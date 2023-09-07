Fall TV & Streaming Poll

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the 2023 TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

The Top Returning Fall Shows were led by:



Loki (Disney+)

Reacher (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

American Horror Story (FX)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

The Top New Fall Shows were led by:



The Continental (Peacock)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

A Murder at the End of the World (Hulu)

See all results: Returning Fall Shows | New Fall Shows | TV & Streaming Movies | Favorite Netflix Shows | Top Reality & Game Shows | Top Docuseries, News & More

Some shows and TV and streaming movies have been announced or confirmed since we ran our survey, and we wanted to give you a chance to weigh in on which of them you’re most interested in. Take our poll and have your say — which of the newly announced and expected series are you most anticipating? New titles will be added as they’re announced, and you can re-vote daily.

