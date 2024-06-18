The House of the Dragon Stars Rank the Fathers from the Series

The prequel to HBO’s massively successful Game of Thrones is back for another season of dragon-fueled warfare. House of the Dragon‘s second season depicts the Targaryen civil war that threatens to unravel the Seven Kingdoms, as the forces of Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) — and his mother (Olivia Cooke) — go head to head with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) in the fight for the Iron Throne.

Before the season 2 premiere, Cooke, Glynn-Carney, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Matthew Needham, and showrunner Ryan Condal sat down with RT correspondent Perri Nemiroff to talk about the upcoming season. The cast ranked the fathers, talked betrayal and guilt, dished on Daemon and Aemond, and more.

Perri Nemiroff for Rotten Tomatoes: It always feels like Aemond and Daemon are operating in a similar way but on opposite sides of the battle. So, is there anything about about Aemond that Daemon actually admires even though it makes him a bigger threat?

Matt Smith: That’s a very good question. I’ve never really considered it. You know, I think Daemon sort of likes the challenge of anyone that’s willing bring it to the table and enact it deeply, violently, of their own volition. But I think he’s sort of driven by a vengeance to protect his end and a deep sense of revenge for what happened to Jacaerys. So, I just think he wants to nick his other eye.

Watch the video for the full interview with Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Tom Glynn-Carney, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Matthew Needham, and Ryan Condal.

New episodes of House of the Dragon: Season 2 (2024) will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET /6 p.m. PT on HBO with same day-streaming on Max.

