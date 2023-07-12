2023 Emmy Nominations: Full List of Nominees for 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Succession season 4 (Photo by HBO)

Succession was the big winner when the Television Academy announced nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday.

The HBO drama, which wrapped up this year after four Certified Fresh seasons, holds the year’s top spot with 27 Emmy nominations followed by The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23) and Ted Lasso (21). The year marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history from the Academy’s more than 20,000 voting members.

There were 38 first-time performer nominees this season, including Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six), James Marsden (Jury Duty), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Saturday Night Live, and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Alan Ruck (Succession), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Steven Yeun (BEEF).

In addition to Pascal with his three nominations, performers with multiple nominations this year include Murray Bartlett (The Last Of Us and Welcome To Chippendales), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Family Guy), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary and Saturday Night Live), Bill Hader (performance, directing and writing for Barry), Sharon Horgan (performance and writing for Bad Sisters), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets and The Last of Us), Jason Sudeikis (performance and writing for Ted Lasso), and Ali Wong (BEEF and Tuca & Bertie).

The nominations were presented by actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy Chair Frank Scherma at a live virtual ceremony. Final-round online voting begins August 17, 2023.

KEY CATEGORIES:

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY & TELEVISION MOVIE

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Television Movie



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Talk Series

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The full list of Emmy nominees:

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Entergalactic • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Rick And Morty • Night Family • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street

The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

John Paino, Production Designer

Don Macaulay, Art Director

Paul Healy, Set Decorator

Poker Face • The Orpheus Syndrome • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures

Judy Rhee, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Cathy Marshall, Set Decorator

Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer

Molly Mikula, Art Director

George Detitta Jr., Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Sunflowers • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and

Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer

Iain White, Art Director

Kate Goodman, Set Decorator

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Mark Scruton, Production Designer

Adrian Curelea, Art Director

Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator

The White Lotus • Ciao • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Cristina Onori, Production Designer

Gianpaolo Rifino, Art Director

Letizia Santucci, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Jessica Kender, Production Designer

Brian Grego, Art Director

Lisa Clark, Set Decorator

Andi Brittan, Set Decorator

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Tamara Deverell, Production Designer

Brandt Gordon, Art Director

Shane Vieau, Set Decorator

House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and

GRRM Productions

Jim Clay, Production Designer

Dominic Masters, Art Director

Claire Nia Richards, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer

Neil Prince, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Perry Mason • Chapter Eleven • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products

Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer

Ian Scroggins, Art Director

Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions

Sam Lisenco, Production Designer

Eric Dean, Art Director

Emily Carter, Set Decorator

How I Met Your Father • The Reset Button • Ride Or Die • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television

Glenda Rovello, Production Designer

Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director

Amy Beth Feldman, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Patrick Howe, Production Designer

Jordan Jacobs, Art Director

Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! • Famous As Hell • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Jamie Walker McCall, Production Designer

Ryan Garton, Art Director

Gregory Clarke, Art Director

Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions

Shayne Fox, Production Designer

Aaron Noël, Art Director

Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc.,

HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Cindy Chao, Production Designer

Michele Yu, Production Designer

Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Museums • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and

Avalon Television

Eric Morrell, Production Designer

Sabrina Lederer, Art Director

Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer

Tyka Edwards, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Blame It On The Edit • MTV • World of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer

Brad Bailey, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Steve Martin & Martin Short • Host: Jenna Ortega • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

Andrea Purcigliotti, Production Designer

Danielle Webb, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer

Shelley Rodgers, Art Director

Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director

Maria Garcia, Art Director

Lily Rodgers, Art Director

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

Tamlyn Wright, Production Designer

Travis Deck, Art Director

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Raquel Tarbet, Set Decorator

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Julio Himede, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Alana Billingsley, Production Designer

John Zuiker, Art Director

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th

Television

Wendy O’Brien, Casting by

Chris Gehrt, Casting by

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by

Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting

Mickie Paskal, Location Casting

AJ Links, Location Casting

Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios

Susie Farris, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by

Tiffany Canfield, CSA, Casting by

Destiny Lilly, CSA, Casting by

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal

Television

Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Bad Sisters • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Nina Gold, Casting by

Lucy Amos, Casting by

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,

The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Corrine Clark, Location Casting

Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot

Seat Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Meredith Tucker, Casting by

Francesco Vedovati, CSA, Location Casting

Barbara Giordani, CSA, Location Casting

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by

Libby Goldstein, Casting by

Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting

Jennifer Page, CSA, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Charlene Lee, Casting by

Claire Koonce, Casting by

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting by

Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting by

Carol Kritzer, CSA, Casting by

Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Justine Arteta, CSA, Casting by

Kim Davis-Wagner, CSA, Casting by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature

Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by

Jodi Angstreich, CSA, Casting by

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix

Donna Driscoll, Casting by

Stephanie Lewis, Casting by

Claire Loeb, Casting by

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Quinn Fegan, Casting by

Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by

Keya Mason, Casting by

Lauren Levine, Casting by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Adam Cook, Casting by

Michelle Redwine, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Ron Mare, Casting by

Sena Rich, Casting by

Erinlee Skilton, Casting by

The Traitors • Peacock • Studio Lambert

Erin Tomasello, Casting by

Jazzy Collins, Casting by

Moira Paris, Casting by

Holly Osifat, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Be Our Guest • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney

Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer

Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt

Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere

Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer

Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routine: Higher • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Derek Hough, Choreographer

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Routines: Family Madrigal / Surface Pressure • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 • Routines: Chameleon / Pride Rock • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Blindspotting • Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television, Snoot

Jon Boogz, Choreographer

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom • Paramount+ • Paramount Television Studios

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High Rollin’ • Paramount+ • Paramount Television Studios

Jeffrey Mortensen, Choreographer

Louise Hradsky, Choreographer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Routines: Trash Man / Dream Kitchen • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Marguerite Derricks, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Bells And Whistles / Good Enough To Eat / Bustin’ Out • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal

Television in association with Apple

Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography

Barry • Tricky Legacies • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Carl Herse, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

The Mandalorian • Chapter 20: The Foundling • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dean Cundey, ASC, Director of Photography

Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Chris Teague, Director of Photography

Schmigadoon! • Something Real • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Jon Joffin, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Damián García, Director of Photography

The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

Catherine Goldschmidt, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

The Old Man • I • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company

Sean Porter, Director of Photography

Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

David Lanzenberg, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Black Bird • Hand To Mouth • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Natalie Kingston, Director of Photography

Boston Strangler • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography

Dead Ringers • One • Prime Video • AnnaPurna Pictures, Amazon Studios

Jody Lee Lipes, ASC, Director of Photography

George & Tammy • Stand By Your Man • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc,

Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company

Igor Martinovic, Director of Photography

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave • Chapter VI – Force Majeure • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Antoine Chicoye, Cinematography by

Mikey Corker, Cinematography by

Vincent Kardasik, Cinematography by

Alexandre Lesbats, Cinematography by

Chris Smith, Cinematography by

Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

João Vidinha, Cinematography by

Michael Darrigade, Cinematography by

Secrets Of The Elephants • Desert • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National

Geographic

Toby Strong, Director of Photography

James Boon, Director of Photography

Bob Poole, Director of Photography

The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions,

Harpo Films and The New York Times

Jerry Henry, Director of Photography

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

C. Kim Miles, CSC, ASC, MySC, Director of Photography

Clair Popkin, Cinematography by

Julia Liu, Cinematography by

The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava

Alex Pritz, Cinematography by

Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wa, Cinematography by

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography

Bryan T. Adams, Camera

Kathryn Barrows, Camera

Josh Bartel, Camera

Kurt Carpenter, Camera

David D’Angelo, Camera

Matthew Di Girolamo, Camera

Adam Haisinger, Camera

Robert Howsam, Camera

Kevin Johnson, Camera

Jay Kaufman, Camera

Ian Kerr, CSC, Camera

Daniel Long, Camera

Lucas Kenna Mertes, Camera

Ryan Shaw, Camera

Alan Weeks, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

David Reichert, Director of Photography

Charlie Beck, Director of Photography

Bryan Miller, Director of Photography

Todd Stanley, Director of Photography

Shane Moore, Director of Photography

Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography

David Arnold, Director of Photography

Life Below Zero • The Pursuit • National Geographic • BBC Studios

Danny Day, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Jason Hubbell, Director of Photography

