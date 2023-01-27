TV Premiere Dates 2023 Archive

Trying to remember what shows released on which dates in 2023? Have a look at our Premiere Dates Archive for the year.

January

Sunday, Jan. 1



73% Paul T. Goldman: Season 1 (2023) Peacock

50% Kaleidoscope: Limited Series (2023) Netflix

- - Lady Voyeur: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

- - Old Enough!: Season 2 (2023) Netflix

- - The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 (2023) Netflix

- - Manifesto of a Serial Killer: Season 1 (2023) 7 p.m., Oxygen

- - Worst Cooks in America: Season 25 (2023) 8 p.m., Food Network

Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20, 8 p.m., ABC

- - Ugliest House in America: Season 3 (2023) 8 p.m., HGTV

- - Sewer Divers: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Discovery Channel

91% Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over (2021) 9 p.m., CNN [movie]

Monday, Jan. 2



- - Fantasy Island: Season 2 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox

Street Outlaws: OKC: Season 15, 8 p.m., Discovery Channel

- - America's Got Talent: All-Stars: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., NBC

- - NCIS: Season 20 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - NCIS: Hawai'i: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, 9 p.m., Fox

- - Surviving R. Kelly: Part III: The Final Chapter (2023) 9 p.m., Lifetime

- - NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

Tuesday, Jan. 3



- - Sometimes When We Touch: Season 1 (2023) Paramount+

- - Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: Season 9 (2023) TBD, PBS

- - The Rookie: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - The Resident: Season 6 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)

- - FBI: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

86% The Rookie: Feds: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - FBI: International: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

100% Will Trent: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., ABC

- - New Amsterdam: Season 5 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

Wednesday, Jan. 4



87% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) Disney+

- - How I Became a Gangster (2020) Netflix [movie]

93% The Kings of the World (2022) Netflix [movie]

100% The Lying Life of Adults: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

89% Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

The Price Is Right at Night: Season 3, 8 p.m., CBS

- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

- - Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox

Married at First Sight: Season 16, 8 p.m., Lifetime

- - NFL Tailgate Takedown: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Food Network

- - Tough as Nails: Season 4 (2023) 9 p.m., CBS

- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

100% Abbott Elementary: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - Home Economics: Season 3 (2022) 9:31 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - Big Sky: Season 3 (2022) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

- - FBI: Most Wanted: Season 4 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - 1000-Lb. Best Friends: Season 2 (2023) 10 p.m., TLC

Thursday, Jan. 5



- - Death in the Dorms: Season 1 (2023) Hulu

100% January 6th (2022) Discovery+ [movie]

97% Mars One (2022) Netflix [movie] (after a theatrical release)

65% Copenhagen Cowboy: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

60% Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (2023) Netflix

- - Woman of the Dead: Season 1 (2022) Netflix

- - Mystic: Season 2 (2021) UP Faith & Family

- - BattleBots: Season 7 (2023) 8 p.m., Discovery Channel

- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

- - Hell's Kitchen: Season 21 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)

- - Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - Young Sheldon: Season 6 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

100% Ghosts: Season 2 (2022) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

- - Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)

- - The Parent Test: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

50% So Help Me Todd: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - Growing Up Hip Hop: Season 7 (2023) 9 p.m., WE tv

- - Call Me Kat: Season 3 (2022) 9:30 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)

- - The Chase: Season 3 (2022) 9:30 p.m., ABC (new night and time)

- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

- - CSI: Vegas: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - Kold x Windy: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., WE tv

Friday, Jan. 6



- - Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?: Season 2 (2023) HBO Max / 7 p.m., CNN

64% The Rig: Season 1 (2023) Prime Video

90% Vesper (2022) AMC+ [movie]

- - Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023) Netflix [movie]

67% Pressure Cooker: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

- - The Ultimatum : France: Season 1 (2022) Part 2, Netflix

- - Cosmic Love France: Season 1 (2023) Prime Video

62% The Pale Blue Eye (2022) Netflix [movie]

- - Boys in Blue: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., Showtime

- - BMF: Season 2 (2023) 8 p.m., Starz

- - Shark Tank: Season 14 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

- - S.W.A.T.: Season 6 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - Young Rock: Season 3 (2022) 8:30 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

50% Fire Country: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - All the Single Ladies: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., OWN

- - RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15 (2023) 9:30 p.m., MTV

- - Blue Bloods: Season 13 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

Saturday, Jan. 7



- - Reba McEntire's The Hammer (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - Rico to the Rescue: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV

- - Floribama Murders: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Oxygen

Sunday, Jan. 8



44% Mayfair Witches: Season 1 (2023) AMC/AMC+

- - Air Disasters: Season 18 (2011) 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel (returning from hiatus)

- - Miss Scarlet and the Duke: Season 3 (2023) 8 p.m., PBS

33% Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox

88% East New York: Season 1 (2022) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - Ice Airport Alaska: Season 3 (2023) 9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

- - All Creatures Great and Small: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., PBS

- - Bob's Burgers: Season 13 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox

- - The Cube: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., TBS

- - Family Guy: Season 21 (2022) 9:30 p.m., Fox

- - NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14 (2022) 9:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - Vienna Blood: Season 3 (2023) 10 p.m., PBS

Monday, Jan. 9

Detectorists, Acorn TV



85% Koala Man: Season 1 (2023) Hulu

Inside The Factory: Season 5, 9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

