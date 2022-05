Colin Farrell Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and shows starring Colin Farrell! Let’s start with his Certified Fresh efforts, including his disappearing act as the Penguin in The Batman, repeat work with directors Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, Killing of a Scared Deer) and Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths), and miniseries The North Water. Next, we list his Fresh films, including breakthrough Phone Booth and broad comedy turn Horrible Bosses. Farrell’s Rotten movies with high Audience Scores include Veronica Guerin (directed by Joel Schumacher, whom Farrell worked frequently with, including Phone Booth and Tigerland), A Home at the End of the World, and American Outlaws.

#2 Widows (2018) 91% #2 Adjusted Score: 117493% Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen. Synopsis: A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... [More] Starring: Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki Directed By: Steve McQueen

#4 Crazy Heart (2009) 90% #4 Adjusted Score: 97482% Critics Consensus: Thanks to a captivating performance from Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart transcends its overly familiar origins and finds new meaning in an old story. Synopsis: With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights,former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to playing... With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights,former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to playing... [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Robert Duvall, Tom Bower Directed By: Scott Cooper

#6 The Lobster (2015) 87% #6 Adjusted Score: 103162% Critics Consensus: As strange as it is thrillingly ambitious, The Lobster is definitely an acquired taste -- but for viewers with the fortitude to crack through Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat sensibilities, it should prove a savory cinematic treat. Synopsis: In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Léa Seydoux, John C. Reilly Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#9 Seven Psychopaths (2012) 83% #9 Adjusted Score: 91709% Critics Consensus: Seven Psychopaths delivers sly cinematic commentary while serving up a heaping helping of sharp dialogue and gleeful violence. Synopsis: Boozy writer Marty (Colin Farrell) is a man in search of a screenplay. He has a catchy title but no... Boozy writer Marty (Colin Farrell) is a man in search of a screenplay. He has a catchy title but no... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Christopher Walken, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson Directed By: Martin McDonagh

#12 The Beguiled (2017) 78% #12 Adjusted Score: 103429% Critics Consensus: The Beguiled adds just enough extra depth to its source material to set itself apart, and director Sofia Coppola's restrained touch is enlivened by strong performances from the cast. Synopsis: Cpl. John McBurney is an injured Union soldier who finds himself on the run as a deserter during the Civil... Cpl. John McBurney is an injured Union soldier who finds himself on the run as a deserter during the Civil... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#13 Tigerland (2000) 77% #13 Adjusted Score: 77015% Critics Consensus: A great cast and the gritty feel of the film help elevate Tigerland above the familiarity of the subject matter. Synopsis: 1971. A nation stands divided over the escalating war in Vietnam. Thousands of young Americans lie dead on foreign soil.... 1971. A nation stands divided over the escalating war in Vietnam. Thousands of young Americans lie dead on foreign soil.... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Matthew Davis, Clifton Collins Jr., Thomas Guiry Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#14 The Gentlemen (2020) 75% #14 Adjusted Score: 94930% Critics Consensus: It may not win writer-director Guy Ritchie many new converts, but for those already attuned to the filmmaker's brash wavelength, The Gentlemen stands tall. Synopsis: Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word... Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#17 Fright Night (2011) 72% #17 Adjusted Score: 79481% Critics Consensus: It may not have been necessary to remake the 1985 cult classic, but the new Fright Night benefits from terrific performances by Colin Farrell and David Tennant -- and it's smart, funny, and stylishly gory to boot. Synopsis: Charley (Anton Yelchin) is a high-school senior who's in with the "in" crowd and dating Amy (Imogen Poots), the most... Charley (Anton Yelchin) is a high-school senior who's in with the "in" crowd and dating Amy (Imogen Poots), the most... [More] Starring: Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell, David Tennant, Christopher Mintz-Plasse Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#18 The War Zone (1999) 84% #18 Adjusted Score: 84605% Critics Consensus: With the well-acted The War Zone, debuting director Tim Roth finds moments of beauty in a tale of stark horror -- and marks himself as a talent to watch behind the camera. Synopsis: After his family relocates from London to rural Devon, sullen British teen Tom (Freddie Cunliffe) spends most of his time... After his family relocates from London to rural Devon, sullen British teen Tom (Freddie Cunliffe) spends most of his time... [More] Starring: Ray Winstone, Tilda Swinton, Lara Belmont, Freddie Cunliffe Directed By: Tim Roth

#23 Epic (2013) 65% #23 Adjusted Score: 68887% Critics Consensus: Though its narrative themes are all too familiar, Epic is beautifully animated and crafted with just enough flair to make for solid family entertainment. Synopsis: Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried), or M.K., is a headstrong, spirited teenager who has a strained relationship with her father (Jason... Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried), or M.K., is a headstrong, spirited teenager who has a strained relationship with her father (Jason... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson, Amanda Seyfried, Beyoncé Knowles Directed By: Chris Wedge

#30 Miss Julie (2014) 52% #30 Adjusted Score: 52473% Critics Consensus: Miss Julie definitely gives Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell room to shine, but neglects to leave them a solid enough setting to augment their efforts. Synopsis: A baron's frustrated daughter (Jessica Chastain) courts scandal and more when she tries to seduce her father's valet (Colin Farrell).... A baron's frustrated daughter (Jessica Chastain) courts scandal and more when she tries to seduce her father's valet (Colin Farrell).... [More] Starring: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Nora McMenamy Directed By: Liv Ullmann

#33 Miami Vice (2006) 47% #33 Adjusted Score: 55904% Critics Consensus: Miami Vice is beautifully shot but the lead characters lack the charisma of their TV series counterparts, and the underdeveloped story is well below the standards of Michael Mann's better films. Synopsis: A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida takes a personal turn for undercover detectives Sonny Crockett (Colin... A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida takes a personal turn for undercover detectives Sonny Crockett (Colin... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris Directed By: Michael Mann

#34 Dumbo (2019) 46% #34 Adjusted Score: 68412% Critics Consensus: Dumbo is held partly aloft by Tim Burton's visual flair, but a crowded canvas and overstretched story leave this live-action remake more workmanlike than wondrous. Synopsis: Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green Directed By: Tim Burton

#42 Total Recall (2012) 31% #42 Adjusted Score: 40541% Critics Consensus: While it boasts some impressive action sequences, Total Recall lacks the intricate plotting, wry humor, and fleshed out characters that made the original a sci-fi classic. Synopsis: In need of a vacation from his ordinary life, factory worker Douglas Quaid (Colin Farrell) visits Rekall, a company that... In need of a vacation from his ordinary life, factory worker Douglas Quaid (Colin Farrell) visits Rekall, a company that... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel, Bryan Cranston Directed By: Len Wiseman

#44 Voyagers (2021) 25% #44 Adjusted Score: 32042% Critics Consensus: It has a game cast and a premise ripe with potential, but Voyagers drifts in familiar orbit rather than fully exploring its intriguing themes. Synopsis: With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women -- bred for intelligence... With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women -- bred for intelligence... [More] Starring: Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell Directed By: Neil Burger

#45 Alexander (2004) 16% #45 Adjusted Score: 23520% Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life. Synopsis: The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Christopher Plummer Directed By: Oliver Stone