Ben Mullin, Director of Photography

Zach Vincent, Director of Photography

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television

Peter Wery, Director of Photography

Scott Duncan, Director of Photography

Russ Fill, Director of Photography

George Andrews, Camera

Tim Barker, Camera

Marc Bennett, Camera

Paulo Castillo, Camera

Rodney Chauvin, Camera

Chris Ellison, Camera

Nixon George, Camera

Matthias Hoffmann, Cinema

Toby Hogan, Camera

Derek Holt, Camera

Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera

Ian Miller, Camera

Nico Nyoni, Camera

Paul Peddinghaus, Camera

Jeff Phillips, Camera

Nejc Poberaj, Camera

Daniel Powell, Camera

Louis Powell, Camera

Jovan Sales, Camera

Erick Sarmiento, Camera

Dirk Steyn, Camera

John Tattersall, Camera

Holly Thompson, Camera

Paulo Velozo, Camera

Cullum Andrews, Camera

Christopher Barker, Director of Aerial Photography

Granger Scholtz, Director of Aerial Photography

Nic Van Der Westhuizen, Aerial Camera Operator

Dwight Winston, Aerial Camera Operator

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Alastair McKevitt, Director of Photography

Craig Hastings, Director of Photography

Leighton Cox, Director of Photography

Jason Bulley, Director of Photography

Outstanding Commercial

Apple – The Greatest – Accessibility

Somesuch, Production Company

Apple Inc., Ad Agency

Call Me With Timothée Chalamet – Apple TV+

MJZ, Production Company

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

Cost Of Beauty – Dove

Smuggler, Production Company

Ogilvy, Ad Agency

Forever – The Farmer’s Dog

Sanctuary, Production Company

Quiet The Noise – AirPods

Iconoclast TV, Production Company

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

R.I.P. Leon – Apple

Biscuit Filmworks, Production Company

Apple Inc., Ad Agency

The Singularity – Squarespace

Smuggler, Production Company

Squarespace, Ad Agency

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series

The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Amy Roberts, Costume Designer

Sidonie Roberts, Associate Costume Designer

Christof Roche-Gordon, Costume Supervisor

The Great • Choose Your Weapon • Hulu • Civic Center Media, MRC

Sharon Long, Costume Designer

Claire Tremlett, Assistant Costume Designer

Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer

Anna Lau, Costume Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer

Katie Hartsoe, Assistant Costume Designer

Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer

Amanda Seymour, Assistant Costume Designer

Claire Aquila, Costume Supervisor

Marie Seifts, Costume Supervisor

Perry Mason • Chapter Ten • HBO Max • HBO in association with Team Downey and AMBEG Screen Products

Catherine Adair, Costume Designer

David J. Matwijkow, Assistant Costume Designer

Nanrose Buchman, Costume Supervisor

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Lyn Elizabeth Paolo, Costume Designer

Laura Frecon, Co-Costume Designer

Jovana Gospavic, Assistant Costume Designer

Alex Locke, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Please Don’t Go • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Rudy Mance, Costume Designer

Monica Chamberlain, Assistant Costume Designer

Desmond Smith, Assistant Costume Designer

Suzy Freeman, Costume Supervisor

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Denise Wingate, Costume Designer

Derek Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

George & Tammy • We’re Gonna Hold On • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films

Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company

Mitchell Travers, Costume Designer

Mitchel Wolf, Assistant Costume Designer

Laurel Rose, Assistant Costume Designer

Aileen Abercrombie, Assistant Costume Designer

Susan Russell, Costume Supervisor

Charles Carter, Costume Supervisor

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Dreams In The Witch House • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Luis Sequeira, Costume Designer

Ann Steel, Assistant Costume Designer

Heather Crepp, Costume Supervisor

Welcome To Chippendales • Leeches • Hulu • 20th Television

Peggy Schnitzer, Costume Designer

Derek Bulger, Assistant Costume Designer

Julie Heath, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

Salvador Perez, Costume Designer

Elizabeth Shelton, Assistant Costume Designer

Gala Autumn, Costume Supervisor

House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and

GRRM Productions

Jany Temime, Costume Designer

Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer

Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer

Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer

Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • A Shadow Of The Past • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Kate Hawley, Costume Designer

Libby Dempster, Assistant Costume Designer

Lucy McLay, Assistant Costume Designer

Jaindra Watson, Assistant Costume Designer

Pip Lingard, Costume Supervisor

Jenny Rushton, Costume Supervisor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part I • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer

Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer

Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wedding • FX • FX Productions

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer

Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

Emily In Paris • What’s It All About… • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Marylin Fitoussi, Costume Designer

Herehau Ragonneau, Assistant Costume Designer

Daniela Telle, Associate Costume Designer

Marie Fremont, Costume Supervisor

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Cynthia Ann Summers, Costume Designer

Kelsey Chobotar, Assistant Costume Designer

Rebecca Toon, Assistant Costume Designer

Michelle Carr, Costume Supervisor

Only Murders In The Building • Framed • Hulu • 20th Television

Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer

Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer

Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor

Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Michelle Matland, Costume Designer

Jonathan Schwartz, Assistant Costume Designer

Mark Agnes, Wardrobe Supervisor

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Colleen Atwood, Costume Designer

Mark Sutherland, Co-Costume Designer

Robin Soutar, Assistant Costume Designer

Claudia Littlefield, Costume Supervisor

Adina Bucur, Costume Supervisor

The White Lotus • That’s Amore • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer

Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer

Margherita Zanobetti, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Helen Huang, Costume Designer

Austin Wittick, Assistant Costume Designer

YJ Hwang, Assistant Costume Designer

Mark Anthony Summers, Costume Supervisor

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas • NBC • Warner Bros. Television in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions

Provi Fulp, Costume Designer

Jose Ramos, Costume Supervisor

Steve Summers, Dolly’s Wardrobe by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature

Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer

Angel Peart, Assistant Costume Designer

Katie Novello, Assistant Costume Designer

Deidre Wegner, Assistant Costume Designer

Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor

Swarm • Honey • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Dominique Dawson, Costume Designer

Brittny Chapman, Assistant Costume Designer

Mashal Khan, Costume Supervisor

The Watcher • Welcome, Friends • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Jam Tart Films / Prospect Films / Ryan Murphy Television

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer

Rudy Mance, Costume Designer

Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer

Zakiya Dennis, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader, Directed by

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Storer, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show • Don’t Touch My Hair • BET+ • Dae Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment

Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Declan Lowney, Directed by

Wednesday • Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Tim Burton, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Dearbhla Walsh, Directed by

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Peter Hoar, Directed by

Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Mark Mylod, Directed by

Succession • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Lee Sung Jin, Directed by

BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Jake Schreier, Directed by

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Carl Franklin, Directed by

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Silenced • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Paris Barclay, Directed by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature

Valerie Faris, Directed by

Jonathan Dayton, Directed by

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Dan Trachtenberg, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • 20th Anniversary Special • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Andy Fisher, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Afghanistan • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Paul Pennolino, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • John Oliver; Broadway Cast Of The Lion King • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

The Problem With Jon Stewart • Chaos, Law, And Order • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

André Allen, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Liz Patrick, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Shawn Carter, Directed by

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

Paul Miller, Directed by

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet

Joel Gallen, Directed by

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix • Push It Productions for Netflix

Linda Mendoza, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Davina Pardo, Directed by

Leah Wolchok, Directed by

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films

Brett Morgen, Directed by

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions

Lana Wilson, Directed by

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

Davis Guggenheim, Directed by

The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava

Alex Pritz, Directed by

The U.S. And The Holocaust • Episode 3: The Homeless, Tempest-tossed (1942 – ) • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA

Ken Burns, Directed by

Lynn Novick, Directed by

Sarah Botstein, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Patience, Is The New Me • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Directed by

Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Ali Moghadas, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder

Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • London Calling • Bravo • Magical Elves

Ariel Boles, Directed by

Welcome To Wrexham • Wide World Of Wales • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Bryan Rowland, Directed by

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Timothy A. Good, ACE, Editor

Emily Mendez, Editor

Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Jane Rizzo, ACE, Editor

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Bill Henry, ACE, Editor

Succession • With Open Eyes • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez

Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Heather Persons, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Call Me Kat • Call Me Consciously Uncoupled • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in

association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment

Pamela Marshall, Editor

How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television

Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor

Night Court • Pilot • NBC • After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Kirk Benson, Editor

Chris Poulos, Editor

The Upshaws • Duct Up • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor

Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor

The Upshaws • Off Beat • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Franky Guttman, Editor

