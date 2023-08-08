2023 Fall TV First Look: Find Out What's on Each Night

This fall’s television season is in flux now that both the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild are on strike. Any scripted show premiering this fall on broadcast networks would have been writing scripts over the summer and filming soon. Few scripted series were already in production before the WGA strike, and once SAG-AFTRA struck, there was no more filming, so broadcast options are slim aside from most reality TV shows.

CBS was the first broadcast network to announce shows, only to revise it after the SAG-AFTRA strike. NBC also announced a slate of scripted series, with premiere dates and some revisions months later. ABC, Fox and CW then added their slates with streamers Disney+, Hulu, Freevee, Roku Channel, and Netflix setting some fall premieres.

If everything goes according to heavily-revised plan, here’s a look at what you can expect to see by day of the week this fall — including a hefty serving of “encores” (aka reruns) of the most popular shows. We’ll update again as strike news develops — or catch up on shows we’ve neglected on streaming if no agreement is reached. (See: Best of Netflix, Best of Prime Video.)

ABC

Abbott Elementary (Photo by ABC)

Monday

Dancing with the Stars season 32, 8 p.m.

Golden Bachelor, 10 p.m.

Who: TBD

What: The Bachelor for senior citizen singles.

Tuesday

Celebrity Jeopardy!, 8 p.m

Bachelor in Paradise season 9, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Judge Steve Harvey, 8 p.m.

Abbott Elementary encores, 9 p.m. and 9:30

What Would You Do? season 16, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, 8 p.m.

Press Your Luck, 9 p.m.

The $100,000 Pyramid, 10 p.m.

Friday

Shark Tank season 15, 8 p.m.

20/20, 9 p.m.

Saturday

College Football, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

America’s Funniest Home Videos, 7 p.m.

The Wonderful World of Disney, 8 p.m.

