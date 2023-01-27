TV Premiere Dates 2023 Archive

News

Trying to remember what shows released on which dates in 2023? Have a look at our Premiere Dates Archive for the year.

January

Sunday, Jan. 1

73% Paul T. Goldman: Season 1 (2023) Peacock


50% Kaleidoscope: Limited Series (2023) Netflix


- - Lady Voyeur: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


- - Old Enough!: Season 2 (2023) Netflix


- - The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 (2023) Netflix


- - Manifesto of a Serial Killer: Season 1 (2023) 7 p.m., Oxygen


- - Worst Cooks in America: Season 25 (2023) 8 p.m., Food Network


Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20, 8 p.m., ABC

- - Ugliest House in America: Season 3 (2023) 8 p.m., HGTV


- - Sewer Divers: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Discovery Channel


91% Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over (2021) 9 p.m., CNN [movie]

Monday, Jan. 2

- - Fantasy Island: Season 2 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox


Street Outlaws: OKC: Season 15, 8 p.m., Discovery Channel

- - America's Got Talent: All-Stars: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., NBC


- - NCIS: Season 20 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - NCIS: Hawai'i: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, 9 p.m., Fox

- - Surviving R. Kelly: Part III: The Final Chapter (2023) 9 p.m., Lifetime


- - NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

Tuesday, Jan. 3

- - Sometimes When We Touch: Season 1 (2023) Paramount+


- - Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: Season 9 (2023) TBD, PBS


- - The Rookie: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - The Resident: Season 6 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)


- - FBI: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


86% The Rookie: Feds: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - FBI: International: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


100% Will Trent: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., ABC


- - New Amsterdam: Season 5 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

Wednesday, Jan. 4

87% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) Disney+


- - How I Became a Gangster (2020) Netflix [movie]


93% The Kings of the World (2022) Netflix [movie]


100% The Lying Life of Adults: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


89% Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


The Price Is Right at Night: Season 3, 8 p.m., CBS

- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


- - Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox


Married at First Sight: Season 16, 8 p.m., Lifetime

- - NFL Tailgate Takedown: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Food Network


- - Tough as Nails: Season 4 (2023) 9 p.m., CBS


- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


100% Abbott Elementary: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - Home Economics: Season 3 (2022) 9:31 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - Big Sky: Season 3 (2022) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


- - FBI: Most Wanted: Season 4 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - 1000-Lb. Best Friends: Season 2 (2023) 10 p.m., TLC

Thursday, Jan. 5

- - Death in the Dorms: Season 1 (2023) Hulu


100% January 6th (2022) Discovery+ [movie]


97% Mars One (2022) Netflix [movie] (after a theatrical release)


65% Copenhagen Cowboy: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


60% Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (2023) Netflix


- - Woman of the Dead: Season 1 (2022) Netflix


- - Mystic: Season 2 (2021) UP Faith & Family


- - BattleBots: Season 7 (2023) 8 p.m., Discovery Channel


- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


- - Hell's Kitchen: Season 21 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)


- - Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - Young Sheldon: Season 6 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


100% Ghosts: Season 2 (2022) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


- - Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)


- - The Parent Test: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


50% So Help Me Todd: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Growing Up Hip Hop: Season 7 (2023) 9 p.m., WE tv


- - Call Me Kat: Season 3 (2022) 9:30 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)


- - The Chase: Season 3 (2022) 9:30 p.m., ABC (new night and time)


- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


- - CSI: Vegas: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Kold x Windy: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., WE tv

Friday, Jan. 6

- - Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?: Season 2 (2023) HBO Max / 7 p.m., CNN


64% The Rig: Season 1 (2023) Prime Video


90% Vesper (2022) AMC+ [movie]


- - Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023) Netflix [movie]


67% Pressure Cooker: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


- - The Ultimatum : France: Season 1 (2022) Part 2, Netflix


- - Cosmic Love France: Season 1 (2023) Prime Video


62% The Pale Blue Eye (2022) Netflix [movie]


- - Boys in Blue: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., Showtime


- - BMF: Season 2 (2023) 8 p.m., Starz


- - Shark Tank: Season 14 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


- - S.W.A.T.: Season 6 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Young Rock: Season 3 (2022) 8:30 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


50% Fire Country: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - All the Single Ladies: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., OWN


- - RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15 (2023) 9:30 p.m., MTV


- - Blue Bloods: Season 13 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

Saturday, Jan. 7

- - Reba McEntire's The Hammer (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - Rico to the Rescue: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV


- - Floribama Murders: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Oxygen

Sunday, Jan. 8

44% Mayfair Witches: Season 1 (2023) AMC/AMC+


- - Air Disasters: Season 18 (2011) 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel (returning from hiatus)


- - Miss Scarlet and the Duke: Season 3 (2023) 8 p.m., PBS


33% Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox


88% East New York: Season 1 (2022) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Ice Airport Alaska: Season 3 (2023) 9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel


- - All Creatures Great and Small: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., PBS


- - Bob's Burgers: Season 13 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox


- - The Cube: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., TBS


- - Family Guy: Season 21 (2022) 9:30 p.m., Fox


- - NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14 (2022) 9:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Vienna Blood: Season 3 (2023) 10 p.m., PBS

Monday, Jan. 9
Detectorists, Acorn TV

85% Koala Man: Season 1 (2023) Hulu


Inside The Factory: Season 5, 9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