Ali Greer, ACE, Editor

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions

Joanna Naugle, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • The Last Day Of Bunny Folger • Hulu • 20th Television

Peggy Tachdjian, ACE, Editor

Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and

Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor

Alex Szabo, Editor

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television

and Universal Television

Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor

Francesca Castro, Additional Editor

What We Do In The Shadows • Go Flip Yourself • FX • FX Productions

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor

Dane McMaster, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Nat Fuller, Editor

Laura Zempel, Editor

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • The Good Boy Box • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor

Ms. Marvel • Generation Why • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor

Sabrina Plisco, ACE, Editor

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor

Josh Earl, ACE, Editor

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE, Editor

Claudia Castello, Editor

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Jamie Kennedy, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • My Love Language Is Words Of Defamation • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or

Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Supervising Editor

Malinda Zehner Guerra, Editor

Taylor Joy Mason, Editor

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

Mike Polito, Offline Editor

Timothy Schultz, Offline Editor

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Shows Trump Supporters January 6th Hearing Clips • Comedy Central •

Central Productions, LLC

Storm Choi, Editor

Eric Davies, Editor

Tom Favilla, Editor

Lauren Beckett Jackson, Editor

Nikolai Johnson, Editor

Ryan Middleton, Editor

Mark Paone, Editor

Erin Shannon, Editor

Catherine Trasborg, Editor

Einar Westerlund, Editor

History Of The World, Part II • III • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television

Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor

Daniel Flesher, Editor

George Mandl, Editor

Saturday Night Live • HBO Mario Kart Trailer (Segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and

Broadway Video

Ryan Spears, Editor

Christopher Salerno, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road

Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films

Brett Morgen, Editor

100 Foot Wave • Chapter III – Jaws • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Alex Bayer, Editor

Alex Keipper, Editor

Quin O’Brien, Editor

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions

David Teague, Supervising Editor

Sara Newens, Editor

Anne Yao, Editor

The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions,

Harpo Films and The New York Times

Ephraim Kirkwood, Editor

Jesse Allain-Marcus, Additional Editor

Adriana Pacheco, Additional Editor

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Liz Roe, Editor

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

Michael Harte, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race • Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Eric Beetner, Editor

Kevin Blum, Editor

Trevor Campbell, Editor

Kellen Cruden, Editor

Jay Gammill, Editor

Katherine Griffin, Editor

Jason Groothuis, Editor

Darrick Lazo, Editor

Ryan Leamy, Editor

Josh Lowry, Editor

Paul Nielsen, Editor

Steve Mellon, Editor

Queer Eye • Speedy For Life • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Toni Ann Carabello, Lead Editor

Nova Taylor, Editor

Jason Szabo, Editor

Widgie Nikia Figaro, Editor

Sean Gill, Editor

Kimberly Pellnat, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Survivor • Telenovela • CBS • MGM Television

Bill Bowden, Supervising Editor

Evan Mediuch, Supervising Editor

Francisco Santa Maria, Editor

Plowden Schumacher, Editor

Andrew Bolhuis, Editor

Jacob Teixeira, Editor

James Ciccarello, Editor

Top Chef • Body Of Work • Bravo • Magical Elves

Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor

Ericka Concha, Editor

Blanka Kovacs, Editor

Eric Lambert, Editor

Matt Reynolds, Editor

Jay M. Rogers, Editor

Brian Freundlich, Additional Editor

Brian Giberson, Additional Editor

Malia Jurick, Additional Editor

Brian Kane, Additional Editor

Daniel Ruiz, Additional Editor

Anthony J. Rivard, Additional Editor

Annie Tighe, Additional Editor

Tony West, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, Supervising Editor

Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor

Alexandra Moore, Editor

Alexander Rubinow, Editor

Ian Olsen, Editor

Hugh Elliot, Editor

Joe Mikan, Additional Editor

Life Below Zero • A Storm To Remember • National Geographic • BBC Studios

Michael Swingler, Editor

Tony Diaz, Additional Editor

Matt Edwards, Additional Editor

Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor

Tanner Roth, Additional Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Daytona Wind 2 • MTV • World of Wonder

Matthew D. Miller, Lead Editor

Kellen Cruden, Editor

Vanderpump Rules • Lady And The Glamp • Bravo • Evolution Media

Jesse Friedman, Editor

Tom McCudden, Editor

Ramin Mortazavi, Editor

Christian Le Guilloux, Editor

Paul Peltekian, Editor

Sax Eno, Editor

Robert Garry, Editor

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Mohamed El Manasterly, Editor

Curtis McConnell, Editor

Michael Brown, Editor

Charles Little, ACE, Editor

Bryan Rowland, Additional Editor

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

For All Mankind Season 3 Experience • Apple TV+ • Apple TV+ in association with Tall Ship Productions

Apple TV+

Tall Ship Productions

Antibody

Elastic

Gorillaz Presents • Google • Nexus Studios, Google, Eleven Management

Nexus Studios

Google

Eleven Management

MLK: Now Is The Time • Oculus • Time Studios, Meta, Flight School Studio

Amy Seidenwurm, Executive Producer

Ian Orefice, Executive Producer

Matthew O’Rourke, Producer/Executive Producer

Sulivan Parker, Producer

Limbert Fabian, Director

The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience • Facebook & Meta Horizon Worlds • A Gunpowder & Sky Production

Gunpowder & Sky

The Notorious B.I.G. Estate

Alex Coletti, Executive Producer

Elliot Osagie, Executive Producer

You Destroy. We Create | The War On Ukraine’s Culture • Meta Quest TV • NowHere Media, Meta Quest VR for Good

NowHere Media

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary • Festival • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th

Television

Moira Frazier, Department Head Hairstylist

Dustin Osborne, Key Hairstylist

Christina Joseph, Hairstylist

Emily In Paris • Coo D’état • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Carole Nicolas, Key Hairstylist

Mike Désir, Key Hairstylist

Frédéric Souquet, Key Hairstylist

Miharu Oshima, Hairstylist

Jessie Durimel, Hairstylist

Julien Parizet, Hairstylist

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation

Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Chris Glimsdale, Department Head Hairstylist

Penny Thompson, Key Hairstylist

Courtney Ullrich, Personal Hairstylist to Mr. Pascal

Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Betsy Reyes, Department Head Hairstylist

Tonia Ciccone, Key Hairstylist

Fabian Gonzalez, Hairstylist

Kerrie Smith, Additional Hairstylist

P-Valley • Snow • STARZ • STARZ Original Presents, Lionsgate Television

Arlene Martin, Department Head Hairstylist

Latoya Kelley Howard, Key Hairstylist

Kasi York, Hairstylist

LeVura Geuka, Hairstylist

Jason Yancey, Barber

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television

and Universal Television

Nicky Austin, Hair Designer

Nikki Springall, Key Hairstylist

Sophie Roberts, Key Hairstylist

Nicola Pope, Hairstylist

The White Lotus • Abductions • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Miia Kovero, Department Head Hairstylist

Elena Gregorini, Key Hairstylist

Italo Di Pinto, Hairstylist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Cate Hall, Hair Designer

Emilie Yong Mills, Assistant Hair Designer

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Shay Sanford-Fong, Department Head Hairstylist

Maggie Hayes Jackson, Key Hairstylist

Michael S. Ward, Hairstylist

Havanna Pratt, Additional Hairstylist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 19: The Convert • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Maria Sandoval, Hair Designer

Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist

Sallie Ciganovich, Hairstylist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A House Full Of Extremely Lame Horses • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist

Keleen Snowgren, Key Hairstylist

Diana Sikes, Key Hairstylist

Valerie Gladstone, Key Hairstylist

Emily Rosko, Hairstylist

Matthew Armentrout, Hairstylist

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Crown Jewels • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Nic Collins, Hair Designer

Giorgio Galliero, Assistant Hair Designer

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent • Episode 1717 • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Will Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Jay Koch, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

Kevin Faust, Video Controller

American Idol • Top 20 • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer

Bobby Grey, Lighting Director

Nathan Files, Lighting Director

James Coldicott, Lighting Director

Hunter Selby, Lighting Director

Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

Luke Chantrell, Video Controller

Ed Moore, Video Controller

Dancing With The Stars • Semi Finals • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Andrew Law, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Matt McAdam, Lighting Director

Luke Chantrell, Video Controller

So You Think You Can Dance • Starry Starry Night • FOX • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Dick Clark

