More]
Starring: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts
Directed By: Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson

The Wheel of Time (2021)
78%

#6
Synopsis: Moiraine, a member of a magical organization, takes five young people on a journey, believing that one of them might... [More]
Starring: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden
Directed By: Rafe Judkins, Rick Selvage, Larry Mondragon, Ted Field

The Simpsons (1989)
85%

#7
Synopsis: This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The... [More]
Starring: Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith
Directed By: James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean, Matt Selman

Invincible (2021)
--

#8
Synopsis: Mark Grayson, 17, is just like every other guy his age -- except that his father is the most powerful... [More]
Starring: Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen
Directed By: Robert Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa

Family Guy (1999)
--

#9
Synopsis: This animated series features the adventures of the Griffin family. Endearingly ignorant Peter and his stay-at-home wife, Lois, reside in... [More]
Starring: Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis
Directed By: Seth MacFarlane, Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, Steve Callaghan

The Morning Show (2019)
64%

#10
Synopsis: An unapologetically candid drama that looks at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help wake America... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass
Directed By: Charlotte Stout, Mimi Leder, Michael Ellenberg, Jennifer Aniston

American Horror Stories (2021)
66%

#11
Synopsis: "American Horror Stories" is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning anthology series "American Horror Story." The weekly... [More]
Starring: Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray

The Amazing Race (2001)
--

#12
Synopsis: Teams of two travel the globe to try to win $1 million.... [More]
Starring: Phil Keoghan, Morgan Franklin, Lena Franklin, Victor Limary
Directed By: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri

Survivor (2000)
--

#13
Synopsis: Castaways inhabit a remote destination and attempt to outwit, outlast and outplay each other for a prize of $1 million.... [More]
Starring: Jeff Probst
Directed By: Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt Van Wagenen, Jesse Jensen

Quantum Leap (2022)
57%

#14
Synopsis: Dr. Ben Song, lead physicist of a top-secret government time-travel program known as Quantum Leap, makes an unauthorized leap into... [More]
Starring: Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park
Directed By: Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Donald P. Bellisario, Deborah Pratt

The Gilded Age (2022)
79%

#15
Synopsis: The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, great conflict between the old ways and brand new... [More]
Starring: Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector
Directed By: Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, Gareth Neame

The Santa Clauses (2022)
57%

#16
Synopsis: Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever; Scott sets... [More]
Starring: Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright
Directed By: Jack Burditt, Jason Winer, Jon Radler, Kevin Hench

Upload (2020)
94%

#17
Synopsis: A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death.... [More]
Starring: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson
Directed By: Greg Daniels, Howard Klein

Sex Education (2019)
95%

#18
Synopsis: Socially awkward high school student Otis may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but he gets good guidance... [More]
Starring: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa
Directed By: Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, Laurie Nunn, Runyararo Mapfumo

The Voice (2011)
--

#19
Synopsis: America's best undiscovered talent goes head-to-head on teams led by four of today's biggest musical icons, who playfully compete against... [More]
Starring: Carson Daly, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper
Directed By: John de Mol, Alan Carter, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey

Welcome to Wrexham (2022)
91%

#20
Synopsis: In "Welcome to Wrexham," Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds learn to run the third oldest professional football club in the... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Humphrey Ker, Shaun Harvey
Directed By: Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Fried, Josh Drisko

The Masked Singer (2019)
--

#21
Synopsis: A top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full facemasks... [More]
Starring: Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger
Directed By: Craig Plestis, Moira Ross, Nick Cannon

Virgin River (2019)
82%

#22
Synopsis: Seeking a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and is surprised... [More]
Starring: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole
Directed By: Sue Tenney, Roma Roth, Chris Perry, Robyn Carr

Our Flag Means Death (2022)
93%

#23
Synopsis: Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat, abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate in the early 18th century.... [More]
Starring: Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo
Directed By: David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted

Lupin (2021)
97%

#24
Synopsis: A retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise.... [More]
Starring: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia
Directed By: Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, Louis Leterrier

For All Mankind (2019)
90%

#25
Synopsis: The high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families in a world where the global space race never ended.... [More]
Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger
Directed By: Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, Maril Davis

Chucky (2021)
91%

#26
Synopsis: Before Annabelle of the "Conjuring" movie series, there was another terrifying doll. After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at... [More]
Starring: Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa
Directed By: Nick Antosca, David Kirschner, Don Mancini, Harley Peyton

Slow Horses (2022)
97%

#27
Synopsis: Following a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents -- and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb -- as they navigate... [More]
Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas
Directed By: Graham Yost, James Hawes, Will Smith, Douglas Urbanski

SEAL Team (2017)
--

#28
Synopsis: Failure isn't an option for the new Navy SEALs, and that kind of pressure can take a toll on the... [More]
Starring: David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley
Directed By: Benjamin Cavell, Ed Redlich, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman

Disenchantment (2018)
65%

#29
Synopsis: After tackling modern times with "The Simpsons" and the future with "Futurama," producer Matt Groening steps into the past with... [More]
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, Eric André, John DiMaggio
Directed By: Matt Groening, Josh Weinstein

Inside the NFL (1977)

#30
Synopsis: The first authoritative look-and-listen-in to every week’s greatest moments and unforgettable stories throughout the NFL season
Starring: Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, Jay Cutler, Chad Johnson, Chris Long