Tuesday, Jan. 10



- - Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) Netflix

91% The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023) Netflix [movie]

61% Golden Globes: 80th Golden Globe Awards (2023) 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, NBC and Peacock

Wednesday, Jan. 11



- - Chasing Waves: Season 1 (2023) Disney+

- - @Gina Yei: #WithAllMyHeartAndMore: Season 1 (2023) Disney+

- - In With the Old: Season 3 (2023) HBO Max

- - Sexify: Season 2 (2023) Netflix

100% Noise (2022) Netflix [movie]

- - SuperKitties: Season 1 (2023) 10:30 a.m., Disney Junior/Disney Channel

- - Name That Tune: Season 3 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox

- - The Conners: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - The Goldbergs: Season 10 (2022) 8:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - Lingo: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., CBS

- - Brother vs. Brother: Season 8 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV

Thursday, Jan. 12



94% The Traitors: Season 1 (2023) Peacock

100% Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (2023) Netflix

100% The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

- - Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 (2023) Netflix

- - Peacock

- - How I Caught My Killer: Season 1 (2023) Hulu

- - The Climb: Season 1 (2023) HBO Max

42% Velma: Season 1 (2023) HBO Max

- - One Lane Bridge: Season 3 (2022) Sundance Now

- - A House Divided: Season 5 (2023) ALLBLK

- - Christina in the Country: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., HGTV

- - Walker: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

71% Walker Independence: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

- - Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Season 4 (2023) 9 p.m., A&E

- - Married to Real Estate: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV

Friday, Jan. 13



80% Break Point: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

- - Sky rojo: Season 3 (2023) Netflix

- - Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2022) Netflix [movie]

38% Dog Gone (2023) Netflix [movie]

- - Suzan & Freek: Between You & Me (2023) Netflix [movie]

87% Sick (2022) Peacock [movie]

- - Super League: The War for Football: Season 1 (2023) Apple TV+

Trial by Fire, NetflixThe Test: Season 2, Prime VideoThe Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao): Season 1, HBO MaxI Don’t Like Driving (w.t.) (No Me Gusta Conducir): Season 1, HBO Max

51% The Drop (2022) Hulu [movie]

74% Hunters: Season 2 (2023) Prime Video

100% Servant: Season 4 (2023) Apple TV+

- - Your Honor: Season 2 (2023) non-linear platforms

- - SpongeBob SquarePants Presents the Tidal Zone (2023) 7 p.m., Nickelodeon

- - Gold, Lies & Videotape: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Discovery Channel

Saturday, Jan. 14



- - Crash Course in Romance: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

71st Miss Universe Competition, 7 p.m., The Roku ChannelFrom Chicago with Love, 8 p.m., Great American Family

- - How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

- - World's Funniest Animals: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Sunday, Jan. 15



50% Mayor of Kingstown: Season 2 (2023) Paramount+

- - Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (2023) MGM+

28th Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., The CW

- - The Princess and the Bodyguard (2022) 7 p.m., UP [movie]

- - The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel

97% The Last of Us: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., HBO

- - Your Honor: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., Showtime (after premiering on non-linear platforms)

17% MILF Manor: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., TLC

Monday, Jan. 16



- - The Neighborhood: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

Urban One Honors, 8 p.m., TV One

- - Bob Hearts Abishola: Season 4 (2022) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - 9 p.m., ID

- - Down Home Fab: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV

Tuesday, Jan. 17



93% Stonehouse: Season 1 (2023) BritBox

- - Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert (2023) Peacock [movie]

71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., NBC

- - 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox

- - 1000-Lb. Sisters: Season 4 (2023) 9 p.m., TLC

Wednesday, Jan. 18



- - King Shakir Recycle (2022) Disney+ [movie]

- - Are You the One?: Season 9 (2023) Paramount+

- - The Cupcake Guys: Season 1 (2023) The Roku Channel

Real Life Nightmare, Discovery+

- - Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 (2023) 9 p.m., National Geographic

- - Dirty Old Cars: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., History

- - grown-ish: Season 5 (2022) 10:30 p.m., Freeform (returning from hiatus)

Thursday, Jan. 19



86% Sorry About the Demon (2022) Shudder [movie]

- - Web of Death: Season 1 (2023) Hulu

75% That '90s Show: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

- - Alkhallat+ (2022) Netflix [movie]

78% Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

- - Women at War: Limited Series (2022) Netflix

Friday, Jan. 20



- - Shahmaran: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

- - Bling Empire: New York: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

- - Bake Squad: Season 2 (2023) Netflix

- - Fauda: Season 4 (2023) Netflix

- - Shanty Town: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

20% Mission Majnu (2023) Netflix [movie]

50% Jung_E (2023) Netflix [movie]

100% The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 (2023) Prime Video

- - Shape Island: Season 1 (2023) Apple TV+

Represent: Season 1, Netflix

- - Truth Be Told: Season 3 (2023) Apple TV+

- - Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 9 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

- - The Real Friends of WeHo: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., MTV

- - Kindred Spirits: Season 7 (2023) 9 p.m., Travel Channel

- - Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 19 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

- - Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 20 (2022) 10 p.m., HBO

- - Game Theory With Bomani Jones: Season 2 (2023) 11 p.m., HBO

Saturday, Jan. 21



- - Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Love & Marriage: D.C.: Season 2, 8 p.m., OWN