Productions (DCP)

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

Matt Firestone, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Jeff Behm, Lighting Director

Christopher Gray, Video Controller

The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director

Erin Anderson, Lighting Director

Andrew Munie, Lighting Director

Jeff Shood, Lighting Director

Daniel Boland, Lighting Director

Terrance Ho, Video Controller

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer

Harry Forster, Lighting Director

Bobby Grey, Lighting Director

Darien Koop, Lighting Director

James Coldicott, Lighting Director

Chris Hill, Video Controller

Ed Moore, Video Controller

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director

Erin Anderson, Lighting Director

Will Gossett, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Terrance Ho, Video Controller

Guy Jones, Video Controller

2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production

Allen Branton, Lighting Designer

Darren Langer, Lighting Director

Felix Peralta, Lighting Director

Kevin Lawson, Lighting Director

Alex Flores, Lighting Director

Bianca Moncada, Lighting Director

Chuck Reilly, Video Controller

Guy Jones, Video Controller

75th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Tyler Ericson, Lighting Director

Richard Beck, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

JM Hurley, Video Controller

Ka Lai Wong, Video Controller

The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium • HBO Max • HBO

Jason Baeri, Lighting Designer

Joe Bay, Lighting Director

Kille Knoble, Lighting Director

Mark Butts, Lighting Director

Loren Barton, Lighting Director

Outstanding Main Title Design

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Mike Schaeffer, Creative Director

Chet Hirsch, Director

David Rowley, Art Director

Akshay Tiwari, Designer

Hello Tomorrow! • Apple TV+ • MRC in association with Apple

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director

Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Christoph Gabathuler, 3D Artist

Juan Monasterio, Animator

Lindsey Mayer-Beug, Illustrator

Fernando Lazzari, Animator

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,

The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Andy Hall, Creative Director

Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director

Gryun Kim, 3D Artist

Min Shi, Designer

Jun Kim, 3D Artist

Xiaolin (Mike) Zeng, Designer

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Katrina Crawford, Director

Mark Bashore, Director

Anthony Vitagliano, Creative Director

Fernando Domínguez Cózar, Animation Director

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Aaron Becker, Creative Director

Joseph Ahn, Designer

James Ramirez, Animator

Lee Nelson, Animator

Eric Keller, 3D Artist

Hsien Lun Su, Animator

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Katrina Crawford, Director/Creative Director/Photographer

Mark Bashore, Director/Editor

Lezio Lopes, Illustrator

Cian McKenna, Animator

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Bloody Mary • FX • 20th Television

Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ron Pipes, Key Makeup Artist

Gage Hubbard, Makeup Artist

Heather Cummings, Additional Makeup Artist

Natasha Marcelina, Additional Makeup Artist

Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist

Emily In Paris • What’s It All About… • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Aurélie Payen, Key Makeup Artist

Corinne Maillard, Makeup Artist

Joséphine Bouchereau, Makeup Artist

Sarah Damen, Makeup Artist

Ivana Carboni, Makeup Artist

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Connie Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Joanna Mireau, Key Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Võx • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Silvina Knight, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist

Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist

Peter De Oliveira, Personal Makeup Artist (Sir Patrick Stewart)

Hanny Eisen, Additional Makeup Artist

Kim Ayers, Additional Makeup Artist

Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Tara McDonald, Makeup Designer

Freda Ellis, Key Makeup Artist

Nirvana Jalalvand, Makeup Artist

Tamara Meade, Makeup Artist

Bianca Boeroiu, Makeup Artist

The White Lotus • That’s Amore • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Rebecca Hickey, Department Head Makeup Artist

Federica Emidi, Key Makeup Artist

Francesca Antonetti, Makeup Artist

Rosa Saba, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Bad Meat • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Gigi Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist

Michelle Audrina Kim, Key Makeup Artist

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Rebecca Wachtel, Department Head Makeup Artist

Sherri Simmons, Key Makeup Artist

RJ McCasland, Makeup Artist

Kim Perrodin, Makeup Artist

Darla Edin, Makeup Artist

House Of The Dragon • We Light The Way • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

Amanda Knight, Makeup Designer

Hannah Eccleston, Key Makeup Artist

Heather McMullen, Makeup Artist

Kashiya Hinds, Makeup Artist

Harriet Thompson, Makeup Artist

Natalie Wickens, Makeup Artist

Bonny Monger, Makeup Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Cristina Waltz, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Makeup Artist

Alex Perrone, Makeup Artist

Crystal Gomez, Makeup Artist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist

Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist

Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist

Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist

Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Erin Keith, Key Makeup Artist

Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist

Benji Dove, Makeup Artist

Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist

Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist

Rocco Gaglioti, Jr., Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Dreams In The Witch House • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Sean Sanson, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Shane Zander, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Kyle Glencross, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Mike Hill, Prosthetic Designer

Megan Many, Prosthetic Designer

House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM

Productions

Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer

Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-Dept Head

Emma Faulkes, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Duncan Jarman, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Paula Eden, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions,

Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer

Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-Department Head

Paul Spateri, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Nelly Guimaras Sanjuan, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Johnny Murphy, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Joel Hall, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Lucy Pittard, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Adar • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Jason Docherty, Prosthetics Designer

Dan Perry, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Mark Knight, Senior Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Simon Rose, Senior Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Picard • The Last Generation • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry

Entertainment

James Mackinnon, Makeup Department Head and Prosthetics

Hugo Villasenor, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Bianca Appice, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Kevin Wasner, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Afton Storton, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Kevin Haney, Additional Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Nicholas Britell, Composer

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Gustavo Santaolalla, Composer

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Wednesday • Woe Is The Loneliest Number • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Danny Elfman, Composer

Chris Bacon, Composer

The White Lotus • In The Sandbox • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

John Debney, Composer

Ms. Marvel • Time And Again • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Laura Karpman, Composer

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Sarah Schachner, Composer

A Small Light • What Can Be Saved • National Geographic • ABC Signature

Ariel Marx, Composer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Leo Birenberg, Composer

Zach Robinson, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico • Veracruz • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Tony Morales, Composer

Light & Magic • Gang Of Outsiders • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm Ltd.

James Newton Howard, Composer

Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment

Production

Blake Neely, Composer

Prehistoric Planet • Badlands • Apple TV+ • BBC Studios in association with Apple

Hans Zimmer, Composer

Anže Rozman, Composer

Kara Talve, Composer

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

John Powell, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Omar Edwards, Music Director

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell • PBS • Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc., Library of Congress, WETA

Greg Phillinganes, Music Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Rickey Minor, Music Director

2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production

Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Austin Butler • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Ginny & Georgia • Hark! Darkness Descends! / Song Title: Marriage Is A Dungeon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Lili Haydn, Music & Lyrics

Ben Bromfield, Music & Lyrics

The L Word: Generation Q • Questions For The Universe / Song Title: All About Me • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, An MLR

Original

Heather McIntosh, Music & Lyrics

Taura Stinson, Music & Lyrics

Allyson Newman, Music & Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Susan / Song Title: Your Personal Trash Man Can • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics

Ted Lasso • Mom City / Song Title: Fought & Lost • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with

Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Tom Howe, Music & Lyrics

Jamie Hartman, Music & Lyrics

Sam Ryder, Music & Lyrics

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association

with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ed Sheeran, Music & Lyrics

Foy Vance, Music & Lyrics

Max Martin, Music & Lyrics

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • Song Title: Now You Know • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango

Entertainment

Al Yankovic, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Holly Amber Church, Composer

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Howard Shore, Composer

Ms. Marvel • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Laura Karpman, Composer

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Danny Elfman, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 8: Looks Like We Made It • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Frankie Pine, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Tony Von Pervieux, Music Supervisor

Christa Miller, Music Supervisor

The White Lotus • Bull Elephants • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader as Barry

Shrinking • Apple TV+ • Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

Jason Segel as Jimmy

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal

Television

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

The Old Man • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman, Gene Takovic

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot

Seat Productions

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Black Bird • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Taron Egerton as James Keene

Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television

Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic

George & Tammy • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin

Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company

Michael Shannon as George Jones

BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Dead To Me • Netflix • CBS Television Studios for Netflix

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Poker Face • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Goody Addams

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bad Sisters • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki

The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM Television, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

The Diplomat • Netflix • A Netflix Series

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature

Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein

George & Tammy • Showtime • MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette

Swarm • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Dominique Fishback as Dre

