2023-2024 Awards Calendar

The 2023-2024 Oscar season is officially underway, and we have all the dates for your favorite season highlights. Be sure to bookmark this page for updates as more dates are announced.

NOVEMBER 2023

November 27 – Gotham Awards (IFP)

November 18 – Governor Awards (AMPAS)

DECEMBER 2023

December 3 – British Independent Film Awards (BIFA)

December 14 – Critics Choice Association Nominations (CCA)

December 14 – Oscar shortlist voting opens (AMPAS)

December 12 – Producers Guild of America Documentary Nominations (PGA)

December 18 – Oscar shortlist voting ends (AMPAS)

December 21 – Oscar Shortlists (AMPAS)

December 21 – Producer’s Guild of American nomination voting opens

TBA – New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC)

TBA – Atlanta Film Critics Circle (AFCC)

TBA – African American Film Critics Association Top 10 Films (AAFCA)

TBA – Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards Nominations (HCA)

TBA- National Board of Review (NBR)

TBA – AFI Top 10 Awards (AFI)

TBA- Las Vegas Film Critics Society Nominations (LVFCS)

TBA – European Film Awards (EFA)

TBA – International Documentary Association Awards (IDA)

TBA- Boston Film Critics Society Awards (BFCS)

TBA- Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (LAFCA)

TBA – Chicago Film Critics Association Nominations (CFCA)

TBA – Golden Globe Nominations (HFPA)

TBA – Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards (LVFCS)

TBA – Phoenix Critics Circle Nominations (PCC)

TBA – Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards (SEFCA)

TBA – Chicago Film Critics Association Awards (CFCA)

TBA – Women Film Critics Circle Awards (WFCC)

TBA- Hollywood Critics Association Nominations (HCA)

TBA – Phoenix Critics Circle Awards (PCC)

TBA – Online Association of Female Critics Nominations (OAFC)

TBA – Boston Online Film Critics Awards (BOFC)

TBA – Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Awards (PFCC)

TBA – Utah Film Critics Association Awards (UFCA)

TBA – Dallas-Ft. Worth Film Critics Association Awards (DFWCA)

TBA – Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards (PFCS)

TBA – Online Association of Female Critics Awards (OAFC)

TBA- London Film Critics Circle Nominations (LFCC)

TBA – North Carolina Film Critics Association Nominations (NCFCA)

TBA – Society of Composers & Lyricists Nominations (SCL)

TBA – Satellite Award Nominations (IPA)

JANUARY 2024

January 5-16th – Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)

January 5 – AFI Ceremony

January 5 – Longlists published

January 5 – BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles

January 7- Golden Globe Awards (HFPA)

January 9 – Cinema Audio Society Nominations (CAS)

January 10 – Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations (SAG)

January 11 – Oscar Nomination voting begins (AMPAS)

January 12 – Producers Guild of America nominations (PGA)

January 14 – Critics’ Choice Awards (CCA)

January 18 – EE BAFTA Film Awards nominations (BAFTA)

January 18-28 – Sundance Film Festival

January 24 – Oscar Nominations (AMPAS)

January 25 – Writers Guild of America nominations (WGA)

TBA – Visual Effects Society nominations (VES)

TBA – USC Scripter Awards nominations (USC)

TBA – Rotten Tomatoes Golden Tomato Awards (GTA)

TBA – Cinema Eye Honors Awards (CEH)

TBA – Costume Designers Guild nominations (CDG)

TBA – Casting Society of America Artios Awards nominations (CSA)

TBA – American Society of Cinematographers nominations (ASC)

TBA – Art Directors Guild nominations (ADG)

TBA – Motion Picture Sound Editors nominations (MPSE)

TBA – Seattle Film Critics Society nominations (SFCS)

TBA – Directors Guild of America nominations (DGA)

TBA – Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild nominations (MUAH)

TBA – North Carolina Film Critics Association Awards (NCFCA)

FEBRUARY 2024

February 7-17- Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF)

February 12 – Oscar nominees luncheon (AMPAS)

February 18 – EE BAFTA Film Awards (BAFTA)

February 18- People’s Choice Awards (PCA)

February 22 – Oscar Winner voting opens (AMPAS)

February 23 – Academy Sci-Tech Awards (AMPAS)

February 24 – Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

February 25 – Film Independent Spirit Awards

February 25 – Producers Guild of America Awards (PGA)

February 27 – Oscar Final Voting Ends (AMPAS)

February 27- 14th African American Film Critics Association Awards ceremony (AAFCA)



TBA- American Cinema Editors nominations (ACE)

TBA – International Press Academy Satellite Awards (IPA)

TBA- Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAH)

TBA – Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG)

TBA- Directors Guild of America Awards (DGA)

TBA- Hollywood Critics Association Awards (HCA)

TBA – Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards (MPSE)

TBA- Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDG)

TBA – Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards (SCL)

TBA – Visual Effects Society Awards (VES)

TBA – Hollywood Critics Association Creative Arts Awards (HCA)

MARCH 2023

March 2 – Cinema Audio Society Awards (CAS)

March 10 – 96th Academy Awards (AMPAS)

TBA – Satellite Awards (IPA)

TBA – USC Scripter Awards (USC)

TBA- American Cinema Editors Awards (ACE)

TBA – American Society of Cinematographers Awards (ASC)

TBA – Writers Guild of America Awards (WGA)

TBA – Casting Society of America Artios Awards (CSA)

