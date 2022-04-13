(Photo by Lionsgate/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Michelle Yeoh Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the movies of Michelle Yeoh! We’re starting with Yeoh’s Certified Fresh movies, including Hong Kong action movie Supercop where she held her own with Jackie Chan, international breakthrough Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and her later revitalizing hits in Crazy Rich Asians, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Featured beyond that are Fresh efforts like Tai Chi Master and Supercop 2 where she took over the lead role, and then followed by big productions like Tomorrow Never Dies and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 102808%
Critics Consensus: The movie that catapulted Ang Lee into the ranks of upper echelon Hollywood filmmakers, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon features a deft mix of amazing martial arts battles, beautiful scenery, and tasteful drama.
Synopsis: In 19th century Qing Dynasty China, a warrior (Chow Yun-Fat) gives his sword, Green Destiny, to his lover (Michelle Yeoh)... [More]
Starring: Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, Chen Chang
Directed By: Ang Lee

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 106743%
Critics Consensus: Led by an outstanding Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once lives up to its title with an expertly calibrated assault on the senses.
Synopsis: When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers... [More]
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong
Directed By: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

#3

Supercop (1992)
96%

#3
Adjusted Score: 98835%
Critics Consensus: Blending hand-to-hand combat with breathtaking stunts and slapstick comedy, Supercop reminds us why Jackie Chan is one of the world's great entertainers.
Synopsis: To infiltrate a drug cartel, police Inspector Chan Ka Kui (Jackie Chan) goes undercover in a Chinese prison. There, he... [More]
Starring: Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeaoh, Maggie Cheung, Ken Tsang
Directed By: Stanley Tong

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 112997%
Critics Consensus: With a terrific cast and a surfeit of visual razzle dazzle, Crazy Rich Asians takes a satisfying step forward for screen representation while deftly drawing inspiration from the classic -- and still effective -- rom-com formula.
Synopsis: Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's also surprised... [More]
Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 109478%
Critics Consensus: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one.
Synopsis: Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past... [More]
Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen
Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

#6

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
80%

#6
Adjusted Score: 87366%
Critics Consensus: The storyline arc may seem a tad familiar to fans of the original, but Kung Fu Panda 2 offers enough action, comedy, and visual sparkle to compensate.
Synopsis: Now known as the Dragon Warrior, Po (Jack Black) protects the Valley of Peace alongside his friends and fellow kung... [More]
Starring: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Gary Oldman
Directed By: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

#7

Sunshine (2007)
76%

#7
Adjusted Score: 83407%
Critics Consensus: Danny Boyle continues his descent into mind-twisting sci-fi madness, taking us along for the ride. Sunshine fulfills the dual requisite necessary to become classic sci-fi: dazzling visuals with intelligent action.
Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh
Directed By: Danny Boyle

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 90512%
Critics Consensus: Master Z: Ip Man Legacy marks a departure from previous entries in the franchise -- but its thrilling action set pieces remain every bit as satisfying.
Synopsis: Defeated by Master Ip, martial arts expert Cheung Tin Chi tries to lead a normal life in Hong Kong until... [More]
Starring: Max Zhang, Dave Bautista, Michelle Yeoh, Tony Jaa
Directed By: Yuen Wo Ping

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 56870%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two Shaolin Temple pupils (Jet Li, Chin Siu-hou) take different life paths, leading to an ultimate battle between them.... [More]
Starring: Jet Li, Michelle Yeoh, Chin Siu-hou, Fennie Yuen
Directed By: Woo-Ping Yuen

#10

Far North (2007)
83%

#10
Adjusted Score: 23487%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the arctic, as Saiva (Michelle Yeoh) is being born, a shaman declares that she is evil and will bring... [More]
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Krusiec, Sean Bean, Gary Pillai
Directed By: Asif Kapadia

#11

The Heroic Trio (1992)
80%

#11
Adjusted Score: 31589%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Hong Kong, babies are being kidnapped by the Invisible Woman (Michelle Yeoh) for the Evil Master (Yee Kwan Yan),... [More]
Starring: Anita Mui, Maggie Cheung, Michelle Yeoh, Anthony Wong
Directed By: Johnny To

