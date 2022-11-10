TV Premiere Dates 2023

Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2023 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.

This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2023, either because of Covid-19–related Hollywood shutdowns or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.

Premiere Date Highlights

HBO is hoping that all of us will tune in for The Last of Us, its post-apocalyptic drama series based on the video game. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in the series, which premieres on January 15. His character, Joel, is a hardened survivor of a virus-like pandemic while her character, Ellie, is a teen-ager who is somehow immune to the virus.

Natasha Lyonne stars in Poker Face, a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series from Rian Johnson. It premieres January 26 on Peacock. With an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying, Lyonne’s Charlie, hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda. With every stop, she encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes that she can’t help but solve.

The long list of guest stars include Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

AMC Networks has shifted the premiere date for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches from January 5 to January 8, setting it to premiere both on the cable channel AMC and on the streaming platform AMC+. The series stars The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.

January

Sunday, Jan. 1



90% -- Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over (2021) 9 p.m., CNN [movie]

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: Season 9, TBD, PBS

Wednesday, Jan. 4

The Lying Life of Adults, Netflix

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2, Disney+

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, 8 p.m., Fox

Thursday, Jan. 5

January 6th, Discovery+ [movie]

Friday, Jan. 6

The Pale Blue Eye, Netflix [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 8

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 1, AMC/AMC+

Miss Scarlet and the Duke: Season 3, 8 p.m., PBS

All Creatures Great and Small: Season 3, 9 p.m., PBS

Alert: Season 1, tbd, Fox

Thursday, Jan. 12

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, Netflix

(Photo by Andrew Cooper/Showtime)

Friday, Jan. 13

Your Honor: Season 2, Showtime.com

Servant: Season 4, Apple TV+

Sunday, Jan. 15

Mayor of Kingstown: Season 2, Paramount+

YOLO: Silver Destiny, midnight, Adult Swim

Godfather of Harlem: Season 3, Epix

28th Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., The CW

The Last of Us, 9 p.m., HBO

Your Honor: Season 2, 9 p.m., Showtime (after premiering on Showtime.com)

Monday, Jan. 16

Miracle Workers: End Times, 10 p.m., TBS

Wednesday, Jan. 18

grown-ish: Season 5B, 10:30 p.m., Freeform

Friday, Jan. 20

Game Theory With Bomani Jones: Season 2, 11 p.m., HBO

Tuesday, Jan. 24

American Masters: Roberta Flack, 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Jan. 26

Wolf Pack: Season 1, Paramount+

Teen Wolf: The Movie, Paramount+ [movie]

Poker Face: Season 1 Peacock

Friday, Jan. 27

Lockwood & Co., Netflix

Shotgun Wedding, Prime Video [movie]

Saturday, Jan. 28

All of Us Are Dead, Netflix [movie]

Monday, Jan. 30

The Watchful Eye: Season 1, 9 p.m., Freeform

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World, TBD, PBS

January TBD

Accused: Season 1, Fox

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test (w.t.), Fox

Fall Into Winter, Great American Family

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 3, Prime Video

February

Sunday, Feb. 5

65th Annual Grammy Awards, 8 p.m., CBS

Monday, Feb. 6

Work It Out Wombats, PBS Kids

Friday, Feb. 10

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 1, tbd, Disney Channel

You: Season 4 (Part 1), Netflix

Your Place or Mine, Netflix [movie]

Sunday, Feb. 12

Next Level Chef: Season 2, tbd, Fox

Super Bowl LVII, tbd, Fox

Thursday, Feb. 16

Star Trek: Picard: Season 3, Paramount+

(Photo by © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.)

February TBD

The Mandalorian: Season 3, Disney+

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, HBO Max

March

Friday, Mar. 10

You: Season 4 (Part 2), Netflix

Sunday, Mar. 12

95th Academy Awards, tbd, ABC

Friday, Mar. 31

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, Netflix

April

April TBD

The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC/AMC+

May 2023

Saturday, May 27

World Electronic Music Awards, 8 p.m., The CW

May TBD

The Mother, Netflix [movie]

Summer 2023

The Witcher: Season 3, Netflix

Good Omens: Season 2, Prime Video

TBD 2023 or Later

(Photo by Alan Markfield/CBS)

Demascus, AMC

Happy Valley: Season 3, AMC/Acorn

Invitation to a Bonfire, AMC

Isle of the Dead, AMC

Orphan Black: Echoes, AMC+

Showtrial, AMC+/Sundance Now

Straight Man, AMC

Big Man on Campus, Apple TV+

Life Is a Ballroom (w.t.), Bravo

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Bravo

A Spy Among Friends, Britbox

Lingo: Season 1, CBS

True Lies: Season 1, CBS

Little Richard: I Am Everything (w.t.), CNN [movie]

Cagefighter, Crackle [movie]

Colonia, Crackle [movie]

Eat Wheaties, Crackle [movie]

Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren and Stimpy Story, Crackle [movie]

The Jesus Roll, Crackle [movie]

The Machine, Crackle

Riding Phat, Crackle

Senior Moment, Crackle [movie]

Skyfire, Crackle [movie]

Trigger Point, Crackle [movie]

(Photo by Steve Wilkie/The CW)

The Flash: Season 9, The CW

Gotham Knights: Season 1, The CW

Masters of Illusion: Season 9, The CW

Nancy Drew: Season 4, The CW

Recipe for Disaster: Season 1, The CW

Riverdale: Season 7, The CW

Superman & Lois: Season 3, The CW

(Photo by Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

The Acolyte, Disney+

Agatha: House of Harkness: Season 1, Disney+

Ahsoka, Disney+

Armor Wars, Disney+

Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados): Season 1, Disney+

Echo: Season 1, Disney+

Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr., Disney+

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Disney+ [movie]

