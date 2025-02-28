When And How To Watch the 2025 Oscars

We’re full swing into awards season, and there’s no question that audiences around the world are buzzing about the 2025 Oscars. If you’re looking for all the details on where to watch, RT is here with everything you need to know so you don’t miss one of the biggest nights in cinema. The Academy Awards will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m. EDT / 4:00 p.m. PDT. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the ceremony will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will and also stream live on Hulu for the first time.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang in a statement released by the Academy. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best–honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

In that same release, Conan says, “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

Read on for more information and ways to watch the Oscars no matter where you are.

How To Watch the Oscars

Broadcast & Cable

See it for free over-the-air on your local ABC station. ABC is also part of cable or satellite subscriptions.

Stream It

Subscribe instantly with streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. Many of the streamers offer a free trial for their live TV options.

Watch on ABC.com and the ABC app by authenticating with your provider.

Watch Outside the U.S.

The show is broadcast worldwide for viewers outside of the United States. Click here to check your international local listings. A territory snapshot:

ALBANIA, KOSOVO – DIGITALB SH.A, TOP Channel

AUSTRALIA – Seven Network, 7Plus

BALTICS (ESTONIA, LATVIA, LITHUANIA) – Filmzone +, Filmzone

BELGIUM – Play6, Play More, GoPlay, Pickx

BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA – BHT 1

BULGARIA – Diema Family, Nova Television, Diema, Kino Nova

CANADA – CTV, CTV2

CROATIA – HRT 1, HRT 2, HRT 3

CYPRUS – Movies Best HD

CZECH REPUBLIC – CT 1, CT 2, CT Art

DENMARK – TV2 DENMARK, TV2 Play, TV2 Zulu

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – Telesistema Dominicano Canal 11

ECUADOR – CHANNEL 4

EL SALVADOR – Channel 2

FINLAND – YLE Teema Fem, YLE Areena

GREECE – OTE TV

GUATEMALA – TVA Guatemala (Canal 31 & Canal 35)

HONDURAS – Compania

HONG KONG – ViuTVsix, ViuTV

INDIA – Star Movies, Star Movies Select

IRELAND – RTE, RTE 2, RTE Player

ISRAEL – Yes Movies HD

JAPAN – NHK-G, NHK BS, NHK+, WOWOW On Demand

LATIN AMERICA – TNT, TNT GO, CNN Chile, HBO Max

MACEDONIA – Macedonian Radio Television (MKRTV)

MEXICO – Channel 13, Channel 7

MIDDLE EAST – MBC 2, MBC MAX, SHAHID PLUS, AL THAQAFEYA

NETHERLANDS – FILMBOX, Film 1, Canal +

NICARAGUA – Channel 9, 10 and 11

PARAGUAY – Channel 9 in Asuncion and Affiliates

PORTUGAL – RTP 1, RTP 2

ROMANIA – PRO TV, PRO CINEMA, VOYO

SOUTH AFRICA – M-Net, M-NET Movies 1, M-NET Movies 2, DSTV, DSTV Now

SOUTH KOREA – TVN Limited, OCN, OCN Movies, OCN Movies 2

SPAIN – Movistar Plus+ channel,Drama por Movistar+,Comedia por Movistar+,Clásicos por Movistar+,Música por Movistar+,Cine Español por Movistar+,Acción por Movistar+,Documentales por Movistar+,Indie por Movistar+,Suspense por Movistar+,Cine por Movistar+

TAIWAN – TAIWAN TELEVISION, TTV General Entertainment

THAILAND – True Visions

UKRAINE – SUSPILNE KULTURA

UNITED KINGDOM – ITV1, ITV2, ITVX

URUGUAY – Chanel 12

About the Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is home to a global membership of more than 10,500 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders. The Academy recognizes and celebrates all aspects of the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars®. With the world’s largest film museum and collection, the Academy preserves our cinematic history and presents honest and powerful programs about cinema’s past, present, and future. Across all initiatives, the Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films.

