2023 Emmy Nominations: Full List of Nominees for 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Succession was the big winner when the Television Academy announced nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday.
The HBO drama, which wrapped up this year after four Certified Fresh seasons, holds the year’s top spot with 27 Emmy nominations followed by The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) and Ted Lasso (21). The year marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history from the Academy’s more than 20,000 voting members.
There were 38 first-time performer nominees this season, including Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six), James Marsden (Jury Duty), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Saturday Night Live, and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Alan Ruck (Succession), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Steven Yeun (BEEF).
In addition to Pascal with his three nominations, performers with multiple nominations this year include Murray Bartlett (The Last Of Us and Welcome To Chippendales), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Family Guy), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary and Saturday Night Live), Bill Hader (performance, directing and writing for Barry), Sharon Horgan (performance and writing for Bad Sisters), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets and The Last of Us), Jason Sudeikis (performance and writing for Ted Lasso), and Ali Wong (BEEF and Tuca & Bertie).
The nominations were presented by actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy Chair Frank Scherma at a live virtual ceremony. Final-round online voting begins August 17, 2023.
KEY CATEGORIES:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Barry
Shrinking
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Dead To Me
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Abbott Elementary
Poker Face
Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Barry
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Jury Duty
The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Shrinking
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
The Old Man
Succession
Succession
Better Call Saul
The Last of Us
Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Bad Sisters
Yellowjackets
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Last of Us
The Diplomat
Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
The White Lotus
Succession
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Succession
Succession
The White Lotus
Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
The White Lotus
The Crown
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Better Call Saul
Succession
The White Lotus
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Outstanding Television Movie
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Black Bird
Welcome To Chippendales
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
George & Tammy
Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Fleishman Is In Trouble
George & Tammy
Swarm
Tiny Beautiful Things
Daisy Jones & The Six
Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Welcome To Chippendales
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Beef
Black Bird
Beef
Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Welcome To Chippendales
Beef
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Welcome To Chippendales
Daisy Jones & The Six
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Talk Series
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Entergalactic • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Rick And Morty • Night Family • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street
The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
John Paino, Production Designer
Don Macaulay, Art Director
Paul Healy, Set Decorator
Poker Face • The Orpheus Syndrome • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Judy Rhee, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Cathy Marshall, Set Decorator
Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer
Molly Mikula, Art Director
George Detitta Jr., Set Decorator
Ted Lasso • Sunflowers • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and
Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer
Iain White, Art Director
Kate Goodman, Set Decorator
Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Mark Scruton, Production Designer
Adrian Curelea, Art Director
Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator
The White Lotus • Ciao • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Cristina Onori, Production Designer
Gianpaolo Rifino, Art Director
Letizia Santucci, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Jessica Kender, Production Designer
Brian Grego, Art Director
Lisa Clark, Set Decorator
Andi Brittan, Set Decorator
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Tamara Deverell, Production Designer
Brandt Gordon, Art Director
Shane Vieau, Set Decorator
House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and
GRRM Productions
Jim Clay, Production Designer
Dominic Masters, Art Director
Claire Nia Richards, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer
Neil Prince, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Perry Mason • Chapter Eleven • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
Ian Scroggins, Art Director
Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
Sam Lisenco, Production Designer
Eric Dean, Art Director
Emily Carter, Set Decorator
How I Met Your Father • The Reset Button • Ride Or Die • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
Glenda Rovello, Production Designer
Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director
Amy Beth Feldman, Set Decorator
Only Murders In The Building • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
Patrick Howe, Production Designer
Jordan Jacobs, Art Director
Rich Murray, Set Decorator
Schmigadoon! • Famous As Hell • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Jamie Walker McCall, Production Designer
Ryan Garton, Art Director
Gregory Clarke, Art Director
Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator
What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions
Shayne Fox, Production Designer
Aaron Noël, Art Director
Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc.,
HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Cindy Chao, Production Designer
Michele Yu, Production Designer
Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Museums • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and
Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Sabrina Lederer, Art Director
Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer
Tyka Edwards, Art Director
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Blame It On The Edit • MTV • World of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer
Brad Bailey, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Steve Martin & Martin Short • Host: Jenna Ortega • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
Andrea Purcigliotti, Production Designer
Danielle Webb, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer
Shelley Rodgers, Art Director
Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director
Maria Garcia, Art Director
Lily Rodgers, Art Director
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
Tamlyn Wright, Production Designer
Travis Deck, Art Director
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Raquel Tarbet, Set Decorator
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Julio Himede, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Production Designer
John Zuiker, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th
Television
Wendy O’Brien, Casting by
Chris Gehrt, Casting by
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by
Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting
Mickie Paskal, Location Casting
AJ Links, Location Casting
Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
Susie Farris, Casting by
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by
Tiffany Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Destiny Lilly, CSA, Casting by
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal
Television
Theo Park, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Bad Sisters • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Nina Gold, Casting by
Lucy Amos, Casting by
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Robert Sterne, Casting by
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,
The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Corrine Clark, Location Casting
Jennifer Page, Location Casting
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot
Seat Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Meredith Tucker, Casting by
Francesco Vedovati, CSA, Location Casting
Barbara Giordani, CSA, Location Casting
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by
Libby Goldstein, Casting by
Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting
Jennifer Page, CSA, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Charlene Lee, Casting by
Claire Koonce, Casting by
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting by
Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting by
Carol Kritzer, CSA, Casting by
Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Justine Arteta, CSA, Casting by
Kim Davis-Wagner, CSA, Casting by
Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by
Jodi Angstreich, CSA, Casting by
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Donna Driscoll, Casting by
Stephanie Lewis, Casting by
Claire Loeb, Casting by
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Quinn Fegan, Casting by
Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by
Keya Mason, Casting by
Lauren Levine, Casting by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Adam Cook, Casting by
Michelle Redwine, Casting by
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Ron Mare, Casting by
Sena Rich, Casting by
Erinlee Skilton, Casting by
The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert
Erin Tomasello, Casting by
Jazzy Collins, Casting by
Moira Paris, Casting by
Holly Osifat, Casting by
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Be Our Guest • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney
Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
Jamal Sims, Choreographer
Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer
Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer
Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt
Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer
Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routine: Higher • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Derek Hough, Choreographer
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Routines: Family Madrigal / Surface Pressure • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
Jamal Sims, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 • Routines: Chameleon / Pride Rock • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Blindspotting • Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television, Snoot
Jon Boogz, Choreographer
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom • Paramount+ • Paramount Television Studios
Jamal Sims, Choreographer
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High Rollin’ • Paramount+ • Paramount Television Studios
Jeffrey Mortensen, Choreographer
Louise Hradsky, Choreographer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Routines: Trash Man / Dream Kitchen • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Marguerite Derricks, Choreographer
