Entertainment’s biggest stars and celebrities showed up in their finest threads for the 95th Academy Awards’ red carpet. Have a look at who showed up and then find out which of them took home trophies.

Recommended: Awards Leaderboard Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Pedro Pascal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Brendan Fraser attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Ke Huy Quan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Danai Gurira attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Stephanie Hsu attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Idris Elba attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Jessica Chastain attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Hong Chau attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Ram Charan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Paul Mescal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Michelle Williams attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Kerry Condon attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Miles Teller attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Allison Williams attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Riz Ahmed attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Michael B. Jordan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Harry Shum Jr. attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Jay Ellis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Salma Hayek attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Ariana DeBose attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Andrew Garfield attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Melissa McCarthy attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Emily Blunt attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Danny Ramirez attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Greg Tarzan Davis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Sandra Oh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Lewis Pullman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Alfonso Cuarón attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Laverne Cox attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Brian Tyree Henry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards James Hong attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Zoe Saldana attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Ruth E. Carter attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Sarah Polley attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Sherry Cola attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Marlee Matlin attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards Questlove attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Diane Warren attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Lukas Dhont attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards James Ellis Deakins and Roger Deakins attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Justin Hurwitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Loni Love attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards

The 95th Annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and air live on ABC.