(Photo by Lionsgate/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Michelle Yeoh Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the movies of Michelle Yeoh! We’re starting with Yeoh’s Certified Fresh movies, including Hong Kong action movie Supercop where she held her own with Jackie Chan, international breakthrough Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and her later revitalizing hits in Crazy Rich Asians, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Featured beyond that are Fresh efforts like Tai Chi Master and Supercop 2 where she took over the lead role, and then followed by big productions like Tomorrow Never Dies and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

#3 Supercop (1992) 96% #3 Adjusted Score: 98835% Critics Consensus: Blending hand-to-hand combat with breathtaking stunts and slapstick comedy, Supercop reminds us why Jackie Chan is one of the world's great entertainers. Synopsis: To infiltrate a drug cartel, police Inspector Chan Ka Kui (Jackie Chan) goes undercover in a Chinese prison. There, he... To infiltrate a drug cartel, police Inspector Chan Ka Kui (Jackie Chan) goes undercover in a Chinese prison. There, he... [More] Starring: Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeaoh, Maggie Cheung, Ken Tsang Directed By: Stanley Tong

#7 Sunshine (2007) 76% #7 Adjusted Score: 83407% Critics Consensus: Danny Boyle continues his descent into mind-twisting sci-fi madness, taking us along for the ride. Sunshine fulfills the dual requisite necessary to become classic sci-fi: dazzling visuals with intelligent action. Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... [More] Starring: Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh Directed By: Danny Boyle

#13 Boss Level (2021) 74% #13 Adjusted Score: 77826% Critics Consensus: Boss Level powers up the increasingly crowded time-loop genre with a gleefully over-the-top sci-fi action thriller that revels in its own excess. Synopsis: Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank... Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank... [More] Starring: Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Annabelle Wallis Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#17 Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) 59% #17 Adjusted Score: 66240% Critics Consensus: Though it runs dangerously close to being a pure sugar rush with no substance, Gunpowder Milkshake is a brutal blast that will absorb audiences into its neon-infused universe. Synopsis: Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to... Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to... [More] Starring: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh Directed By: Navot Papushado

#19 Last Christmas (2019) 47% #19 Adjusted Score: 58885% Critics Consensus: Likable leads, terrific behind-the-scenes talent, and an intriguing musical hook aren't enough to save Last Christmas from its poorly conceived story. Synopsis: Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas... Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas... [More] Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson Directed By: Paul Feig

#20 Morgan (2016) 37% #20 Adjusted Score: 46657% Critics Consensus: Morgan neglects to develop its decent premise, opting instead to settle for a garden-variety sci-fi thriller with more action than ideas. Synopsis: Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a bioengineered child who began walking and talking after one month of existence, exceeding the wildest... Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a bioengineered child who began walking and talking after one month of existence, exceeding the wildest... [More] Starring: Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Toby Jones, Rose Leslie Directed By: Luke Scott