TV Premiere Dates 2023

TAGGED AS: ABC, CBS, discovery, Disney Plus, FOX, FX, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, NBC, Paramount Plus, Showtime, streaming
Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2023 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.
This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2023, either because of Covid-19–related Hollywood shutdowns or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.
Archive: January | February | March | April & Later | TBD
Also: Renewed & Cancelled | 2022 Premiere Dates
HBO is hoping that all of us will tune in for The Last of Us, its post-apocalyptic drama series based on the video game. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in the series, which premieres on January 15. His character, Joel, is a hardened survivor of a virus-like pandemic while her character, Ellie, is a teen-ager who is somehow immune to the virus.
Natasha Lyonne stars in Poker Face, a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series from Rian Johnson. It premieres January 26 on Peacock. With an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying, Lyonne’s Charlie, hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda. With every stop, she encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes that she can’t help but solve.
The long list of guest stars include Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.
AMC Networks has shifted the premiere date for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches from January 5 to January 8, setting it to premiere both on the cable channel AMC and on the streaming platform AMC+. The series stars The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.
Sunday, Jan. 1
90% -- Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over (2021) 9 p.m., CNN [movie]
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: Season 9, TBD, PBS
Wednesday, Jan. 4
The Lying Life of Adults, Netflix
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2, Disney+
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, 8 p.m., Fox
Thursday, Jan. 5
January 6th, Discovery+ [movie]
Friday, Jan. 6
The Pale Blue Eye, Netflix [movie]
Sunday, Jan. 8
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 1, AMC/AMC+
Miss Scarlet and the Duke: Season 3, 8 p.m., PBS
All Creatures Great and Small: Season 3, 9 p.m., PBS
Alert: Season 1, tbd, Fox
Thursday, Jan. 12
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, Netflix
(Photo by Andrew Cooper/Showtime)
Friday, Jan. 13
Your Honor: Season 2, Showtime.com
Servant: Season 4, Apple TV+
Sunday, Jan. 15
Mayor of Kingstown: Season 2, Paramount+
YOLO: Silver Destiny, midnight, Adult Swim
Godfather of Harlem: Season 3, Epix
28th Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., The CW
The Last of Us, 9 p.m., HBO
Your Honor: Season 2, 9 p.m., Showtime (after premiering on Showtime.com)
Monday, Jan. 16
Miracle Workers: End Times, 10 p.m., TBS
Wednesday, Jan. 18
grown-ish: Season 5B, 10:30 p.m., Freeform
Friday, Jan. 20
Game Theory With Bomani Jones: Season 2, 11 p.m., HBO
Tuesday, Jan. 24
American Masters: Roberta Flack, 9 p.m., PBS
Thursday, Jan. 26
Wolf Pack: Season 1, Paramount+
Teen Wolf: The Movie, Paramount+ [movie]
Poker Face: Season 1 Peacock
Friday, Jan. 27
Lockwood & Co., Netflix
Shotgun Wedding, Prime Video [movie]
Saturday, Jan. 28
All of Us Are Dead, Netflix [movie]
Monday, Jan. 30
The Watchful Eye: Season 1, 9 p.m., Freeform
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World, TBD, PBS
January TBD
Accused: Season 1, Fox
Special Forces: The Ultimate Test (w.t.), Fox
Fall Into Winter, Great American Family
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 3, Prime Video
Sunday, Feb. 5
65th Annual Grammy Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
Monday, Feb. 6
Work It Out Wombats, PBS Kids
Friday, Feb. 10
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 1, tbd, Disney Channel
You: Season 4 (Part 1), Netflix
Your Place or Mine, Netflix [movie]
Sunday, Feb. 12
Next Level Chef: Season 2, tbd, Fox
Super Bowl LVII, tbd, Fox
Thursday, Feb. 16
Star Trek: Picard: Season 3, Paramount+
(Photo by © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.)
February TBD
The Mandalorian: Season 3, Disney+
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, HBO Max
Friday, Mar. 10
You: Season 4 (Part 2), Netflix
Sunday, Mar. 12
95th Academy Awards, tbd, ABC
Friday, Mar. 31
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, Netflix
April TBD
The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC/AMC+
May 2023
Saturday, May 27
World Electronic Music Awards, 8 p.m., The CW
May TBD
The Mother, Netflix [movie]
Summer 2023
The Witcher: Season 3, Netflix
Good Omens: Season 2, Prime Video
(Photo by Alan Markfield/CBS)
Demascus, AMC
Happy Valley: Season 3, AMC/Acorn
Invitation to a Bonfire, AMC
Isle of the Dead, AMC
Orphan Black: Echoes, AMC+
Showtrial, AMC+/Sundance Now
Straight Man, AMC
Big Man on Campus, Apple TV+
Life Is a Ballroom (w.t.), Bravo
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Bravo
A Spy Among Friends, Britbox
Lingo: Season 1, CBS
True Lies: Season 1, CBS
Little Richard: I Am Everything (w.t.), CNN [movie]
Cagefighter, Crackle [movie]
Colonia, Crackle [movie]
Eat Wheaties, Crackle [movie]
Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren and Stimpy Story, Crackle [movie]
The Jesus Roll, Crackle [movie]
The Machine, Crackle
Riding Phat, Crackle
Senior Moment, Crackle [movie]
Skyfire, Crackle [movie]
Trigger Point, Crackle [movie]
(Photo by Steve Wilkie/The CW)
The Flash: Season 9, The CW
Gotham Knights: Season 1, The CW
Masters of Illusion: Season 9, The CW
Nancy Drew: Season 4, The CW
Recipe for Disaster: Season 1, The CW
Riverdale: Season 7, The CW
Superman & Lois: Season 3, The CW
(Photo by Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)
The Acolyte, Disney+
Agatha: House of Harkness: Season 1, Disney+
Ahsoka, Disney+
Armor Wars, Disney+
Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados): Season 1, Disney+
Echo: Season 1, Disney+
Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr., Disney+
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Disney+ [movie]
Ironheart, Disney+
Iwájú, Disney+
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Disney+
(Photo by Marvel Studios)
Launchpad: Season 2, Disney+
Loki: Season 2, Disney+
Los Montaner, Disney+
Marvel Zombies, Disney+
The Muppets Mayhem, Disney+
Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney+ [movie]
The Pocketwatch (w.t.), Disney+ [movie]
A Real Bug’s Life, Disney+
Rangers of the New Republic, Disney+
Secret Invasion, Disney+
Sister Act 3, Disney+ [movie]
Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Disney+
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Disney+
Tiana, Disney+ [movie]
Three Men and a Baby, Disney+
What If…?: Season 2, Disney+
Win or Lose, Disney+
X-MEN ‘97, Disney+
(Photo by Drew Hermann / Fox)
Clash of the Cover Bands: Season 1, E!