Tiny Beautiful Things • Hulu • ABC Signature

Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce

Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Ali Wong as Amy Lau

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios

James Marsden as Himself

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Theo James as Cameron Sullivan

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Alexander Skarsgård as Matsson

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television

Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia

Black Bird • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer

BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Joseph Lee as George Nakai

Black Bird • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Ray Liotta as Big Jim Keene

BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Young Mazino as Paul Cho

Love & Death • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films, Whatever Lola Wants

Productions, and Lionsgate

Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th

Television

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Shrinking • Apple TV+ • Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

Jessica Williams as Gaby

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Simona Tabasco as Lucia

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television

Annaleigh Ashford as Irene Banerjee

BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Maria Bello as Jordana Forster

Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature

Claire Danes as Rachel Fleishman

Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television

Juliette Lewis as Denise

Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Camila Morrone as Camila

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Niecy Nash-Betts as Glenda Cleveland

Tiny Beautiful Things • Hulu • ABC Signature

Merritt Wever as Frankie

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

The Bear • Braciole • FX • FX Productions

Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Only Murders In The Building • Here’s Looking At You… • Hulu • 20th Television

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Saturday Night Live • Host: Pedro Pascal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Pedro Pascal as Host

The Bear • Dogs • FX • FX Productions

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski

Ted Lasso • International Break • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Lamar Johnson as Henry Burrell

Succession • Honeymoon States • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Nick Offerman as Bill

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam Burrell

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso

Saturday Night Live • Host: Quinta Brunson • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Quinta Brunson as Host

Abbott Elementary • Mom • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th

Television

Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta

Poker Face • Time Of The Monkey • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures

Judith Light as Irene Smothers

Ted Lasso • Smells Like Mean Spirit • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Harriet Walter as Deborah

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Succession • Honeymoon States • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Hiam Abbass as Marcia

Succession • The Munsters • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce

The Last Of Us • Endure And Survive • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

The Last Of Us • Left Behind • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Storm Reid as Riley Abel

The Last Of Us • Infected • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Anna Torv as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos

Succession • Church And State • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel

Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix

Tim Robinson as Various Characters

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel

Ben Schwartz as Andre

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel

Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King

Chronicles Of Jessica Wu • Prime Video • Ironbeard Films

Jasmine Guy as Barbara Baldwin

Die Hart 2: Die Harter • The Roku Channel • Hartbeat Independent, Hartbeat Productions, Laugh Out Loud, The Roku Channel

Paula Pell as Cynthia

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Honeymoon Bliss • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Family Guy • A Bottle Episode • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

History Of The World, Part II • VIII • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television

Mel Brooks as The Narrator

Big Mouth • Asexual Healing • Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

Crank Yankers • Wanda Sykes, JB Smoove & Adam Carolla • Comedy Central • Kimmelot, ITV

Wanda Sykes as Gladys

Tuca & Bertie • Fledging Day • Adult Swim • The Tornante Company

Ali Wong as Bertie

Outstanding Narrator

Chimp Empire • Reckoning • Netflix • Keo Films and Underdog Films for Netflix

Mahershala Ali, Narrator

Good Night Oppy • Prime Video • Amblin Entertainment, Film 45, Tripod Media, Amazon Studios

Angela Bassett, Narrator

Our Universe • Chasing Starlight • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A BBC Studios Production

Morgan Freeman, Narrator

Working: What We Do All Day • The Middle • Netflix • A Higher Ground and Concordia Studio Production for Netflix

Barack Obama, Narrator

Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World • Mountains • CNN • CNN Original Series, Plimsoll Productions, Ltd.

Pedro Pascal, Narrator

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Bobby Berk, Host

Karamo Brown, Host

Tan France, Host

Antoni Porowski, Host

Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Padma Lakshmi, Host

Baking It • Peacock • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts

Entertainment

Amy Poehler, Host

Maya Rudolph, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host

Outstanding Host For A Game Show

Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mayim Bialik, Host

Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle

Steve Harvey, Host

Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Ken Jennings, Host

Password • NBC • Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog

Keke Palmer, Host

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Pat Sajak, Host

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th

Television

Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

House Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas • NBC • Warner Bros. Television in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and

Sandollar Productions

Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production

Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and

Jax Media

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon

Television

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

75th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

John Mulaney: Baby J • Netflix • Netflix

Lizzo: Live In Concert • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with LizzoBangers and Done+Dusted

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter • ABC • Done+Dusted

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Day Zero Productions and Mainstay Entertainment for

Netflix

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix • Push It Productions for Netflix

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Awkwafina Is Hangin’ With Grandma • Comedy Central • MTV Entertainment Studios, Comedy Partners

Nora Lum, Executive Producer

Teresa Hsiao, Executive Producer

Emily Moffatt, Executive Producer

Harika Manne, Executive Producer

Minnie Bennett, Supervising Producer

Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training • AMC • AMC Networks Content Room, Bacon & Sons Film Co.

Dan Appel, Executive Producer

Melissa Bernstein, Executive Producer

Peter Gould, Executive Producer

Ariel Levine, Executive Producer

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Apple

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

James Corden, Executive Producer

Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer

David Young, Co-Executive Producer

Blake Webster, Producer

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix

Tim Robinson, Executive Producer

Zach Kanin, Executive Producer

Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer

Ali Bell, Executive Producer

Alex Bach, Executive Producer

Alice Mathias, Executive Producer

Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question • Hulu • 20th Television

Dave Roth, Executive Producer

Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer

Trisha Choate, Executive Producer

Jillian Novak, Executive Producer

Xavier Salas, Executive Producer

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

House Of The Dragon: Inside The Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM

Productions

Anthony Mauro, Executive Producer

Cristina Catanzaro, Co-Executive Producer

Mia Hildebrand, Co-Executive Producer

Dan Storey, Supervising Producer

Ashley Morton, Supervising Producer

Dana Froome, Producer

The Last Of Us: Inside The Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation

Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Emily Giannussa, Executive Producer

Julio Cabral, Executive Producer

Badger Denehy, Executive Producer

Eddie Maldonado, Executive Producer

Kathy Rocklein Sontag, Executive Producer

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway

Video

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer

Grace Shaker, Supervising Producer

Dina Moles, Supervising Producer

Dan D’Lauro, Producer

Matt Yonks, Producer

Mike Diva, Producer

Succession: Controlling The Narrative • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary

Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Chris Grasso, Executive Producer

Melora Soodalter, Executive Producer

Lindsay Nowak, Senior Producer

Jack Quinn, Producer

The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Shanna Yehlen, Executive Producer

Jim Weiner, Executive Producer

Ximena Lopez, Co-Executive Producer

Katla McGlynn, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore • HBO Max • Hillman Grad Productions, Debra Martin Chase Productions, The Mission Entertainment

and Good Trouble Studios

Ben Selkow, Produced by

James Adolphus, Produced by

Lena Waithe, Produced by

Rishi Rajani, Produced by

Debra Martin Chase, Produced by

Andrew C. Coles, Produced by

Laura Gardner, Produced by

Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Meredith Kaulfers, Executive Producer

Sara Bernstein, Produced by

Justin Wilkes, Produced by

Davina Pardo, Produced by

Leah Wolchok, Produced by

Marcella Steingart, Produced by

My Transparent Life • Prime Video • Elysium Media

Serena De Comarmond, Executive Producer

Evan Jenkins, Producer

Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment

Production

Jessica Hargrave, Producer

Ryan White, Producer

Julia Nottingham, Producer

Brandon Thomas Lee, Producer

Josh Braun, Executive Producer

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

Nelle Fortenberry, Executive Producer

Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer

Nicole Stott, Executive Producer

Davis Guggenheim, Produced by

Annetta Marion, Produced by

Jonathan King, Produced by

Will Cohen, Produced by

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Dear Mama • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association

with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment

Lasse Järvi, Executive Producer

Nelson George, Executive Producer

Peter Nelson, Executive Producer

Jamal Joseph, Executive Producer

Ted Skillman, Executive Producer

Allen Hughes, Executive Producer

Stef Smith, Produced by

Loren Gomez, Producer

Joshua Garcia, Producer

James Jenkins, Producer

100 Foot Wave • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Maria Zuckerman, Executive Producer

Ryan Heller, Executive Producer

Joe Lewis, Executive Producer

Chris Smith, Executive Producer

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer

Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

Bentley Weiner, Executive Producer

Secrets Of The Elephants • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National

