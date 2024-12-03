The Brutalist Takes Best Film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

(Photo by Courtesy of A24)

The New York Film Critics Circle announced the winners of their 2024 awards this morning on Twitter, and Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist took the top prize, with star Adrien Brody winning Best Actor. RaMell Ross‘ first narrative feature, Nickel Boys, also won two prizes, including Best Director and Best Cinematography. Kieran Culkin was awarded the Best Supporting Actor award for his work in A Real Pain, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste won Best Actress for her work in Hard Truths.

The NYFCC Awards are chosen by a group of critics from daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, magazines, and qualifying online general-interest publications. Last year, Killers of the Flower Moon won Best Film, and Christopher Nolan won Best Director.

Read on for the complete list of winners below, and if you’re as obsessed with awards as we are, make sure to check our Awards Leaderboard and new Awards Tour Podcast to keep up to date on buzz and accolades for the best movies of the 2024/2025 awards season.

Best Film: The Brutalist

Best Director: RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Best Screenplay: Sean Baker, Anora

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Supporting Actress: Carol Kane, Between the Temples

Best Animated Film: Flow

Best Cinematography: Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Best First Film: Janet Planet

Best International Film: All We Imagine as Light

Best Nonfiction Film: No Other Land

Special Prize: MoMA International Festival of Film Preservation

Student Prizes: Alexander Swift (Undergraduate, Vassar) and Drew Smith (Graduate, NYU)

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.