Schmigadoon! • Routines: Bells And Whistles / Good Enough To Eat / Bustin’ Out • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal
Television in association with Apple
Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta • Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography
Barry • Tricky Legacies • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Carl Herse, Director of Photography
How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 20: The Foundling • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dean Cundey, ASC, Director of Photography
Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
Chris Teague, Director of Photography
Schmigadoon! • Something Real • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Jon Joffin, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)
Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Damián García, Director of Photography
The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
Catherine Goldschmidt, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
The Old Man • I • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company
Sean Porter, Director of Photography
Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
David Lanzenberg, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Black Bird • Hand To Mouth • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Natalie Kingston, Director of Photography
Boston Strangler • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography
Dead Ringers • One • Prime Video • AnnaPurna Pictures, Amazon Studios
Jody Lee Lipes, ASC, Director of Photography
George & Tammy • Stand By Your Man • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc,
Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company
Igor Martinovic, Director of Photography
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave • Chapter VI – Force Majeure • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Antoine Chicoye, Cinematography by
Mikey Corker, Cinematography by
Vincent Kardasik, Cinematography by
Alexandre Lesbats, Cinematography by
Chris Smith, Cinematography by
Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by
João Vidinha, Cinematography by
Michael Darrigade, Cinematography by
Secrets Of The Elephants • Desert • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National
Geographic
Toby Strong, Director of Photography
James Boon, Director of Photography
Bob Poole, Director of Photography
The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions,
Harpo Films and The New York Times
Jerry Henry, Director of Photography
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
C. Kim Miles, CSC, ASC, MySC, Director of Photography
Clair Popkin, Cinematography by
Julia Liu, Cinematography by
The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava
Alex Pritz, Cinematography by
Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wa, Cinematography by
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography
Bryan T. Adams, Camera
Kathryn Barrows, Camera
Josh Bartel, Camera
Kurt Carpenter, Camera
David D’Angelo, Camera
Matthew Di Girolamo, Camera
Adam Haisinger, Camera
Robert Howsam, Camera
Kevin Johnson, Camera
Jay Kaufman, Camera
Ian Kerr, CSC, Camera
Daniel Long, Camera
Lucas Kenna Mertes, Camera
Ryan Shaw, Camera
Alan Weeks, Camera
Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
David Reichert, Director of Photography
Charlie Beck, Director of Photography
Bryan Miller, Director of Photography
Todd Stanley, Director of Photography
Shane Moore, Director of Photography
Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography
David Arnold, Director of Photography
Life Below Zero • The Pursuit • National Geographic • BBC Studios
Danny Day, Director of Photography
Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Jason Hubbell, Director of Photography
Ben Mullin, Director of Photography
Zach Vincent, Director of Photography
Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television
Peter Wery, Director of Photography
Scott Duncan, Director of Photography
Russ Fill, Director of Photography
George Andrews, Camera
Tim Barker, Camera
Marc Bennett, Camera
Paulo Castillo, Camera
Rodney Chauvin, Camera
Chris Ellison, Camera
Nixon George, Camera
Matthias Hoffmann, Cinema
Toby Hogan, Camera
Derek Holt, Camera
Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera
Ian Miller, Camera
Nico Nyoni, Camera
Paul Peddinghaus, Camera
Jeff Phillips, Camera
Nejc Poberaj, Camera
Daniel Powell, Camera
Louis Powell, Camera
Jovan Sales, Camera
Erick Sarmiento, Camera
Dirk Steyn, Camera
John Tattersall, Camera
Holly Thompson, Camera
Paulo Velozo, Camera
Cullum Andrews, Camera
Christopher Barker, Director of Aerial Photography
Granger Scholtz, Director of Aerial Photography
Nic Van Der Westhuizen, Aerial Camera Operator
Dwight Winston, Aerial Camera Operator
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Alastair McKevitt, Director of Photography
Craig Hastings, Director of Photography
Leighton Cox, Director of Photography
Jason Bulley, Director of Photography
Outstanding Commercial
Apple – The Greatest – Accessibility
Somesuch, Production Company
Apple Inc., Ad Agency
Call Me With Timothée Chalamet – Apple TV+
MJZ, Production Company
TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
Cost Of Beauty – Dove
Smuggler, Production Company
Ogilvy, Ad Agency
Forever – The Farmer’s Dog
Sanctuary, Production Company
Quiet The Noise – AirPods
Iconoclast TV, Production Company
TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
R.I.P. Leon – Apple
Biscuit Filmworks, Production Company
Apple Inc., Ad Agency
The Singularity – Squarespace
Smuggler, Production Company
Squarespace, Ad Agency
Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series
The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Amy Roberts, Costume Designer
Sidonie Roberts, Associate Costume Designer
Christof Roche-Gordon, Costume Supervisor
The Great • Choose Your Weapon • Hulu • Civic Center Media, MRC
Sharon Long, Costume Designer
Claire Tremlett, Assistant Costume Designer
Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer
Anna Lau, Costume Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer
Katie Hartsoe, Assistant Costume Designer
Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer
Amanda Seymour, Assistant Costume Designer
Claire Aquila, Costume Supervisor
Marie Seifts, Costume Supervisor
Perry Mason • Chapter Ten • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products
Catherine Adair, Costume Designer
David J. Matwijkow, Assistant Costume Designer
Nanrose Buchman, Costume Supervisor
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Lyn Elizabeth Paolo, Costume Designer
Laura Frecon, Co-Costume Designer
Jovana Gospavic, Assistant Costume Designer
Alex Locke, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Please Don’t Go • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Rudy Mance, Costume Designer
Monica Chamberlain, Assistant Costume Designer
Desmond Smith, Assistant Costume Designer
Suzy Freeman, Costume Supervisor
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Denise Wingate, Costume Designer
Derek Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
George & Tammy • We’re Gonna Hold On • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films
Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company
Mitchell Travers, Costume Designer
Mitchel Wolf, Assistant Costume Designer
Laurel Rose, Assistant Costume Designer
Aileen Abercrombie, Assistant Costume Designer
Susan Russell, Costume Supervisor
Charles Carter, Costume Supervisor
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Dreams In The Witch House • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Luis Sequeira, Costume Designer
Ann Steel, Assistant Costume Designer
Heather Crepp, Costume Supervisor
Welcome To Chippendales • Leeches • Hulu • 20th Television
Peggy Schnitzer, Costume Designer
Derek Bulger, Assistant Costume Designer
Julie Heath, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
Salvador Perez, Costume Designer
Elizabeth Shelton, Assistant Costume Designer
Gala Autumn, Costume Supervisor
House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and
GRRM Productions
Jany Temime, Costume Designer
Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer
Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer
Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer
Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • A Shadow Of The Past • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Kate Hawley, Costume Designer
Libby Dempster, Assistant Costume Designer
Lucy McLay, Assistant Costume Designer
Jaindra Watson, Assistant Costume Designer
Pip Lingard, Costume Supervisor
Jenny Rushton, Costume Supervisor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part I • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer
Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer
Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor
What We Do In The Shadows • The Wedding • FX • FX Productions
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer
Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series
Emily In Paris • What’s It All About… • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Marylin Fitoussi, Costume Designer
Herehau Ragonneau, Assistant Costume Designer
Daniela Telle, Associate Costume Designer
Marie Fremont, Costume Supervisor
The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Cynthia Ann Summers, Costume Designer
Kelsey Chobotar, Assistant Costume Designer
Rebecca Toon, Assistant Costume Designer
Michelle Carr, Costume Supervisor
Only Murders In The Building • Framed • Hulu • 20th Television
Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer
Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer
Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor
Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Michelle Matland, Costume Designer
Jonathan Schwartz, Assistant Costume Designer
Mark Agnes, Wardrobe Supervisor
Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Colleen Atwood, Costume Designer
Mark Sutherland, Co-Costume Designer
Robin Soutar, Assistant Costume Designer
Claudia Littlefield, Costume Supervisor
Adina Bucur, Costume Supervisor
The White Lotus • That’s Amore • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer
Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer
Margherita Zanobetti, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Helen Huang, Costume Designer
Austin Wittick, Assistant Costume Designer
YJ Hwang, Assistant Costume Designer
Mark Anthony Summers, Costume Supervisor
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas • NBC • Warner Bros. Television in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions
Provi Fulp, Costume Designer
Jose Ramos, Costume Supervisor
Steve Summers, Dolly’s Wardrobe by
Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer
Angel Peart, Assistant Costume Designer
Katie Novello, Assistant Costume Designer
Deidre Wegner, Assistant Costume Designer
Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor
Swarm • Honey • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Dominique Dawson, Costume Designer
Brittny Chapman, Assistant Costume Designer
Mashal Khan, Costume Supervisor
The Watcher • Welcome, Friends • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Jam Tart Films / Prospect Films / Ryan Murphy Television
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Rudy Mance, Costume Designer
Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer
Zakiya Dennis, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Directed by