E! True Hollywood Story: Season 2, E!
American Classic, Epix
Black Harvest, Epix
Chapelwaite: Season 2, Epix
Condor: Season 3, Epix
Hollywood Black, Epix
Hotel Cocaine, Epix
The Making of a Haunting; The Amityville Murders, Epix
San Francisco Sounds, Epix
Sessions, Epix
Tails of a London Dog-Walker, Epix
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4, Fox
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2, Fox
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Season 1, Fox
Grimsburg: Season 1, Fox
Dear Mama, FX
Justified: City Primeval, FX
(Photo by Warner Bros.)
All That Breathes, HBO [movie]
BS High, HBO
The White House Plumbers: Season 1, HBO
Evil Dead Rise, HBO Max [movie]
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, HBO Max
Land of Gold, HBO Max [movie]
Love & Death, HBO Max
Nicki Minaj Docuseries, HBO Max
The Penguin, HBO Max
Young Love, HBO Max
Velma, HBO Max
The Einstein Challenge, History
Five Families, History
Harlem Hellfighters, History
History’s Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning, History
History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan, History
Sitting Bull, History
The 1619 Project, Hulu
Class of ’09, Hulu
Platform, Hulu
Disappeared: Season 1, ID
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Season 2, ID
Murderer Next Door: Season 1, ID
Undercover Underage: Season 2, ID
(Photo by Jason Boland/Netflix)
3 Body Problem: Season 1, Netflix
Alice in Borderland: Season 2, Netflix
Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Netflix
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Netflix [movie]
Extraction 2, Netflix [movie]
Hannah Gadsby special, Netflix
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3, Netflix
Jewish Matchmaking: Season 1, Netflix
JUNG_E, Netflix [movie]
Khufiya, Netflix [movie]
Life on Our Planet, Netflix
Magic: The Gathering, Netflix
Monkey Man, Netflix [movie]
The Mothership, Netflix [movie]
My Dad The Bounty Hunter: Season 1, Netflix
Our Living World, Netflix
Our Oceans, Netflix
Our Planet II, Netflix
Our Water World, Netflix
Outer Banks: Season 3, Netflix
(Photo by Liam Daniel/Netflix)
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix
Rustin, Netflix [movie]
Shadow and Bone: Season 2, Netflix
Spaceman, Netflix [movie]
Nimona, Netflix [movie]
O2, Netflix [movie]
Too Hot To Handle: Season 4, Netflix
The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Netflix
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2, Netflix
We Have a Ghost, Netflix [movie]
We Lost Our Human, Netflix
A Week Away, Netflix [movie]
You People, Netflix [movie]
The Yin Yang Master, Netflix [movie]
(Photo by Gale Adler/Paramount)
Baby Shark’s Big Movie, Paramount+ [movie]
Finestkind, Paramount+ [movie]
Flashdance, Paramount+
Frasier, Paramount+
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Paramount+
Guru Nation, Paramount+
Land Man, Paramount+
Lioness, Paramount+
Rabbit Hole, Paramount+
School Spirits, Paramount+
Urban Cowboy, Paramount+
(Photo by Peacock)
American Masters: Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci, PBS
The Great American Recipe: Season 2, PBS
Sanditon: Season 3, PBS
The Continental, Peacock
The Killer, Peacock [movie]
Law & Order Hate Crimes: Season 1, Peacock
Praise This, Peacock [movie]
Mrs. Davis, Peacock
Shooting Stars, Peacock [movie]
We Are Lady Parts: Season 2, Peacock
Dead Ringers: Season 1, Prime Video
(Photo by Quibi)
Children Ruin Everything: Season 2, The Roku Channel
Die Hart: Season 2, The Roku Channel
Delicioso: Season 1, The Roku Channel
The Great American Baking Show: Season 1, The Roku Channel
Honest Renovations: Season 1, The Roku Channel
Martha Gardens: Season 1, The Roku Channel
Most Dangerous Game: Season 2, The Roku Channel
To Paris for Love: A Reality Rom-Com, The Roku Channel [movie]
Slip: Season 1, The Roku Channel
Entitled, Showtime
Hits From the Bong, Showtime [movie]
Push It, Showtime [movie]
Untitled Ralph McDaniels Documentary, Showtime [movie]
Slasher: Ripper: Season 1, Shudder
Spoonful of Sugar, Shudder [movie]
The Case of Cyntoia Brown, Starz
The Ark, SYFY
SurrealEstate: Season 2, SYFY
David & Annie: After the 90 Days: Season 2, TLC
Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days: Season 2, TLC