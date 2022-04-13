(Photo by Lionsgate/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Michelle Yeoh Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the movies of Michelle Yeoh! We’re starting with Yeoh’s Certified Fresh movies, including Hong Kong action movie Supercop where she held her own with Jackie Chan, international breakthrough Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and her later revitalizing hits in Crazy Rich Asians, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Featured beyond that are Fresh efforts like Tai Chi Master and Supercop 2 where she took over the lead role, and then followed by big productions like Tomorrow Never Dies and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

#7 Sunshine (2007) 76% #7 Adjusted Score: 83407% Critics Consensus: Danny Boyle continues his descent into mind-twisting sci-fi madness, taking us along for the ride. Sunshine fulfills the dual requisite necessary to become classic sci-fi: dazzling visuals with intelligent action. Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... [More] Starring: Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh Directed By: Danny Boyle

#20 Morgan (2016) 37% #20 Adjusted Score: 46657% Critics Consensus: Morgan neglects to develop its decent premise, opting instead to settle for a garden-variety sci-fi thriller with more action than ideas. Synopsis: Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a bioengineered child who began walking and talking after one month of existence, exceeding the wildest... Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a bioengineered child who began walking and talking after one month of existence, exceeding the wildest... [More] Starring: Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Toby Jones, Rose Leslie Directed By: Luke Scott