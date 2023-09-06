(Photo by Universal Pictures)

FALL 2023 TV SURVEY: 30 MOST ANTICIPATED TV & STREAMING MOVIES

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall.

Many of the films capturing your imagination this fall are splitting their release in theaters and on streaming. The No. 1 pick, for instance, Universal Pictures’ horror tale Five Nights at Freddy’s, stars Josh Hutcherson and will bow on October 27 on the big screen and on Peacock. No. 2’s Rebel Moon, a sci-fi epic from director Zack Snyder, releases only on Netflix in two parts; the first barely squeaks in as a fall release, arriving December 22 (part 2 launches on April 19, 2024). At Nos. 3 and 4 are two Netflix films that will have limited releases: Director and star Bradley Cooper’s Maestro hits theaters on November 22 and streams on Netflix on December 20, while Reptile, starring Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake, opens September 29 and streams shortly after on October 6. And in fifth position, Sam Esmail’s Leave the World Behind, a thriller starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, and Mahershala Ali, lands on Netflix (not theaters) on December 8.

Netflix’s Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown, and A Family Affair (Joey King, Zac Efron, and Nicole Kidman) also took top 10 spots in our survey, but were moved to 2024 after we were underway.

Read on to find out all of Rotten Tomatoes users’ most anticipated movies on TV and streaming.

Disagree with the survey results? Tell us in the comments who you think should have made the list or have been ranked higher.

#3 Maestro (2023) 92% #3 Adjusted Score: 93325% Critics Consensus: Led by a pair of powerful performances, Maestro serves as a stirring overview of a tremendous talent's life and legacy. Synopsis: Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.... Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.... [More] Starring: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke Directed By: Bradley Cooper

#17 The Devil on Trial (2023) #17 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The Devil on Trial explores the first -- and only -- time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a... The Devil on Trial explores the first -- and only -- time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a... [More] Starring: Directed By: Christopher Holt

#19 Sly (2023) #19 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to... For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone Directed By: Thom Zimny

