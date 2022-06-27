All Die Hard Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

Live Free or Die Hard celebrates its 15th anniversary!

Just how influential was 1988’s Die Hard? For a good solid decade afterwards, action movies were pitched and sold as “Die Hard on a something,” like Die Hard on a bus, or in a football stadium, or in a dirigible. The movie seemed to re-invent and immediately perfect the action formula, with detective John McClane as the guy who’s simultaneously in way over his head and always one step ahead of the bad guy, brought to life by Bruce Willis with a steely glint in the eye, and cynical everyman wit and humor. (Die Hard also turned “Nakatomi Plaza” into a Los Angeles tourist attraction, in reality 20th Century Fox’s headquarters situated right next to their studio lot, so you can imagine the cost-savings for the company when it got taken over by terrorist scum. Thanks, Hans.)

The sequels have had their ups and downs, sending John to the nation’s capital (Die Hard 2), Russia (A Good Day to Die Hard), and twice to his old stomping grounds in New York (Die Hard With a Vengeance, Live Free or Die Hard). And now we’ve taken the entire franchise to rank all Die Hard movies. Yippee-ki-yay, Tomatometers!

Die Hard (1988)
94%

Critics Consensus: Its many imitators (and sequels) have never come close to matching the taut thrills of the definitive holiday action classic.
Synopsis: New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson
Directed By: John McTiernan

Critics Consensus: Live Free or Die Hard may be preposterous, but it's an efficient, action-packed summer popcorn flick with thrilling stunts and a commanding performance by Bruce Willis. Fans of the previous Die Hard films will not be disappointed.
Synopsis: As the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, veteran cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) carries out another routine assignment: bringing... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Justin Long, Timothy Olyphant, Cliff Curtis
Directed By: Len Wiseman

Die Hard 2 (1990)
69%

Critics Consensus: It lacks the fresh thrills of its predecessor, but Die Hard 2 still works as an over-the-top -- and reasonably taut -- big-budget sequel, with plenty of set pieces to paper over the plot deficiencies.
Synopsis: A year after his heroics in L.A, detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is mixed up in another terrorist plot, this... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, William Atherton, Reginald VelJohnson
Directed By: Renny Harlin

Critics Consensus: Die Hard with a Vengeance benefits from Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson's barbed interplay, but clatters to a bombastic finish in a vain effort to cover for an overall lack of fresh ideas.
Synopsis: Detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is now divorced, alcoholic and jobless after getting fired for his reckless behavior and bad... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons, Samuel L. Jackson, Graham Greene
Directed By: John McTiernan

Critics Consensus: A Good Day to Die Hard is the weakest entry in a storied franchise, and not even Bruce Willis' smirking demeanor can enliven a cliched, uninspired script.
Synopsis: New York City cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) arrives in Moscow to track down his estranged son, Jack (Jai Courtney).... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney, Sebastian Koch, Yulia Snigir
Directed By: John Moore

