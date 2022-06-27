(Photo by Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection)

The 50 Best Music Biopic Movies

Get ready for a Fresh new sound with tonight’s headliner: Rotten Tomatoes’ best music biopics ever!

Music has been a crucial component of the movies since the beginning, back even when they were supposedly ‘silent.’ So naturally we started making movies about those makers of melodies. And actors love playing them: They get to show off an expanded range of talent, and so many musicians’ lives are filled with drama and passion. As the term implies, the biopics on this list are all based on real people across an expanse of styles: rock (Sid & Nancy, Control), country (Coal Miner’s Daughter, Walk the Line), hip-hop (Straight Outta Compton), pop (Selena, Love & Mercy), classical (Amadeus), and beyond. The only exception we made was for 8 Mile: Though the names were changed, the fact that the main character – a Marshall Mathers stand-in – was played by the original Marshall Mathers demanded its inclusion. After that, every movie with a Fresh rating is sorted by Adjusted Tomatometer to give us the definitive ranking of the best movies made about musicians.

Let’s take it from the top, and this time with feeling: Play on for the best-reviewed music biopic movies!

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 100399%
Critics Consensus: With a fascinating real-life story and powerhouse performances from Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne, What's Love Got to Do With It? is a can't miss biopic.
Synopsis: Based on the life of the legendary soul singer, Tina Turner (Angela Bassett) -- born Anna Mae Bullock -- discovers... [More]
Starring: Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Jenifer Lewis
Directed By: Brian Gibson

#2

The Pianist (2002)
95%

#2
Adjusted Score: 101299%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and dramatically moving, The Pianist is Polanski's best work in years.
Synopsis: In this adaptation of the autobiography "The Pianist: The Extraordinary True Story of One Man's Survival in Warsaw, 1939-1945," Wladyslaw... [More]
Starring: Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay, Maureen Lipman
Directed By: Roman Polanski

#3

Blaze (2018)
95%

#3
Adjusted Score: 99023%
Critics Consensus: As lyrical and bittersweet as the music its subject left behind, Blaze takes a decidedly unconventional -- yet richly rewarding -- approach to the musical biopic.
Synopsis: A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement.... [More]
Starring: Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat, Charlie Sexton, Josh Hamilton
Directed By: Ethan Hawke

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 98008%
Critics Consensus: Affectionate without sacrificing honesty, Behind the Candelabra couples award-worthy performances from Michael Douglas and Matt Damon with some typically sharp direction from Steven Soderbergh.
Synopsis: World-famous pianist Liberace (Michael Douglas) takes much-younger Scott Thorson (Matt Damon) as a lover, but the relationship deteriorates when Liberace... [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas, Matt Damon, Dan Aykroyd, Scott Bakula
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#5

Amadeus (1984)
93%

#5
Adjusted Score: 100879%
Critics Consensus: A lavish, entertaining, powerful film about the life and influence, both positive and negative, of one of Western culture's great artists.
Synopsis: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is a remarkably talented young Viennese composer who unwittingly finds a fierce rival in the... [More]
Starring: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Jeffrey Jones, Elizabeth Berridge
Directed By: Milos Forman

#6

Funny Girl (1968)
93%

#6
Adjusted Score: 97822%
Critics Consensus: Barbara Streisand elevates this otherwise rote melodramatic musical with her ultra-memorable star turn as Fanny Brice.
Synopsis: In this bittersweet, classic musical drama, the vibrant and beautiful young Fanny Brice (Barbra Streisand) starts out as a bit... [More]
Starring: Barbra Streisand, Omar Sharif, Walter Pidgeon, Kay Medford
Directed By: William Wyler

#7

Shine (1996)
91%

#7
Adjusted Score: 92131%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a strong performance from Geoffrey Rush, Shine succeeds in telling a compelling, inspirational story without resorting to cheap sentimentality.
Synopsis: As a child piano prodigy, David Helfgott's (Geoffrey Rush) musical ambitions generate friction with his overbearing father, Peter (Armin Mueller-Stahl).... [More]
Starring: Geoffrey Rush, Justin Braine, Sonia Todd, Armin Mueller-Stahl
Directed By: Scott Hicks

#8

Rocketman (2019)
89%

#8
Adjusted Score: 113208%
Critics Consensus: It's going to be a long, long time before a rock biopic manages to capture the highs and lows of an artist's life like Rocketman.
Synopsis: Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of the... [More]
Starring: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones
Directed By: Dexter Fletcher