Geographic

James Cameron, Executive Producer

Maria Wilhelm, Executive Producer

Pamela Caragol, Executive Producer

Lucinda Axelsson, Executive Producer

Caroline Hawkins, Executive Producer

Jonathan Frisby, Series Producer

Dr. Paula Kahumbu, Producer

Kim Butts, Producer

The 1619 Project • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films

and The New York Times

Nikole Hannah-Jones, Executive Producer

Roger Ross Williams, Executive Producer

Shoshana Guy, Executive Producer

Caitlin Roper, Executive Producer

Kathleen Lingo, Executive Producer

Helen Verno, Executive Producer

Oprah Winfrey, Executive Producer

Geoff Martz, Co-Executive Producer

Carla Gardini, Co-Executive Producer

Jonathan Clasberry, Producer

The U.S. And The Holocaust • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA

Sarah Botstein, Produced by

Lynn Novick, Produced by

Ken Burns, Produced by

Mike Welt, Produced by

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey • Netflix • A Netflix Special in association with Higher Ground

Productions & Jesse Collins Entertainment

Michelle Obama, Executive Producer

Jesse Collins, Executive Producer

Dionne Harmon, Executive Producer

Tanisha Whitfield, Supervising Producer

Tonia Davis, Produced by

Ethan Lewis, Produced by

Oprah Winfrey, Host

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide

Pants Production for Netflix

Tom Keaney, Executive Producer

Mary Barclay, Executive Producer

John Skidmore, Executive Producer

Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer

Michael Steed, Executive Producer

Razan Ghalayini, Co-Executive Producer

Tommy Alter, Producer

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host

Shauna Minoprio, Executive Producer

Robin O’Sullivan, Executive Producer

Amy Entelis, Executive Producer

Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer

Jon Adler, Executive Producer

Katie Isaacson, Supervising Producer

Fiona Cleary, Series Producer

Nadya Mahdi, Series Producer

Francesco Ficarra, Producer

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi • Hulu • Part2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment

Padma Lakshmi, Executive Prodcucer/Host

David Shadrack Smith, Executive Producer

Rachel Tung, Executive Producer

Lauren Budabin, Co-Executive Producer

Matthew Alvarez, Producer

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer/Host

Christopher Collins, Executive Producer

Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer

Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer

Morgan Fallon, Executive Producer

Amy Entelis, Executive Producer

Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer

Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer

Crystal Isaac, Producer

Andrew Ford, Producer

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? • PBS • A 64th Street Media and Brook Lapping Production

Mohammed Ali Naqvi, Produced by/Directed by

Aftershock • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Onyx Collective

Paula Eiselt, A Film by

Tonya Lewis Lee, A Film by

Last Flight Home • Paramount+ • Interloper Films, MTV Documentary Films

Ondi Timoner, Produced by

David Turner, Produced by

The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú

Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion

Pictures, Real Lava

Alex Pritz, Produced by

Darren Aronofsky, Produced by

Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by

Will N. Miller, Produced by

Gabriel Uchida, Produced by

Lizzie Gillett, Produced by

Txai Suruí, Executive Producer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking • Netflix • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World of Wonder

Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done+Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix

Vanderpump Rules • Bravo • Evolution Media

Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder

Survivor • CBS • MGM Television

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

The Voice • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle

Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

The Price Is Right • CBS • Fremantle

That’s My Jam • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Electric Hog Dog

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor • The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor

J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor

Shaun Farley, Foley Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

John Roesch, Foley Artist

The Boys • The Instant White-Hot Wild • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios

Wade Barnett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Ryan Briley, Supervising ADR Editor

Jeffrey A. Pitts, Sound Efffects Editor/Sound Designer

Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor

Christopher Brooks, Music Editor

James Howe, Foley Editor

House Of The Dragon • The Black Queen • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM

Productions

Al Sirkett, Supervising Sound Editor

Tim Hands, Dialogue Editor

Adele Fletcher, Supervising ADR Editor

Paula Fairfield, MPSE, Sound Designer

David Klotz, Music Editor

Timeri Duplat, Music Editor

Mathias Schuster, Foley Editor

Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist

Paula Boram, Foley Artist

The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios,

PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor

Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor

Christopher Battaglia, Sound Designer

Chris Terhune, Sound Designer

Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor

Jacob Flack, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Yocum, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor

Justin Hele, Foley Editor

David Aquino, Foley Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Udûn • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Robert Stambler, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Damian Del Borrello, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ailene Roberts, Dialogue Editor

Stefanie Ng, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

Chris Terhune, Sound Editor

James Miller, Sound Editor

Michael Baber, Music Editor

Jason Smith, Music Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor

Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor

Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor

Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor

Korey Pereira, Sound Editor

Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor

Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Ken McGill, MPSE, Sound Effects/ Foley Editor

Steve Baine, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

John Creed, Dialogue Editor

Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Deron Street, Sound Editor

Clay Weber, Sound Editor

Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor

Darrin Mann, Foley Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor

Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor

Annie Taylor, Foley Editor

Chris White, Foley Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Brad Semenoff, Dialogue Editor

David W. Collins, Sound Designer

Luis Galdames, Sound Effects Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor

Joel Raabe, Foley Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

Reservation Dogs • This Is Where The Plot Thickens • FX • FX Productions

Patrick Hogan, Supervising Sound Editor

David Beadle, Sound Editor

Sonya Lindsay, Sound Editor

Michael Sana, Sound Editor

Daniel Salas, Sound Editor

Amber Funk, Music Editor

Lena Krigen, Foley Editor

What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions

Steffan Falesitch, Supervising Sound Editor

Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Steve Griffen, Music Editor

John Guentner, Foley Editor

Sam Lewis, Foley Editor

Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • God Of Forgiveness, God Of Vengeance • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions

for Netflix

Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Borja Sau, Dialogue Editor

Bruce Tanis, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Nelson Ferreira, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor

Paul Davies, Sound Designer

Bernard O’Reilly, Sound Effects Editor

Paul Germann, Sound Effects Editor

Tom Jenkins, Sound Editor

Robert Hegedus, Music Editor

Rose Gregoris, Foley Editor

Goro Koyama, Foley Artist

Mrs. Davis • Mother Of Mercy: The Call Of The Horse • Peacock • Warner Bros. Television, Little Bug, White Rabbit

Bryan Parker, Supervising Sound Editor

Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Nathan Efstation, Dialogue Editor

Roland Thai, Sound Designer

Matt Decker, Music Editor

Sam Lewis, Supervising Foley Editor

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Nancy Parker, Foley Artist

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Ryan Cota, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Jon Borland, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Levine, Sound Effects Editor

Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor

Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor

Thom Brennan, Foley Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Sean England, Foley Artist

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor

James Miller, Sound Designer

Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor

Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor

Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor

Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor

Stephen Perone, Music Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Love, Lizzo • HBO Max • Warner Music Entertainment and Live Nation Productions, Atlantic Film Productions in association

with Boardwalk Pictures and Diamond Docs

Vanessa Flores, Sound Editor

Jessie Brewer, Sound Editor

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road

Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films

John Warhurst, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Music Editor

Nina Hartstone, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jens Rosenlund Petersen, Dialogue Editor

Samir Foco, Sound Effects Editor

James Shirley, Sound Effects Editor

Elliott Koretz, Sound Effects Editor

Amy Felton, Sound Effects Editor

Louise Burton, Foley Editor

Brett Morgen, Music Editor

100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Max Holland, Dialogue Editor / Sound Editor

Eric Di Stefano, Sound Effects Editor / Sound Designer

Kevin Senzaki, Sound Designer

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

Michael Feuser, Dialogue Editor

Rich Bologna, Sound Effects Editor

Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor

Heather Gross, Foley Editor

Bill Bernstein, Music Editor

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Will Harp, Dialogue Editor

Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor

Shaun Cromwell, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios,

PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Roache, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • The Testi-Roastial • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer

Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer

George A. Lara, Foley Mixer

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

William Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez

Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer

Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Ishii, Production Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Scoring Mixer

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Vincenzo Urselli, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer

Andrew Garrett Lange, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Laura Wiest, Re-Recording Mixer

Jamie Hardt, Re-Recording Mixer

Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer

Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Lindsay Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Welcker, Production Mixer

Mike Poole, Music Mixer

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Julian Howarth, CAS, Production Mixer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Tony Solis, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Bulloock, Production Mixer

Brian Magrum, ADR Mixer

Phil McGowan, Score Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer

Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer

Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer

Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Only Murders In The Building • The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television

Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer

Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer

Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents an Imagine Documentaries,

