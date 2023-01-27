TV Premiere Dates 2023 Archive

Trying to remember what shows released on which dates in 2023? Have a look at our Premiere Dates Archive for the year.
Sunday, Jan. 1
73% Paul T. Goldman: Season 1 (2023) Peacock
50% Kaleidoscope: Limited Series (2023) Netflix
- - Lady Voyeur: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
- - Old Enough!: Season 2 (2023) Netflix
- - The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 (2023) Netflix
- - Manifesto of a Serial Killer: Season 1 (2023) 7 p.m., Oxygen
- - Worst Cooks in America: Season 25 (2023) 8 p.m., Food Network
- - Ugliest House in America: Season 3 (2023) 8 p.m., HGTV
- - Sewer Divers: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Discovery Channel
91% Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over (2021) 9 p.m., CNN [movie]
Monday, Jan. 2
- - Fantasy Island: Season 2 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox
- - America's Got Talent: All-Stars: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., NBC
- - NCIS: Season 20 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - NCIS: Hawai'i: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Surviving R. Kelly: Part III: The Final Chapter (2023) 9 p.m., Lifetime
- - NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
55% Quantum Leap: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
Tuesday, Jan. 3
- - Sometimes When We Touch: Season 1 (2023) Paramount+
- - Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: Season 9 (2023) TBD, PBS
- - The Rookie: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - The Resident: Season 6 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)
- - FBI: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
86% The Rookie: Feds: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - FBI: International: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
100% Will Trent: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., ABC
- - New Amsterdam: Season 5 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
Wednesday, Jan. 4
87% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) Disney+
- - How I Became a Gangster (2020) Netflix [movie]
93% The Kings of the World (2022) Netflix [movie]
100% The Lying Life of Adults: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
89% Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
- - Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox
- - NFL Tailgate Takedown: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Food Network
- - Tough as Nails: Season 4 (2023) 9 p.m., CBS
- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
100% Abbott Elementary: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - Home Economics: Season 3 (2022) 9:31 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - Big Sky: Season 3 (2022) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
- - FBI: Most Wanted: Season 4 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - 1000-Lb. Best Friends: Season 2 (2023) 10 p.m., TLC
Thursday, Jan. 5
- - Death in the Dorms: Season 1 (2023) Hulu
100% January 6th (2022) Discovery+ [movie]
97% Mars One (2022) Netflix [movie] (after a theatrical release)
65% Copenhagen Cowboy: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
60% Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (2023) Netflix
- - Woman of the Dead: Season 1 (2022) Netflix
- - Mystic: Season 2 (2021) UP Faith & Family
- - BattleBots: Season 7 (2023) 8 p.m., Discovery Channel
- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
- - Hell's Kitchen: Season 21 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)
- - Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - Young Sheldon: Season 6 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
100% Ghosts: Season 2 (2022) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
- - Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)
- - The Parent Test: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
50% So Help Me Todd: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Growing Up Hip Hop: Season 7 (2023) 9 p.m., WE tv
- - Call Me Kat: Season 3 (2022) 9:30 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)
- - The Chase: Season 3 (2022) 9:30 p.m., ABC (new night and time)
- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
- - CSI: Vegas: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Kold x Windy: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., WE tv
Friday, Jan. 6
- - Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?: Season 2 (2023) HBO Max / 7 p.m., CNN
64% The Rig: Season 1 (2023) Prime Video
90% Vesper (2022) AMC+ [movie]
- - Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023) Netflix [movie]
67% Pressure Cooker: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
- - The Ultimatum : France: Season 1 (2022) Part 2, Netflix
- - Cosmic Love France: Season 1 (2023) Prime Video
62% The Pale Blue Eye (2022) Netflix [movie]
- - Boys in Blue: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., Showtime
- - BMF: Season 2 (2023) 8 p.m., Starz
- - Shark Tank: Season 14 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
- - S.W.A.T.: Season 6 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Young Rock: Season 3 (2022) 8:30 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
50% Fire Country: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - All the Single Ladies: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., OWN
- - RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 15 (2023) 9:30 p.m., MTV
- - Blue Bloods: Season 13 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
Saturday, Jan. 7
- - Reba McEntire's The Hammer (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - Rico to the Rescue: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV
- - Floribama Murders: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Oxygen
Sunday, Jan. 8
44% Mayfair Witches: Season 1 (2023) AMC/AMC+
- - Air Disasters: Season 18 (2011) 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel (returning from hiatus)
- - Miss Scarlet and the Duke: Season 3 (2023) 8 p.m., PBS
33% Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox
88% East New York: Season 1 (2022) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Ice Airport Alaska: Season 3 (2023) 9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel
- - All Creatures Great and Small: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., PBS
- - Bob's Burgers: Season 13 (2022) 9 p.m., Fox
- - The Cube: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., TBS
- - Family Guy: Season 21 (2022) 9:30 p.m., Fox
- - NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14 (2022) 9:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Vienna Blood: Season 3 (2023) 10 p.m., PBS
Monday, Jan. 9
Detectorists, Acorn TV
85% Koala Man: Season 1 (2023) Hulu
Tuesday, Jan. 10
- - Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) Netflix
91% The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023) Netflix [movie]
61% Golden Globes: 80th Golden Globe Awards (2023) 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, NBC and Peacock
Wednesday, Jan. 11
- - Chasing Waves: Season 1 (2023) Disney+
- - @Gina Yei: #WithAllMyHeartAndMore: Season 1 (2023) Disney+
- - In With the Old: Season 3 (2023) HBO Max
- - Sexify: Season 2 (2023) Netflix
100% Noise (2022) Netflix [movie]
- - SuperKitties: Season 1 (2023) 10:30 a.m., Disney Junior/Disney Channel
- - Name That Tune: Season 3 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox
- - The Conners: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - The Goldbergs: Season 10 (2022) 8:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - Lingo: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., CBS
- - Brother vs. Brother: Season 8 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV
Thursday, Jan. 12
94% The Traitors: Season 1 (2023) Peacock
100% Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (2023) Netflix
100% The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
- - Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 (2023) Netflix
- - How I Caught My Killer: Season 1 (2023) Hulu
- - The Climb: Season 1 (2023) HBO Max
42% Velma: Season 1 (2023) HBO Max
- - One Lane Bridge: Season 3 (2022) Sundance Now
- - A House Divided: Season 5 (2023) ALLBLK
- - Christina in the Country: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., HGTV
- - Walker: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
71% Walker Independence: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
- - Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Season 4 (2023) 9 p.m., A&E
- - Married to Real Estate: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV
Friday, Jan. 13
80% Break Point: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
- - Sky rojo: Season 3 (2023) Netflix
- - Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2022) Netflix [movie]
38% Dog Gone (2023) Netflix [movie]
- - Suzan & Freek: Between You & Me (2023) Netflix [movie]
87% Sick (2022) Peacock [movie]
- - Super League: The War for Football: Season 1 (2023) Apple TV+
51% The Drop (2022) Hulu [movie]
74% Hunters: Season 2 (2023) Prime Video
100% Servant: Season 4 (2023) Apple TV+
- - Your Honor: Season 2 (2023) non-linear platforms
- - SpongeBob SquarePants Presents the Tidal Zone (2023) 7 p.m., Nickelodeon
- - Gold, Lies & Videotape: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Discovery Channel
Saturday, Jan. 14
- - Crash Course in Romance: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
- - How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
- - World's Funniest Animals: Season 3 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
Sunday, Jan. 15
50% Mayor of Kingstown: Season 2 (2023) Paramount+
- - Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (2023) MGM+
- - The Princess and the Bodyguard (2022) 7 p.m., UP [movie]
- - The Way Home: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel
97% The Last of Us: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., HBO
- - Your Honor: Season 2 (2023) 9 p.m., Showtime (after premiering on non-linear platforms)
17% MILF Manor: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., TLC
Monday, Jan. 16
- - The Neighborhood: Season 5 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Bob Hearts Abishola: Season 4 (2022) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Down Home Fab: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., HGTV
Tuesday, Jan. 17
93% Stonehouse: Season 1 (2023) BritBox
- - Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert (2023) Peacock [movie]
71% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) 8 p.m., NBC
- - 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 (2023) 8 p.m., Fox
- - 1000-Lb. Sisters: Season 4 (2023) 9 p.m., TLC
Wednesday, Jan. 18
- - King Shakir Recycle (2022) Disney+ [movie]
- - Are You the One?: Season 9 (2023) Paramount+
- - The Cupcake Guys: Season 1 (2023) The Roku Channel
- - Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 (2023) 9 p.m., National Geographic
- - Dirty Old Cars: Season 1 (2023) 10 p.m., History
- - grown-ish: Season 5 (2022) 10:30 p.m., Freeform (returning from hiatus)
Thursday, Jan. 19
86% Sorry About the Demon (2022) Shudder [movie]
- - Web of Death: Season 1 (2023) Hulu
75% That '90s Show: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
- - Alkhallat+ (2022) Netflix [movie]
78% Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
- - Women at War: Limited Series (2022) Netflix
Friday, Jan. 20
- - Shahmaran: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
- - Bling Empire: New York: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
- - Bake Squad: Season 2 (2023) Netflix
- - Fauda: Season 4 (2023) Netflix
- - Shanty Town: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
20% Mission Majnu (2023) Netflix [movie]
50% Jung_E (2023) Netflix [movie]
100% The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 (2023) Prime Video
- - Shape Island: Season 1 (2023) Apple TV+
- - Truth Be Told: Season 3 (2023) Apple TV+
- - Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 9 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
- - The Real Friends of WeHo: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., MTV
- - Kindred Spirits: Season 7 (2023) 9 p.m., Travel Channel
- - Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 19 (2022) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
- - Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 20 (2022) 10 p.m., HBO
- - Game Theory With Bomani Jones: Season 2 (2023) 11 p.m., HBO
Saturday, Jan. 21
- - Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias (2023) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]