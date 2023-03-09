How To Watch the 2023 Oscars

(Photo by ABC/Matt Sayles)

The 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast and streamed live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Events will begin with an Oscars Red Carpet Preshow at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with the ceremony immediately following.

How To Watch the Oscars

Broadcast & Cable

See it for free over-the-air on your local ABC station. ABC is also part of cable or satellite subscriptions.

Stream It

Get hooked up through your cable provider at Oscars.org.

Subscription streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV will also provide access to the event through ABC on their platforms. Many of the streamers offer a free trial for their live TV options.

Watch on ABC.com and the ABC app by authenticating with your provider.

Watch Outside the U.S.

The show is broadcast in more than 200 territories worldwide for viewers outside of the United States. Click here to check your international local listings. A territory snapshot:

• AFRICA – M-NET / DStv Now

• AUSTRALIA – Seven / 7 Plus

• BELGIUM (FLEMISH) – Play6, Play More Cinema, GoPlay

• CANADA – CTV, CTV2

• FRANCE – CANAL+, Canal+ On Demand, Canal Plus Decalle, Canal Plus Cinema, Canal Plus Sport, Canal+ Family, Canal+ Series

• GERMANY – Pro 7, ProSieben MAXX, Kabel1, Kabel1 Doku, Sat.1, Sat.1 Gold, SIXX, Joyn/Maxdome

• INDIA – Disney+ Hotstar, Star Movies, Star Movies Select, Star World, Star World Premiere HD, Star One, Star Plus, Star Gold, Star Utsav, Fox, Fox Crime, FX, Vijay

• IRELAND – RTE, RTE 2, RTE Player

• ITALY – SKY Italia

• JAPAN – Wowow

• LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN – TNT, HBO Max, CNN Chile

• MEXICO – AZTECA 7, AZTECA 13

• POLAND – Canal+, Player+, myCanal

• SOUTH KOREA – OCN, OCN Movies, OCN Movies 2, TVN

• SPAIN – Movistar, Movistar+, Movistar Accion, Movistar Comedia, Movistar Drama, Movistar Estrenos, Movistar Estrenos 2, Movistar Series, Movistar Series 2, #0 por Movistar Plus+

• UNITED KINGDOM, IRELAND – SKY UK, BSKYB, NOW TV, Sky One, Sky Living, Sky On Demand, SKY GO, Sky Go SVOD, Sky News, Sky Arts

Read also: Where To Watch the Oscar-Nominated Films of 2023

About the Event

(Photo by ABC)

In addition to Kimmel on hosting duties, the following stars are scheduled to present at the 95th Oscars:

Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Halle Berry, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Dano, Ariana DeBose, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Kate Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Mindy Kaling, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Elizabeth Olsen, Deepika Padukone, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, John Travolta, Sigourney Weaver, and Donnie Yen. In addition, Lenny Kravitz will perform for the “In Memoriam” segment.

Read also: Oscar Ballot 2023: Printable Academy Awards Ballot for Your Oscar Pool

(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Oscar-nominated songs scheduled to be performed at the 95th Oscars include:

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler, the song will be performed by first-time Oscar nominee Rihanna.

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR – with music by M.M. Keeravaani and lyric by Chandrabose, the song will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once – with music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski and lyric by Ryan Lott and Byrne, the song will be performed by Byrne, Oscar-nominated actor Stephanie Hsu, and music trio Son Lux.

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman – with music and lyric by Diane Warren, the song will be performed by actress and singer Sofia Carson, accompanied by Warren.

Read also: Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2023 Oscars

According to reports, Lady Gaga will not perform nominated song “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (music and lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop) due to scheduling conflicts with her role in upcoming Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.

Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lilly Singh will host ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars program.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are the event executive producers and showrunners, and Molly McNearney is executive producer.

The awards are presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a global community of more than 10,000 artists, filmmakers, and executives working in film.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.