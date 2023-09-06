TAGGED AS: , , , ,

Five Nights at Freddy's

(Photo by Universal Pictures)

FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED TV & STREAMING MOVIES

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

Many of the films capturing your imagination this fall are splitting their release in theaters and on streaming. The No. 1 pick, for instance, Universal Pictures’ horror tale Five Nights at Freddy’s, stars Josh Hutcherson and will bow on October 27 on the big screen and on Peacock. No. 2’s Rebel Moon, a sci-fi epic from director Zack Snyder, releases only on Netflix in two parts; the first barely squeaks in as a fall release, arriving December 22 (part 2 launches on April 19, 2024). At Nos. 3 and 4 are two Netflix films that will have limited releases: Director and star Bradley Cooper’s Maestro hits theaters on November 22 and streams on Netflix on December 20, while Reptile, starring Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake, opens September 29 and streams shortly after on October 6. And in fifth position, Sam Esmail’s Leave the World Behind, a thriller starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, and Mahershala Ali, lands on Netflix (not theaters) on December 8.

Netflix’s Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown, and A Family Affair (Joey King, Zac Efron, and Nicole Kidman) also took top 10 spots in our survey, but were moved to 2024 after we were underway.

Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ most anticipated movies on TV and streaming.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night... [More]
Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, Piper Rubio
Directed By: Emma Tammi

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic... [More]
Starring: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#3

Maestro (2023)
92%

#3
Adjusted Score: 93325%
Critics Consensus: Led by a pair of powerful performances, Maestro serves as a stirring overview of a tremendous talent's life and legacy.
Synopsis: Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke
Directed By: Bradley Cooper

#4

Reptile (2023)

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a... [More]
Starring: Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone
Directed By: Grant Singer

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat... [More]
Starring: Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, Mahershala Ali
Directed By: Sam Esmail

#6

The Killer (2023)
84%

#6
Adjusted Score: 85007%
Critics Consensus: The Killer finds director David Fincher on firm footing with a stylish and engaging thriller that proves a perfect match for leading man Michael Fassbender.
Synopsis: After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.... [More]
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Tilda Swinton
Directed By: David Fincher

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 95230%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: A rich man learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes. He... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Rupert Friend, Ben Kingsley
Directed By: Wes Anderson

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister... [More]
Starring: Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Henry Thomas
Directed By: Lindsey Beer

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: "No One Will Save You" introduces Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from... [More]
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Zack Duhame, Ginger Cressman, Geraldine Singer
Directed By: Brian Duffield

#10

Quiz Lady (2023)

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Quiz Lady, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister... [More]
Starring: Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor
Directed By: Jessica Yu

#11

May December (2023)
89%

#11
Adjusted Score: 91690%
Critics Consensus: Swaddling its difficult fact-based story in a blanket of campy humor, May December is a seductively discomfiting watch.
Synopsis: Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband Joe (twenty-three years her junior)... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Cory Michael Smith, Charles Melton
Directed By: Todd Haynes

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end... [More]
Starring: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara
Directed By: David Yates

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ginger and Rocky welcome a new little adventurer into their lives.... [More]
Starring: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays
Directed By: Sam Fell

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent,... [More]
Starring: Matthias Schweighöfer, Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers
Directed By: McG

#15

Old Dads (2023)

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after... [More]
Starring: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, C. Thomas Howell, Bokeem Woodbine
Directed By: Bill Burr

#16

Self Reliance (2023)
64%

#16
Adjusted Score: 57834%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Tommy receives an invitation to win $1 million by playing a game where he must outwit hunters attempting to kill... [More]
Starring: Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, Natalie Morales
Directed By: Jake Johnson

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Devil on Trial explores the first -- and only -- time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Christopher Holt

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of... [More]
Starring: Heather Graham, Jason Biggs, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeno
Directed By: Mary Lambert

#19

Sly (2023)

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone
Directed By: Thom Zimny

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 38843%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America's decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Brian Knappenberger

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that... [More]
Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Connor Esterson, Everly Carganilla
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance... [More]
Starring: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Sally Phillips, Jameela Jamil
Directed By: Vanessa Caswill

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In PLEASE DON'T DESTROY: THE TREASURE OF FOGGY MOUNTAIN, John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three... [More]
Starring: John Goodman, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, Martin Herlihy
Directed By: Paul Briganti

#24

Nyad (2023)
100%

#24
Adjusted Score: 45311%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in... [More]
Starring: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Garland Scott
Directed By: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

#25

Fingernails (2023)
80%

#25
Adjusted Score: 25861%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It's been proven by a controversial new technology.... [More]
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, Luke Wilson
Directed By: Christos Nikou

#26

Flora and Son (2023)
95%

#26
Adjusted Score: 95424%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén... [More]
Starring: Eve Hewson, Orén Kinlan, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jack Reynor
Directed By: John Carney

#27

Wingwomen (2023)

#27
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Tired of life on the run, two expert thieves and best friends recruit feisty Sam to assist them with one... [More]
Starring: Mélanie Laurent, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Isabelle Adjani, Félix Moati
Directed By: Mélanie Laurent

#28

Leo (2023)

#28
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about... [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Jason Alexander, Cecily Strong
Directed By: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim

#29

El Conde (2023)
85%

#29
Adjusted Score: 86515%
Critics Consensus: A darkly delirious satire rooted in real-life horror, El Conde finds Pablo Larraín revisiting familiar themes without losing their provocative power.
Synopsis: El Conde is a dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film... [More]
Starring: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger
Directed By: Pablo Larraín

#30

Awareness (2023)

#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A teenager creates cons using illusions but one of them goes awry.... [More]
Starring: Pedro Alonso, Lucas Fuica, Óscar Jaenada, Silvia Kal
Directed By: Daniel Benmayor