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 98345%
Critics Consensus: Straight Outta Compton is a biopic that's built to last, thanks to F. Gary Gray's confident direction and engaging performances from a solid cast.
Synopsis: In 1988, a groundbreaking new group revolutionizes music and pop culture, changing and influencing hip-hop forever. N.W.A's first studio album,... [More]
Starring: O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Neil Brown Jr.
Directed By: F. Gary Gray

#10

Love & Mercy (2014)
89%

#10
Adjusted Score: 98020%
Critics Consensus: As unconventional and unwieldy as the life and legacy it honors, Love & Mercy should prove moving for Brian Wilson fans while still satisfying neophytes.
Synopsis: In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson stops touring, produces "Pet Sounds" and begins to lose his grip... [More]
Starring: John Cusack, Paul Dano, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Giamatti
Directed By: Bill Pohlad

#11

Born to Be Blue (2015)
88%

#11
Adjusted Score: 95125%
Critics Consensus: Born to Be Blue benefits from a highlight-reel performance from Ethan Hawke and an impressionistic, non-hagiographic approach to Chet Baker's life and times.
Synopsis: In the late 1960s, jazz trumpeter Chet Baker (Ethan Hawke) begins a romance with an actress (Carmen Ejogo) while trying... [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Carmen Ejogo, Callum Keith Rennie, Tony Nappo
Directed By: Robert Budreau

#12

Control (2007)
88%

#12
Adjusted Score: 92515%
Critics Consensus: Control is a work of art, thanks to its evocative black and white cinematography and sensational performances from Sam Riley and Samantha Morton. Even those not familiar with Joy Division can still appreciate the beauty of the film.
Synopsis: In 1970s England, troubled musician Ian Curtis (Sam Riley) rises to fame as lead singer of the band Joy Division.... [More]
Starring: Sam Riley, Samantha Morton, Craig Parkinson, Alexandra Maria Lara
Directed By: Anton Corbijn

#13

Sid & Nancy (1986)
88%

#13
Adjusted Score: 94501%
Critics Consensus: Visceral, energetic, and often very sad, Sid and Nancy is also a surprisingly touching love story, and Gary Oldman is outstanding as the late punk rock icon Sid Vicious.
Synopsis: Following their breakout success in England, flagship punk rock band the Sex Pistols venture out on their first U.S. tour.... [More]
Starring: Gary Oldman, Chloe Webb, David Hayman, Andrew Schofield
Directed By: Alex Cox

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 89542%
Critics Consensus: Brilliant performances, lush cinematography, and complex storytelling deserve audience's attention.
Synopsis: Iris Du Pré (Celia Imrie) inspires a love of music -- and a healthy rivalry -- in her daughters, Hilary... [More]
Starring: Emily Watson, Rachel Griffiths, James Frain, David Morrissey
Directed By: Anand Tucker

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 90918%
Critics Consensus: Like a classic traditional country song, Coal Miner's Daughter draws on time-tested formula -- and undeniable talent -- to tell a solidly affecting story.
Synopsis: Raised in rural Kentucky poverty and married at the age of 13, Loretta Lynn (Sissy Spacek) begins writing and singing... [More]
Starring: Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones, Beverly D'Angelo, Levon Helm
Directed By: Michael Apted

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 88947%
Critics Consensus: The colorful, chaotic 24 Hour Party People nimbly captures the spirit of the Manchester music scene.
Synopsis: Manchester, 1976. Tony Wilson (Steve Coogan) is an ambitious but frustrated local TV news reporter looking for a way to... [More]
Starring: Steve Coogan, Lennie James, Shirley Henderson, Paddy Considine
Directed By: Michael Winterbottom

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 93201%
Critics Consensus: Unapologetically sweet and maybe even a little corny, The Sound of Music will win over all but the most cynical filmgoers with its classic songs and irresistible warmth.
Synopsis: A tuneful, heartwarming story, it is based on the real life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of... [More]
Starring: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker, Richard Haydn
Directed By: Robert Wise

#18

Walk the Line (2005)
82%

#18
Adjusted Score: 91050%
Critics Consensus: Superior acting and authentic crooning capture the emotional subtleties of the legend of Johnny Cash with a freshness that is a pleasure to watch.
Synopsis: The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin, Robert Patrick
Directed By: James Mangold