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by
The Ms. Pat Show • Don’t Touch My Hair • BET+ • Dae Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment
Mary Lou Belli, Directed by
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Declan Lowney, Directed by
Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Tim Burton, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Dearbhla Walsh, Directed by
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Peter Hoar, Directed by
Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Andrij Parekh, Directed by
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Mark Mylod, Directed by
Succession • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Lorene Scafaria, Directed by
The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Mike White, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Lee Sung Jin, Directed by
BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Jake Schreier, Directed by
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Carl Franklin, Directed by
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Silenced • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Paris Barclay, Directed by
Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
Valerie Faris, Directed by
Jonathan Dayton, Directed by
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Dan Trachtenberg, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • 20th Anniversary Special • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Andy Fisher, Directed by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Afghanistan • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Paul Pennolino, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • John Oliver; Broadway Cast Of The Lion King • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
The Problem With Jon Stewart • Chaos, Law, And Order • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
André Allen, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Liz Patrick, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Shawn Carter, Directed by
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
Paul Miller, Directed by
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet
Joel Gallen, Directed by
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix • Push It Productions for Netflix
Linda Mendoza, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Davina Pardo, Directed by
Leah Wolchok, Directed by
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films
Brett Morgen, Directed by
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions
Lana Wilson, Directed by
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
Davis Guggenheim, Directed by
The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava
Alex Pritz, Directed by
The U.S. And The Holocaust • Episode 3: The Homeless, Tempest-tossed (1942 – ) • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA
Ken Burns, Directed by
Lynn Novick, Directed by
Sarah Botstein, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Patience, Is The New Me • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Directed by
Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Ali Moghadas, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder
Nick Murray, Directed by
Top Chef • London Calling • Bravo • Magical Elves
Ariel Boles, Directed by
Welcome To Wrexham • Wide World Of Wales • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Bryan Rowland, Directed by
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor
The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Timothy A. Good, ACE, Editor
Emily Mendez, Editor
Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Jane Rizzo, ACE, Editor
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Bill Henry, ACE, Editor
Succession • With Open Eyes • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez
Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor
The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Heather Persons, ACE, Editor
The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Call Me Kat • Call Me Consciously Uncoupled • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in
association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment
Pamela Marshall, Editor
How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor
Night Court • Pilot • NBC • After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Kirk Benson, Editor
Chris Poulos, Editor
The Upshaws • Duct Up • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor
Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor
The Upshaws • Off Beat • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series
Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Franky Guttman, Editor
Ali Greer, ACE, Editor
The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
Joanna Naugle, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • The Last Day Of Bunny Folger • Hulu • 20th Television
Peggy Tachdjian, ACE, Editor
Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and
Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor
Alex Szabo, Editor
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor
Francesca Castro, Additional Editor
What We Do In The Shadows • Go Flip Yourself • FX • FX Productions
Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor
Dane McMaster, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Nat Fuller, Editor
Laura Zempel, Editor
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • The Good Boy Box • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor
Ms. Marvel • Generation Why • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor
Sabrina Plisco, ACE, Editor
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor
Josh Earl, ACE, Editor
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE, Editor
Claudia Castello, Editor
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Jamie Kennedy, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • My Love Language Is Words Of Defamation • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or
Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Supervising Editor
Malinda Zehner Guerra, Editor
Taylor Joy Mason, Editor
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
Mike Polito, Offline Editor
Timothy Schultz, Offline Editor
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Shows Trump Supporters January 6th Hearing Clips • Comedy Central •
Central Productions, LLC
Storm Choi, Editor
Eric Davies, Editor
Tom Favilla, Editor
Lauren Beckett Jackson, Editor
Nikolai Johnson, Editor
Ryan Middleton, Editor
Mark Paone, Editor
Erin Shannon, Editor
Catherine Trasborg, Editor
Einar Westerlund, Editor
History Of The World, Part II • III • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television
Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor
Daniel Flesher, Editor
George Mandl, Editor
Saturday Night Live • HBO Mario Kart Trailer (Segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and
Broadway Video
Ryan Spears, Editor
Christopher Salerno, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road
Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films
Brett Morgen, Editor
100 Foot Wave • Chapter III – Jaws • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Alex Bayer, Editor
Alex Keipper, Editor
Quin O’Brien, Editor
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions
David Teague, Supervising Editor
Sara Newens, Editor
Anne Yao, Editor
The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions,
Harpo Films and The New York Times
Ephraim Kirkwood, Editor
Jesse Allain-Marcus, Additional Editor
Adriana Pacheco, Additional Editor
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Liz Roe, Editor
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
Michael Harte, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
The Amazing Race • Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Eric Beetner, Editor
Kevin Blum, Editor
Trevor Campbell, Editor
Kellen Cruden, Editor
Jay Gammill, Editor
Katherine Griffin, Editor
Jason Groothuis, Editor
Darrick Lazo, Editor
Ryan Leamy, Editor
Josh Lowry, Editor
Paul Nielsen, Editor
Steve Mellon, Editor
Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Toni Ann Carabello, Lead Editor
Nova Taylor, Editor
Jason Szabo, Editor
Widgie Nikia Figaro, Editor
Sean Gill, Editor
Kimberly Pellnat, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Survivor • Telenovela • CBS • MGM Television
Bill Bowden, Supervising Editor
Evan Mediuch, Supervising Editor
Francisco Santa Maria, Editor
Plowden Schumacher, Editor
Andrew Bolhuis, Editor
Jacob Teixeira, Editor
James Ciccarello, Editor
Top Chef • Body Of Work • Bravo • Magical Elves
Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor
Ericka Concha, Editor
Blanka Kovacs, Editor
Eric Lambert, Editor
Matt Reynolds, Editor
Jay M. Rogers, Editor
Brian Freundlich, Additional Editor
Brian Giberson, Additional Editor
Malia Jurick, Additional Editor
Brian Kane, Additional Editor
Daniel Ruiz, Additional Editor
Anthony J. Rivard, Additional Editor
Annie Tighe, Additional Editor
Tony West, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor
Alexandra Moore, Editor
Alexander Rubinow, Editor
Ian Olsen, Editor
Hugh Elliot, Editor
Joe Mikan, Additional Editor
Life Below Zero • A Storm To Remember • National Geographic • BBC Studios
Michael Swingler, Editor
Tony Diaz, Additional Editor
Matt Edwards, Additional Editor
Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor
Tanner Roth, Additional Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Daytona Wind 2 • MTV • World of Wonder
Matthew D. Miller, Lead Editor
Kellen Cruden, Editor
Vanderpump Rules • Lady And The Glamp • Bravo • Evolution Media
Jesse Friedman, Editor
Tom McCudden, Editor
Ramin Mortazavi, Editor
Christian Le Guilloux, Editor
Paul Peltekian, Editor
Sax Eno, Editor
Robert Garry, Editor
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Mohamed El Manasterly, Editor
Curtis McConnell, Editor
Michael Brown, Editor
Charles Little, ACE, Editor
Bryan Rowland, Additional Editor
Outstanding Emerging Media Program
For All Mankind Season 3 Experience • Apple TV+ • Apple TV+ in association with Tall Ship Productions
Apple TV+
Tall Ship Productions
Antibody
Elastic
Gorillaz Presents • Google • Nexus Studios, Google, Eleven Management
Nexus Studios
Google
Eleven Management
MLK: Now Is The Time • Oculus • Time Studios, Meta, Flight School Studio
Amy Seidenwurm, Executive Producer
Ian Orefice, Executive Producer
Matthew O’Rourke, Producer/Executive Producer
Sulivan Parker, Producer
Limbert Fabian, Director
The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience • Facebook & Meta Horizon Worlds • A Gunpowder & Sky Production
Gunpowder & Sky
The Notorious B.I.G. Estate
Alex Coletti, Executive Producer
Elliot Osagie, Executive Producer
You Destroy. We Create | The War On Ukraine’s Culture • Meta Quest TV • NowHere Media, Meta Quest VR for Good
NowHere Media
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Abbott Elementary • Festival • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th
Television
Moira Frazier, Department Head Hairstylist
Dustin Osborne, Key Hairstylist
Christina Joseph, Hairstylist
Emily In Paris • Coo D’état • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Carole Nicolas, Key Hairstylist
Mike Désir, Key Hairstylist
Frédéric Souquet, Key Hairstylist
Miharu Oshima, Hairstylist
Jessie Durimel, Hairstylist
Julien Parizet, Hairstylist
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation
Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Chris Glimsdale, Department Head Hairstylist
Penny Thompson, Key Hairstylist
Courtney Ullrich, Personal Hairstylist to Mr. Pascal
Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
Betsy Reyes, Department Head Hairstylist
Tonia Ciccone, Key Hairstylist
Fabian Gonzalez, Hairstylist
Kerrie Smith, Additional Hairstylist
P-Valley • Snow • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television
Arlene Martin, Department Head Hairstylist
Latoya Kelley Howard, Key Hairstylist
Kasi York, Hairstylist
LeVura Geuka, Hairstylist
Jason Yancey, Barber
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
Nicky Austin, Hair Designer
Nikki Springall, Key Hairstylist
Sophie Roberts, Key Hairstylist
Nicola Pope, Hairstylist
The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Miia Kovero, Department Head Hairstylist
Elena Gregorini, Key Hairstylist
Italo Di Pinto, Hairstylist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Cate Hall, Hair Designer
Emilie Yong Mills, Assistant Hair Designer
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Shay Sanford-Fong, Department Head Hairstylist
Maggie Hayes Jackson, Key Hairstylist
Michael S. Ward, Hairstylist
Havanna Pratt, Additional Hairstylist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 19: The Convert • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Maria Sandoval, Hair Designer
Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist
Sallie Ciganovich, Hairstylist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A House Full Of Extremely Lame Horses • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist
Keleen Snowgren, Key Hairstylist
Diana Sikes, Key Hairstylist
Valerie Gladstone, Key Hairstylist
Emily Rosko, Hairstylist
Matthew Armentrout, Hairstylist
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Nic Collins, Hair Designer
Giorgio Galliero, Assistant Hair Designer
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent • Episode 1717 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Will Gossett, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Jay Koch, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director
Kevin Faust, Video Controller
American Idol • Top 20 • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer
Bobby Grey, Lighting Director
Nathan Files, Lighting Director
James Coldicott, Lighting Director
Hunter Selby, Lighting Director
Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director
Luke Chantrell, Video Controller
Ed Moore, Video Controller
Dancing With The Stars • Semi Finals • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Andrew Law, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Matt McAdam, Lighting Director
Luke Chantrell, Video Controller
So You Think You Can Dance • Starry Starry Night • FOX • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Dick Clark
Productions (DCP)
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
Matt Firestone, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Jeff Behm, Lighting Director
Christopher Gray, Video Controller
The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director
Erin Anderson, Lighting Director
Andrew Munie, Lighting Director
Jeff Shood, Lighting Director
Daniel Boland, Lighting Director
Terrance Ho, Video Controller
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer
Harry Forster, Lighting Director
Bobby Grey, Lighting Director
Darien Koop, Lighting Director
James Coldicott, Lighting Director
Chris Hill, Video Controller
Ed Moore, Video Controller
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director
Erin Anderson, Lighting Director
Will Gossett, Lighting Director
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Terrance Ho, Video Controller
Guy Jones, Video Controller
2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production
Allen Branton, Lighting Designer
Darren Langer, Lighting Director
Felix Peralta, Lighting Director
Kevin Lawson, Lighting Director
Alex Flores, Lighting Director
Bianca Moncada, Lighting Director
Chuck Reilly, Video Controller
Guy Jones, Video Controller
75th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
Tyler Ericson, Lighting Director
Richard Beck, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
JM Hurley, Video Controller
Ka Lai Wong, Video Controller
The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium • HBO Max • HBO
Jason Baeri, Lighting Designer
Joe Bay, Lighting Director
Kille Knoble, Lighting Director
Mark Butts, Lighting Director
Loren Barton, Lighting Director
Outstanding Main Title Design
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Mike Schaeffer, Creative Director
Chet Hirsch, Director
David Rowley, Art Director
Akshay Tiwari, Designer
Hello Tomorrow! • Apple TV+ • MRC in association with Apple
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director
Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Christoph Gabathuler, 3D Artist
Juan Monasterio, Animator
Lindsey Mayer-Beug, Illustrator
Fernando Lazzari, Animator
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,
The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Andy Hall, Creative Director
Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director
Gryun Kim, 3D Artist
Min Shi, Designer
Jun Kim, 3D Artist
Xiaolin (Mike) Zeng, Designer
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Katrina Crawford, Director
Mark Bashore, Director
Anthony Vitagliano, Creative Director
Fernando Domínguez Cózar, Animation Director
Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Aaron Becker, Creative Director
Joseph Ahn, Designer
James Ramirez, Animator
Lee Nelson, Animator
Eric Keller, 3D Artist
Hsien Lun Su, Animator
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Katrina Crawford, Director/Creative Director/Photographer
Mark Bashore, Director/Editor
Lezio Lopes, Illustrator
Cian McKenna, Animator
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Stories • Bloody Mary • FX • 20th Television
Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ron Pipes, Key Makeup Artist
Gage Hubbard, Makeup Artist
Heather Cummings, Additional Makeup Artist
Natasha Marcelina, Additional Makeup Artist
Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist
Emily In Paris • What’s It All About… • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Aurélie Payen, Key Makeup Artist
Corinne Maillard, Makeup Artist
Joséphine Bouchereau, Makeup Artist
Sarah Damen, Makeup Artist
Ivana Carboni, Makeup Artist
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Connie Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist
Joanna Mireau, Key Makeup Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Võx • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Silvina Knight, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist
Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist
Peter De Oliveira, Personal Makeup Artist (Sir Patrick Stewart)
Hanny Eisen, Additional Makeup Artist
Kim Ayers, Additional Makeup Artist
Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Tara McDonald, Makeup Designer
Freda Ellis, Key Makeup Artist
Nirvana Jalalvand, Makeup Artist
Tamara Meade, Makeup Artist
Bianca Boeroiu, Makeup Artist
The White Lotus • That’s Amore • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Rebecca Hickey, Department Head Makeup Artist
Federica Emidi, Key Makeup Artist
Francesca Antonetti, Makeup Artist
Rosa Saba, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Gigi Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist
Michelle Audrina Kim, Key Makeup Artist
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Rebecca Wachtel, Department Head Makeup Artist
Sherri Simmons, Key Makeup Artist
RJ McCasland, Makeup Artist
Kim Perrodin, Makeup Artist
Darla Edin, Makeup Artist
House Of The Dragon • We Light The Way • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
Amanda Knight, Makeup Designer
Hannah Eccleston, Key Makeup Artist
Heather McMullen, Makeup Artist
Kashiya Hinds, Makeup Artist
Harriet Thompson, Makeup Artist
Natalie Wickens, Makeup Artist
Bonny Monger, Makeup Artist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Cristina Waltz, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Makeup Artist
Alex Perrone, Makeup Artist
Crystal Gomez, Makeup Artist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist
Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist
Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist
Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist
Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Erin Keith, Key Makeup Artist
Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist
Benji Dove, Makeup Artist
Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist
Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist
Rocco Gaglioti, Jr., Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Dreams In The Witch House • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Sean Sanson, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Shane Zander, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Kyle Glencross, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Mike Hill, Prosthetic Designer
Megan Many, Prosthetic Designer
House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM
Productions
Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer
Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-Dept Head
Emma Faulkes, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Duncan Jarman, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Paula Eden, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions,
Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer
Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-Department Head
Paul Spateri, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Nelly Guimaras Sanjuan, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Johnny Murphy, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Joel Hall, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Lucy Pittard, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Adar • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Jason Docherty, Prosthetics Designer
Dan Perry, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Mark Knight, Senior Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Simon Rose, Senior Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Star Trek: Picard • The Last Generation • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry
Entertainment
James Mackinnon, Makeup Department Head and Prosthetics
Hugo Villasenor, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Bianca Appice, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Kevin Wasner, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Afton Storton, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Kevin Haney, Additional Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Nicholas Britell, Composer
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Gustavo Santaolalla, Composer
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Wednesday • Woe Is The Loneliest Number • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Danny Elfman, Composer
Chris Bacon, Composer
The White Lotus • In The Sandbox • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
John Debney, Composer
Ms. Marvel • Time And Again • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Karpman, Composer
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Sarah Schachner, Composer
A Small Light • What Can Be Saved • National Geographic • ABC Signature
Ariel Marx, Composer
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Leo Birenberg, Composer
Zach Robinson, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico • Veracruz • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Tony Morales, Composer
Light & Magic • Gang Of Outsiders • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm Ltd.
