2023 Fall TV Survey

The season’s most anticipated TV and streaming shows and movies — according to Rotten Tomatoes users.

Hollywood is feeling the hurt as striking writers and actors struggle to reach agreements with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers trade group representing major studios. For consumers, the result is fewer entertainment options this fall as negotiations trudge on — or don’t, as we’ve seen since the strikes began with the Writers Guild of America’s stance in early May. Actors’ union SAG-AFTRA followed, beginning its strike in July.

Networks have scrambled to adjust their fall lineups, leaning heavily on reality programming, and streamers may be stretching out their premiere dates for content that was in post-production. Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye spin-off Echo, for instance, was only just moved to 2024 by Disney+ (and upset our survey results for New Fall Shows). Some titles have seen their seasons split; FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate part 1, for one, arrives on September 21, and part 1 of Netflix’s Virgin River season 5 arrives September 7. Even films are getting in on the action with Zack Snyder’s space opera Rebel Moon now divided into two films, the first arriving on December 22.

Rotten Tomatoes has pulled together categorized lists of titles confirmed for September through December release for our annual fall TV and streaming survey. The lists include our annual polling on returning series, new series, and TV and streaming movies. This year, we’ve added categories for reality shows and documentary-style and news programming to spotlight a few more of your viewing options (even though titles in those categories are less likely to receive Tomatometer scores).

Read on to find out which fall shows and TV and streaming movies our readers are most looking forward to.

Disagree with our survey results? Tell us about your TV habits in the comments.

Survey Results

(Photo by Prime Video, Marvel Studios, Netflix, Apple TV+, FX, Max, Fox, Peacock, Disney+, Universal Pictures)

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.