#19

La Bamba (1987)
82%

#19
Adjusted Score: 87567%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by a perceptive performance by a perfectly cast Lou Diamond Phillips, La Bamba distills its subject's creative energy -- and reflects his music's enduring appeal.
Synopsis: Los Angeles teenager Ritchie Valens (Lou Diamond Phillips) becomes an overnight rock 'n' roll success in 1958, thanks to a... [More]
Starring: Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales, Rosanna DeSoto, Elizabeth Peña
Directed By: Luis Valdez

#20

Get On Up (2014)
80%

#20
Adjusted Score: 87296%
Critics Consensus: With an unforgettable Chadwick Boseman in the starring role, Get On Up offers the Godfather of Soul a fittingly dynamic homage.
Synopsis: James Brown (Chadwick Boseman) was born in extreme poverty in 1933 South Carolina and survived abandonment, abuse and jail to... [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis, Dan Aykroyd, Viola Davis
Directed By: Tate Taylor

#21

Nowhere Boy (2009)
80%

#21
Adjusted Score: 84651%
Critics Consensus: Don't expect any musical insights, but this look at John Lennon's early life benefits from its restrained, low-key approach and some fine acting from Aaron Johnson.
Synopsis: A rebellious teenager, future Beatle John Lennon (Aaron Johnson) lives with his Aunt Mimi (Kristin Scott Thomas) in working-class Liverpool,... [More]
Starring: Aaron Johnson, Kristin Scott Thomas, Anne-Marie Duff, David Threlfall
Directed By: Sam Taylor-Wood

#22

Elvis (2022)
78%

#22
Adjusted Score: 93359%
Critics Consensus: The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance.
Synopsis: The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship... [More]
Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh
Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#23

Ray (2004)
79%

#23
Adjusted Score: 87422%
Critics Consensus: An engrossing and energetic portrait of a great musician's achievements and foibles, Ray is anchored by Jamie Foxx's stunning performance as Ray Charles.
Synopsis: Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King, Clifton Powell
Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#24

I'm Not There (2007)
77%

#24
Adjusted Score: 83636%
Critics Consensus: I'm Not There's unique editing, visuals, and multiple talented actors portraying Bob Dylan make for a deliciously unconventional experience. Each segment brings a new and fresh take on Dylan's life.
Synopsis: Several actors portray legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan at different stages in his personal life and career. In 1959 a guitar-strumming... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere
Directed By: Todd Haynes

#25

8 Mile (2002)
75%

#25
Adjusted Score: 82364%
Critics Consensus: Even though the story is overly familiar, there's enough here for an engaging ride.
Synopsis: The people of Detroit know 8 Mile as the city limit, a border, a boundary. It is also a psychological... [More]
Starring: Eminem, Kim Basinger, Brittany Murphy, Mekhi Phifer
Directed By: Curtis Hanson

#26

La môme (2007)
74%

#26
Adjusted Score: 79619%
Critics Consensus: The set design and cinematography are impressive, but the real achievement of La Vie en Rose is Marion Cotillard's mesmerizing, wholly convincing performance as Edith Piaf.
Synopsis: Born into poverty and raised in a brothel, Édith Piaf (Marion Cotillard) manages to achieve worldwide fame. Though her extraordinary... [More]
Starring: Marion Cotillard, Clotilde Courau, Jean-Paul Rouve, Sylvie Testud
Directed By: Olivier Dahan

#27

Gainsbourg (2010)
73%

#27
Adjusted Score: 75730%
Critics Consensus: It might be thinly written and messily made, but Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life is also appropriately glamorous and intense -- and powerfully led by a gripping performance from Erik Elmosnino.
Synopsis: The life of French singer Serge Gainsbourg.... [More]
Starring: Eric Elmosnino, Lucy Gordon, Laetitia Casta, Doug Jones
Directed By: Joann Sfar

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 73275%
Critics Consensus: Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll pays appropriately uninhibited tribute to a pioneering artist -- and proves Andy Serkis can be every bit as compelling in a non-motion-capture role.
Synopsis: Stricken with polio as a child, Ian Dury (Andy Serkis) finds success as a British punk rocker in the 1970s.... [More]
Starring: Andy Serkis, Olivia Williams, Naomie Harris, Bill Milner
Directed By: Mat Whitecross

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 102516%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A chronicle of the rise and brief career of rock 'n' roll star Buddy Holly (Gary Busey), who aspires to... [More]
Starring: Gary Busey, Don Stroud, Charles Martin Smith, William Jordan
Directed By: Steve Rash

