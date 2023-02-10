Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominees Ranked by Tomatometer

Top Gun: Maverick tops the list of the 2023 Oscar Best Picture nominees ranked by Tomatometer — makes sense since the Tom Cruise joyride was declared the best-reviewed movie of 2022 in our Golden Tomato Awards. Of the other nominees, Maverick is joined by the year’s other box office behemoth, Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron will continue to declare himself king of the world, whether here or off-planet. Musical biopic Elvis and Everything Everywhere All At Once (starring Michelle Yeoh) also had remarkable runs on getting those butts in seats and theater tickets teared up.

Every Best Picture nominee this year is Certified Fresh, a light contrast to last year’s pool that included the Rotten-rated Don’t Look Up. The other four nominees feature biographies — with Tar (starring Cate Blanchett) and The Fabelmans (based on Steven Speilberg‘s youth) — and present personal conflict on some rather vastly different scales with The Banshees of Inisherin (with Colin Farrell) and All Quiet on the Western Front.

#4 The Fabelmans (2022) 92% #4 Adjusted Score: 106876% Critics Consensus: Part memoir, part ode to the power of the movies, The Fabelmans finds Steven Spielberg digging at the family roots that helped make him a beloved filmmaker -- and proves he hasn't lost his magic touch. Synopsis: Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."... Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."... [More] Starring: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#6 Tár (2022) 91% #6 Adjusted Score: 104197% Critics Consensus: Led by the soaring melody of Cate Blanchett's note-perfect performance, Tár riffs brilliantly on the discordant side of fame-fueled power. Synopsis: From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes TÁR, starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra.... From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes TÁR, starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra.... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer Directed By: Todd Field