James Newton Howard, Composer
Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment
Production
Blake Neely, Composer
Prehistoric Planet • Badlands • Apple TV+ • BBC Studios in association with Apple
Hans Zimmer, Composer
Anže Rozman, Composer
Kara Talve, Composer
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
John Powell, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Adam Blackstone, Music Director
Omar Edwards, Music Director
Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell • PBS • Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc., Library of Congress, WETA
Greg Phillinganes, Music Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Rickey Minor, Music Director
2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production
Adam Blackstone, Music Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Austin Butler • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Director
Leon Pendarvis, Music Director
Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Ginny & Georgia • Hark! Darkness Descends! / Song Title: Marriage Is A Dungeon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Lili Haydn, Music & Lyrics
Ben Bromfield, Music & Lyrics
The L Word: Generation Q • Questions For The Universe / Song Title: All About Me • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, An MLR
Original
Heather McIntosh, Music & Lyrics
Taura Stinson, Music & Lyrics
Allyson Newman, Music & Lyrics
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan / Song Title: Your Personal Trash Man Can • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics
Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics
Ted Lasso • Mom City / Song Title: Fought & Lost • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with
Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Tom Howe, Music & Lyrics
Jamie Hartman, Music & Lyrics
Sam Ryder, Music & Lyrics
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association
with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ed Sheeran, Music & Lyrics
Foy Vance, Music & Lyrics
Max Martin, Music & Lyrics
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • Song Title: Now You Know • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango
Entertainment
Al Yankovic, Music & Lyrics
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Holly Amber Church, Composer
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Howard Shore, Composer
Ms. Marvel • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Karpman, Composer
Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Danny Elfman, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Frankie Pine, Music Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Tony Von Pervieux, Music Supervisor
Christa Miller, Music Supervisor
The White Lotus • Bull Elephants • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader as Barry
Shrinking • Apple TV+ • Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
Jason Segel as Jimmy
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Martin Short as Oliver Putnam
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal
Television
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
The Old Man • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company
Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Brian Cox as Logan Roy
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman, Gene Takovic
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Pedro Pascal as Joel
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot
Seat Productions
Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Black Bird • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Taron Egerton as James Keene
Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television
Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic
George & Tammy • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin
Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company
Michael Shannon as George Jones
BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Steven Yeun as Danny Cho
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Dead To Me • Netflix • CBS Television Studios for Netflix
Christina Applegate as Jen Harding
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues
Poker Face • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Natasha Lyonne as Charlie
Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Goody Addams
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Bad Sisters • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM Television, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Bella Ramsey as Ellie
The Diplomat • Netflix • A Netflix Series
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein
George & Tammy • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company
Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette
Swarm • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Dominique Fishback as Dre
Tiny Beautiful Things • Hulu • ABC Signature
Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce
Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Riley Keough as Daisy Jones
BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Ali Wong as Amy Lau
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent
Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
James Marsden as Himself
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Theo James as Cameron Sullivan
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Alan Ruck as Connor Roy
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Alexander Skarsgård as Matsson
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television
Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia
Black Bird • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer
BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Joseph Lee as George Nakai
Black Bird • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Ray Liotta as Big Jim Keene
BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Young Mazino as Paul Cho
Love & Death • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films, Whatever Lola Wants
Productions, and Lionsgate
Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th
Television
Janelle James as Ava Coleman
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Juno Temple as Keeley Jones
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton
Shrinking • Apple TV+ • Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
Jessica Williams as Gaby
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Simona Tabasco as Lucia
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television
Annaleigh Ashford as Irene Banerjee
BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Maria Bello as Jordana Forster
Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
Claire Danes as Rachel Fleishman
Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television
Juliette Lewis as Denise
Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Camila Morrone as Camila
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Niecy Nash-Betts as Glenda Cleveland
Tiny Beautiful Things • Hulu • ABC Signature
Merritt Wever as Frankie
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
The Bear • Braciole • FX • FX Productions
Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce
Only Murders In The Building • Here’s Looking At You… • Hulu • 20th Television
Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas
Saturday Night Live • Host: Pedro Pascal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Pedro Pascal as Host
The Bear • Dogs • FX • FX Productions
Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski
Ted Lasso • International Break • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Murray Bartlett as Frank
Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy
The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Lamar Johnson as Henry Burrell
Succession • Honeymoon States • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Nick Offerman as Bill
The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam Burrell
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso
Saturday Night Live • Host: Quinta Brunson • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Quinta Brunson as Host
Abbott Elementary • Mom • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th
Television
Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta
Poker Face • Time Of The Monkey • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Judith Light as Irene Smothers
Ted Lasso • Smells Like Mean Spirit • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Harriet Walter as Deborah
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Succession • Honeymoon States • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Hiam Abbass as Marcia
Succession • The Munsters • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce
The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen
The Last Of Us • Left Behind • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Storm Reid as Riley Abel
The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Anna Torv as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos
Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix
Tim Robinson as Various Characters
Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Ben Schwartz as Andre
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King
Chronicles Of Jessica Wu • Prime Video • Ironbeard Films
Jasmine Guy as Barbara Baldwin
Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel
Paula Pell as Cynthia
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Honeymoon Bliss • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown
Family Guy • A Bottle Episode • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin
History Of The World, Part II • VIII • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television
Mel Brooks as The Narrator
Big Mouth • Asexual Healing • Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress
Crank Yankers • Wanda Sykes, JB Smoove & Adam Carolla • Comedy Central • Kimmelot, ITV
Wanda Sykes as Gladys
Tuca & Bertie • Fledging Day • Adult Swim • The Tornante Company
Ali Wong as Bertie
Outstanding Narrator
Chimp Empire • Reckoning • Netflix • Keo Films and Underdog Films for Netflix
Mahershala Ali, Narrator
Good Night Oppy • Prime Video • Amblin Entertainment, Film 45, Tripod Media, Amazon Studios
Angela Bassett, Narrator
Our Universe • Chasing Starlight • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A BBC Studios Production
Morgan Freeman, Narrator
Working: What We Do All Day • The Middle • Netflix • A Higher Ground and Concordia Studio Production for Netflix
Barack Obama, Narrator
Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World • Mountains • CNN • CNN Original Series, Plimsoll Productions, Ltd.
Pedro Pascal, Narrator
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Bobby Berk, Host
Karamo Brown, Host
Tan France, Host
Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host
Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Host
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Padma Lakshmi, Host
Baking It • Peacock • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts
Entertainment
Amy Poehler, Host
Maya Rudolph, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host
Outstanding Host For A Game Show
Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mayim Bialik, Host
Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Steve Harvey, Host
Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Ken Jennings, Host
Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog
Keke Palmer, Host
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Pat Sajak, Host
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th
Television
Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
House Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas • NBC • Warner Bros. Television in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and
Sandollar Productions
Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production
Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and
Jax Media
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon
Television
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
75th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
John Mulaney: Baby J • Netflix • Netflix
Lizzo: Live In Concert • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with LizzoBangers and Done+Dusted
Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter • ABC • Done+Dusted
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Day Zero Productions and Mainstay Entertainment for
Netflix