Tremolo Productions and Worldwide Pants Inc. Production

Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Alastair McMillan, Music Mixer

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A

Fulwell 73 Production

Michael Abbott, Broadcast Production Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Matt Herr, FOH Mixer

Alan Richardson, Monitor Mixer

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Jeffery Peterson, FOH Production Mixer

Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer

Mike Parker, FOH Music Mixer

Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer

Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, Playback Mixer

Aaron Wall, Playback Mixer

Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and

Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, Production Mixer

Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer

Frank Duca Jr, FOH Production Mixer

Caroline Sanchez, FOH Music Mixer

Josiah Gluck, Broadcast Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer

Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer

Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer

William Taylor, Supplemental Mixer

Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer

Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert • Paramount+ • EP-PIC Films & Creative and MTV Entertainment Studios

Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer

Ollie Nesham, Audio Engineer

Darrell Thorp, Audio Engineer

Chris Kalcov, Audio Engineer

Steve Massey, Audio Engineer

Eduardo Puhl, Audio Engineer

Will Langdale, Audio Engineer

Antony King, FOH Audio Mix Engineer

Ian Beveridge, Monitors Audio Mix Engineer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road

Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films

Paul Massey, Re-Recording Mixer

David Giammarco, Re-Recording Mixer

100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Keith Hodne, Re-Recording Mixer

The Sound Of 007 • Prime Video • MGM

Richard Davey, Re-Recording Mixer

Jonny Horne, Production Mixer

Simon Norman, Production Mixer

Francesco Corazzi, Production Mixer

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Matt Skilton, Re-Recording Mixer

Christopher Syner, Production Mixer

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

Skip Lievsay, Re-Recording Mixer

Benjamin Berger, Production Mixer

Martin Kittappa, Production Mixer

Lily van Leeuwen, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Amazing Race • The Only Leg That Matters • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jim Ursulak, Lead Production Mixer

Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer

The Production Mixing Team, Production Mixer

Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer

Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer

David Nolte, Production Mixer

Gabe Lopez, Music Mixer

The Voice • Live Top 10 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Michael Abbott, Production Mixer

Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer

Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor

TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer

Richard Van Den Bergh, Special Effects Supervisor

Neal Scanlan, Creature Effects & Droid Supervisor

Liyana Mansor, Lead Visual Effects Editor

Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

Jelmer Boskma, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor

Jean-Clément Soret, Colorist

House Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

Angus Bickerton, Visual Effects Supervisor

Nikeah Forde, VFX Producer

Thomas Horton, VFX Producer

Sven Martin, VFX Supervisor

Mark Spindler, VFX Co-Supervisor

Mark Dauth, Virtual Production Supervisor

Sebastian Meszmann, VFX Producer

Mike Bell, VFX Supervisor

Tobias Graa Winblad, VFX Producer

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games,

The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Alex Wang, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor

Sean Nowlan, Overall Visual Effects Producer

Joel Whist, Production SFX Supervisor

Stephen James, Visual Effects Supervisor, DNEG

Nick Marshall, Digital Effects Supervisor, DNEG

Simon Jung, Visual Effects Supervisor, WETA FX

Dennis Yoo, Animation Supervisor, WETA FX

Espen Nordahl, Visual Effects Supervisor, Storm Studios

Jonathan Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor, Distillery FX

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Ron Ames, VFX Producer

Jason Smith, VFX Supervisor

Nigel Sumner, VFX Supervisor, Industrial Light & Magic

Ara Khanikian, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo FX

Dean Clarke, SFX Supervisor

Ken McGaugh, VFX Supervisor, Wētā FX

Tom Proctor, VFX Supervisor, DNEG

Greg Butler, VFX Supervisor, Method Studios

Joe Henderson, Visualization Creative Supervisor, The Third Floor, Inc.

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Grady Cofer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production

Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer

Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production

Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor

Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor

Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor, Production

J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Victor Schutz IV, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Bobo Skipper, Important Looking Pirates Visual Effects Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

Five Days At Memorial • Day Two • Apple TV+ • ABC Signature in association with Apple

Eric Durst, VFX Supervisor

Matthew Whelan, VFX Supervisor

Danny McNair, VFX Producer

Goran Pavles, VFX Supervisor, Stormborn Studios

Rafael Solórzano, VFX Supervisor, El Ranchito

John MacGillivray, SFX Coordinator

Viktor Muller, VFX Supervisor, UPP

Manuel Tausch, VFX Supervisor, Stormborn Studios

Gonzalo Escudero, VFX Producer, El Ranchito

The Nevers • It’s A Good Day • Tubi • HBO, Mutant Enemy Productions

Johnny Han, Visual Effects Supervisor

Jack Geist, Visual Effects Producer

Damon Fecht, Visual Effects Editor

Alexandre Prod’homme, On-Set VFX Supervisor

Emanuel Fuchs, Visual Effects Supervisor

Gaia Bussolati, Visual Effects Supervisor

Ed Bruce, Visual Effects Supervisor

Brian Ali Harding, Visual Effects Artist

Takashi Takeoka, Visual Effects Artist

Shadow And Bone • Rusalye • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Chronology for Netflix

Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor

Helen Jen, VFX Producer

Richard Macks, VFX Production Manager

Gergely Galisz, On-Set VFX Supervisor

Juri Stanossek, VFX Supervisor

Adam Balentine, VFX Supervisor

Jane Byrne, VFX Supervisor

Håvard Munkejord, VFX Supervisor

Angel Rico, VFX Supervisor

Ted Lasso • Mom City • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and

Universal Television

James MacLachlan, On-Set VFX Supervisor

Bill Parker, Compositing Supervisor

Lenny Wilson, CG Supervisor

Gretchen Bangs, VFX Producer

Brian Hobert, Compositing Lead

Sherry Li, Compositing Lead

Kenneth Armstrong, Compositing Lead

Ying Lin, Compositor

Neil Taylor, CG Modeler

The Umbrella Academy • Marigold • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

Everett Burrell, Senior VFX Supervisor

Phillip Hoffman, VFX Producer

Dave Axford, On-Set VFX Supervisor

Maria Satzetaki, VFX Coordinator

Sophie Vertigan, Special Effects Coordinator

Jeff Campbell, VFX Supervisor

Laurent Spillemaecker, VFX Supervisor

Chris White, VFX Supervisor

Ryan Freer, VFX Supervisor

Wednesday • A Murder Of Woes • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Tom Turnbull, VFX Supervisor

Kent Johnson, VFX Producer

Jesse Kawzenuk, VFX On-Set Supervisor

Oana Barden, VFX Coordinator

Craig Calvert, VFX Supervisor

Ed Englander, VFX Supervisor

John Coldrick, VFX Supervisor

Brodie McNeill, VFX Supervisor

Jason Troughton, Special Effects Supervisor

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator

Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator

Poker Face • Peacock • T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures

Tom Place, Stunt Coordinator

Tulsa King • Paramount+ • 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, Cold Front Productions, Balboa Productions, MTV

Entertainment Studios

Freddie Poole, Stunt Coordinator

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Brett Chan, Stunt Coordinator

Jason Ng, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios

John Koyama, Supervising Stunt Coordinator

FBI: Most Wanted • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios

Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One

David Scott Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator

S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios

Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

Lance Gilbert, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

FBI: Most Wanted • Black Mirror • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television

Studios

Chad Hessler, Stunt Performer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer

Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer

Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer

Niko Dalman, Stunt Performer

Shannon Beshears, Stunt Performer

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Courtney Schwartz, Stunt Performer

Michelle Andrea Adams, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series

American Idol • Season Finale • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Charles Ciup, Technical Director

David Bernstein, Technical Director

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mike Carr, Camera

Kary D’Alessandro, Camera

Keith Dicker, Camera

Curtis Eastwood, Camera

Jimmy Garcia, Camera

Bruce Green, Camera

Nathanial Havolm, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Charles Ciup, Technical Director

David Bernstein, Technical Director

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Terry Clark, Camera

Karyn D’Alessandro, Camera

James Garcia, Camera

Nathanial Havholm, Camera

Mark Koonce, Camera

Tim Lee, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Dave Levisohn, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Derek Pratt, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera

Philo Solomon, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera

Marc Stumpo, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Cary Symmons, Camera

The Masked Singer • New York Night • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment

Christine Salomon, Technical Director

Cary Symmons, Camera

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Brett Crutcher, Camera

Kary D’Allesandro, Camera

Jimmy Garcia, Camera

John Goforth, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Mark Koonce, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera

