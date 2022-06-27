(Photo by Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection)

The 50 Best Music Biopic Movies

Get ready for a Fresh new sound with tonight’s headliner: Rotten Tomatoes’ best music biopics ever!

Music has been a crucial component of the movies since the beginning, back even when they were supposedly ‘silent.’ So naturally we started making movies about those makers of melodies. And actors love playing them: They get to show off an expanded range of talent, and so many musicians’ lives are filled with drama and passion. As the term implies, the biopics on this list are all based on real people across an expanse of styles: rock (Sid & Nancy, Control), country (Coal Miner’s Daughter, Walk the Line), hip-hop (Straight Outta Compton), pop (Selena, Love & Mercy), classical (Amadeus), and beyond. The only exception we made was for 8 Mile: Though the names were changed, the fact that the main character – a Marshall Mathers stand-in – was played by the original Marshall Mathers demanded its inclusion. After that, every movie with a Fresh rating is sorted by Adjusted Tomatometer to give us the definitive ranking of the best movies made about musicians.

Let’s take it from the top, and this time with feeling: Play on for the best-reviewed music biopic movies!

#3 Blaze (2018) 95% #3 Adjusted Score: 99023% Critics Consensus: As lyrical and bittersweet as the music its subject left behind, Blaze takes a decidedly unconventional -- yet richly rewarding -- approach to the musical biopic. Synopsis: A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement.... A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement.... [More] Starring: Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat, Charlie Sexton, Josh Hamilton Directed By: Ethan Hawke

#8 Rocketman (2019) 89% #8 Adjusted Score: 113208% Critics Consensus: It's going to be a long, long time before a rock biopic manages to capture the highs and lows of an artist's life like Rocketman. Synopsis: Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of the... Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of the... [More] Starring: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones Directed By: Dexter Fletcher

#12 Control (2007) 88% #12 Adjusted Score: 92515% Critics Consensus: Control is a work of art, thanks to its evocative black and white cinematography and sensational performances from Sam Riley and Samantha Morton. Even those not familiar with Joy Division can still appreciate the beauty of the film. Synopsis: In 1970s England, troubled musician Ian Curtis (Sam Riley) rises to fame as lead singer of the band Joy Division.... In 1970s England, troubled musician Ian Curtis (Sam Riley) rises to fame as lead singer of the band Joy Division.... [More] Starring: Sam Riley, Samantha Morton, Craig Parkinson, Alexandra Maria Lara Directed By: Anton Corbijn

#22 Elvis (2022) 78% #22 Adjusted Score: 93359% Critics Consensus: The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance. Synopsis: The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship... The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship... [More] Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#23 Ray (2004) 79% #23 Adjusted Score: 87422% Critics Consensus: An engrossing and energetic portrait of a great musician's achievements and foibles, Ray is anchored by Jamie Foxx's stunning performance as Ray Charles. Synopsis: Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King, Clifton Powell Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#36 Bird (1988) 83% #36 Adjusted Score: 83941% Critics Consensus: Forest Whitaker inhabits Charlie Parker with aplomb in this moving love letter to the music icon, told by director Clint Eastwood with a moody style that visually evokes the wistful rhythm of jazz. Synopsis: Director Clint Eastwood, a noted jazz aficionado, directs this heartfelt study of pioneering bop saxophonist Charlie Parker (Forest Whitaker). Moving... Director Clint Eastwood, a noted jazz aficionado, directs this heartfelt study of pioneering bop saxophonist Charlie Parker (Forest Whitaker). Moving... [More] Starring: Forest Whitaker, Diane Venora, Samuel E. Wright, Keith David Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#37 Bound for Glory (1976) 83% #37 Adjusted Score: 83498% Critics Consensus: Bound for Glory brings the Dust Bowl era to authentic life thanks to Haskell Wexler's opulent cinematography and Woody Guthrie's resonant music, capturing the American mood at the time as much as it does the folk singer's life. Synopsis: The Dust Bowl overtakes his native Oklahoma in the early 1930s, and struggling young musician Woody Guthrie (David Carradine) leaves... The Dust Bowl overtakes his native Oklahoma in the early 1930s, and struggling young musician Woody Guthrie (David Carradine) leaves... [More] Starring: David Carradine, Ronny Cox, Melinda Dillon, Gail Strickland Directed By: Hal Ashby

#43 Backbeat (1994) 68% #43 Adjusted Score: 68989% Critics Consensus: Its overly pretentious and melodramatic leanings notwithstanding, Backbeat explores the beginnings of the Fab Four with striking authenticity, soaring rock 'n' roll verve, and a strong admiration for its subjects. Synopsis: In 1960, close friends Stuart Sutcliffe (Stephen Dorff) and John Lennon (Ian Hart), along with bandmates Paul McCartney (Gary Bakewell),... In 1960, close friends Stuart Sutcliffe (Stephen Dorff) and John Lennon (Ian Hart), along with bandmates Paul McCartney (Gary Bakewell),... [More] Starring: Sheryl Lee, Stephen Dorff, Ian Hart, Gary Bakewell Directed By: Iain Softley