Everything Everywhere All At Once and TÁR lead Independent Spirit Awards

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the nominees with eight noms “TÁR” tapped for seven noms, while Brendan Fraser's The Whale was shut out.

by | November 23, 2022 | Comments

FILM

Best Feature

Bones and All
84%

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

Our Father, The Devil
100%

Tár
92%

Women Talking
88%

Best Director

Todd Field

Tár
92%

Kogonada

After Yang
89%

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

Sarah Polley

Women Talking
88%

Halina Reijn

Bodies Bodies Bodies
85%

Best Screenplay

Kogonada

After Yang
89%

Lena Dunham

Catherine Called Birdy
88%

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

Todd Field

Tár
92%

Sarah Polley

Women Talking
88%

Best First Feature

Aftersun
97%

Emily the Criminal
94%

The Inspection
83%

Murina
91%

Palm Trees and Power Lines
93%

Best First Screenplay

Sarah DeLappe and Kristen Roupenian

Bodies Bodies Bodies
85%

K.D. Dávila

Emergency
91%

John Patton Ford

Emily the Criminal
94%

Joel Kim Booster

Fire Island
94%

Jamie Dack and Audrey Findlay

Palm Trees and Power Lines
93%

Best Lead Performance

Cate BlanchettTÁR 

Dale DickeyA Love Song

Mia GothPearl

Regina HallHonk for Jesus, Save Your Soul

Paul MescalAftersun

Aubrey PlazaEmily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope  – The Inspection

Taylor RussellBones and All

Andrea RiseboroughTo Leslie

Michelle Yeoh  – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee CurtisEverything Everywhere All at Once  

Brian Tyree HenryCauseway

Nina Hoss  – TÁR

Brian d’Arcy JamesThe Cathedral

Ke Huy QuanEverything Everywhere All at Once

Trevante RhodesBruiser

Theo RossiEmily the Criminal

Mark RylanceBones and All

Jonathan TuckerPalm Tress and Power Lines

Gabrielle UnionThe Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Gracija FilipovicMurina

Stephanie HsuEverything Everywhere All at Once

Lily McInernyPalm Tress and Power Lines

Daniel ZolghadriFunny Pages

Best International Film

Corsage
89%

Joyland
100%

Leonor Will Never Die
96%

Return to Seoul
96%

Saint Omer
100%

Best Documentary

All That Breathes
100%

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
95%

A House Made of Splinters
94%

Midwives
--

Riotsville, USA
90%

Best Cinematography

Gregory Oke

Aftersun
97%

Hélène Louvart

Murina
91%

Anisia Uzeyman

Neptune Frost
96%

Eliot Rockett

Pearl
90%

Florian Hoffmeister

Tár
92%

Best Editing

Blair McClendon

Aftersun
97%

Ricky D’Ambrose

The Cathedral
96%

Paul Rogers

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
99%

Monika Willi

Tár
92%

John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature under $500,000)

The African Desperate
83%

A Love Song
95%

The Cathedral
96%

Holy Emy
--

Something In The Dirt
90%

Robert Altman Award (Best Ensemble)

Women Talking
88%

Emerging Filmmaker: Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro

Mija
88%

Reid Davenport

I Didn't See You There
96%

Rebecca Huntt

Beba
83%

Emerging Filmmaker: Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
71%

Nikyatu Jusu

Nanny
91%

Araceli Lemos

Holy Emy
--

Emerging Filmmaker: Producers Award

Liz Cardenas – 7 Days

Tory Lenosky – Resurrection

David Grove Churchill Viste – How to Blow Up a Pipeline

The winners of the Film Independent Spirt Awards will be announced on March 4th, 2023.

Are you as obsessed with awards as we are? Check out our Awards Leaderboard for 2022/2023.

Thumbnail Image Courtesy of A24

Movie & TV News