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix • Push It Productions for Netflix
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
Awkwafina Is Hangin’ With Grandma • Comedy Central • MTV Entertainment Studios, Comedy Partners
Nora Lum, Executive Producer
Teresa Hsiao, Executive Producer
Emily Moffatt, Executive Producer
Harika Manne, Executive Producer
Minnie Bennett, Supervising Producer
Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training • AMC • AMC Networks Content Room, Bacon & Sons Film Co.
Dan Appel, Executive Producer
Melissa Bernstein, Executive Producer
Peter Gould, Executive Producer
Ariel Levine, Executive Producer
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Apple
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
James Corden, Executive Producer
Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer
David Young, Co-Executive Producer
Blake Webster, Producer
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix
Tim Robinson, Executive Producer
Zach Kanin, Executive Producer
Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer
Ali Bell, Executive Producer
Alex Bach, Executive Producer
Alice Mathias, Executive Producer
Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question • Hulu • 20th Television
Dave Roth, Executive Producer
Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer
Trisha Choate, Executive Producer
Jillian Novak, Executive Producer
Xavier Salas, Executive Producer
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
House Of The Dragon: Inside The Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM
Productions
Anthony Mauro, Executive Producer
Cristina Catanzaro, Co-Executive Producer
Mia Hildebrand, Co-Executive Producer
Dan Storey, Supervising Producer
Ashley Morton, Supervising Producer
Dana Froome, Producer
The Last Of Us: Inside The Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation
Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Emily Giannussa, Executive Producer
Julio Cabral, Executive Producer
Badger Denehy, Executive Producer
Eddie Maldonado, Executive Producer
Kathy Rocklein Sontag, Executive Producer
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway
Video
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer
Grace Shaker, Supervising Producer
Dina Moles, Supervising Producer
Dan D’Lauro, Producer
Matt Yonks, Producer
Mike Diva, Producer
Succession: Controlling The Narrative • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary
Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Chris Grasso, Executive Producer
Melora Soodalter, Executive Producer
Lindsay Nowak, Senior Producer
Jack Quinn, Producer
The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Shanna Yehlen, Executive Producer
Jim Weiner, Executive Producer
Ximena Lopez, Co-Executive Producer
Katla McGlynn, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Being Mary Tyler Moore • HBO Max • Hillman Grad Productions, Debra Martin Chase Productions, The Mission Entertainment
and Good Trouble Studios
Ben Selkow, Produced by
James Adolphus, Produced by
Lena Waithe, Produced by
Rishi Rajani, Produced by
Debra Martin Chase, Produced by
Andrew C. Coles, Produced by
Laura Gardner, Produced by
Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Meredith Kaulfers, Executive Producer
Sara Bernstein, Produced by
Justin Wilkes, Produced by
Davina Pardo, Produced by
Leah Wolchok, Produced by
Marcella Steingart, Produced by
My Transparent Life • Prime Video • Elysium Media
Serena De Comarmond, Executive Producer
Evan Jenkins, Producer
Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment
Production
Jessica Hargrave, Producer
Ryan White, Producer
Julia Nottingham, Producer
Brandon Thomas Lee, Producer
Josh Braun, Executive Producer
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
Nelle Fortenberry, Executive Producer
Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer
Nicole Stott, Executive Producer
Davis Guggenheim, Produced by
Annetta Marion, Produced by
Jonathan King, Produced by
Will Cohen, Produced by
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
Dear Mama • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association
with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment
Lasse Järvi, Executive Producer
Nelson George, Executive Producer
Peter Nelson, Executive Producer
Jamal Joseph, Executive Producer
Ted Skillman, Executive Producer
Allen Hughes, Executive Producer
Stef Smith, Produced by
Loren Gomez, Producer
Joshua Garcia, Producer
James Jenkins, Producer
100 Foot Wave • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Maria Zuckerman, Executive Producer
Ryan Heller, Executive Producer
Joe Lewis, Executive Producer
Chris Smith, Executive Producer
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
Bentley Weiner, Executive Producer
Secrets Of The Elephants • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National
Geographic
James Cameron, Executive Producer
Maria Wilhelm, Executive Producer
Pamela Caragol, Executive Producer
Lucinda Axelsson, Executive Producer
Caroline Hawkins, Executive Producer
Jonathan Frisby, Series Producer
Dr. Paula Kahumbu, Producer
Kim Butts, Producer
The 1619 Project • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films
and The New York Times
Nikole Hannah-Jones, Executive Producer
Roger Ross Williams, Executive Producer
Shoshana Guy, Executive Producer
Caitlin Roper, Executive Producer
Kathleen Lingo, Executive Producer
Helen Verno, Executive Producer
Oprah Winfrey, Executive Producer
Geoff Martz, Co-Executive Producer
Carla Gardini, Co-Executive Producer
Jonathan Clasberry, Producer
The U.S. And The Holocaust • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA
Sarah Botstein, Produced by
Lynn Novick, Produced by
Ken Burns, Produced by
Mike Welt, Produced by
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey • Netflix • A Netflix Special in association with Higher Ground
Productions & Jesse Collins Entertainment
Michelle Obama, Executive Producer
Jesse Collins, Executive Producer
Dionne Harmon, Executive Producer
Tanisha Whitfield, Supervising Producer
Tonia Davis, Produced by
Ethan Lewis, Produced by
Oprah Winfrey, Host
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide
Pants Production for Netflix
Tom Keaney, Executive Producer
Mary Barclay, Executive Producer
John Skidmore, Executive Producer
Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer
Michael Steed, Executive Producer
Razan Ghalayini, Co-Executive Producer
Tommy Alter, Producer
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host
Shauna Minoprio, Executive Producer
Robin O’Sullivan, Executive Producer
Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer
Jon Adler, Executive Producer
Katie Isaacson, Supervising Producer
Fiona Cleary, Series Producer
Nadya Mahdi, Series Producer
Francesco Ficarra, Producer
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi • Hulu • Part2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment
Padma Lakshmi, Executive Prodcucer/Host
David Shadrack Smith, Executive Producer
Rachel Tung, Executive Producer
Lauren Budabin, Co-Executive Producer
Matthew Alvarez, Producer
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer/Host
Christopher Collins, Executive Producer
Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer
Morgan Fallon, Executive Producer
Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer
Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer
Crystal Isaac, Producer
Andrew Ford, Producer
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? • PBS • A 64th Street Media and Brook Lapping Production
Mohammed Ali Naqvi, Produced by/Directed by
Aftershock • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Onyx Collective
Paula Eiselt, A Film by
Tonya Lewis Lee, A Film by
Last Flight Home • Paramount+ • Interloper Films, MTV Documentary Films
Ondi Timoner, Produced by
David Turner, Produced by
The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú
Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion
Pictures, Real Lava
Alex Pritz, Produced by
Darren Aronofsky, Produced by
Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by
Will N. Miller, Produced by
Gabriel Uchida, Produced by
Lizzie Gillett, Produced by
Txai Suruí, Executive Producer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Indian Matchmaking • Netflix • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World of Wonder
Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done+Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix
Vanderpump Rules • Bravo • Evolution Media
Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder
Survivor • CBS • MGM Television
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
The Voice • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
The Price Is Right • CBS • Fremantle
That’s My Jam • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Electric Hog Dog
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Andor • The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor
J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
John Finklea, Music Editor
Shaun Farley, Foley Editor
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
John Roesch, Foley Artist
The Boys • The Instant White-Hot Wild • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios
Wade Barnett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Ryan Briley, Supervising ADR Editor
Jeffrey A. Pitts, Sound Efffects Editor/Sound Designer
Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Brooks, Music Editor
James Howe, Foley Editor
House Of The Dragon • The Black Queen • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM
Productions
Al Sirkett, Supervising Sound Editor
Tim Hands, Dialogue Editor
Adele Fletcher, Supervising ADR Editor
Paula Fairfield, MPSE, Sound Designer
David Klotz, Music Editor
Timeri Duplat, Music Editor
Mathias Schuster, Foley Editor
Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist
Paula Boram, Foley Artist
The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios,
PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor
Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor
Christopher Battaglia, Sound Designer
Chris Terhune, Sound Designer
Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor
Jacob Flack, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Yocum, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor
Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor
Justin Hele, Foley Editor
David Aquino, Foley Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
William Kellerman, Foley Artist
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Udûn • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robert Stambler, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Damian Del Borrello, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ailene Roberts, Dialogue Editor
Stefanie Ng, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Chris Terhune, Sound Editor
James Miller, Sound Editor
Michael Baber, Music Editor
Jason Smith, Music Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor
Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor
Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor
Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor
Korey Pereira, Sound Editor
Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor
Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
Ken McGill, MPSE, Sound Effects/ Foley Editor
Steve Baine, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
John Creed, Dialogue Editor
Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Deron Street, Sound Editor
Clay Weber, Sound Editor
Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor
Darrin Mann, Foley Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor
Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor
Annie Taylor, Foley Editor
Chris White, Foley Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Brad Semenoff, Dialogue Editor
David W. Collins, Sound Designer
Luis Galdames, Sound Effects Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor
Joel Raabe, Foley Editor
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
Reservation Dogs • This Is Where The Plot Thickens • FX • FX Productions
Patrick Hogan, Supervising Sound Editor
David Beadle, Sound Editor
Sonya Lindsay, Sound Editor
Michael Sana, Sound Editor
Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
Amber Funk, Music Editor
Lena Krigen, Foley Editor
What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions
Steffan Falesitch, Supervising Sound Editor
Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Steve Griffen, Music Editor
John Guentner, Foley Editor
Sam Lewis, Foley Editor
Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • God Of Forgiveness, God Of Vengeance • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions
for Netflix
Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Borja Sau, Dialogue Editor
Bruce Tanis, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Nelson Ferreira, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor
Paul Davies, Sound Designer
Bernard O’Reilly, Sound Effects Editor
Paul Germann, Sound Effects Editor
Tom Jenkins, Sound Editor
Robert Hegedus, Music Editor
Rose Gregoris, Foley Editor
Goro Koyama, Foley Artist
Mrs. Davis • Mother Of Mercy: The Call Of The Horse • Peacock • Warner Bros. Television, Little Bug, White Rabbit
Bryan Parker, Supervising Sound Editor
Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Nathan Efstation, Dialogue Editor
Roland Thai, Sound Designer
Matt Decker, Music Editor
Sam Lewis, Supervising Foley Editor
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Nancy Parker, Foley Artist
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Ryan Cota, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jon Borland, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Levine, Sound Effects Editor
Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor
Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor
Thom Brennan, Foley Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Sean England, Foley Artist
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor
James Miller, Sound Designer
Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor
Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor
Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor
Stephen Perone, Music Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Love, Lizzo • HBO Max • Warner Music Entertainment and Live Nation Productions, Atlantic Film Productions in association
with Boardwalk Pictures and Diamond Docs
Vanessa Flores, Sound Editor
Jessie Brewer, Sound Editor
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road
Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films
John Warhurst, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Music Editor
Nina Hartstone, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jens Rosenlund Petersen, Dialogue Editor
Samir Foco, Sound Effects Editor
James Shirley, Sound Effects Editor
Elliott Koretz, Sound Effects Editor
Amy Felton, Sound Effects Editor
Louise Burton, Foley Editor
Brett Morgen, Music Editor
100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Max Holland, Dialogue Editor / Sound Editor
Eric Di Stefano, Sound Effects Editor / Sound Designer
Kevin Senzaki, Sound Designer
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
Michael Feuser, Dialogue Editor
Rich Bologna, Sound Effects Editor
Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor
Heather Gross, Foley Editor
Bill Bernstein, Music Editor
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Will Harp, Dialogue Editor
Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor
Shaun Cromwell, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios,
PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Roache, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • The Testi-Roastial • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer
Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer
George A. Lara, Foley Mixer
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
William Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez
Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer
Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Ishii, Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Scoring Mixer
The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Vincenzo Urselli, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer
Andrew Garrett Lange, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Laura Wiest, Re-Recording Mixer
Jamie Hardt, Re-Recording Mixer
Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer
Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Lindsay Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Welcker, Production Mixer
Mike Poole, Music Mixer
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Julian Howarth, CAS, Production Mixer
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Tony Solis, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Bulloock, Production Mixer
Brian Magrum, ADR Mixer
Phil McGowan, Score Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer
Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Only Murders In The Building • The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television
Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer
Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer
Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents an Imagine Documentaries,
Tremolo Productions and Worldwide Pants Inc. Production
Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Alastair McMillan, Music Mixer
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A
Fulwell 73 Production
Michael Abbott, Broadcast Production Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Matt Herr, FOH Mixer
Alan Richardson, Monitor Mixer
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Jeffery Peterson, FOH Production Mixer
Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer
Mike Parker, FOH Music Mixer
Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer
Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, Playback Mixer
Aaron Wall, Playback Mixer
Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and
Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, Production Mixer
Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer
Frank Duca Jr, FOH Production Mixer
Caroline Sanchez, FOH Music Mixer
Josiah Gluck, Broadcast Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer
Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer
Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer
William Taylor, Supplemental Mixer
Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer
Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert • Paramount+ • EP-PIC Films & Creative and MTV Entertainment Studios
Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer
Ollie Nesham, Audio Engineer
Darrell Thorp, Audio Engineer
Chris Kalcov, Audio Engineer
Steve Massey, Audio Engineer
Eduardo Puhl, Audio Engineer
Will Langdale, Audio Engineer
Antony King, FOH Audio Mix Engineer
Ian Beveridge, Monitors Audio Mix Engineer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road
Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films
Paul Massey, Re-Recording Mixer
David Giammarco, Re-Recording Mixer
100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Keith Hodne, Re-Recording Mixer
The Sound Of 007 • Prime Video • MGM
Richard Davey, Re-Recording Mixer
Jonny Horne, Production Mixer
Simon Norman, Production Mixer
Francesco Corazzi, Production Mixer
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Matt Skilton, Re-Recording Mixer
Christopher Syner, Production Mixer
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
Skip Lievsay, Re-Recording Mixer
Benjamin Berger, Production Mixer
Martin Kittappa, Production Mixer
Lily van Leeuwen, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Amazing Race • The Only Leg That Matters • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jim Ursulak, Lead Production Mixer
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
The Production Mixing Team, Production Mixer
Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer
David Nolte, Production Mixer
Gabe Lopez, Music Mixer
The Voice • Live Top 10 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Michael Abbott, Production Mixer
Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer
Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor
TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer
Richard Van Den Bergh, Special Effects Supervisor
Neal Scanlan, Creature Effects & Droid Supervisor
Liyana Mansor, Lead Visual Effects Editor
Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor
Jelmer Boskma, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor
Jean-Clément Soret, Colorist
House Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
Angus Bickerton, Visual Effects Supervisor
Nikeah Forde, VFX Producer
Thomas Horton, VFX Producer
Sven Martin, VFX Supervisor
Mark Spindler, VFX Co-Supervisor
Mark Dauth, Virtual Production Supervisor
Sebastian Meszmann, VFX Producer
Mike Bell, VFX Supervisor
Tobias Graa Winblad, VFX Producer
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,
The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Alex Wang, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor
Sean Nowlan, Overall Visual Effects Producer
Joel Whist, Production SFX Supervisor
Stephen James, Visual Effects Supervisor, DNEG
Nick Marshall, Digital Effects Supervisor, DNEG
Simon Jung, Visual Effects Supervisor, WETA FX
Dennis Yoo, Animation Supervisor, WETA FX
Espen Nordahl, Visual Effects Supervisor, Storm Studios
Jonathan Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor, Distillery FX
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Ron Ames, VFX Producer
Jason Smith, VFX Supervisor
Nigel Sumner, VFX Supervisor, Industrial Light & Magic
Ara Khanikian, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo FX
Dean Clarke, SFX Supervisor
Ken McGaugh, VFX Supervisor, Wētā FX
Tom Proctor, VFX Supervisor, DNEG
Greg Butler, VFX Supervisor, Method Studios
Joe Henderson, Visualization Creative Supervisor, The Third Floor, Inc.
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Grady Cofer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production
Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor
Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor, Production
J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Victor Schutz IV, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Bobo Skipper, Important Looking Pirates Visual Effects Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
Five Days At Memorial • Day Two • Apple TV+ • ABC Signature in association with Apple
Eric Durst, VFX Supervisor
Matthew Whelan, VFX Supervisor
Danny McNair, VFX Producer
Goran Pavles, VFX Supervisor, Stormborn Studios
Rafael Solórzano, VFX Supervisor, El Ranchito
John MacGillivray, SFX Coordinator
Viktor Muller, VFX Supervisor, UPP
Manuel Tausch, VFX Supervisor, Stormborn Studios
Gonzalo Escudero, VFX Producer, El Ranchito
The Nevers • It’s A Good Day • Tubi • HBO, Mutant Enemy Productions
Johnny Han, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jack Geist, Visual Effects Producer
Damon Fecht, Visual Effects Editor
Alexandre Prod’homme, On-Set VFX Supervisor
Emanuel Fuchs, Visual Effects Supervisor
Gaia Bussolati, Visual Effects Supervisor
Ed Bruce, Visual Effects Supervisor
Brian Ali Harding, Visual Effects Artist
Takashi Takeoka, Visual Effects Artist
Shadow And Bone • Rusalye • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Chronology for Netflix
Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor
Helen Jen, VFX Producer
Richard Macks, VFX Production Manager
Gergely Galisz, On-Set VFX Supervisor
Juri Stanossek, VFX Supervisor
Adam Balentine, VFX Supervisor
Jane Byrne, VFX Supervisor
Håvard Munkejord, VFX Supervisor
Angel Rico, VFX Supervisor
Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and
Universal Television
James MacLachlan, On-Set VFX Supervisor
Bill Parker, Compositing Supervisor
Lenny Wilson, CG Supervisor
Gretchen Bangs, VFX Producer
Brian Hobert, Compositing Lead
Sherry Li, Compositing Lead
Kenneth Armstrong, Compositing Lead
Ying Lin, Compositor
Neil Taylor, CG Modeler
The Umbrella Academy • Marigold • Netflix • UCP for Netflix
Everett Burrell, Senior VFX Supervisor
Phillip Hoffman, VFX Producer
Dave Axford, On-Set VFX Supervisor
Maria Satzetaki, VFX Coordinator
Sophie Vertigan, Special Effects Coordinator
Jeff Campbell, VFX Supervisor
Laurent Spillemaecker, VFX Supervisor
Chris White, VFX Supervisor
Ryan Freer, VFX Supervisor
Wednesday • A Murder Of Woes • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Tom Turnbull, VFX Supervisor
Kent Johnson, VFX Producer
Jesse Kawzenuk, VFX On-Set Supervisor
Oana Barden, VFX Coordinator
Craig Calvert, VFX Supervisor
Ed Englander, VFX Supervisor
John Coldrick, VFX Supervisor
Brodie McNeill, VFX Supervisor
Jason Troughton, Special Effects Supervisor
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator
Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator
Poker Face • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures
Tom Place, Stunt Coordinator