Tuesday, Jan. 10

- - Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) Netflix


91% The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023) Netflix [movie]


61% Golden Globes: 80th Golden Globe Awards (2023) 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, NBC and Peacock

Wednesday, Jan. 11

- - Chasing Waves: Season 1 (2023) Disney+


- - @Gina Yei: #WithAllMyHeartAndMore: Season 1 (2023) Disney+


- - In With the Old: Season 3 (2023) HBO Max


- - Sexify: Season 2 (2023) Netflix


100% Noise (2022) Netflix [movie]


- - SuperKitties: Season 1 (2023) 10:30 a.m., Disney Junior/Disney Channel


- - Name That Tune: Season 3 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox


- - The Conners: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - The Goldbergs: Season 10 (2022) 8:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - Lingo: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., CBS


- - Brother vs. Brother: Season 8 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV

Thursday, Jan. 12

94% The Traitors: Season 1 (2023) Peacock


100% Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (2023) Netflix


100% The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


- - Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 (2023) Netflix


- - How I Caught My Killer: Season 1 (2023) Hulu


- - The Climb: Season 1 (2023) HBO Max


42% Velma: Season 1 (2023) HBO Max


- - One Lane Bridge: Season 3 (2022) Sundance Now


- - A House Divided: Season 5 (2023) ALLBLK


- - Christina in the Country: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., HGTV


- - Walker: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


71% Walker Independence: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


- - Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Season 4 (2023) 9 p.m., A&E


- - Married to Real Estate: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV

Friday, Jan. 13

80% Break Point: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


- - Sky rojo: Season 3 (2023) Netflix


- - Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2022) Netflix [movie]


38% Dog Gone (2023) Netflix [movie]


- - Suzan & Freek: Between You & Me (2023) Netflix [movie]


87% Sick (2022) Peacock [movie]


- - Super League: The War for Football: Season 1 (2023) Apple TV+


Trial by Fire, Netflix
The Test: Season 2, Prime Video
The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao): Season 1, HBO Max
I Don’t Like Driving (w.t.) (No Me Gusta Conducir): Season 1, HBO Max

51% The Drop (2022) Hulu [movie]


74% Hunters: Season 2 (2023) Prime Video


100% Servant: Season 4 (2023) Apple TV+


- - Your Honor: Season 2 (2023) non-linear platforms


- - SpongeBob SquarePants Presents the Tidal Zone (2023) 7 p.m., Nickelodeon


- - Gold, Lies & Videotape: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Discovery Channel

Saturday, Jan. 14

- - Crash Course in Romance: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


71st Miss Universe Competition, 7 p.m., The Roku Channel
From Chicago with Love, 8 p.m., Great American Family [movie]

- - How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


- - World's Funniest Animals: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Sunday, Jan. 15

50% Mayor of Kingstown: Season 2 (2023) Paramount+


- - Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (2023) MGM+


28th Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., The CW

- - The Princess and the Bodyguard (2022) 7 p.m., UP [movie]


- - The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel


97% The Last of Us: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., HBO


- - Your Honor: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., Showtime (after premiering on non-linear platforms)


17% MILF Manor: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., TLC

Monday, Jan. 16

- - The Neighborhood: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


Urban One Honors, 8 p.m., TV One

- - Bob Hearts Abishola: Season 4 (2022) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Down Home Fab: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV

Tuesday, Jan. 17

93% Stonehouse: Season 1 (2023) BritBox


- - Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert (2023) Peacock [movie]


71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., NBC


- - 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox


- - 1000-Lb. Sisters: Season 4 (2023) 9 p.m., TLC

Wednesday, Jan. 18

- - King Shakir Recycle (2022) Disney+ [movie]


- - Are You the One?: Season 9 (2023) Paramount+


- - The Cupcake Guys: Season 1 (2023) The Roku Channel


Real Life Nightmare, Discovery+

- - Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 (2023) 9 p.m., National Geographic


- - Dirty Old Cars: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., History


- - grown-ish: Season 5 (2022) 10:30 p.m., Freeform (returning from hiatus)

Thursday, Jan. 19

86% Sorry About the Demon (2022) Shudder [movie]


- - Web of Death: Season 1 (2023) Hulu


75% That '90s Show: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


- - Alkhallat+ (2022) Netflix [movie]


78% Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


- - Women at War: Limited Series (2022) Netflix

Friday, Jan. 20

- - Shahmaran: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


- - Bling Empire: New York: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


- - Bake Squad: Season 2 (2023) Netflix


- - Fauda: Season 4 (2023) Netflix


- - Shanty Town: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


20% Mission Majnu (2023) Netflix [movie]


50% Jung_E (2023) Netflix [movie]


100% The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 (2023) Prime Video


- - Shape Island: Season 1 (2023) Apple TV+


Represent: Season 1, Netflix

- - Truth Be Told: Season 3 (2023) Apple TV+


- - Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 9 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


- - The Real Friends of WeHo: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., MTV


- - Kindred Spirits: Season 7 (2023) 9 p.m., Travel Channel


- - Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 19 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


- - Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 20 (2022) 10 p.m., HBO


- - Game Theory With Bomani Jones: Season 2 (2023) 11 p.m., HBO

Saturday, Jan. 21

- - Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


Love & Marriage: D.C.: Season 2, 8 p.m., OWN