#12

Executioners (1993)
80%

#12
Adjusted Score: 38067%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a post-nuclear world, three superpowered women fight an evil genius controlling the government and the water supply.... [More]
Starring: Maggie Cheung, Michelle Yeoh, Anita Mui, Damian Lau
Directed By: Tony Ching Siu-Tung, Johnny To

#13

Boss Level (2021)
74%

#13
Adjusted Score: 77826%
Critics Consensus: Boss Level powers up the increasingly crowded time-loop genre with a gleefully over-the-top sci-fi action thriller that revels in its own excess.
Synopsis: Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank... [More]
Starring: Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Annabelle Wallis
Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 31483%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A shopkeeper (Michelle Yeoh) must, again, take up the sword of the assassin when her former partners-in-crime come to demand... [More]
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Jung Woo-sung, Wang Xueqi, Barbie Hsu
Directed By: Chao-Bin Su

#15

True Legend (2010)
64%

#15
Adjusted Score: 64909%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A wealthy man goes bankrupt and becomes a patriotic hero of the streets.... [More]
Starring: Vincent Zhao, David Carradine, Michelle Yeoh, Cung Le
Directed By: Woo-Ping Yuen

#16

Supercop 2 (1993)
60%

#16
Adjusted Score: 60428%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A policewoman (Michelle Yeoh) tries to break up a Hong Kong crime syndicate headed by a former lover.... [More]
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Rongguang Yu, Athena Chu, Siu-wong Fan
Directed By: Stanley Tong

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 66240%
Critics Consensus: Though it runs dangerously close to being a pure sugar rush with no substance, Gunpowder Milkshake is a brutal blast that will absorb audiences into its neon-infused universe.
Synopsis: Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to... [More]
Starring: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh
Directed By: Navot Papushado

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 61296%
Critics Consensus: A competent, if sometimes by-the-numbers entry to the 007 franchise, Tomorrow Never Dies may not boast the most original plot but its action sequences are genuinely thrilling.
Synopsis: Media mogul Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce) wants his news empire to reach every country on the globe, but the Chinese... [More]
Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce, Michelle Yeoh, Teri Hatcher
Directed By: Roger Spottiswoode

#19

Last Christmas (2019)
47%

#19
Adjusted Score: 58885%
Critics Consensus: Likable leads, terrific behind-the-scenes talent, and an intriguing musical hook aren't enough to save Last Christmas from its poorly conceived story.
Synopsis: Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas... [More]
Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson
Directed By: Paul Feig

#20

Morgan (2016)
37%

#20
Adjusted Score: 46657%
Critics Consensus: Morgan neglects to develop its decent premise, opting instead to settle for a garden-variety sci-fi thriller with more action than ideas.
Synopsis: Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a bioengineered child who began walking and talking after one month of existence, exceeding the wildest... [More]
Starring: Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Toby Jones, Rose Leslie
Directed By: Luke Scott

#21

The Lady (2011)
36%

#21
Adjusted Score: 38524%
Critics Consensus: Even as The Lady focuses on Aung San Suu Kyi's romantic life parallel to her political ascendancy, Luc Besson's saccharine direction is too concerned with deifying the Nobel Prize-winner for her humanity to actually shine through.
Synopsis: The daughter (Michelle Yeoh) of a martyred Burmese general returns to her homeland and becomes a proponent of democracy.... [More]
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, David Thewlis, Jonathan Raggett, Jonathan Woodhouse
Directed By: Luc Besson

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 41966%
Critics Consensus: Less nuanced than its source material, Memoirs of a Geisha may be a lavish production, but it still carries the simplistic air of a soap opera.
Synopsis: In the 1920s, 9-year-old Chiyo (Suzuka Ohgo) gets sold to a geisha house. There, she is forced into servitude, receiving... [More]
Starring: Ziyi Zhang, Ken Watanabe, Michelle Yeoh, Kôji Yakusho
Directed By: Rob Marshall

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 32708%
Critics Consensus: This beautifully photographed but dramatically flat war drama recounts an important chapter in history with little cinematic freshness.
Synopsis: In 1930s China, British journalist George Hogg (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), an American nurse named Lee (Radha Mitchell) and a Chinese... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Radha Mitchell, Chow Yun Fat, Michelle Yeoh
Directed By: Roger Spottiswoode