Tulsa King • Paramount+ • 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, Cold Front Productions, Balboa Productions, MTV
Entertainment Studios
Freddie Poole, Stunt Coordinator
Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator
Jason Ng, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios
John Koyama, Supervising Stunt Coordinator
FBI: Most Wanted • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios
Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One
David Scott Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator
S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios
Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Lance Gilbert, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
FBI: Most Wanted • Black Mirror • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television
Studios
Chad Hessler, Stunt Performer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer
Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer
Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer
Niko Dalman, Stunt Performer
Shannon Beshears, Stunt Performer
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Courtney Schwartz, Stunt Performer
Michelle Andrea Adams, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series
American Idol • Season Finale • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
David Bernstein, Technical Director
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mike Carr, Camera
Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Curtis Eastwood, Camera
Jimmy Garcia, Camera
Bruce Green, Camera
Nathanial Havolm, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
David Bernstein, Technical Director
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Terry Clark, Camera
Karyn D’Alessandro, Camera
James Garcia, Camera
Nathanial Havholm, Camera
Mark Koonce, Camera
Tim Lee, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Derek Pratt, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Philo Solomon, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera
Marc Stumpo, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Cary Symmons, Camera
The Masked Singer • New York Night • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment
Christine Salomon, Technical Director
Cary Symmons, Camera
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Brett Crutcher, Camera
Kary D’Allesandro, Camera
Jimmy Garcia, Camera
John Goforth, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Mark Koonce, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera
James Sullivan, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
The Problem With Jon Stewart • Trump Indicted • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
Marc Bloomgarden, Camera
Franco Coello, Camera
Nick Fayo, Camera
Kevin Murphy, Camera
John Pry, Camera
Tim Quigley, Camera
Rich York, Camera
The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mano Bonilla, Camera
Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera
Robert Burnette, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Guido Frenzel, Camera
Alex Hernandez, Camera
Scott Hylton, Camera
Kathrine Iacofano, Camera
Scott Kaye, Camera
Steve Martynuk, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Nick Tramontano, Camera
Dann Webb, Camera
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Eric Becker, Technical Director
David Alfano, Camera
Rob Balton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Kevin French, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Tayler Knight, Camera
Toré Livia, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Eann Potter, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
Casey Roche, Camera
Christopher Rybitski, Camera
Rod Wardell, Video Control
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production
Emmett Loughran, Technical Director
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Mark Britt, Camera
David Driscoll, Camera
Tim Farmer, Camera
Pete Forest, Camera
Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera
Pat Gleason, Camera
Bruce Green, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Kevin Murphy, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Jesse Placky, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
George Prince, Camera
Mark Renaudin, Camera
David Rudd, Camera
Austin Rock, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
Ed Staebler, Camera
Rob Vuona, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Rich York, Camera
Jeff Lee, Camera
Michael Taylor, Camera
Brian Lataille, Camera
Loic Maheas, Camera
Chris Schuster, Camera
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
Christine Salomon, Technical Director
Shanele Alvarez, Camera
Dominic Bendijo, Camera
Bonnie Blake, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Charlie Henry, Camera
Cory Hunter, Camera
George Reasner, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
David Rudd, Camera
Ryan Schultz, Camera
Aymae Sulick, Camera
2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production
Toby Santos, Technical Director
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Dave Eastwood, Camera
Guido Frenzel, Camera
Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera
Jeff Johnson, Camera
Zac Jones, Camera
Brian Lataille, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Sean Mark Mckelvey, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Dave Plakos, Camera
Dave Rudd, Camera
Dylan Sanford, Camera
Matt Trujillo, Camera
Roy Walker, Camera
Andrew Waresewski, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium • HBO Max • HBO
Toby Santos, Technical Director
Brandon Smith, Technical Director
Scott Acosta, Camera
Dominic Bendijo, Camera
Manny Bonilla, Camera
Mano Bonilla, Camera
Justin Danzansky, Camera
Austin Ellsworth, Camera
Chris Ferguson, Camera
Jeremy Freeman, Camera
Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera
Randy Gomez, Camera
Jonny Harkins, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Travis Hays, Camera
Coy Hunter, Camera
Oliver Lanzenberg, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Andrew McMillan, Camera
Dee Nichols, Camera
Connor O’Brien, Camera
Josh Perry, Camera
Rob Pittman, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
Daniel Schade, Camera
Austin Straub, Camera
Josh Turner, Camera
Justin Umphenour, Camera
Joe Victoria, Camera
Vince Warburton, Camera
Drew Welker, Camera
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Written by
The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Written by
Jury Duty • Ineffective Assistance • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
Mekki Leeper, Written by
Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
John Hoffman, Written by
Matteo Borghese, Written by
Rob Turbovsky, Written by
The Other Two • Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Broadway Video, Above
Average, JAX Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios
Chris Kelly, Written by
Sarah Schneider, Written by
Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
Brendan Hunt, Written by
Joe Kelly, Written by
Jason Sudeikis, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Andor • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Beau Willimon, Written by
Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by
Dave Finkel, Teleplay by
Brett Baer, Teleplay by
Better Call Saul • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Gordon Smith, Written by
Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Peter Gould, Written by
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation
Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Craig Mazin, Written for Television by
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez
Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Mike White, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Lee Sung Jin, Written by
Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production
Joel Kim Booster, Written by
Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by
Dan Trachtenberg, Story by
Swarm • Stung • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by
Donald Glover, Story by
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Al Yankovic, Written by
Eric Appel, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Dan Amira, Head Writer
Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer
Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer
David Angelo, Writer
Nicole Conlan, Writer
Devin Delliquanti, Writer
Zach DiLanzo, Writer
Jennifer Flanz, Writer
Jason Gilbert, Writer
Josh Johnson, Writer
David Kibuuka, Writer
Matt Koff, Writer
Trevor Noah, Writer
Joseph Opio, Writer
Randall Otis, Writer
Zhubin Parang, Writer
Kat Radley, Writer
Scott Sherman, Writer
Ashton Womack, Writer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon
Television
Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer
Owen Parsons, Senior Writer
Charlie Redd, Senior Writer
Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer
Seena Vali, Senior Writer
Johnathan Appel, Writer
Ali Barthwell, Writer
Tim Carvell, Writer
Liz Hynes, Writer
Ryan Ken, Writer
Mark Kramer, Writer
Sofia Manfredi, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer
Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Alex Baze, Head Writer
Seth Reiss, Writing Supervised By
Mike Scollins, Writing Supervised By
Sal Gentile, Closer Look Writing Supervised By/Written by
Jermaine Affonso, Written by
Karen Chee, Written by
Bryan Donaldson, Written by
Matt Goldich, Written by
Dina Gusovsky, Written by
Jenny Hagel, Written by
Allison Hord, Written by
Mike Karnell, Written by
John Lutz, Written by
Seth Meyers, Written by
Ian Morgan, Written by
Amber Ruffin, Written by
Mike Shoemaker, Written by
Ben Warheit, Written by
Jeff Wright, Written by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer
Delmonte Bent, Writer
Michael Brumm, Writer
Aaron Cohen, Writer
Stephen T. Colbert, Writer
Paul Dinello, Writer
Glenn Eichler, Writer
Gabe Gronli, Writer
Barry Julien, Writer
Michael Cruz Kayne, Writer
Eliana Kwartler, Writer
Matt Lappin, Writer
Caroline Lazar, Writer
Pratima Mani, Writer
Felipe Torres Medina, Writer
Opus Moreschi, Writer
Carley Moseley, Writer
Asher Perlman, Writer
Tom Purcell, Writer
Kate Sidley, Writer
Brian Stack, Writer
John Thibodeaux, Writer
Steve Waltien, Writer
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Alison Gates, Head Writer
Streeter Seidell, Head Writer
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Gary Richardson, Writing Supervised by
Will Stephen, Writing Supervised by
Celeste Yim, Writing Supervised by
Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
Rosebud Baker, Written by
Dan Bulla, Written by
Michael Che, Written by
Mike DiCenzo, Written by
Alex English, Written by
Jimmy Fowlie, Written by
Martin Herlihy, Written by
John Higgins, Written by
Steve Higgins, Written by
Vannessa Jackson, Written by
Colin Jost, Written by
Erik Kenward, Written by
Ben Marshall, Written by
Lorne Michaels, Written by
Jake Nordwind, Written by
Ceara O’Sullivan, Written by
Clare O’Kane, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Asha Ward, Written by
Auguste White, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by
Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by
KC Shornima, Weekend Update Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
Jon Macks, Written by
Carol Leifer, Written by
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet
Chris Rock, Written by
John Mulaney: Baby J • Netflix • Netflix
John Mulaney, Written by
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix • Push It Productions for Netflix
Wanda Sykes, Written by
Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early • Peacock • A24
Kate Berlant, Written by
Andrew DeYoung, Written by
John Early, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Dear Mama • Panther Power • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment
Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment
Allen Hughes, Written by
Lasse Järvi, Written by
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictur`es Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road
Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films
Brett Morgen, Written by
100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Zach Rothfeld, Writer
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me • Apple TV+ • Lighthouse Management + Media
Alek Keshishian, Written by
Paul Marchand, Written by
The U.S. And The Holocaust • Episode 2: Yearning To Breathe Free (1938 – 1942) • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA
Geoffrey C. Ward, Telescript by
The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 18, (5-8 p.m. PDT/8-11 p.m. EDT) on Fox