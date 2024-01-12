2023 Emmy Awards Ballot: Complete with Tomatometer & Audience Scores

Will Succession be the big winner at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards? Will Pedro Pascal win his first Emmy? And for which category?! He received three nominations in total: The Last of Us as lead drama actor, Saturday Night Live as guest comedy actor and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World as the narrator.

Other performers with multiple nominations this year include Murray Bartlett (The Last Of Us and Welcome To Chippendales), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Family Guy), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary and Saturday Night Live), Bill Hader (performance, directing and writing for Barry), Sharon Horgan (performance and writing for Bad Sisters), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets and The Last of Us), Jason Sudeikis (performance and writing for Ted Lasso), and Ali Wong (BEEF and Tuca & Bertie).

Download our 2023 Emmys Ballot, including Tomatometer and Audience Scores for all the nominees.

Download and print your 2023 Emmys ballot