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 33098%
Critics Consensus: With little to recommend beyond a handful of entertaining set pieces, Mechanic: Resurrection suggests this franchise should have remained in its tomb.
Synopsis: Living under cover in Brazil, master assassin Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) springs back into action after an old enemy (Sam... [More]
Starring: Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones, Michelle Yeoh
Directed By: Dennis Gansel

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 21811%
Critics Consensus: Paling in comparison to its predecessor in every conceivable way, Sword of Destiny is a lazy sequel that never justifies its own cynical existence.
Synopsis: A martial arts master (Michelle Yeoh) assembles a band of fighters to protect a legendary sword from a warlord (Jason... [More]
Starring: Donnie Yen, Michelle Yeoh, Harry Shum Jr., Natasha Liu Bordizzo
Directed By: Yuen Wo-Ping

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 19337%
Critics Consensus: With middling CG effects and a distinct lack of fun, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor finds the series past its prime.
Synopsis: Cursed by a devious sorceress, China's ruthless Dragon Emperor (Jet Li) and his vast army lie buried in clay for... [More]
Starring: Brendan Fraser, Jet Li, Maria Bello, John Hannah
Directed By: Rob Cohen

#27

Babylon A.D. (2008)
7%

#27
Adjusted Score: 9946%
Critics Consensus: A poorly constructed, derivative sci-fi stinker with a weak script and poor action sequences.
Synopsis: In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a battle-hardened mercenary, Toorop (Vin Diesel), lives by his own code and the credo kill or... [More]
Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Mélanie Thierry, Lambert Wilson
Directed By: Mathieu Kassovitz

