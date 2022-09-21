(Photo by Screen Gems. Thumbnail: Warner Bros /courtesy Everett Collection.)

The 30 Worst-Reviewed Remakes of All Time

Second time’s the harm for these Rotten remakes, with each critically-trashed film here scored well below 30% on the Tomatometer. It’s probably no surprise there’s plenty of horror remakes on here (especially during those flare-ups when Hollywood would plunder overseas for material to adapt for American audiences) but since we’ve already got a worst horror movies list, let’s focus on the remakes that made critics scream without the tacky jump scares. Die Hard director John McTiernan virtually killed his career with the Rollerball reboot, and love made Guy Ritchie do some screwy things, like putting Madonna in Swept Away. Nicolas Cage double-dipped with Bangkok Dangerous and The Wicker Man, putting his image in a tail-spin until his rehabilitation in recent years. Tom Cruise proved he CAN’T do it all with The Mummy, immediately unravelling the Dark Universe. And the FBI may pay you to surf, but they’re certainly not wasting taxpayer dollars on a decent action flick in Point Break.

As for comedies, the search is on for laughs with The Pink Panther in the Inspector Clouseau role. The Women and Yours, Mine & Ours tried updating some classic comedies of decades past, while Taxi didn’t even work just a few years after the French original came out. Now, see the full list to our guide of the worst-reviewed movie remakes of all time. —Alex Vo



#5 Flatliners (2017) 4% #5 Adjusted Score: 8346% Critics Consensus: Flatliners falls flat as a horror movie and fails to improve upon its source material, rendering this reboot dead on arrival. Synopsis: Five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond... Five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond... [More] Starring: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton Directed By: Niels Arden Oplev

#10 Taxi (2004) 9% #10 Adjusted Score: 12864% Critics Consensus: Silly and unfunny remake of a French movie of the same name. Synopsis: After a slew of traffic accidents, police Detective Andy Washburn (Jimmy Fallon) has his driver's license revoked by his lieutenant... After a slew of traffic accidents, police Detective Andy Washburn (Jimmy Fallon) has his driver's license revoked by his lieutenant... [More] Starring: Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Esposito, Ann-Margret Directed By: Tim Story

#13 Shutter (2008) 9% #13 Adjusted Score: 11046% Critics Consensus: Being a remake of a Thai horror film instead of Japanese doesn't prevent Shutter from being another lame Asian horror remake. Synopsis: Photographer Ben (Joshua Jackson) and his new bride, Jane (Rachael Taylor), turn their honeymoon into a working vacation when he... Photographer Ben (Joshua Jackson) and his new bride, Jane (Rachael Taylor), turn their honeymoon into a working vacation when he... [More] Starring: Joshua Jackson, Rachael Taylor, Megumi Okina, David Denman Directed By: Masayuki Ochiai

#16 Pulse (2006) 11% #16 Adjusted Score: 12543% Critics Consensus: Another stale American remake of a successful Japanese horror film, Pulse bypasses the emotional substance of the original and overcompensates with pumped-up visuals and every known horror cliche. Synopsis: After her boyfriend commits suicide, a psychology student (Kristen Bell) and her friends begin receiving unsettling e-mails and video messages.... After her boyfriend commits suicide, a psychology student (Kristen Bell) and her friends begin receiving unsettling e-mails and video messages.... [More] Starring: Kristen Bell, Ian Somerhalder, Steve Talley, Christina Milian Directed By: Jim Sonzero

#22 The Mummy (2017) 15% #22 Adjusted Score: 39302% Critics Consensus: Lacking the campy fun of the franchise's most recent entries and failing to deliver many monster-movie thrills, The Mummy suggests a speedy unraveling for the Dark Universe. Synopsis: Nick Morton is a soldier of fortune who plunders ancient sites for timeless artifacts and sells them to the highest... Nick Morton is a soldier of fortune who plunders ancient sites for timeless artifacts and sells them to the highest... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella Directed By: Alex Kurtzman

#24 Godzilla (1998) 16% #24 Adjusted Score: 19855% Critics Consensus: Without compelling characters or heart, Godzilla stomps on everything that made the original (or any monster movie worth its salt) a classic. Synopsis: During a nuclear test, the French government inadvertently mutates a lizard nest; years later, a giant lizard makes its way... During a nuclear test, the French government inadvertently mutates a lizard nest; years later, a giant lizard makes its way... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno, Maria Pitillo, Hank Azaria Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#25 Hellboy (2019) 17% #25 Adjusted Score: 30732% Critics Consensus: Bereft of the imaginative flair that made earlier Hellboys so enjoyable, this soulless reboot suggests Dante may have left a tenth circle out of his Inferno. Synopsis: While battling a trio of rampaging giants, the legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters Nimue the Blood Queen, an ancient resurrected sorceress... While battling a trio of rampaging giants, the legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters Nimue the Blood Queen, an ancient resurrected sorceress... [More] Starring: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane Directed By: Neil Marshall