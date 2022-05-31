Colin Farrell Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and shows starring Colin Farrell! Let’s start with his Certified Fresh efforts, including his disappearing act as the Penguin in The Batman, repeat work with directors Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, Killing of a Scared Deer) and Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths), and miniseries The North Water. Next, we list his Fresh films, including breakthrough Phone Booth and broad comedy turn Horrible Bosses. Farrell’s Rotten movies with high Audience Scores include Veronica Guerin (directed by Joel Schumacher, whom Farrell worked frequently with, including Phone Booth and Tigerland), A Home at the End of the World, and American Outlaws.

The North Water: Miniseries (2021)
95%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The North Water's story doesn't always hold together, but its brooding atmosphere and strong performances from Jack O'Connell and Colin Farrell keep it afloat.
Starring: Jack O'Connell, Colin Farrell
Directed By: Andrew Haigh, Iain Canning

#2

Widows (2018)
91%

#2
Adjusted Score: 117493%
Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen.
Synopsis: A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... [More]
Starring: Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki
Directed By: Steve McQueen

#3

Minority Report (2002)
90%

#3
Adjusted Score: 97989%
Critics Consensus: Thought-provoking and visceral, Steven Spielberg successfully combines high concept ideas and high octane action in this fast and febrile sci-fi thriller.
Synopsis: Based on a story by famed science fiction writer Philip K. Dick, "Minority Report" is an action-detective thriller set in... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#4

Crazy Heart (2009)
90%

#4
Adjusted Score: 97482%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a captivating performance from Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart transcends its overly familiar origins and finds new meaning in an old story.
Synopsis: With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights,former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to playing... [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Robert Duvall, Tom Bower
Directed By: Scott Cooper

#5

After Yang (2021)
88%

#5
Adjusted Score: 97867%
Critics Consensus: Although its reach occasionally exceeds its grasp, After Yang yields rich rewards for those willing to settle into its low-key wavelength.
Synopsis: When his young daughter's beloved companion -- an android named Yang -- malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja
Directed By: Kogonada

#6

The Lobster (2015)
87%

#6
Adjusted Score: 103162%
Critics Consensus: As strange as it is thrillingly ambitious, The Lobster is definitely an acquired taste -- but for viewers with the fortitude to crack through Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat sensibilities, it should prove a savory cinematic treat.
Synopsis: In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Léa Seydoux, John C. Reilly
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#7

The Batman (2022)
85%

#7
Adjusted Score: 113921%
Critics Consensus: A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight's bleakest -- and most thrillingly ambitious -- live-action outings.
Synopsis: Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell
Directed By: Matt Reeves

#8

In Bruges (2008)
84%

#8
Adjusted Score: 91469%
Critics Consensus: Featuring witty dialogue and deft performances, In Bruges is an effective mix of dark comedy and crime thriller elements.
Synopsis: After a particularly difficult job, hit men Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson) head to Belgium to hide out... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ciarán Hinds
Directed By: Martin McDonagh

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 91709%
Critics Consensus: Seven Psychopaths delivers sly cinematic commentary while serving up a heaping helping of sharp dialogue and gleeful violence.
Synopsis: Boozy writer Marty (Colin Farrell) is a man in search of a screenplay. He has a catchy title but no... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Christopher Walken, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson
Directed By: Martin McDonagh

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 100573%
Critics Consensus: The Killing of a Sacred Deer continues director Yorgos Lanthimos' stubbornly idiosyncratic streak -- and demonstrates again that his is a talent not to be ignored.
Synopsis: Dr. Steven Murphy is a renowned cardiovascular surgeon who presides over a spotless household with his wife and two children.... [More]
Starring: Bill Camp, Raffey Cassidy, Denise Dal Vera, Colin Farrell
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#11

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
79%

#11
Adjusted Score: 89330%
Critics Consensus: Aggressively likable and sentimental to a fault, Saving Mr. Banks pays tribute to the Disney legacy with excellent performances and sweet, high-spirited charm.
Synopsis: Spurred on by a promise he made to his daughters, Walt Disney (Tom Hanks) embarks on what would become a... [More]
Starring: Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks, Paul Giamatti, Jason Schwartzman
Directed By: John Lee Hancock

#12

The Beguiled (2017)
78%

#12
Adjusted Score: 103429%
Critics Consensus: The Beguiled adds just enough extra depth to its source material to set itself apart, and director Sofia Coppola's restrained touch is enlivened by strong performances from the cast.
Synopsis: Cpl. John McBurney is an injured Union soldier who finds himself on the run as a deserter during the Civil... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning
Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#13

Tigerland (2000)
77%

#13
Adjusted Score: 77015%
Critics Consensus: A great cast and the gritty feel of the film help elevate Tigerland above the familiarity of the subject matter.
Synopsis: 1971. A nation stands divided over the escalating war in Vietnam. Thousands of young Americans lie dead on foreign soil.... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Matthew Davis, Clifton Collins Jr., Thomas Guiry
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#14

The Gentlemen (2020)
75%

#14
Adjusted Score: 94930%
Critics Consensus: It may not win writer-director Guy Ritchie many new converts, but for those already attuned to the filmmaker's brash wavelength, The Gentlemen stands tall.
Synopsis: Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 95692%
Critics Consensus: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them draws on Harry Potter's rich mythology to deliver a spinoff that dazzles with franchise-building magic all its own.
Synopsis: The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a global excursion to find and document an... [More]
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol
Directed By: David Yates

#16

The Way Back (2010)
74%

#16
Adjusted Score: 78280%
Critics Consensus: It isn't as emotionally involving as it should be, but this Peter Weir epic offers sweeping ambition and strong performances to go with its grand visual spectacle.
Synopsis: Denounced by his wife as a possible spy in 1939, Janusz (Jim Sturgess) finds himself in a remote Siberian labor... [More]
Starring: Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Colin Farrell, Saoirse Ronan
Directed By: Peter Weir

#17

Fright Night (2011)
72%

#17
Adjusted Score: 79481%
Critics Consensus: It may not have been necessary to remake the 1985 cult classic, but the new Fright Night benefits from terrific performances by Colin Farrell and David Tennant -- and it's smart, funny, and stylishly gory to boot.
Synopsis: Charley (Anton Yelchin) is a high-school senior who's in with the "in" crowd and dating Amy (Imogen Poots), the most... [More]
Starring: Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell, David Tennant, Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#18

The War Zone (1999)
84%

#18
Adjusted Score: 84605%
Critics Consensus: With the well-acted The War Zone, debuting director Tim Roth finds moments of beauty in a tale of stark horror -- and marks himself as a talent to watch behind the camera.
Synopsis: After his family relocates from London to rural Devon, sullen British teen Tom (Freddie Cunliffe) spends most of his time... [More]
Starring: Ray Winstone, Tilda Swinton, Lara Belmont, Freddie Cunliffe
Directed By: Tim Roth

#19

Intermission (2003)
74%

#19
Adjusted Score: 76553%
Critics Consensus: An edgy and energetic ensemble story.
Synopsis: After Dublin resident John (Cillian Murphy) attempts a "trial" breakup with his girlfriend (Kelly Macdonald), she starts dating a middle-aged... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Shirley Henderson, Kelly Macdonald, Colm Meaney
Directed By: John Crowley

#20

Phone Booth (2002)
72%

#20
Adjusted Score: 77338%
Critics Consensus: Quick pacing and Farrell's performance help make Phone Booth a tense nail-biter.
Synopsis: A phone call can change your life, but for one man it can also end it. Set entirely within and... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Kiefer Sutherland, Forest Whitaker, Radha Mitchell
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#21

Ondine (2009)
70%

#21
Adjusted Score: 72584%
Critics Consensus: Flawed but charming, Ondine reaffirms writer-director Neil Jordan's gift for myth, magic, and wonder.
Synopsis: Fisherman Syracuse (Colin Farrell), a recovering alcoholic, lives with his daughter, Annie (Alison Barry), in a small village on the... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Alicja Bachleda, Alison Barry, Tony Curran
Directed By: Neil Jordan

#22

Horrible Bosses (2011)
69%

#22
Adjusted Score: 78148%
Critics Consensus: It's nasty, uneven, and far from original, but thanks to a smartly assembled cast that makes the most of a solid premise, Horrible Bosses works.
Synopsis: Nick (Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day) and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) are workers who would like nothing better than to grind... [More]
Starring: Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston
Directed By: Seth Gordon

#23

Epic (2013)
65%

#23
Adjusted Score: 68887%
Critics Consensus: Though its narrative themes are all too familiar, Epic is beautifully animated and crafted with just enough flair to make for solid family entertainment.
Synopsis: Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried), or M.K., is a headstrong, spirited teenager who has a strained relationship with her father (Jason... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson, Amanda Seyfried, Beyoncé Knowles
Directed By: Chris Wedge

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 71853%
Critics Consensus: Terry Gilliam remains as indulgent as ever, but The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus represents a return to the intoxicatingly imaginative, darkly beautiful power of his earlier work, with fine performances to match all the visual spectacle.
Synopsis: Dr. Parnassus (Christopher Plummer), the leader of a traveling show, has a dark secret. Thousands of years ago he traded... [More]
Starring: Heath Ledger, Christopher Plummer, Verne Troyer, Andrew Garfield
Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#25

The New World (2005)
62%

#25
Adjusted Score: 70120%
Critics Consensus: Despite arresting visuals and strong lead performances, The New World suffers from an unfocused narrative that will challenge viewers' attention spans over its 2 1/2 hours.
Synopsis: Arriving with a British expedition in Virginia in 1607, Capt. John Smith (Colin Farrell) is captured by Native Americans. His... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Christian Bale, Q'orianka Kilcher, Jason Aaron Baca
Directed By: Terrence Malick

True Detective: Season 2 (2015)
62%

#26
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: True Detective's second season stands on its own as a solid police drama, with memorable moments and resonant relationships outweighing predictable plot twists.
Starring: Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch
Directed By: Justin Lin

#27

Hart's War (2002)
60%

#27
Adjusted Score: 62817%
Critics Consensus: Well-made and solidly acted, Hart's War is modestly compelling. However, the movie suffers from having too many subplots.
Synopsis: Lieutenant Tommy Hart (Colin Farrell) is a second year law student who is enlisted as an officer's aide in World... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell, Terrence Howard, Cole Hauser
Directed By: Gregory Hoblit

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 66299%
Critics Consensus: Intriguing yet heavy-handed, Roman J. Israel, Esq. makes the most of -- but never quite lives up to -- Denzel Washington's magnetic performance in the title role.
Synopsis: Roman J. Israel is an idealistic defense attorney whose life gets upended when his boss and mentor -- the legendary... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Lynda Gravátt
Directed By: Dan Gilroy

#29

Veronica Guerin (2003)
53%

#29
Adjusted Score: 56965%
Critics Consensus: Cate Blanchett gives another great performance in a movie that doesn't shed much light on its title character.
Synopsis: In this true story, Veronica Guerin (Cate Blanchett) is an investigative reporter for an Irish newspaper. As the drug trade... [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Gerard McSorley, Ciarán Hinds, Brenda Fricker
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#30

Miss Julie (2014)
52%

#30
Adjusted Score: 52473%
Critics Consensus: Miss Julie definitely gives Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell room to shine, but neglects to leave them a solid enough setting to augment their efforts.
Synopsis: A baron's frustrated daughter (Jessica Chastain) courts scandal and more when she tries to seduce her father's valet (Colin Farrell).... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Nora McMenamy
Directed By: Liv Ullmann

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 54427%
Critics Consensus: A Home at the End of the World aims for profundity, but settles for stale melodrama, yielding a slew of sensitive performances that are nevertheless in service of characters who prove to be ciphers.
Synopsis: Bobby (Colin Farrell), a rough teenager, lives in Cleveland in a family burdened by tragedy. After he meets Jonathan (Dallas... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Robin Wright Penn, Dallas Roberts, Sissy Spacek
Directed By: Michael Mayers

#32

S.W.A.T. (2003)
48%

#32
Adjusted Score: 53058%
Critics Consensus: A competent, but routine police thriller.
Synopsis: Hondo Harrelson (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits Jim Street (Colin Farrell) to join an elite unit of the Los Angeles Police... [More]
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, LL Cool J
Directed By: Clark Johnson

#33

Miami Vice (2006)
47%

#33
Adjusted Score: 55904%
Critics Consensus: Miami Vice is beautifully shot but the lead characters lack the charisma of their TV series counterparts, and the underdeveloped story is well below the standards of Michael Mann's better films.
Synopsis: A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida takes a personal turn for undercover detectives Sonny Crockett (Colin... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris
Directed By: Michael Mann

#34

Dumbo (2019)
46%

#34
Adjusted Score: 68412%
Critics Consensus: Dumbo is held partly aloft by Tim Burton's visual flair, but a crowded canvas and overstretched story leave this live-action remake more workmanlike than wondrous.
Synopsis: Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green
Directed By: Tim Burton

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 49559%
Critics Consensus: Colin Farrell and Tom Wilkinson act up a storm in Cassandra's Dream, but Woody Allen's heavy-handed symbolism and foreshadowing drains the plot of all tension.
Synopsis: Life is good for the Blaine brothers, at least for the moment. Ian (Ewan McGregor), a restaurateur, is in love... [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Colin Farrell, Hayley Atwell, Tom Wilkinson
Directed By: Woody Allen

#36

Daredevil (2003)
43%

#36
Adjusted Score: 51536%
Critics Consensus: While Ben Affleck fits the role and the story is sporadically interesting, Daredevil is ultimately a dull, brooding origin story that fails to bring anything new to the genre.
Synopsis: Attorney Matt Murdock (Ben Affleck) is blind, but his other four senses function with superhuman sharpness. By day, Murdock represents... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Michael Clarke Duncan, Colin Farrell
Directed By: Mark Steven Johnson

#37

The Recruit (2003)
43%

#37
Adjusted Score: 47974%
Critics Consensus: This polished thriller is engaging until it takes one twist too many into the predictable.
Synopsis: In an era when the country's first line of defense - human intelligence - is more important than ever, comes... [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Colin Farrell, Bridget Moynahan, Gabriel Macht
Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#38

Dead Man Down (2013)
41%

#38
Adjusted Score: 43914%
Critics Consensus: While the fine cast keeps Dead Man Down watchable throughout, the film is weighted down by absurd plot twists and a slack pace.
Synopsis: Rising gangland player Victor (Colin Farrell) infiltrates the criminal empire run by Alphonse (Terrence Howard), but his aim is not... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Noomi Rapace, Terrence Howard, Dominic Cooper
Directed By: Niels Arden Oplev

#39

London Boulevard (2010)
38%

#39
Adjusted Score: 38347%
Critics Consensus: In spite of its spotless pedigree and a strong sense of visual style, London Boulevard stumbles over its frenetic pace and crowded, clichéd plot.
Synopsis: A parolee battles a gangster for the affections of a reclusive movie star.... [More]
Starring: Keira Knightley, Colin Farrell, Stephen Graham, Jamie Campbell Bower
Directed By: William Monahan

#40

Pride and Glory (2008)
35%

#40
Adjusted Score: 40350%
Critics Consensus: Formulaic in its plotting and cliched in its dialogue, Pride and Glory does little to distinguish itself from other police procedurals.
Synopsis: Ray Tierney (Edward Norton) comes from a family full of New York cops, including his father (Jon Voight), brother Francis... [More]
Starring: Edward Norton, Colin Farrell, Jon Voight, Noah Emmerich
Directed By: Gavin O'Connor

#41

Ask the Dust (2006)
35%

#41
Adjusted Score: 38037%
Critics Consensus: Though Hayek is luminous, Farrell seems miscast, and the film fails to capture the gritty, lively edginess of the book upon which it's based.
Synopsis: Arturo Bandini (Colin Farrell) is a writer who moves from Colorado to Los Angeles with aspirations of completing a great... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Salma Hayek, Donald Sutherland, Idina Menzel
Directed By: Robert Towne

#42

Total Recall (2012)
31%

#42
Adjusted Score: 40541%
Critics Consensus: While it boasts some impressive action sequences, Total Recall lacks the intricate plotting, wry humor, and fleshed out characters that made the original a sci-fi classic.
Synopsis: In need of a vacation from his ordinary life, factory worker Douglas Quaid (Colin Farrell) visits Rekall, a company that... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel, Bryan Cranston
Directed By: Len Wiseman

#43

Solace (2015)
26%

#43
Adjusted Score: 29017%
Critics Consensus: Solace boasts a talented cast and a somewhat intriguing premise, but they're outweighed by a plodding story that teeters between tired clichés and ludicrous twists.
Synopsis: A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer.... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Abbie Cornish
Directed By: Afonso Poyart

#44

Voyagers (2021)
25%

#44
Adjusted Score: 32042%
Critics Consensus: It has a game cast and a premise ripe with potential, but Voyagers drifts in familiar orbit rather than fully exploring its intriguing themes.
Synopsis: With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women -- bred for intelligence... [More]
Starring: Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell
Directed By: Neil Burger

#45

Alexander (2004)
16%

#45
Adjusted Score: 23520%
Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life.
Synopsis: The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Christopher Plummer
Directed By: Oliver Stone

#46

Ava (2020)
16%

#46
Adjusted Score: 16882%
Critics Consensus: Ava seems to have all the components of an entertaining spy thriller, but not even this spectacular cast is enough to salvage the dull, clichéd story they're given to work with.
Synopsis: An assassin becomes marked for death by her own black ops organization after questioning orders and breaking protocol.... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Colin Farrell, Jess Weixler
Directed By: Tate Taylor

#47

American Outlaws (2001)
14%

#47
Adjusted Score: 16725%
Critics Consensus: With corny dialogue, revisionist history, anachronistic music, and a generically attractive cast, American Outlaws is a sanitized, teenybopper version of Jesse James.
Synopsis: After the Civil War ends, Confederate soldiers Frank (Gabriel Macht) and Jesse James (Colin Farrell) return home with the three... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Scott Caan, Ali Larter, Gabriel Macht
Directed By: Les Mayfield

#48

Winter's Tale (2014)
13%

#48
Adjusted Score: 18524%
Critics Consensus: Winter's Tale tries to retain the grandiose sweep of its source novel, but fails to fill it in with characters worth rooting for or a sensible plot.
Synopsis: One night in early 20th-century New York, master thief Peter Lake (Colin Farrell) breaks into a Central Park mansion --... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Jessica Brown Findlay, Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly
Directed By: Akiva Goldsman

#49

Artemis Fowl (2020)
8%

#49
Adjusted Score: 20195%
Critics Consensus: A would-be franchise-starter that will anger fans of the source material and leave newcomers befuddled, Artemis Fowl is frustratingly flightless.
Synopsis: Young Artemis Fowl finds himself in an epic battle against a race of powerful underground fairies.... [More]
Starring: Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