James Sullivan, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

The Problem With Jon Stewart • Trump Indicted • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director

Marc Bloomgarden, Camera

Franco Coello, Camera

Nick Fayo, Camera

Kevin Murphy, Camera

John Pry, Camera

Tim Quigley, Camera

Rich York, Camera

The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mano Bonilla, Camera

Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera

Robert Burnette, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Guido Frenzel, Camera

Alex Hernandez, Camera

Scott Hylton, Camera

Kathrine Iacofano, Camera

Scott Kaye, Camera

Steve Martynuk, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Nick Tramontano, Camera

Dann Webb, Camera

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Eric Becker, Technical Director

David Alfano, Camera

Rob Balton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Kary D’Alessandro, Camera

Keith Dicker, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Kevin French, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera

Tayler Knight, Camera

Toré Livia, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Eann Potter, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

Casey Roche, Camera

Christopher Rybitski, Camera

Rod Wardell, Video Control

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production

Emmett Loughran, Technical Director

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Mark Britt, Camera

David Driscoll, Camera

Tim Farmer, Camera

Pete Forest, Camera

Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera

Pat Gleason, Camera

Bruce Green, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Kevin Murphy, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Jesse Placky, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

George Prince, Camera

Mark Renaudin, Camera

David Rudd, Camera

Austin Rock, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

Ed Staebler, Camera

Rob Vuona, Camera

Mark Whitman, Camera

Rich York, Camera

Jeff Lee, Camera

Michael Taylor, Camera

Brian Lataille, Camera

Loic Maheas, Camera

Chris Schuster, Camera

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

Christine Salomon, Technical Director

Shanele Alvarez, Camera

Dominic Bendijo, Camera

Bonnie Blake, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Kary D’Alessandro, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Charlie Henry, Camera

Cory Hunter, Camera

George Reasner, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

David Rudd, Camera

Ryan Schultz, Camera

Aymae Sulick, Camera

2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production

Toby Santos, Technical Director

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Kary D’Alessandro, Camera

Keith Dicker, Camera

Dave Eastwood, Camera

Guido Frenzel, Camera

Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera

Jeff Johnson, Camera

Zac Jones, Camera

Brian Lataille, Camera

Dave Levisohn, Camera

Sean Mark Mckelvey, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Dave Plakos, Camera

Dave Rudd, Camera

Dylan Sanford, Camera

Matt Trujillo, Camera

Roy Walker, Camera

Andrew Waresewski, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium • HBO Max • HBO

Toby Santos, Technical Director

Brandon Smith, Technical Director

Scott Acosta, Camera

Dominic Bendijo, Camera

Manny Bonilla, Camera

Mano Bonilla, Camera

Justin Danzansky, Camera

Austin Ellsworth, Camera

Chris Ferguson, Camera

Jeremy Freeman, Camera

Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera

Randy Gomez, Camera

Jonny Harkins, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Travis Hays, Camera

Coy Hunter, Camera

Oliver Lanzenberg, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Andrew McMillan, Camera

Dee Nichols, Camera

Connor O’Brien, Camera

Josh Perry, Camera

Rob Pittman, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

Daniel Schade, Camera

Austin Straub, Camera

Josh Turner, Camera

Justin Umphenour, Camera

Joe Victoria, Camera

Vince Warburton, Camera

Drew Welker, Camera

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader, Written by

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Storer, Written by

Jury Duty • Ineffective Assistance • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios

Mekki Leeper, Written by

Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

John Hoffman, Written by

Matteo Borghese, Written by

Rob Turbovsky, Written by

The Other Two • Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Broadway Video, Above

Average, JAX Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios

Chris Kelly, Written by

Sarah Schneider, Written by

Ted Lasso • So Long, Farewell • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television

and Universal Television

Brendan Hunt, Written by

Joe Kelly, Written by

Jason Sudeikis, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Andor • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Beau Willimon, Written by

Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by

Dave Finkel, Teleplay by

Brett Baer, Teleplay by

Better Call Saul • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Gordon Smith, Written by

Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Peter Gould, Written by

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation

Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Craig Mazin, Written for Television by

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez

Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Lee Sung Jin, Written by

Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production

Joel Kim Booster, Written by

Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by

Dan Trachtenberg, Story by

Swarm • Stung • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by

Donald Glover, Story by

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Al Yankovic, Written by

Eric Appel, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Dan Amira, Head Writer

Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer

Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer

David Angelo, Writer

Nicole Conlan, Writer

Devin Delliquanti, Writer

Zach DiLanzo, Writer

Jennifer Flanz, Writer

Jason Gilbert, Writer

Josh Johnson, Writer

David Kibuuka, Writer

Matt Koff, Writer

Trevor Noah, Writer

Joseph Opio, Writer

Randall Otis, Writer

Zhubin Parang, Writer

Kat Radley, Writer

Scott Sherman, Writer

Ashton Womack, Writer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon

Television

Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer

Owen Parsons, Senior Writer

Charlie Redd, Senior Writer

Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer

Seena Vali, Senior Writer

Johnathan Appel, Writer

Ali Barthwell, Writer

Tim Carvell, Writer

Liz Hynes, Writer

Ryan Ken, Writer

Mark Kramer, Writer

Sofia Manfredi, Writer

John Oliver, Writer

Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer

Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Alex Baze, Head Writer

Seth Reiss, Writing Supervised By

Mike Scollins, Writing Supervised By

Sal Gentile, Closer Look Writing Supervised By/Written by

Jermaine Affonso, Written by

Karen Chee, Written by

Bryan Donaldson, Written by

Matt Goldich, Written by

Dina Gusovsky, Written by

Jenny Hagel, Written by

Allison Hord, Written by

Mike Karnell, Written by

John Lutz, Written by

Seth Meyers, Written by

Ian Morgan, Written by

Amber Ruffin, Written by

Mike Shoemaker, Written by

Ben Warheit, Written by

Jeff Wright, Written by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer

Delmonte Bent, Writer

Michael Brumm, Writer

Aaron Cohen, Writer

Stephen T. Colbert, Writer

Paul Dinello, Writer

Glenn Eichler, Writer

Gabe Gronli, Writer

Barry Julien, Writer

Michael Cruz Kayne, Writer

Eliana Kwartler, Writer

Matt Lappin, Writer

Caroline Lazar, Writer

Pratima Mani, Writer

Felipe Torres Medina, Writer

Opus Moreschi, Writer

Carley Moseley, Writer

Asher Perlman, Writer

Tom Purcell, Writer

Kate Sidley, Writer

Brian Stack, Writer

John Thibodeaux, Writer

Steve Waltien, Writer

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Alison Gates, Head Writer

Streeter Seidell, Head Writer

Kent Sublette, Head Writer

Gary Richardson, Writing Supervised by

Will Stephen, Writing Supervised by

Celeste Yim, Writing Supervised by

Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer

Rosebud Baker, Written by

Dan Bulla, Written by

Michael Che, Written by

Mike DiCenzo, Written by

Alex English, Written by

Jimmy Fowlie, Written by

Martin Herlihy, Written by

John Higgins, Written by

Steve Higgins, Written by

Vannessa Jackson, Written by

Colin Jost, Written by

Erik Kenward, Written by

Ben Marshall, Written by

Lorne Michaels, Written by

Jake Nordwind, Written by

Ceara O’Sullivan, Written by

Clare O’Kane, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Asha Ward, Written by

Auguste White, Written by

Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer

Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by

Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by

Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by

KC Shornima, Weekend Update Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

Jon Macks, Written by

Carol Leifer, Written by

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet

Chris Rock, Written by

John Mulaney: Baby J • Netflix • Netflix

John Mulaney, Written by

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix • Push It Productions for Netflix

Wanda Sykes, Written by

Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early • Peacock • A24

Kate Berlant, Written by

Andrew DeYoung, Written by

John Early, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Dear Mama • Panther Power • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment

Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment

Allen Hughes, Written by

Lasse Järvi, Written by

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictur`es Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road

Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films

Brett Morgen, Written by

100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Zach Rothfeld, Writer

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me • Apple TV+ • Lighthouse Management + Media

Alek Keshishian, Written by

Paul Marchand, Written by

The U.S. And The Holocaust • Episode 2: Yearning To Breathe Free (1938 – 1942) • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA

Geoffrey C. Ward, Telescript by

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 18, (5-8 p.m. PDT/8-11 p.m. EDT) on Fox