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Quiz hispanic docudrama basketball aapi GIFs Character Guide chucky Warner Bros. Best Director Action Drama Sneak Peek Comic-Con@Home 2021 legend thriller Disney Channel The CW Acorn TV Ghostbusters YA zero dark thirty Mary Tyler Moore Pirates obituary Marvel Studios History Disney anime halloween tv mob Certified Fresh Black Mirror nbcuniversal Election spanish language rotten movies we love Countdown scary movies Turner Classic Movies Marathons Valentine's Day TV movies VH1 73rd Emmy Awards 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards rt labs critics edition CBS 79th Golden Globes Awards golden globes Showtime children's TV name the review batman gangster political drama witnail spy thriller cinemax Baby Yoda Hallmark Christmas movies latino 72 Emmy Awards spider-verse reviews Television Critics Association HBO Max Freeform richard e. Grant TV Lucasfilm japan rom-coms saw San Diego Comic-Con NBC series Pet Sematary feel good Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt superhero comic books sequels rt labs TV renewals kaiju BBC Song of Ice and Fire Reality Competition Netflix Christmas movies trailers A24 comiccon leaderboard screen actors guild australia Rock Sci-Fi Winners toy story RT History Elton John Columbia Pictures AMC Plus Interview 24 frames films New York Comic Con Ovation Amazon Prime live action nfl asian-american lord of the rings ViacomCBS Nat Geo Tumblr criterion DirecTV movies SXSW 2022 Summer VICE police drama Dark Horse Comics cartoon cooking suspense PaleyFest finale Comedy Adult Swim spinoff all-time dceu HFPA parents Kids & Family adenture Mary Poppins Returns Holiday streaming TNT jamie lee curtis Marvel historical drama vs. best Universal Legendary 4/20 mockumentary Disney streaming service comic book movies live event dc james bond Tomatazos 71st Emmy Awards Set visit boxoffice Super Bowl Binge Guide razzies miniseries based on movie golden globe awards free movies posters directors natural history anthology adventure 1990s hollywood USA Network Premiere Dates 2018 ABC TV One rt archives period drama docuseries Prime Video Year in Review Tubi Wes Anderson sopranos Mindy Kaling 2021 canceled discovery Creative Arts Emmys Watching Series archives worst die hard scorecard PlayStation Western Sundance new zealand Avengers ratings italian cancelled television Film American Society of Cinematographers emmy awards stoner doctor who Fox Searchlight know your critic TBS justice league Pop TV dark heist movie romantic comedy Superheroes medical drama WarnerMedia ESPN kong DC Comics APB marvel comics TV Land canceled TV shows Fox News revenge Universal Pictures BAFTA classics See It Skip It YouTube Premium 94th Oscars science fiction Holidays 93rd Oscars 90s TruTV The Walt Disney Company Superheroe Calendar young adult Music animated fresh Red Carpet Thanksgiving Pixar Walt Disney Pictures king kong news Exclusive Video pirates of the caribbean Oscar Comic Book Stephen King Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cosplay Musical festival 20th Century Fox green book Paramount Network Rocky Bravo Fantasy mission: impossible strong female leads south america dexter Tokyo Olympics Video Games HBO Go Turner disaster dramedy Teen YouTube vampires FX Funimation Amazon Prime Video sag awards target GLAAD Nominations TCM zombie Crunchyroll sequel GoT BET hist spain TIFF Chernobyl marvel cinematic universe satire Marvel Television Fargo Spring TV Mary poppins cops Emmy Nominations olympics monster movies Musicals Star Trek biopic Classic Film diversity black comedy renewed TV shows critics E! Shudder talk show Britbox aliens MSNBC mcc The Academy high school sitcom werewolf documentaries E3 scene in color zombies Brie Larson psycho kids SXSW cars 99% SundanceTV Oscars blockbuster Best Picture comedies robots social media child's play screenings casting Spike 2016 biography venice crime boxing CNN Winter TV psychological thriller genre comics cancelled TV series Biopics adaptation indiana jones facebook VOD Image Comics National Geographic X-Men supernatural joker documentary Logo Cannes popular scary teaser Best and Worst Emmys Spectrum Originals space dragons Travel Channel 45 Captain marvel Peacock television hidden camera Country Martial Arts critic resources war remakes Masterpiece ITV Black History Month Lionsgate art house LGBTQ slasher Grammys video on demand breaking bad Amazon Comedy Central Hear Us Out nature stand-up comedy Awards Tour Hulu The Walking Dead Extras The Purge worst movies Heroines BBC One The Witch Anna Paquin Shondaland Pacific Islander Endgame game of thrones indie The Arrangement spider-man romance transformers spanish godzilla BBC America CW Seed TCA Awards Women's History Month what to watch singing competition Writers Guild of America Pride Month Star Wars Apple TV Plus 007 cats OWN Reality hispanic heritage month versus Paramount Plus El Rey stop motion RT21 blaxploitation Neflix Crackle Vudu dreamworks twilight DC Universe 2017 foreign NBA Family universal monsters franchise TCA Winter 2020 Tags: Comedy South by Southwest Film Festival superman Awards crossover Lifetime Box Office serial killer Trophy Talk technology football Sundance Now Apple laika new york ghosts travel trophy japanese cancelled TV shows action-comedy HBO Horror LGBT Apple TV+ blockbusters FXX ABC Family game show Schedule Film Festival Sundance TV Netflix festivals Disney Plus First Look harry potter Opinion Christmas jurassic park Nickelodeon fast and furious YouTube Red composers AMC binge 21st Century Fox cancelled Infographic MCU prank Rocketman Mudbound FX on Hulu wonder woman Cartoon Network book Photos cults Syfy Comics on TV video WGN Starz FOX rotten TCA Instagram Live Tarantino Trivia international politics OneApp Best Actress Disney+ Disney Plus 2015 Mystery Arrowverse Trailer independent theme song Television Academy halloween IFC Pop concert PBS toronto a nightmare on elm street TLC ABC Signature Academy Awards streaming movies President Rom-Com Ellie Kemper debate DC streaming service Broadway telelvision USA book adaptation dogs new star wars movies 2020 Hallmark DGA women Polls and Games 2019 BET Awards Esquire quibi Alien NYCC CBS All Access sports true crime comic book movie french MTV IMDb TV CMT award winner christmas movies deadpool crime thriller Epix Lifetime Christmas movies unscripted comic SDCC reboot First Reviews movie king arthur IFC Films TCA 2017 Toys tv talk royal family Animation Discovery Channel crime drama Sony Pictures Amazon Studios Fall TV Food Network Podcast MGM A&E elevated horror black Best Actor Hollywood Foreign Press Association Paramount ID slashers mutant
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy