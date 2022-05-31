Colin Farrell Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and shows starring Colin Farrell! Let’s start with his Certified Fresh efforts, including his disappearing act as the Penguin in The Batman, repeat work with directors Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, Killing of a Scared Deer) and Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths), and miniseries The North Water. Next, we list his Fresh films, including breakthrough Phone Booth and broad comedy turn Horrible Bosses. Farrell’s Rotten movies with high Audience Scores include Veronica Guerin (directed by Joel Schumacher, whom Farrell worked frequently with, including Phone Booth and Tigerland), A Home at the End of the World, and American Outlaws.

#2 Widows (2018) 91% #2 Adjusted Score: 117493% Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen. Synopsis: A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... [More] Starring: Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki Directed By: Steve McQueen

#6 The Lobster (2015) 87% #6 Adjusted Score: 103162% Critics Consensus: As strange as it is thrillingly ambitious, The Lobster is definitely an acquired taste -- but for viewers with the fortitude to crack through Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat sensibilities, it should prove a savory cinematic treat. Synopsis: In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Léa Seydoux, John C. Reilly Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#12 The Beguiled (2017) 78% #12 Adjusted Score: 103429% Critics Consensus: The Beguiled adds just enough extra depth to its source material to set itself apart, and director Sofia Coppola's restrained touch is enlivened by strong performances from the cast. Synopsis: Cpl. John McBurney is an injured Union soldier who finds himself on the run as a deserter during the Civil... Cpl. John McBurney is an injured Union soldier who finds himself on the run as a deserter during the Civil... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#23 Epic (2013) 65% #23 Adjusted Score: 68887% Critics Consensus: Though its narrative themes are all too familiar, Epic is beautifully animated and crafted with just enough flair to make for solid family entertainment. Synopsis: Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried), or M.K., is a headstrong, spirited teenager who has a strained relationship with her father (Jason... Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried), or M.K., is a headstrong, spirited teenager who has a strained relationship with her father (Jason... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson, Amanda Seyfried, Beyoncé Knowles Directed By: Chris Wedge

#33 Miami Vice (2006) 47% #33 Adjusted Score: 55904% Critics Consensus: Miami Vice is beautifully shot but the lead characters lack the charisma of their TV series counterparts, and the underdeveloped story is well below the standards of Michael Mann's better films. Synopsis: A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida takes a personal turn for undercover detectives Sonny Crockett (Colin... A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida takes a personal turn for undercover detectives Sonny Crockett (Colin... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris Directed By: Michael Mann

#34 Dumbo (2019) 46% #34 Adjusted Score: 68412% Critics Consensus: Dumbo is held partly aloft by Tim Burton's visual flair, but a crowded canvas and overstretched story leave this live-action remake more workmanlike than wondrous. Synopsis: Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green Directed By: Tim Burton

#44 Voyagers (2021) 25% #44 Adjusted Score: 32042% Critics Consensus: It has a game cast and a premise ripe with potential, but Voyagers drifts in familiar orbit rather than fully exploring its intriguing themes. Synopsis: With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women -- bred for intelligence... With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women -- bred for intelligence... [More] Starring: Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell Directed By: Neil Burger

#45 Alexander (2004) 16% #45 Adjusted Score: 23520% Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life. Synopsis: The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Christopher Plummer Directed By: Oliver Stone