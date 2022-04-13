Michelle Yeoh Movies Ranked

(Photo by Lionsgate/ courtesy Everett Collection)
We’re ranking the movies of Michelle Yeoh! We’re starting with Yeoh’s Certified Fresh movies, including Hong Kong action movie Supercop where she held her own with Jackie Chan, international breakthrough Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and her later revitalizing hits in Crazy Rich Asians, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Featured beyond that are Fresh efforts like Tai Chi Master and Supercop 2 where she took over the lead role, and then followed by big productions like Tomorrow Never Dies and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.