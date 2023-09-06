(Photo by Universal Pictures)
FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED TV & STREAMING MOVIES
For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.
Many of the films capturing your imagination this fall are splitting their release in theaters and on streaming. The No. 1 pick, for instance, Universal Pictures’ horror tale Five Nights at Freddy’s, stars Josh Hutcherson and will bow on October 27 on the big screen and on Peacock. No. 2’s Rebel Moon, a sci-fi epic from director Zack Snyder, releases only on Netflix in two parts; the first barely squeaks in as a fall release, arriving December 22 (part 2 launches on April 19, 2024). At Nos. 3 and 4 are two Netflix films that will have limited releases: Director and star Bradley Cooper’s Maestro hits theaters on November 22 and streams on Netflix on December 20, while Reptile, starring Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake, opens September 29 and streams shortly after on October 6. And in fifth position, Sam Esmail’s Leave the World Behind, a thriller starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, and Mahershala Ali, lands on Netflix (not theaters) on December 8.
Netflix’s Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown, and A Family Affair (Joey King, Zac Efron, and Nicole Kidman) also took top 10 spots in our survey, but were moved to 2024 after we were underway.
Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ most anticipated movies on TV and streaming.
Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.
#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 93325%
Critics Consensus: Led by a pair of powerful performances, Maestro serves as a stirring overview of a tremendous talent's life and legacy.
Synopsis:
Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 85007%
Critics Consensus: The Killer finds director David Fincher on firm footing with a stylish and engaging thriller that proves a perfect match for leading man Michael Fassbender.
Synopsis:
After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 95230%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar:
A rich man learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes.
He... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
"No One Will Save You" introduces Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In Quiz Lady, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 91690%
Critics Consensus: Swaddling its difficult fact-based story in a blanket of campy humor, May December is a seductively discomfiting watch.
Synopsis:
Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband Joe (twenty-three years her junior)... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ginger and Rocky welcome a new little adventurer into their lives.... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent,... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 57834%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Tommy receives an invitation to win $1 million by playing a game where he must outwit hunters attempting to kill... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Devil on Trial explores the first -- and only -- time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a... [More]
Starring:
#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 38843%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America's decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.... [More]
Starring:
#21
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In PLEASE DON'T DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN, John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 45311%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 25861%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It's been proven by a controversial new technology.... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 95424%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Tired of life on the run, two expert thieves and best friends recruit feisty Sam to assist them with one... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 86515%
Critics Consensus: A darkly delirious satire rooted in real-life horror, El Conde finds Pablo Larraín revisiting familiar themes without losing their provocative power.
Synopsis:
El Conde is a dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A teenager creates cons using illusions but one of them goes awry.... [More]
Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.