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 75308%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On opening night of his new Broadway musical, "Show Boat," composer Jerome Kern (Robert Walker) reflects on his long career.... [More]
Starring: Robert Walker, Van Heflin, Lucille Bremer, Dorothy Patrick
Directed By: Richard Whorf

#31

Round Midnight (1986)
96%

#31
Adjusted Score: 96609%
Critics Consensus: Brought brilliantly to life by Dexter Gordon's outstanding performance, Round Midnight is the rare jazz-inflected drama that matches the power of the music.
Synopsis: In the 1950s, Dale Turner (Dexter Gordon), a gifted black saxophonist with a drinking problem, leaves behind New York and... [More]
Starring: Dexter Gordon, François Cluzet, Gabrielle Haker, Sandra Reaves-Phillips
Directed By: Bertrand Tavernier

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 93366%
Critics Consensus: Befitting its singularly brilliant subject, Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould captures the essence of a life and legacy while flouting biopic conventions.
Synopsis: In this episodic fusion of documentary and biographical drama, director François Girard explores the life of 20th-century pianist Glenn Gould... [More]
Starring: Colm Feore, Gale Garnett, Katya Ladan, David Hughes
Directed By: François Girard

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 91880%
Critics Consensus: James Cagney deploys his musical gifts to galvanizing effect in Yankee Doodle Dandy, a celebration of patriotic fervor as much as it is a biopic of George M. Cohan.
Synopsis: Brought to the White House to receive a Congressional Gold Medal from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Broadway legend George M.... [More]
Starring: James Cagney, Joan Leslie, Walter Huston, Richard Whorf
Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#34

Sweet Dreams (1985)
90%

#34
Adjusted Score: 90818%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Aspiring country singer Patsy Cline (Jessica Lange) is resigned to both her thankless gigs and her unhappy marriage, until she... [More]
Starring: Jessica Lange, Ed Harris, Ann Wedgeworth, David Clennon
Directed By: Karel Reisz

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 88082%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Glenn Miller (James Stewart) is a poor trombone player with dreams of fame. Eventually, through years of hard work and... [More]
Starring: James Stewart, June Allyson, Charles Drake, George Tobias
Directed By: Anthony Mann

#36

Bird (1988)
83%

#36
Adjusted Score: 83941%
Critics Consensus: Forest Whitaker inhabits Charlie Parker with aplomb in this moving love letter to the music icon, told by director Clint Eastwood with a moody style that visually evokes the wistful rhythm of jazz.
Synopsis: Director Clint Eastwood, a noted jazz aficionado, directs this heartfelt study of pioneering bop saxophonist Charlie Parker (Forest Whitaker). Moving... [More]
Starring: Forest Whitaker, Diane Venora, Samuel E. Wright, Keith David
Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#37

Bound for Glory (1976)
83%

#37
Adjusted Score: 83498%
Critics Consensus: Bound for Glory brings the Dust Bowl era to authentic life thanks to Haskell Wexler's opulent cinematography and Woody Guthrie's resonant music, capturing the American mood at the time as much as it does the folk singer's life.
Synopsis: The Dust Bowl overtakes his native Oklahoma in the early 1930s, and struggling young musician Woody Guthrie (David Carradine) leaves... [More]
Starring: David Carradine, Ronny Cox, Melinda Dillon, Gail Strickland
Directed By: Hal Ashby

#38

Song Without End (1960)
83%

#38
Adjusted Score: 62110%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Famous pianist Franz Liszt (Dirk Bogarde) is unhappily married to Countess Marie D'Agoult (Genevieve Page) and considers quitting performing in... [More]
Starring: Dirk Bogarde, Capucine, Genevieve Page, Patricia Morison
Directed By: Charles Vidor, George Cukor

#39

Miles Ahead (2016)
74%

#39
Adjusted Score: 85495%
Critics Consensus: Miles Ahead is worth watching for Don Cheadle's strong work on both sides of the camera, even if this unconventional biopic doesn't quite capture its subject's timeless appeal.
Synopsis: In the 1970s, down-and-out jazz trumpeter Miles Davis (Don Cheadle) tries to recover his new session tape from music producers.... [More]
Starring: Don Cheadle, Ewan McGregor, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Lakeith Lee Stanfield
Directed By: Don Cheadle

#40
#40
Adjusted Score: 71535%
Critics Consensus: Slight yet resonant, Greetings from Tim Buckley honors a family's musical legacy while offering Penn Badgley a remarkable opportunity to display his dramatic gifts.
Synopsis: Musician Jeff Buckley (Penn Badgley) prepares for a 1991 tribute concert for his father, late folk singer Tim Buckley. As... [More]
Starring: Penn Badgley, Imogen Poots, William Sadler, Norbert Leo Butz
Directed By: Daniel Algrant

#41

The Runaways (2010)
69%

#41
Adjusted Score: 75629%
Critics Consensus: Viewers expecting an in-depth biopic will be disappointed, but The Runaways is as electric as the band's music, largely thanks to strong performances from Michael Shannon, Dakota Fanning, and Kristen Stewart.
Synopsis: Joan Jett (Kristen Stewart) and Cherie Currie (Dakota Fanning), two rebellious teenagers from Southern California, become the frontwomen for the... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning, Alia Shawkat, Scout Taylor-Compton
Directed By: Floria Sigismondi

#42

Respect (2021)
68%

#42
Adjusted Score: 77065%
Critics Consensus: This standard-issue biopic falls shy of its subject's transcendent brilliance, but Jennifer Hudson's starring performance absolutely commands Respect.
Synopsis: Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career -- from a child singing in her father's church choir to her international... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald
Directed By: Liesl Tommy

#43

Backbeat (1994)
68%

#43
Adjusted Score: 68989%
Critics Consensus: Its overly pretentious and melodramatic leanings notwithstanding, Backbeat explores the beginnings of the Fab Four with striking authenticity, soaring rock 'n' roll verve, and a strong admiration for its subjects.
Synopsis: In 1960, close friends Stuart Sutcliffe (Stephen Dorff) and John Lennon (Ian Hart), along with bandmates Paul McCartney (Gary Bakewell),... [More]
Starring: Sheryl Lee, Stephen Dorff, Ian Hart, Gary Bakewell
Directed By: Iain Softley

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 68934%
Critics Consensus: It's uneven -- and it lacks the primal power of its subject's classic recordings -- but Jimi: All Is By My Side offers a well-acted alternative take on the Hendrix myth.
Synopsis: In 1966, an unknown guitarist named James Hendrix (André Benjamin) leaves New York for London, changes his name to Jimi... [More]
Starring: André Benjamin, Hayley Atwell, Imogen Poots, Ruth Negga
Directed By: John Ridley

#45

Selena (1997)
67%

#45
Adjusted Score: 68387%
Critics Consensus: Selena occasionally struggles to tell its subject's story with depth or perspective, but those flaws are rendered largely irrelevant by Jennifer Lopez in the title role.
Synopsis: In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez) is born into a musical Mexican-American family in Texas. Her father, Abraham... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda, Constance Marie
Directed By: Gregory Nava

#46
#46
Adjusted Score: 67158%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Pop star Diana Ross portrays legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday in this biographical drama. Beginning with Holiday's traumatic youth, the... [More]
Starring: Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams, Richard Pryor, James Callahan
Directed By: Sidney J. Furie

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 18800%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Gus Kahn (Danny Thomas), an aspiring lyricist, takes the advice of co-worker Grace LeBoy (Doris Day) in developing a new... [More]
Starring: Doris Day, Danny Thomas, Frank Lovejoy, Patrice Wymore
Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#48

Cadillac Records (2008)
66%

#48
Adjusted Score: 70845%
Critics Consensus: What Cadillac Records may lack in originality, it more than makes up for in strong performances and soul-stirring music.
Synopsis: In 1947 Chicago, Polish emigrant and bar owner Leonard Chess (Adrien Brody) hires a blues combo that includes guitarist Muddy... [More]
Starring: Adrien Brody, Beyoncé Knowles, Jeffrey Wright, Gabrielle Union
Directed By: Darnell Martin

#49

One Chance (2013)
63%

#49
Adjusted Score: 63699%
Critics Consensus: Predictable and sentimental, yet thoroughly agreeable, One Chance is an unapologetic crowd-pleaser that achieves its admittedly modest goals.
Synopsis: Tenor Paul Potts (James Corden) becomes a singing sensation after appearing on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent" in 2007.... [More]
Starring: James Corden, Alexandra Roach, Julie Walters, Colm Meaney
Directed By: David Frankel

#50
#50
Adjusted Score: 86105%
Critics Consensus: Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection.
Synopsis: Freddie Mercury -- the lead singer of Queen -- defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved... [More]
Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy
Directed By: Bryan Singer