Ironheart, Disney+

Iwájú, Disney+

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Disney+

(Photo by Marvel Studios)

Launchpad: Season 2, Disney+

Loki: Season 2, Disney+

Los Montaner, Disney+

Marvel Zombies, Disney+

The Muppets Mayhem, Disney+

Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney+ [movie]

The Pocketwatch (w.t.), Disney+ [movie]

A Real Bug’s Life, Disney+

Rangers of the New Republic, Disney+

Secret Invasion, Disney+

Sister Act 3, Disney+ [movie]

Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Disney+

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Disney+

Tiana, Disney+ [movie]

Three Men and a Baby, Disney+

What If…?: Season 2, Disney+

Win or Lose, Disney+

X-MEN ‘97, Disney+

(Photo by Drew Hermann / Fox)

Clash of the Cover Bands: Season 1, E!

E! True Hollywood Story: Season 2, E!

American Classic, Epix

Black Harvest, Epix

Chapelwaite: Season 2, Epix

Condor: Season 3, Epix

Hollywood Black, Epix

Hotel Cocaine, Epix

The Making of a Haunting; The Amityville Murders, Epix

San Francisco Sounds, Epix

Sessions, Epix

Tails of a London Dog-Walker, Epix

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4, Fox

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2, Fox

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Season 1, Fox

Grimsburg: Season 1, Fox

Dear Mama, FX

Justified: City Primeval, FX

(Photo by Warner Bros.)

All That Breathes, HBO [movie]

BS High, HBO

The White House Plumbers: Season 1, HBO

Evil Dead Rise, HBO Max [movie]

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, HBO Max

Land of Gold, HBO Max [movie]

Love & Death, HBO Max

Nicki Minaj Docuseries, HBO Max

The Penguin, HBO Max

Young Love, HBO Max

Velma, HBO Max

The Einstein Challenge, History

Five Families, History

Harlem Hellfighters, History

History’s Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning, History

History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan, History

Sitting Bull, History

The 1619 Project, Hulu

Class of ’09, Hulu

Platform, Hulu

Disappeared: Season 1, ID

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Season 2, ID

Murderer Next Door: Season 1, ID

Undercover Underage: Season 2, ID

(Photo by Jason Boland/Netflix)

3 Body Problem: Season 1, Netflix

Alice in Borderland: Season 2, Netflix

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Netflix

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Netflix [movie]

Extraction 2, Netflix [movie]

Hannah Gadsby special, Netflix

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3, Netflix

Jewish Matchmaking: Season 1, Netflix

JUNG_E, Netflix [movie]

Khufiya, Netflix [movie]

Life on Our Planet, Netflix

Magic: The Gathering, Netflix

Monkey Man, Netflix [movie]

The Mothership, Netflix [movie]

My Dad The Bounty Hunter: Season 1, Netflix

Our Living World, Netflix

Our Oceans, Netflix

Our Planet II, Netflix

Our Water World, Netflix

Outer Banks: Season 3, Netflix

(Photo by Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix

Rustin, Netflix [movie]

Shadow and Bone: Season 2, Netflix

Spaceman, Netflix [movie]

Nimona, Netflix [movie]

O2, Netflix [movie]

Too Hot To Handle: Season 4, Netflix

The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2, Netflix

We Have a Ghost, Netflix [movie]

We Lost Our Human, Netflix

A Week Away, Netflix [movie]

You People, Netflix [movie]

The Yin Yang Master, Netflix [movie]

(Photo by Gale Adler/Paramount)

Baby Shark’s Big Movie, Paramount+ [movie]

Finestkind, Paramount+ [movie]

Flashdance, Paramount+

Frasier, Paramount+

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Paramount+

Guru Nation, Paramount+

Land Man, Paramount+

Lioness, Paramount+

Rabbit Hole, Paramount+

School Spirits, Paramount+

Urban Cowboy, Paramount+

(Photo by Peacock)

American Masters: Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci, PBS

The Great American Recipe: Season 2, PBS

Sanditon: Season 3, PBS

The Continental, Peacock

The Killer, Peacock [movie]

Law & Order Hate Crimes: Season 1, Peacock

Praise This, Peacock [movie]

Mrs. Davis, Peacock

Shooting Stars, Peacock [movie]

We Are Lady Parts: Season 2, Peacock

Dead Ringers: Season 1, Prime Video

(Photo by Quibi)

Children Ruin Everything: Season 2, The Roku Channel

Die Hart: Season 2, The Roku Channel

Delicioso: Season 1, The Roku Channel

The Great American Baking Show: Season 1, The Roku Channel

Honest Renovations: Season 1, The Roku Channel

Martha Gardens: Season 1, The Roku Channel

Most Dangerous Game: Season 2, The Roku Channel

To Paris for Love: A Reality Rom-Com, The Roku Channel [movie]

Slip: Season 1, The Roku Channel

Entitled, Showtime

Hits From the Bong, Showtime [movie]

Push It, Showtime [movie]

Untitled Ralph McDaniels Documentary, Showtime [movie]

Slasher: Ripper: Season 1, Shudder

Spoonful of Sugar, Shudder [movie]

The Case of Cyntoia Brown, Starz

The Ark, SYFY

SurrealEstate: Season 2, SYFY

David & Annie: After the 90 Days: Season 2, TLC

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days: Season 2, TLC

