Joan Chen Talks Dìdi and Judge Dredd on The Awards Tour Podcast

This week on the Awards Tour podcast, our host Jacqueline Coley sits down with award-winning actor and director Joan Chen, who stars in the 2024 Sundance Film Festival audience award winner Dìdi. In Dìdi, Chen plays a Taiwanese immigrant mother to a precocious 13-year-old boy trying to navigate life and friendship in the suburbs of northern California.

(Photo by Courtesy of Focus Features)

A throwback period piece to the early ’00s, writer-director Sean Wang‘s Dìdi tackles family dynamics, racism, and middle school growing pains all during the early stages of YouTube and social media. During the chat, Chen discusses how she got involved with Dìdi, including receiving a heartfelt letter directly from Wang. In it, he detailed how her character mirrored her experience of raising first-generation American children. We also discuss other iconic roles in her legendary career, including a memorable fight scene with Judge Dredd and her critically panned but cozy directorial debut Autumn in New York.

Please enjoy this preview of our conversation with Joan Chen and watch the entire discussion in the video above.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: Tell me how you found this story, which again feels like a time capsule back to the early 2000s?