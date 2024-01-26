(Photo by Universal)
Oscars 2024 Best Picture Nominees Ranked by Tomatometer
Here are the nominees for the 2024 Best Picture Oscar. Like with the past two ceremonies, the Academy will be voting from a pool of 10 movies, all of which have been deemed Certified Fresh by critics. This includes inescapable box office smashes Oppenheimer and Barbie, the Martin Scorsese 3-hour-plus epic Killers of the Flower Moon, and big Golden Globe winner Poor Things. Jonathan Glazer released his first film in 10 years (since Under the Skin) with the unsettling The Zone of Interest, as Bradley Cooper follows 2018’s A Star is Born with another top honor nominee, passion project Maestro. Incisive dramas (some with splashes of romance and thriller) made a showing across The Holdovers, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, and Past Lives.
#1
Adjusted Score: 116028%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully bittersweet, The Holdovers marks a satisfying return to form for director Alexander Payne.
Synopsis:
From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, THE HOLDOVERS follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 111740%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable debut for writer-director Celine Song, Past Lives uses the bonds between its sensitively sketched central characters to support trenchant observations on the human condition.
Synopsis:
Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Two... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 109946%
Critics Consensus: A smart, solidly crafted procedural that's anchored in family drama, Anatomy of a Fall finds star Sandra Hüller and director/co-writer Justine Triet operating at peak power.
Synopsis:
For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 111782%
Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone.
Synopsis:
From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 121654%
Critics Consensus: Oppenheimer marks another engrossing achievement from Christopher Nolan that benefits from Murphy's tour-de-force performance and stunning visuals.
Synopsis:
During World War II, Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 119151%
Critics Consensus: Enormous in runtime, theme, and achievement, Killers of the Flower Moon is a sobering appraisal of America's relationship with Indigenous peoples and yet another artistic zenith for Martin Scorsese and his collaborators.
Synopsis:
Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 105910%
Critics Consensus: Jeffrey Wright and American Fiction will forever be inextricable thanks to the actor's committed approach to the pointedly humorous and insightful material.
Synopsis:
AMERICAN FICTION is Cord Jefferson's hilarious directorial debut, which confronts our culture's obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffrey... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 105346%
Critics Consensus: Dispassionately examining the ordinary existence of people complicit in horrific crimes, The Zone of Interest forces us to take a cold look at the mundanity behind an unforgivable brutality.
Synopsis:
The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 116654%
Critics Consensus: Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling.
Synopsis:
To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 97773%
Critics Consensus: Led by a pair of powerful performances, Maestro serves as a stirring overview of a tremendous talent's life and legacy.
Synopsis:
Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.... [More]