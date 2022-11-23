Everything Everywhere All At Once and TÁR lead Independent Spirit Awards

Todd FieldTár
KogonadaAfter Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel ScheinertEverything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah PolleyWomen Talking
Halina ReijnBodies Bodies Bodies
KogonadaAfter Yang
Lena DunhamCatherine Called Birdy
Daniel Kwan and Daniel ScheinertEverything Everywhere All at Once
Todd FieldTár
Sarah PolleyWomen Talking
Sarah DeLappe and Kristen RoupenianBodies Bodies Bodies
K.D. DávilaEmergency
John Patton FordEmily the Criminal
Joel Kim BoosterFire Island
Jamie Dack and Audrey FindlayPalm Trees and Power Lines
Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal
Taylor Russell – Bones and All
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian d’Arcy James – The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Theo Rossi – Emily the Criminal
Jonathan Tucker – Palm Tress and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union – The Inspection
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lily McInerny – Palm Tress and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri – Funny Pages
Gregory OkeAftersun
Hélène LouvartMurina
Anisia UzeymanNeptune Frost
Eliot RockettPearl
Florian HoffmeisterTár
Blair McClendonAftersun
Ricky D’AmbroseThe Cathedral
Paul RogersEverything Everywhere All at Once
Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick PaleyMarcel the Shell with Shoes On
Monika WilliTár
Isabel CastroMija
Reid DavenportI Didn't See You There
Rebecca HunttBeba
Adamma EboHonk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu JusuNanny
Araceli LemosHoly Emy
Liz Cardenas – 7 Days
Tory Lenosky – Resurrection
David Grove Churchill Viste – How to Blow Up a Pipeline
The winners of the Film Independent Spirt Awards will be announced on March 4th, 2023.
